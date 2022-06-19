News
Jameson Taillon shuts down Blue Jays, Aaron Hicks delivers key hit as Yankees run win streak to 9
TORONTO — The Yankees can crush a team, like they did Friday night. They can scrape out wins, like they did in the three-game sweep of the Rays earlier this week. The pitchers can shut teams down, like Jameson Taillon did to the Blue Jays Saturday. And they can come up with an unlikely hero against the best pitcher in the American League.
The Yankees seem to be able to find a different way to win every day.
Struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks hammered a three-run double off Blue Jays’ young power pitcher Alek Manoah and Taillon and the Yankees bullpen threw a shutout as the Yankees beat Toronto 4-0 at the Rogers Centre.
The Yankees (49-16) have won nine straight games and clinched this three-game series, their 17th series win of the season. The Bombers are 8-3 against the Blue Jays (37-28) this season and now have a 12-game lead on them in the American League East. They maintained the best record in baseball and with 49 wins have the second best start in franchise history through 65 games.
Hicks came up with the big hit, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres each had two hits and Taillon picked up his third straight win over the Blue Jays this season and he combined with Michael King and Clay Holmes to pitch their 11th shutout of the season.
Taillon outpitched Manoah, who’d been a Yankees-slayer in the past.
The Yankees had managed just four runs off Manoah in the 23.2 previous innings he faced them. They got four in just 5.1 innings on Sunday. He got through the lineup easily the first time, but the second time around the Bombers got to him.
Anthony Rizzo drew a leadoff walk and Torres singled. After Joey Gallo struck out, Kiner-Falefa beat out a ground ball to shortstop Bo Bichette to load the bases for Hicks.
That has not normally been a good spot for the struggling outfielder. He was 0-for-4 with the bases loaded coming into the game and according to YES his last extra-base hit with the bases loaded was in 2017.
But Saturday, Hicks worked Manoah for four pitches before getting the fastball he liked and lined it into right field to clear the bases. It was just the second double of the season for Hicks and just his fourth extra-base hit and 14th RBI of the year. It was the first time in 11 games that Hicks drove in a run.
Torres and Kiner-Falefa hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth to add on a run to Manoah’s day.
It was really the first time the Yankees offense had gotten to Manoah since the first time they saw him in spring training 2021. That day, the unknown prospect struck out the first seven Yankees hitters he faced in Dunedin.
“We didn’t know who he was and he was dominant, and then obviously he had his first start at Yankee Stadium, his [big league] debut and pitched really well. I don’t know if he’s evolved any. I mean, he’s been pretty much great from Jump Street,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So I mean, if you’re going up against him you know it’s gonna be a challenge and you have to be on your game. if you’re gonna have a chance to beat him.”
It was the first time in five starts the Yankees pinned a loss on Manoah. The Yankees’ offense wore him down, but they also got pitching to match him.
Taillon was strong Saturday. The right-hander held the Blue Jays’ dangerous lineup scoreless, scattering four hits and striking out eight. Taillon walked two, the first time this season he has walked more than one batter in a game. He has walked nine in 73.1 innings pitched over 13 starts.
King gave the Yankees two scoreless innings and Holmes came in with one on and two outs in the eighth to get Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk to ground out to third base. Holmes’ scoreless 1.1 innings Saturday, extended his streak to 31.1 straight innings, surpassing Mariano Rivera’s franchise record of 30.2 set back in 1999. Holmes has not allowed a run to score since April 8.
Taijuan Walker gem, Francisco Lindor homer lead Mets past the Marlins, 3-2
Taijuan Walker has never been better.
The right-hander retired 18 consecutive batters in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Marlins on Saturday at Citi Field. After a first-inning infield single to leadoff hitter Jon Berti, no one reached base against Walker until the seventh inning. In the end, he gave up one run on two hits and recorded nine strikeouts while permitting one walk across 6.2 innings and 97 pitches.
Walker’s terrific outing lowered his season ERA to 2.88 and earned him his fifth win of the year.
It helped that Walker got 11 swings and five whiffs on his slider, which was his most-used and most effective pitch on Saturday. But the key for the righty’s recent success has been his pitch mix.
In 10 starts this season, Walker has used his splitter just over 30% of the time and has held opposing hitters to a .173 batting average in at-bats ending in that pitch. Though he relied more heavily on his slider to register nine punchouts against the Marlins, Walker’s splitter has given him 28 strikeouts this season.
Walker has allowed just two earned runs and amassed 19 strikeouts across his last two outings (12.2 innings), which came against the Angels and Marlins. On Saturday, Walker was excellent at getting ahead of opposing hitters. Of his 22 batters faced, he registered 16 first-pitch strikes.
The two-year, $20 million contract Walker signed with the Mets terminates at the end of the 2022 season, which will make the 29-year-old a free agent for the first time since the 2020 offseason.
Francisco Lindor homered in a second straight game with a two-run shot in the third inning. Impressively, Lindor’s dinger to left field sailed out of the park against the 22 mph winds that were blowing in from left-center field.
Edwin Diaz picked up his 14th save of the season, though he gave up his first earned run in eight outings before doing it. Before Saturday, Diaz had not allowed a run since May 24 in San Francisco.
