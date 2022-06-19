Finance
Mesothelioma Lawyers
With an increase in mesothelioma cases across the US, it’s important for individuals to learn the essential steps in tackling this deadly cancer. One of the foremost items is the selection of a competent mesothelioma lawyer. Today there is no dearth of mesothelioma lawyers in the US. With the increasing number of mesothelioma cases, lawyers dealing with mesothelioma are also on the rise. Mesothelioma lawyers are experienced professionals who have dealt with several successful mesothelioma lawsuits.
The role of the mesothelioma lawyer begins as soon as the disease is identified. Most mesothelioma lawyers provide clients with details on facts and figures on previous mesothelioma cases that they have handled. This enables victims to assess the credentials and competence of the lawyer. However, these lawyers often do not provide the details of previous mesothelioma cases where the information is of a confidential nature. Mesothelioma lawyers can also help you find out about unsuccessful mesothelioma lawsuits and the reasons for their failure. Identifying the elements in a mesothelioma lawsuit that led to its failure will enable individuals to identify the probable pitfalls of their own case.
Thus, finding an experienced mesothelioma lawyer as soon as the disease is identified is perhaps the most important step in a successful lawsuit. Most US states have a time limit within which a lawsuit can be filed, so it is imperative that victims do not miss out on the timeline. After locating a competent lawyer, you will need time to undertake the necessary research and work out a case against the negligent parties.
The role of a mesothelioma lawyer becomes pertinent when it comes to handling critical issues. For example, victims usually fail to identify when and where they were exposed to asbestos, since the disease manifests after several decades. During this long period the victim may have worked in several places and may not exactly recollect when and how they came in contact with asbestos. Lawyers help victims to identify products and also the place and time when they were exposed to asbestos. In some cases lawyers even go to the extent of hiring a private investigator to pinpoint the company where the asbestos exposure took place.
Although people identified with the cancer are often bogged down with too much on their minds, and filing a lawsuit is perhaps not the first thing on their list of preferences, the timely selection of a lawyer and filing a lawsuit can enable victims to secure the future of their families and dependents.
The Return of Sci-Fi – Texas Hospital Patients May Soon Be Talking To Robots
Your doctor may soon be a robot, or so the whispers warn. Sound like something out of a bad science-fiction movie? Well, maybe you should ask whichever physician shows up on-screen of the RP-7 Remote Presence Robotic System by InTouch Technologies, a maneuverable robotic system designed to allow physicians to videoconference with their patients from remote locations.
Dr. Alex Gandsas, of Baltimore’s Sinai Hospital and holder of stock options with InTouch Technologies, introduced the machine to hospital administrators as a way to closely monitor patients after the weight loss surgeries in which he specializes. Since its introduction, the length of his patients’ stays has been shorter. In Gandsas’ study published earlier this month in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, 92 of 376 patients had additional robotic visits, and all 92 of them were medically cleared to return home faster than those who did not receive check-ins with the teleconferencing system. Shorter patient stays would be a welcome change for hospitals, health insurance companies, and patients alike — all of which have a vested interested in sending patients home faster.
While further studies should, without a doubt, be performed by physicians who do not hold a financial interest in the technology, these preliminary results do show promise. The robotic visits were not used by Gandsas to replace his personal check-ins with patients — only to add to them. Neither InTouch Technologies, nor Dr. Gandsas envisions the “Bari,” or so it’s nicknamed, as completely replacing personal visits with healthcare professionals. Instead, the joystick-controlled system, which employs cameras, a video screen, and microphone, is intended to supplement physicians’ traditional visits, and to allow patients and healthcare workers to receive advice from qualified physicians and specialists when it may otherwise be impossible. Doctors may soon be able to provide their patients with additional daily check-ins and answer questions much faster, all while sitting in their own homes or while away from the area.
Sinai Hospital isn’t the only one with this technology, however. In fact, robots have been in use for some time to assist with patient care, including guiding stroke patients through therapy, and helping them play video games. Many prosthetic devices are now at least partially robotic, and if it weren’t for a certain amount of robotic technology, the public would not be able to communicate with such great minds as Steven Hawkins.
Johns Hopkins also has a robotic teleconferencing system to help communicate with patients who need a translator when one is not available at the hospital itself. Use of such technology could have tremendously positive effects on Texas’ healthcare system — particularly in Dallas, Houston, and Austin — which handles a high volume of patients who do not speak English. Lack of adequate communication is a major obstacle to receiving quality healthcare for many immigrants in Texas. Lack of quality healthcare, in turn, can lead to serious public health issues, including the transmission of communicable diseases.
Approximately 120 RP-7 Remote Presence Robotic Systems are currently in use around the world, with plans to implement many more in the coming years. China is already using similar systems to help deal with the lack of medical care in rural, inaccessible areas.
Dr. Louis Kavoussi, chairman of the urology department at North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, took a special interest in this new trend and conducted a study monitoring the effect of the technology on patient care. The study showed no decrease in patient satisfaction, and no increase in complications due to teleconferencing visits. The technology, Kavoussi said, is “rudimentary,” really, in comparison to other developing systems. The need for fear is minimal.
