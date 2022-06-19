Finance
Lawsuit Filed Against Tulare and Kern County of California
Plaintiff, Jamyson Harris filed a lawsuit against Tulare and Kern county in California. Case number 18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM.
Allegations include kidnapping and child molestation.
In the fall of 1991, Jamyson, along with his brother and sisters were taken into Tulare county social services in Porterville, California. By their mother’s roommates. The roommates falsely accused their mother of abandoning and abusing her children. While their mother was out of town moving into their new home. While living in a foster home with his sisters. Jamyson alleges he was sexually molested by their foster mom. Then placed on heavy psychotropic drugs, kicked out and he had to shuffle from foster home to foster home. Until finally he was shipped off to another county across the state of California.
Both Tulare and Kern county are not denying or challenging what has happened as of yet. Both counties are just challenging the statute of limitations.
According to Government Code Section 911.6. Under some circumstances a late claim shall be granted. My claim qualifies because of circumstances 1-3 of the government code 911.6.
(b) The board shall grant the application where one or more of the following is applicable:
(1) The failure to present the claim was through mistake, inadvertence, surprise or excusable neglect and the public entity was not prejudiced in its defense of the claim by the failure to present the claim within the time specified in Section 911.2.
(2) The person who sustained the alleged injury, damage or loss was a minor during all of the time specified in Section 911.2 for the presentation of the claim.
(3) The person who sustained the alleged injury, damage or loss was physically or mentally incapacitated during all of the time specified in Section 911.2 for the presentation of the claim and by reason of such disability failed to present a claim during such time.
The plaintiff alleges, they were placed in foster care by mistake and neglect. Because their mother’s roommates lied to the county and the county social workers didn’t do their job.
“They just went with the lie and forced us to go along with the lie.” Jamyson said. “We didn’t know our 4th and 14th amendment rights were being violated. We were just minors, with no defense and our mother was gone Nobody cared. One side wanted us gone. The other side was getting paid to do it. There was no real due process for our mother. ” Jamyson continued.
Jamyson, is currently working with his therapist to gather evidence to support circumstance number three. Jamyson claims he was mentally incapable of presenting a claim in time. Because according to his therapist the trauma from being kidnapped, sexually abused and being placed on the medication. He dissociated himself from what happened and the damage was so bad. By the time Jamyson was taken off the medications. His memory was so scattered he had completely forgotten why he was really in foster care.
What do you think? Do you think the statutes of limitations should be lifted? For more info on this case go to pacer.gov and search for case number 1:18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM
If you would like to help. A gofundme account has been set up to help pay for legal expenses. Click link below to donate. https://www.gofundme.com/I-was-in-foster-care-illegally?member=462128
Finance
Can I Buy Medifast Shakes in Bulk? I’ll Tell You
Although the medifast diet allows for over 70 food choices, the products that I am most often asked about are the shakes. I was recently asked if you can buy these products in bulk or as part of a large package in order to save money. I will address this question in the following article.
How Many Medifast Shakes You Can Buy At Once Depends On Which Type You Want To Buy: You actually can buy a month’s worth of shakes as part of a meal package. But, for the sake of argument, for right now, I’m going to be discussing buying the shakes only (without the other foods.) Many of the varieties (the 55, 70, appetite suppression, momentum (metabolism boosting), joint health, women’s health heart health, and diabetes) are available in boxes of 7. The price for these boxes is $15.50 – $15.75. This brings the cost per shake to about $2.25.
Now, all of the varieties that I have mentioned are the kind that you need to mix up yourself. Which of these you’ll chose depends on your objectives and whether you have any health issues that you would particularly like to address. (For example, if you have cardiac issues, then you might want to opt for the heart health.) Most dieters opt for the 55 though, as this is the variety that is most often found in the packages. But, there are products to cover a lot of circumstances if you opt to go a different way.
There is one product that is sold by the case, rather than the box. This is the ready to drink shakes (which you do not have to mix up.) These come in a case of 24 and this costs $64.95, making them a bit more expensive for this convenience – at about $2.70 per shake.
Getting Medifast Shakes In Bulk As Part Of A Package: I realize that there are people who will just replace a meal or two per day with a shake or two. I’ve heard of people having good results with this. But, you may not know that there are many other food choices that you can try besides just the liquid foods (which aren’t any more expensive either.) There are eggs, soup, chili, stew, bars, pudding, chips, etc. And, if you were going to go on this diet full time as was intended, then you would need to eat five of these diet meals per day and then one larger healthy meal that you cook, make, or buy yourself.
So, if you buy these individually, you’re going to quickly go through the box or the case when you’re consuming more than a few per day. You can get a lot more of the shakes and foods with one of the packages. As an example, with the basic women’s package, you get 49 shakes, 43 bars, 14 oatmeals, 7 eggs, 7 puddings, and 7 cappuccinos. This is a month’s worth of food for $299 and you’re getting 143 meals rather than only 7 or 24 per box or case. Plus, this would give you a little more variety as relying totally on one food might get old after a while.
Finance
7 Benefits of Hiring A Party Bus
Riding in a Party bus is not only fun but it also adds a touch of sophistication to your lifestyle. You can enjoy with your friends by travelling into the city or hopping into local clubs. Party buses are the perfect solution for the ultimate fun. Here are some of the benefits of renting a party bus which can definitely make you choose these while you plan your next special event.
