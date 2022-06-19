Finance
Make Sure You Get Your Car Accident Compensation
With over thirty-one million cars on the roads of Britain it is no wonder that there is always a massive number of car accident insurance claims going through the legal pipeline.
Somewhat surprisingly the ratio of cars to accidents has steadily reduced as the numbers of cars have increased over the decades. With fewer cars fifty years ago there were proportionally many more fatal accidents than there is today. Part of the reason is down to the design of the car and highly improved braking systems on modern vehicles.
Tiredness at the wheel and lack of concentration is the reason most accidents occur and this has often led to the argument that the unlimited speeds on parts of German motorways where it is possible to legally drive in excess of one hundred and fifty miles per hour are actually safer than restricted speeds as it keeps the mind very concentrated!
No matter how careful a driver you are the chances are that at some time in your life you are likely to have at least a couple of accidents even if they are fairly minor ones.
As long as you are fully insured there should be no difficulties getting car accident compensation. Unfortunately, many insurance companies traditionally make the claim process a long and protracted procedure as they never like paying out if they can find some loophole and chance not to.
In 2010 for the first time in sixty years the number of vehicles on the road in the U.K. fell from the previous year. There were a quarter of a million fewer cars on the roads and there were several reasons for this.
The government had introduced the cash for bangers scheme where a buyer of a new car could bring in any old vehicle and get a guaranteed trade-in discount on the new car of two thousand pounds. Another reason was the beginning of a recession and finally a crackdown on uninsured cars on the road all contributed to this reduction of over all traffic.
Despite the very slight reduction in car numbers, insurance claims continued to rise and worryingly this included a massive increase in whiplash injuries some of which were of a very dubious nature.
No one would begrudge genuine car accident compensation but sadly there are known stories of arranged accidents where the guilty party arranges fictitious injuries. For this reason and other well-known insurance scams the insurance companies began recording telephone claims and using sophisticated lie detector software to catch out the fraudsters.
For genuine claims it is important that matters such as a replacement car if required is made available promptly and it usually helps to have a third-party company pursue the whole claim on your behalf. There is nothing more annoying than finding you are still waiting compensation and having to deal direct with the insurers which often entail hanging on the phone and listening to endless recorded music.
How to Make Money With Internet Marketing Services
With the advancement in technology, it has become a common thing to see millions of dollars being spent every day for shopping and for many other services provided online. Even though this has become a widespread global activity, many people are not aware of the fact that they can earn a part of such a sale taking place by simply recommending and promoting the products to others.
Whether you believe it or not, to get started with, you need no kind of extra online stuff unlike other kind of online businesses. Yeah, no website, no cash and not even a free blog are necessary to make your first few dollars with internet marketing services. You can begin with literally nothing. It would be a part time income for you and can even swallow your full time income some day if you are really serious about it. This way of earning money comes with a package of advantages. It makes your work timings flexible and gives you the right to choose your own time for work. This comes in handy especially for those who do not like to work for someone else or for those who have a “Boss-o-phobia”.
However for achieving a fair degree of success you need to have a sound plan. Plan your marketing program knowing precise information about the commission you would get at the end. This would help you to stay away from signing up for programs which has been designed in a complicated way but may leave your profit in commission at stake. There are many such programs which may sound profitable but really are not worth enough to sign up. Like many other home based jobs, even this can become a failure if you do not manage your time. But, this is not very difficult once you know how things really work.
Never Procrastinate. Even though you work from home and have the advantage of working at your own timings, make sure that you do not put off things. This attitude may hinder your progress and may spoil your reputation. Get started as soon as possible.
When you work from home, it doe not mean that you are off. So, teach the seriousness of your job to your family and friends so that they don not disturb you during your work. Never forget that your amount of income is directly proportional to the amount of efforts you put.
Think out of box and be ready to take risks and learn from them. Like any other business, investing a part of your earnings to improve your way of income can take you to heights. For example, you can get a domain for yourself, which protects your affiliate links from getting deleted at some point of time.
The DUI Court Process
Successfully navigating your way through a criminal prosecution for Driving Under the Influence in Washington State requires a clear understanding of the DUI court process. In other words, knowing what is coming your way will greatly reduce the amount of stress you feel when fighting a DUI charge.
Although each Court System in Washington varies a little on how they handle the initial stages of a criminal prosecution, the basic outline below will help you understand the Court process as a whole:
When you get arrested for a crime, you will have several court dates to go through. Your first time in Court is called an Arraignment. Your next court date is called a Pre-Trial or Status Conference. You may also have court dates for Motions or Trial.
Arraignment
This is your first time in Court and it’s where you are formally told about the charges against you. In the case of DUI, you may already know what the charge is before you even enter the Courtroom. However, there can be additional charges that you were unaware of like infractions for bad driving or additional criminal charges the prosecution filed after your arrest for DUI.