There are relatively few of InTouch Technologies’ systems available, and further studies have yet to be conducted. If robotic teleconferencing is used as a supplement to personal physicians’ visits, however, it has the potential of dramatically improving many aspects of healthcare — from how quickly patients’ questions are answered, to how many visits, in total, they receive, to whether or not rural residents receive proper care, to how well (or even if) they are provided with a translator to explain their symptoms. States like Texas, in particular, with shortages of doctors and high volumes of patients who do not speak English, stand to benefit. So maybe robots in hospitals aren’t something one needs to fear. In fact, they may even get your unpleasant stay over with a few days faster.
Being aware of medical technology is an important part of taking care of your health. How you take care of yourself will certainly affect you as you age, and eventually your wallet, as well.
Lawsuit Filed Against Tulare and Kern County of California
Plaintiff, Jamyson Harris filed a lawsuit against Tulare and Kern county in California. Case number 18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM.
Allegations include kidnapping and child molestation.
In the fall of 1991, Jamyson, along with his brother and sisters were taken into Tulare county social services in Porterville, California. By their mother’s roommates. The roommates falsely accused their mother of abandoning and abusing her children. While their mother was out of town moving into their new home. While living in a foster home with his sisters. Jamyson alleges he was sexually molested by their foster mom. Then placed on heavy psychotropic drugs, kicked out and he had to shuffle from foster home to foster home. Until finally he was shipped off to another county across the state of California.
Both Tulare and Kern county are not denying or challenging what has happened as of yet. Both counties are just challenging the statute of limitations.
According to Government Code Section 911.6. Under some circumstances a late claim shall be granted. My claim qualifies because of circumstances 1-3 of the government code 911.6.
(b) The board shall grant the application where one or more of the following is applicable:
(1) The failure to present the claim was through mistake, inadvertence, surprise or excusable neglect and the public entity was not prejudiced in its defense of the claim by the failure to present the claim within the time specified in Section 911.2.
(2) The person who sustained the alleged injury, damage or loss was a minor during all of the time specified in Section 911.2 for the presentation of the claim.
(3) The person who sustained the alleged injury, damage or loss was physically or mentally incapacitated during all of the time specified in Section 911.2 for the presentation of the claim and by reason of such disability failed to present a claim during such time.
The plaintiff alleges, they were placed in foster care by mistake and neglect. Because their mother’s roommates lied to the county and the county social workers didn’t do their job.
“They just went with the lie and forced us to go along with the lie.” Jamyson said. “We didn’t know our 4th and 14th amendment rights were being violated. We were just minors, with no defense and our mother was gone Nobody cared. One side wanted us gone. The other side was getting paid to do it. There was no real due process for our mother. ” Jamyson continued.
Jamyson, is currently working with his therapist to gather evidence to support circumstance number three. Jamyson claims he was mentally incapable of presenting a claim in time. Because according to his therapist the trauma from being kidnapped, sexually abused and being placed on the medication. He dissociated himself from what happened and the damage was so bad. By the time Jamyson was taken off the medications. His memory was so scattered he had completely forgotten why he was really in foster care.
What do you think? Do you think the statutes of limitations should be lifted? For more info on this case go to pacer.gov and search for case number 1:18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM
If you would like to help. A gofundme account has been set up to help pay for legal expenses. Click link below to donate. https://www.gofundme.com/I-was-in-foster-care-illegally?member=462128
Can I Buy Medifast Shakes in Bulk? I’ll Tell You
Although the medifast diet allows for over 70 food choices, the products that I am most often asked about are the shakes. I was recently asked if you can buy these products in bulk or as part of a large package in order to save money. I will address this question in the following article.
How Many Medifast Shakes You Can Buy At Once Depends On Which Type You Want To Buy: You actually can buy a month’s worth of shakes as part of a meal package. But, for the sake of argument, for right now, I’m going to be discussing buying the shakes only (without the other foods.) Many of the varieties (the 55, 70, appetite suppression, momentum (metabolism boosting), joint health, women’s health heart health, and diabetes) are available in boxes of 7. The price for these boxes is $15.50 – $15.75. This brings the cost per shake to about $2.25.
Now, all of the varieties that I have mentioned are the kind that you need to mix up yourself. Which of these you’ll chose depends on your objectives and whether you have any health issues that you would particularly like to address. (For example, if you have cardiac issues, then you might want to opt for the heart health.) Most dieters opt for the 55 though, as this is the variety that is most often found in the packages. But, there are products to cover a lot of circumstances if you opt to go a different way.
There is one product that is sold by the case, rather than the box. This is the ready to drink shakes (which you do not have to mix up.) These come in a case of 24 and this costs $64.95, making them a bit more expensive for this convenience – at about $2.70 per shake.
Getting Medifast Shakes In Bulk As Part Of A Package: I realize that there are people who will just replace a meal or two per day with a shake or two. I’ve heard of people having good results with this. But, you may not know that there are many other food choices that you can try besides just the liquid foods (which aren’t any more expensive either.) There are eggs, soup, chili, stew, bars, pudding, chips, etc. And, if you were going to go on this diet full time as was intended, then you would need to eat five of these diet meals per day and then one larger healthy meal that you cook, make, or buy yourself.
So, if you buy these individually, you’re going to quickly go through the box or the case when you’re consuming more than a few per day. You can get a lot more of the shakes and foods with one of the packages. As an example, with the basic women’s package, you get 49 shakes, 43 bars, 14 oatmeals, 7 eggs, 7 puddings, and 7 cappuccinos. This is a month’s worth of food for $299 and you’re getting 143 meals rather than only 7 or 24 per box or case. Plus, this would give you a little more variety as relying totally on one food might get old after a while.