Impress your Friends
Arriving in a party bus is definitely going to make all eyes fixed on you. And, who wouldn’t be impressed to see their friends riding around town in luxurious party buses. Do not think twice and ride around to go your special event in style and fashion.
Spacious
Party buses can are spacious enough to hold up to 40 passengers. As party buses come in different sizes, seating capacities vary. You can bring your entire crowd and travel together in style and comfort, making a dramatic entrance and exit from the event venue.
No DUI
The best part of hiring a party bus service is you can drink and party with your friends without having to worry about driving. You don’t need a designated driver when you hop aboard the party bus as there are professional chauffeurs to provide you a safe and fun ride.
City Tour
Chauffeurs know every road tracks and know the city very well. You can enjoy night life without tracking down addresses or following road directions. You can simply sit back and enjoy your city tour as your chauffeur does the driving.
Cost-effective
You can have a safe transportation as well as ample entertainment when you are on board. Moreover, it doesn’t cost you a fortune to experience this. If you happen to travel in a group of friends and divide the rates, the cost is even more affordable.
On board Amenities
Most Party buses are equipped with leather seats, 3D stereo sound system, custom bar, LCD plasma TVs and many more. These buses also allow you to bring alcoholic beverages, food and your own entertainment. This means you can turn the party into whatever you want it to be. It provides so much fun that you may never want to stop the ride!
VIP Service
Forget about waiting in line to get into the hottest clubs in the town. With your chauffeurs to lead the way, you will move to the front of the line every time. They also provide VIP entry to the club without even a pass. Now how cool is that!
Finance
I Was An Adsense Dummy – Are you?
The ease with which webmasters can post the AdSense code made AdSense a very attractive way of monetizing a site. Google took care of coming up with the exact code – you just choose some color and other preferences – and you stuck the code on your pages to make money. Google improved the program substantially. They added new features, like AdLinks, which allowed webmasters to extract money from locations that were previously non-contributory; they added channels to allow monitoring of which locations were and were not pulling their weight. Like a lot of webmasters I made more from AdSense than I did from the day job and finally quit working to live the AdSense UPS club member life.
But, it’s time for a radical rethink.
The problem with humans is that they like to take the easy way out. Google appreciates that and doesn’t give you too much of responsibility for running the ads on your site. The general message is that you should trust them to serve the highest paying ads for the perfectly logical reason that as their earnings are a percentage of yours it’s in their self-interest to maximize your ad revenue. And, that’s the same expectation they have of advertisers: Bid high and trust us to adjust the bid downwards to stay just above your nearest competitor. Millions trust Google so let’s assume they’re trustworthy.
They then introduced smart pricing. Now this changes things in a lot of ways webmasters didn’t appreciate earlier. The theory behind smartpricing is this: Google tracks which visitors are “converting” for the advertisers i.e. making purchases etc. Some publishers send visitors who convert, others send “low quality” visitors. Surely it’s a fair system that rewards those publishers who send quality visitors? And to do that at the expense of those low quality sites with no original content who have visitors clicking on the AdSense links only to get out of the site? In theory, yes. But, let’s step back a minute.
Previously Google’s income was tied to yours; if you made more Google did too. Now, Google adjusts your earnings by a Smartpricing factor to take it down to … well, whatever their formula tells them. That’s a bit too convenient. Are we putting the fox in charge of the hen house? No, we’re not! Remember, Google is an honest company and their motto is to do no evil. They claim that if you are smartpriced down then they lose money as well as they refund the difference to the advertiser. So why worry about smartpricing?
There are several good reasons but the primary one is the secrecy. As a publisher you have no knowledge of conversions: Google doesn’t share that information. Further, some advertisers are good at converting traffic into sales, others have yet to learn that a landing page that doesn’t work in Internet Explorer and Firefox is… pretty useless. Yet, even for the latter type of advertiser, you get penalised. The advertiser who converts well is not rewarded at the expense of the advertiser who wastes all the leads you send him. But, that’s not all. Many advertisers do not or cannot allow Google to track their conversions. How those cases affect smartpricing is unknown but it wouldn’t be stretching credulity to assume that there’s some formula in some algorithm telling Google how much to penalise you for. So, even if your site is the highest quality site and your visitors are more likely to convert than visitors from almost anywhere else you could be ending up with the lowest payout because the formula says that your traffic is rubbish! Moreover, as you have no knowledge of the conversion rates you can’t even work to improve your earnings.
How do you know that your earnings would be three times what they are now if it wasn’t for Smartpricing? You don’t.
This is what every publisher needs to do on a regular basis: Try the competition. Till now that was not easily done as there was no credible competition to Adsense. Now there is. Chitika is just one of the many contextual programs that’s competing with Google AdSense and early reports suggest it’s paying a lot more but only if you know how to use it. You may have thousands of pages and you may have AdSense served via an SSI or a Frontpage “include” page… or you have manually inserted AdSense into many locations. Isn’t it too much of work to change all of that to test run a new program? It is too much of work… so don’t do it. Pick a particular page or section, setup an AdSense channel for that section, monitor the payout for a few days – then try something like Chitika. The best pages for Chitika are product pages and the best ads they serve are where you choose the keyword/product to be advertised on your page (yes, you can do that with Chitika). Have a look at some Chitika tips here first and then conduct your trial run.
This may be the most profitable thing you did since you signed up for Adsense.
