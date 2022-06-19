Lawsuit Filed Against Tulare and Kern County of California

Although the medifast diet allows for over 70 food choices, the products that I am most often asked about are the shakes. I was recently asked if you can buy these products in bulk or as part of a large package in order to save money. I will address this question in the following article.

How Many Medifast Shakes You Can Buy At Once Depends On Which Type You Want To Buy: You actually can buy a month’s worth of shakes as part of a meal package. But, for the sake of argument, for right now, I’m going to be discussing buying the shakes only (without the other foods.) Many of the varieties (the 55, 70, appetite suppression, momentum (metabolism boosting), joint health, women’s health heart health, and diabetes) are available in boxes of 7. The price for these boxes is $15.50 – $15.75. This brings the cost per shake to about $2.25.

Now, all of the varieties that I have mentioned are the kind that you need to mix up yourself. Which of these you’ll chose depends on your objectives and whether you have any health issues that you would particularly like to address. (For example, if you have cardiac issues, then you might want to opt for the heart health.) Most dieters opt for the 55 though, as this is the variety that is most often found in the packages. But, there are products to cover a lot of circumstances if you opt to go a different way.

There is one product that is sold by the case, rather than the box. This is the ready to drink shakes (which you do not have to mix up.) These come in a case of 24 and this costs $64.95, making them a bit more expensive for this convenience – at about $2.70 per shake.

Getting Medifast Shakes In Bulk As Part Of A Package: I realize that there are people who will just replace a meal or two per day with a shake or two. I’ve heard of people having good results with this. But, you may not know that there are many other food choices that you can try besides just the liquid foods (which aren’t any more expensive either.) There are eggs, soup, chili, stew, bars, pudding, chips, etc. And, if you were going to go on this diet full time as was intended, then you would need to eat five of these diet meals per day and then one larger healthy meal that you cook, make, or buy yourself.

So, if you buy these individually, you’re going to quickly go through the box or the case when you’re consuming more than a few per day. You can get a lot more of the shakes and foods with one of the packages. As an example, with the basic women’s package, you get 49 shakes, 43 bars, 14 oatmeals, 7 eggs, 7 puddings, and 7 cappuccinos. This is a month’s worth of food for $299 and you’re getting 143 meals rather than only 7 or 24 per box or case. Plus, this would give you a little more variety as relying totally on one food might get old after a while.