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
The shots will become available next week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director.
“We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can,” Walensky said in a statement.
While the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.
The shots offer young children protection from hospitalization, death and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood, the CDC’s advisory panel said.
The government has already been gearing up for the vaccine expansion, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.
Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.
Here are some things to know:
WHAT KINDS ARE AVAILABLE?
Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA and Saturday from the CDC. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.
Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months to 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.
Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5 years old. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.
HOW WELL DO THEY WORK?
In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.
However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.
Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.
SHOULD MY LITTLE ONE BE VACCINATED?
Yes, according to the CDC’s advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.
Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, according to federal data.
“It is worth vaccinating even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the CDC’s advisory committee.
WHICH VACCINE SHOULD MY CHILD GET?
Either one, said Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.
“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’ Marks said Friday.
The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.
One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.
WHO’S GIVING THE SHOTS?
Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.
U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination will be far slower than it was for older populations.
“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.
CAN CHILDREN GET OTHER VACCINES AT THE SAME TIME?
It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.
In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.
But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.
WHAT IF MY CHILD RECENTLY HAD COVID-19?
About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.
Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.
The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Orioles GM Mike Elias says Angelos family lawsuit won’t ‘have any impact’ on team’s on-field plans
When Mike Elias was first introduced as the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager in November 2018, he sat between brothers John and Louis Angelos as he promised to bring an “elite talent pipeline” to Baltimore. Now, that process again finds itself in the middle of the sons of principal owner Peter Angelos.
On Saturday, Elias said he didn’t believe the lawsuit Louis Angelos filed last week against John Angelos and their mother, Georgia, partly regarding John’s handling of the club as the Orioles’ chairman and CEO, will have any impact on the team’s baseball operations department as it continues to oversee a rebuild now in its fifth season.
“It’s unfortunate and definitely not something that you like to see,” Elias told reporters gathered in the Orioles’ dugout at Camden Yards. “But, you know, this is a tough business. There’s always kind of crazy stuff going on in this business. We’ve had our challenges the last few years. We’re going to stay focused on the task at hand, work diligently, work smartly and keep doing the right thing for the Orioles. And I don’t think that this is going to have any impact on the play on the field or the team that you see.”
In his suit, Louis F. Angelos, 52, claimed John P. Angelos, 54, went against their 92-year-old father’s wishes in how he’s handled the family’s fortune, including ownership of the Orioles. Louis Angelos’ suit claims Peter Angelos, who has been in declining health for several years, wanted his sons to run the team equally but that John Angelos has seized control of the organization. The suit also claims that Georgia Angelos suggested selling the team, with John Angelos preventing a sale on at least one occasion.
The legal action brought the club’s future in Baltimore into question, though John Angelos has previously said, and reiterated in a statement following the suit, that the Orioles will play in the city “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.” The team’s lease at Camden Yards, which includes a non-relocation clause, goes through the 2023 season.
Elias is named in the suit, with Louis Angelos claiming that his brother directed Elias to fire then-club executive and former Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson because of Anderson’s loyalty to their father. On Saturday, Elias noted how vital John Angelos was in his decision to join the Orioles almost four years ago, citing the respect he had for the owners he had previously worked under in Bill DeWitt as a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals and Jim Crane as a scouting director and assistant general manager for the Houston Astros.
“When I came here, I had other options, and John was a big part of why I came,” Elias said. “I think that we’ve got things moving in the right direction. Like I said, it’s been a tough couple of years. We’ve had a lot to navigate. There were a lot of unique challenges to the Orioles, and we’ve still got a lot of challenges ahead of us, but I look at the shape that we’re in in terms of being set up for the future and still continue to feel very bullish about that and excited about the way that this team is playing and what’s going on in the farm system and what’s going on in the Warehouse. We’re just gonna power through this, as you do in this industry for a lot of different stuff.”
Under Elias, the Orioles have dramatically reformatted their front office, building out an analytics department and diving into international amateur scouting at a far steeper level than the organization had previously. Those investments have come as the major league team has had diminutive payrolls; Elias’ first three seasons leading the front office have each resulted in a top-five draft pick, based on the standings of the previous year.
Although the Orioles (29-37) again have a losing record more than a third of the way into the 2022 season, they are improved in many areas and have one of the best minor league systems in the sport, the products of which are beginning to reach the majors. Adley Rutschman, baseball’s top prospect, was called up last month, and Grayson Rodriguez, the sport’s top pitching prospect, was excelling in Triple-A before a lat muscle strain shut him down.
“I think I’ve been very consistent about the stuff that I’ve said since being hired in 2018, dating back to that press conference,” Elias said. “The support and relationship that the baseball ops department has had with the ownership group and John, leading the team and leading the ownership group, has been phenomenal. It’s been nothing but constructive, and it will continue to be so. We’re set up with a very talented and stable management team, both in terms of the baseball ops department, but the business side. John’s added a lot of depth to the organization. We’ve had to make a lot of tough changes and necessary changes to the way that the Orioles have done business. And, you know, it’s been a difficult few years, and it’s been a difficult process, but I continue to have nothing but good things to say about the way that he’s been running the company since taking the helm.”
