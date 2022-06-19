Finance
Mesothelioma Lawyers – How to Find a Good One
If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or a loved one has been diagnosed with, or has died as a result of mesothelioma or another asbestos-related illness, you are probably entitled to compensation. Fortunately, there are plenty of good mesothelioma lawyers available for people in your situation. However, since cases involving mesothelioma can be very lucrative, there are also many lawyers who are unqualified to properly wage a mesothelioma lawsuit, but who attempt to do so anyway, because of the possibility of a large payoff. Finding a qualified mesothelioma attorney is very important, and could mean the difference in your ability to provide financial security for your family.
Because mesothelioma takes many years to develop, by the time it is diagnosed you may be beyond your state’s statute of limitations for filing a lawsuit. That is why it is important to talk to a mesothelioma lawyer as soon as possible. While the thought of fighting a lengthy court battle may sound daunting, many mesothelioma cases are settled out of court, so you may be able to reach a settlement without even filing a lawsuit. Regardless, it is imperative that you speak to a lawyer quickly after a diagnosis has been made in order to get the legal process under way.
It can be difficult for a mesothelioma attorney to prove that a patient’s illness is a direct result of asbestos exposure, as its effects are similar to other illnesses. That is why having an attorney who is well-versed in the aspects of toxic tort litigation, the area of law that mesothelioma cases fall under, is extremely important. Only with an experienced mesothelioma lawyer, who understands asbestos product identification, as well as specific asbestos-related medical issues, can you expect to receive proper legal representation. Make sure you ask prospective lawyers if they are experienced in the area of mesothelioma and toxic tort litigation. Also, make sure that your mesothelioma attorney is going to actually be the one representing your case. Sometimes lawyers who aren’t familiar with mesothelioma will refer you to someone else. Just make sure that you speak to the attorney who is going to be representing you, and that he or she is an experienced mesothelioma lawyer.
Mesothelioma is a heartbreaking illness, made more so by the fact that it is preventable. Unfortunately, by the time a diagnosis is made the only recourse is legal action, and ultimately a monetary settlement. Of course money can’t replace your health, but it can eliminate your medical bills and provide your family with the security they deserve. A lawsuit is the only way to fight back against the asbestos industry, who is responsible for failing to warn the public of the dangers of their products. Remember, don’t hesitate. If you are in need of representation for an asbestos-related illness, contact a qualified mesothelioma attorney today.
Nu Skin MLM – A Nu Skin Enterprises Business Review
Nu Skin Enterprises was started in 1984 by Blake and Nedra Dee Roney. Nu Skin is an ever expanding company that has reached the billion mark in annual sales. It’s growth even helped it go public in 1996 being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Many people have asked if its a Nu Skin scam or legitimate company. Well obviously with these kind of sales and nearly a million distributors it is a very real company, but can it work for you?
The Nu Skin Products
The products, as the name would suggest, are for the skins health. Nu Skin provides product after product for wrinkle reduction, cosmetics, UV protection, age spots and any other cream for practically every part of your body. The products are considered by most to be of good quality and tend to be on the more expensive side. They do offer a 180 day money back guarantee if you are not happy with the results, which is a good indication that they do have faith their product will produce results.
The Nu Skin Business
The business model used by Nu Skin Enterprises is the traditional MLM or network marketing platform. As a distributor you pay for the rights to sell the product and recruit others who are interested in doing the same. You profit from retail sales to your customers and get a percentage of everything your team of recruits sells also.
While the idea of leveraging the work of others and getting paid for it sounds good the process can be difficult for many people. A well known statistic in the MLM industry is that over 90% of people who become involved in an MLM business drop out within the first 90 days. This makes it difficult to keep growing an organization and requires you to continue recruiting new people to replace the ones that drop out.
Another problem with Nu Skin is that it is already a large well known company with about a million distributors. There are two problems with this. First, it means most people have already heard of the Nu Skin business and either aren’t interested or have tried already and dropped out. The second problem is that customers interested in buying the product probably already know someone to buy from, making it difficult to find new customers of your own.
Conclusion
There is no Nu Skin scam. It is a legitimate business with quality products. You have to decide whether you can see yourself selling to family and friends, going to hotel meetings and holding product presentations in your home to promote product sales to people you know.
As with any business you need to have a way to produce new leads. Leads of people interested in both your product and your business. Make sure you do your own research and find ways to bring new interested people to you on a regular basis since marketing is not taught by most MLM businesses other than make a list of people you know and call them.
Mesothelioma Symptoms: An Overview
Malignant mesotheliomas are rare cancers that form in the tissues lining the lungs (pleura), abdomen (peritoneum) or heart (pericardium). Pleural mesothelioma, which affects the lining of the lungs, is the most common, accounting for about 75 percent of all malignant mesotheliomas. Between ten and twenty percent of all malignant mesotheliomas are peritoneal mesotheliomas. Pericardial mesotheliomas are extremely rare. A history of exposure to asbestos is found in most individuals with mesothelioma. The time from exposure to onset of cancer may be as long as thirty years; this is why most people with malignant mesothelioma are between 50 and 70 years old.