Depending on Jurisdiction, you will either be mailed a Hearing Notice or you will have to look on your citation (about 1/3 from the bottom) where it says Mandatory Court Appearance for your court date and time. If you’re not sure about the date or the time, call the Court Clerk’s Office (numbers are available via internet). The Court you are in is listed at the top of the citation, e.g. a citation marked “District Court” and the offense happened in Snohomish County , you would do an internet search for “Snohomish County District Court.”
Arrive a few minutes early. Most courts will have a computer printout of all the people scheduled for court that day, called a docket. These printouts are generally in plain sight near the courtrooms. Next to your name will be a courtroom number. That’s where you need to go. If you get confused or can’t find your courtroom, ask at the Court Clerk’s office – they are generally very helpful.
Once you get to the right courtroom, be prepared to wait. Most Courts will have either a video or a paper that explains your rights at arraignment. If it’s a paper, they will want you to sign your name – saying that you understand your rights.
Eventually, you will be called up in front of the Judge. Don’t Panic. This is not your time to explain what happened – there will be ample time for that later. All the Judge wants to know at Arraignment is whether you understand the charge(s) against you and whether you want to plead Guilty or Not Guilty. That’s it.
Common sense would tell you that if you did something wrong, you should take it easy on the Court System by pleading guilty and the Court System will take it easy on you by not sentencing you as hard as if you fought the charges. Unfortunately, the Court System is not always based on common sense. In fact, you will most likely be punished worse if you plead guilty at arraignment rather than fighting the charge(s). In other words, DO NOT PLEAD GUILTY!
Once you have pled Not Guilty, the Court will ask you about whether you want a lawyer. The old cliché about “The man that represents himself has a fool for a client” is very true. If you don’t understand the rules of court and the law regarding DUI (or any other crime) you don’t stand a chance against a well trained prosecutor.
Lawyers come in two flavors: Private and Public Defenders. You do not need to have a lawyer with you at arraignment. If you are planning on hiring a private attorney, you need only tell the Judge that and he or she will be satisfied – but will warn you not to wait too long to hire them. If you can’t afford a lawyer of your own choosing then you may qualify for a Public Defender. The Court will have a series of questions for you in order to determine whether or not you qualify based on your income, dependants, etc. The downside with a Public Defender is that you have no control over who is appointed to your case. Even if you qualify and have a Public Defender represent you, you can always have a private attorney take over at any time. It’s very common for people with a Public Defender to hire a private attorney – so don’t worry, your Public Defender will not be upset if you replace them with a private attorney – they may even be relieved since it means one less case to handle.
After the Judge addresses the issue of your Lawyer, the Court will then address your release status. If you have a clean record, you will probably be released on your promise to come back. If you have a criminal record, the Judge may impose a bail or bond amount to ensure you will come back.
The Court will assign a date when you will need to come back for your Pre-Trial hearing. If you can’t make it on that date, make sure to tell the Judge about your conflict so another date can be picked. If a conflict comes up later, contact your lawyer immediately so he or she can file a motion for continuance of the court date.
You will leave with Court with a piece of paper telling you the date and time of your next court date. Don’t be surprised if this is two to three months from your arraignment date. This may seem like a long time but don’t wait – if you need to find an attorney start immediately as it may take a long time to find the one you want and to get the money together to hire them.
Once you’ve hired your attorney, that person will need to send in a Notice of Appearance, telling the Court and Prosecution that they represent you. They will also need time to get all of the Police Reports and other documents the Prosecution intends on using against you (collectively referred to as Discovery). After your attorney has all of the Discovery, they will need to sit down with you face to face and discuss your case. One of the bizarre rules in Washington State is CrRLJ 4.7, the rule that allows your lawyer to get the discovery in your case. The same rule actually prevents them from giving you a copy of the discovery – even though it’s your case! This rule is even more bizarre considering the fact that if you were to fire your lawyer and represent yourself, the State would be REQUIRED to give you a copy of the Discovery. None the less, nothing prevents your lawyer from giving you access to the Discovery whenever you want – as often as you want; they just can’t send you home with a copy.
Pre-Trial Hearings
These hearings take place at Court and in front of a Judge. Their purpose is to make sure that no case “slips through the cracks” by making sure that the case is reviewed in a systematic way. During a pretrial, the Judge wants to know what the status of the case is: Do the parties (Prosecutor or Defense) want to enter a Guilty Plea to something, do they want to set a time for a Motion Hearing, do they want to have a Trial, or do they not know what they want and are simply asking for more time?
These hearings are administrative in nature. That means that they are relatively low stress because nothing will happen at a pretrial unless the Defendant makes it happen. In most cases, the Defendant does not need to say anything other than answering the Judge when the Judge asks if the Defendant consents to what is happening, e.g. asking for a continuance or setting a Motion Hearing. You and your attorney will have discussed what is to take place at the pretrial long before you actually get there.
Most criminal cases have several pretrial dates. There are many reasons why you don’t want to resolve your case during the first pretrial: You may have legal issues that need to be decided by a Judge (during a Motion Hearing), your attorney may need longer to negotiate with the prosecution, or you may simply not have decided which way you want to go on your case.
If you are asking the Judge to continue your case, the issue of Speedy Trial will come up. If you are out of custody, then your case must be resolved within ninety days (sixty if you are in custody). When a Defendant asks for a continuance, the Judge will either not want that extra time to count against the 90 days or will ask for a fresh 90 days -starting on the date of the continuance request- before granting the request for continuance. Although this Speedy Trial rule is an important right – as a practical matter, it very rarely determines the outcome of a case. In other words, if your lawyer thinks it’s a good idea to waive the Speedy Trial rule, by giving the State more time to bring you to trial, then it probably is in your best interest.
Motion Hearings
Motions are written legal arguments on why evidence in your case (sometime the whole case) should be thrown out. There are potentially hundreds of motions that could be filed in a criminal case. Your lawyer will know which ones (if any) apply to your specific facts.
Motions serve two purposes: First, if you can suppress evidence then you may have a better chance of winning if you go to trial. Second, motions are a wonderful way to change the strength of your case thus making it more likely that the prosecution will want to make an offer of settlement that you make actually want to accept.
A motion hearing looks like a bench trial: They take place in Court and in front of a Judge, There may be witnesses, Both Defense and Prosecution will make arguments to the Judge and finally, the Judge will make a legal ruling on the issue. This is where the similarity to a trial ends. The burden of proof at a motion hearing is substantially less that at a trial and the Judge is required to view the evidence in a motion hearing “in the light most favorable to the State.” These two elements combine to make a motion hearing easier for the State to win than the Defense. The reason behind this unfair advantage is actually a good one: The heart of our legal system is the Jury Trial. If you win at a Motion Hearing, then you may bypass the Jury Trial entirely.
Trials
Trials come in two flavors: Bench and Jury. A bench trial is one where the Judge decides everything. A Jury trial is one where six people (twelve in the case of a Felony) decide what the facts are and the Judge decides what the law is.
You can waive (give up) your right to a Jury Trial at any time but if you do so then you generally cannot get it back. If you are ever asked to decide if you want a Bench or Jury trial, you always pick Jury (since you can always change your mind) because if you pick Bench Trial – that’s what you’re stuck with.
At trial, the prosecution is required to prove each of the elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Your lawyer will discuss with you the elements (what the state has to prove in your case). Your job as a Defendant is to decide whether or not the State can prove each of those elements. Can any of the elements become unprovable if you win at a Motion Hearing?
The outcome of a trial is easy: you either win or you loose. If you win, go home – you’re done. If you loose, then you will typically (though not always) end up with a little more jail time and a little more fines than if you had pled guilty. Is it worth the risk? That’s something for you and your lawyer to decide.
Conclusion
Being able to mentally prepare for the types of court dates you will encounter while fighting a DUI charge may not eliminate the stress you feel, but it will knock it down to a manageable level.
Copyright (c) 2007 The Cahoon Law Office – All rights reserved.
RN BSN Program – Move Ahead in Your Nursing Career
Earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing online is an excellent way in which nurses can further their careers. There are several online colleges and universities that offer nursing training and education programs. Taking an RN to BSN online program can help those who need to work or who live in a rural area, too far away from a traditional college for a comfortable commute.
Nurses typically work long hours and a variety of shifts. This alone can make it difficult to obtain a BSN license. Online RN to BSN programs offer the ability to work when needed and study when convenient. Most online schools provide learning environments twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week. This makes it much more of an advantage than traditional universities in which students must meet at pre-determined times. In addition, traditional colleges typically have classes that may last anywhere from two to four hours each day. Learning online provides students with the ability to split their class time up, giving them time to do other things instead of spending hours and hours in a classroom setting all at once.
The advantages of online training are obvious. The time and convenience are definitely two major advantages of choosing this method of higher education. Cost is another factor that should be seriously considered when weighing the pros and cons of online study. Online institutions or courses are typically much less expensive than spending every day in a classroom setting. Taking an RN to BSN program online as opposed to going to a traditional college or university can save students a significant amount of money over the course of the one to two years that are typically required by this program.
While the advantages of online higher education are clear, it is also important to understand that some preparation for the BSN license may need to be done offline. After a student successfully finishes with the required coursework, they are then permitted to take the licensing examination. When passed, this examination will give the student the title of BSN. However, there are some employers who prefer experience over education, so students should have some experience when applying for positions that require a BSN. Of course, those RNs who work while gaining their required coursework for a BSN will have the experience necessary to gain excellent job placement once they have finished their BSN coursework.
There are also programs designed for those who have a bachelor’s degree, but not in nursing. Second Degree BSN programs offer the needed nursing portion of coursework and Accelerated BSN degrees provide undergraduate nursing course requirements more quickly than those enrolled in a traditional BSN program. These programs are also typically offered by online nursing schools. The do not however, take as much time to complete. Accelerated BSN degree programs typically take only one year or less to complete. Students should keep in mind that to qualify for these programs, a fairly high GPA is typically required.