Many symptoms of malignant mesothelioma are non-specific, and are also seen in a number of other chest and abdominal conditions. This, combined with the lack of an accurate history of asbestos exposure in some patients, may considerably delay diagnosis. The majority of people with mesothelioma only have symptoms during the two to three months before they are diagnosed. About one quarter of all people with malignant mesothelioma have symptoms for about six months before diagnosis.
Once symptoms are present, they may depend on the location of the primary cancer. In general, symptoms become more pronounced with more advanced disease. With pleural mesothelioma, common symptoms are difficulty breathing, cough, pain in the chest or under the ribcage, coughing up blood, hoarseness, and the collection of fluid or pleural effusion in the pleural cavity. The face and arms may swell up. Many of these symptoms and signs are also seen with lung cancer.
With peritoneal mesothelioma, symptoms may include a lump or swelling in the abdomen, abdominal pain, fluid in the abdomen, constipation due to bowel obstruction, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. Patients suffering from pericardial mesothelioma may experience chest pain, breathlessness and palpitations. Some symptoms of malignant mesothelioma are common to many cancers. These include unexplained weight loss, fever and fatigue.
Crumbling Economics Undermines Long-Term Care Offerings
All publicity may not be good publicity after all, the long-term care (LTC) insurance industry discovered last month.
The industry named November “National Long-Term Care Insurance Month” in hopes of raising awareness of the “need” for the product. However, the bulk of the month’s press highlighted LTC’s drawbacks as it focused on the woes of two key insurers, MetLife and John Hancock.
In early November, MetLife announced that it will stop selling LTC insurance as of Dec. 30. Although it will continue to provide coverage for current policy holders, it will no longer write new policies. It will also discontinue new enrollments in group policies and multi-life plans starting next year.
Meanwhile, John Hancock asked state regulators for an average rate increase of 40 percent on most of its existing policies. The insurer also plans to raise the price of new policies by 24 percent in 2011. John Hancock has stopped selling policies to employers that offer the coverage as an employee benefit but, unlike MetLife, it will continue to sell individual policies, so long as it can find anyone willing to pay its new rates.
There was no single event in November that crumbled MetLife and John Hancock’s LTC business. These two announcements were just the latest signs of the slow decay of the LTC insurance industry as a whole. The problem is not the economy, or any other environmental factor; it is that selling LTC insurance is an unprofitable venture.
The purpose of insurance is to spread the cost of a highly unlikely and catastrophic (read costly) event across a group of people. Instead of risking a potentially large loss, the insured takes a small, known loss in the form of a premium. The key is that the event must be unlikely. If it is too common, affordable premiums will not be able to cover the cost of the claims and still leave a profit for the insurer.
As any insurance salesperson would confirm, as we age our likelihood of needing long-term care approaches certainty. The risk no longer fits the “unlikely” category, and insurance becomes an inefficient and inappropriate solution.
As claims increase, the insurer passes the cost on to the policyholders in the form of higher premiums. Increasing premiums is only a temporary patch, however. Once premiums go up, those who are at lower risk abandon their costly policies. This leaves an even higher risk pool to share the costs, exacerbating the funding problems.
Persistently low interest rates expedited the industry’s current deterioration. Insurers have been unable to earn sufficient rates on their investment portfolios to fund policy payouts, and therefore have had to rely even more on premiums. According to the American Association for Long Term Care Insurance, insurers need to increase premiums 10 to 15 percent to make up for each 1 percent drop in interest rates.(1) It is unlikely that interest rates will rise enough in the near future to ease the stress on insurers.
MetLife vows that its current long-term care policy holders will not be affected by the recent decision. They will still be covered as long as they pay their premiums and they may even be able to change their coverage terms, depending on what their particular policies permit. However, it is unlikely that those currently insured will be entirely unscathed. Without a younger, healthier group of insured individuals entering the pool, it will be difficult for MetLife to find the cash to cover its claims. As a result, the company will most likely have to raise premiums on its remaining long-term care policies to cover its costs.
In its press release, MetLife acknowledged that LTC insurance in its current form cannot balance financing claims with its business goals.(2) That is, the business is unprofitable. However, MetLife suggested that it may return to the market if a profitable product is ever developed.
That profitable product might take the form of a hybrid policy, one that combines an annuity or life insurance contract with a traditional LTC policy. Several insurers are already beginning to offer policies of this sort. Hybrids are more likely to attract lower-risk customers because, even if a policyholder never needs long-term care, he or she still gets a guaranteed payout. This makes the business more likely to be profitable and sustainable.
While hybrid policies are more promising than traditional LTC insurance, I am hesitant to recommend them. The health care industry is too dynamic to be easily predictable, and these are still relatively new, untested products.
We all face a number of potential expenses that we may or may not incur in our old age. We might need to help support children or grandchildren; we might need to renovate a house that is also aging; or we might be unable to resist buying a vacation home on the beach. We might just live very long and healthy lives and need to provide for our own support.
There is no reason to treat the possibility of needing long-term care any differently from these other possible expenses. In all these cases, one should recognize the need for funds and save and invest appropriately throughout one’s lifetime. Relying on a flawed insurance product is not going to help.
Sources:
(1) Reuters: Is The Long-Term Care Insurance Market Sick?
(2) MetLife: MetLife Will Discontinue The Sale Of New Long-Term Care Insurance Coverage
