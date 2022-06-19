News
Orioles GM Mike Elias says Angelos family lawsuit won’t ‘have any impact’ on team’s on-field plans
When Mike Elias was first introduced as the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager in November 2018, he sat between brothers John and Louis Angelos as he promised to bring an “elite talent pipeline” to Baltimore. Now, that process again finds itself in the middle of the sons of principal owner Peter Angelos.
On Saturday, Elias said he didn’t believe the lawsuit Louis Angelos filed last week against John Angelos and their mother, Georgia, partly regarding John’s handling of the club as the Orioles’ chairman and CEO, will have any impact on the team’s baseball operations department as it continues to oversee a rebuild now in its fifth season.
“It’s unfortunate and definitely not something that you like to see,” Elias told reporters gathered in the Orioles’ dugout at Camden Yards. “But, you know, this is a tough business. There’s always kind of crazy stuff going on in this business. We’ve had our challenges the last few years. We’re going to stay focused on the task at hand, work diligently, work smartly and keep doing the right thing for the Orioles. And I don’t think that this is going to have any impact on the play on the field or the team that you see.”
In his suit, Louis F. Angelos, 52, claimed John P. Angelos, 54, went against their 92-year-old father’s wishes in how he’s handled the family’s fortune, including ownership of the Orioles. Louis Angelos’ suit claims Peter Angelos, who has been in declining health for several years, wanted his sons to run the team equally but that John Angelos has seized control of the organization. The suit also claims that Georgia Angelos suggested selling the team, with John Angelos preventing a sale on at least one occasion.
The legal action brought the club’s future in Baltimore into question, though John Angelos has previously said, and reiterated in a statement following the suit, that the Orioles will play in the city “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.” The team’s lease at Camden Yards, which includes a non-relocation clause, goes through the 2023 season.
Elias is named in the suit, with Louis Angelos claiming that his brother directed Elias to fire then-club executive and former Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson because of Anderson’s loyalty to their father. On Saturday, Elias noted how vital John Angelos was in his decision to join the Orioles almost four years ago, citing the respect he had for the owners he had previously worked under in Bill DeWitt as a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals and Jim Crane as a scouting director and assistant general manager for the Houston Astros.
“When I came here, I had other options, and John was a big part of why I came,” Elias said. “I think that we’ve got things moving in the right direction. Like I said, it’s been a tough couple of years. We’ve had a lot to navigate. There were a lot of unique challenges to the Orioles, and we’ve still got a lot of challenges ahead of us, but I look at the shape that we’re in in terms of being set up for the future and still continue to feel very bullish about that and excited about the way that this team is playing and what’s going on in the farm system and what’s going on in the Warehouse. We’re just gonna power through this, as you do in this industry for a lot of different stuff.”
Under Elias, the Orioles have dramatically reformatted their front office, building out an analytics department and diving into international amateur scouting at a far steeper level than the organization had previously. Those investments have come as the major league team has had diminutive payrolls; Elias’ first three seasons leading the front office have each resulted in a top-five draft pick, based on the standings of the previous year.
Although the Orioles (29-37) again have a losing record more than a third of the way into the 2022 season, they are improved in many areas and have one of the best minor league systems in the sport, the products of which are beginning to reach the majors. Adley Rutschman, baseball’s top prospect, was called up last month, and Grayson Rodriguez, the sport’s top pitching prospect, was excelling in Triple-A before a lat muscle strain shut him down.
“I think I’ve been very consistent about the stuff that I’ve said since being hired in 2018, dating back to that press conference,” Elias said. “The support and relationship that the baseball ops department has had with the ownership group and John, leading the team and leading the ownership group, has been phenomenal. It’s been nothing but constructive, and it will continue to be so. We’re set up with a very talented and stable management team, both in terms of the baseball ops department, but the business side. John’s added a lot of depth to the organization. We’ve had to make a lot of tough changes and necessary changes to the way that the Orioles have done business. And, you know, it’s been a difficult few years, and it’s been a difficult process, but I continue to have nothing but good things to say about the way that he’s been running the company since taking the helm.”
()
News
St. Paul Public Schools struggles to measure what’s working for students
When he was hired as St. Paul Public Schools superintendent in 2017, Joe Gothard was determined to evaluate the district’s many programs, commitments and partnerships and put a stop to whatever wasn’t working.
Faced with falling enrollment and perennial budget deficits, he wanted to understand whether the district was “effective in everything we do, and if not, can we shift the focus? Those are difficult decisions, but we can’t do everything,” he said in an interview during his first weeks on the job.
But five years in, efforts to connect specific programs to student outcomes have yet to produce any real change.
From special school-day programs to college-access initiatives and after-school partnerships, the district has yet to quit one of its commitments based on data showing it doesn’t work. And nothing’s been scaled up because of data showing it does work.
“I think we had some really good momentum going,” but the coronavirus pandemic got in the way, Gothard said. “That’s really complicated things.”
59 PROGRAMS SCORED
The strategic plan Gothard released in late 2018 calls for “an ongoing process for collecting, analyzing and using information to assess program effectiveness.”
An initial attempt at deciding what to “stop, start and sustain” that school year “got nowhere,” Gothard admitted to the school board.
For the following year, his administration was more deliberate. They built a rubric with eight criteria, including whether a given program was effective, equitable and popular with stakeholders.
A team of five gathered information on around 90 different commitments in the district, ultimately focusing in on and scoring 59 of them. According to materials released in response to a Pioneer Press public records request:
- The team gave high marks to 39 programs, including History Day, Innocent Classroom, Queer Youth Prom and the college-focused AVID and College Possible. They said that group of 39 should be reviewed again after three years.
- Fourteen programs with middling grades should be reviewed after one year, the team said. Those included Youth Pride, after-school instrumental music, awards for bilingual high school seniors, the Sanneh Foundation’s Dreamline coaches and a whole-class model for parent-teacher conferences favored by the teachers union.
- Six programs were recommended to sunset. However, those either were smaller than the team first thought, were run by volunteers or otherwise didn’t really belong in the evaluation process, said Stacey Gray-Akyea, the district’s research director. She said she didn’t think the district was still doing any of those six, but they weren’t stopped because of the program review.
IMPLEMENTATION PROBLEMS
Gray-Akyea said the rubric was solid, but putting the recommendations into action proved difficult.
It’s tricky, she said, to evaluate so many disparate programs of varying sizes and scopes in the same way. Comparing competing college-access programs is easy enough, but can student test scores tell you whether a teacher preparation program is effective? How do you compare the Montessori schools to tutoring? Those hiccups limited the types and number of commitments they evaluated.
Figuring out an initiative’s true cost isn’t as straightforward as it sounds, either, Gray-Akyea said. The number on a budget line may not account for staff time or the space a program occupies.
Another challenge was the team’s timeline. By the time they got the recommendations to Gothard in spring 2020, it was too late to make an impact on the next year’s budget.
“Even if we wanted to stop something, that contract may have already been signed,” Gray-Akyea said.
The team’s 59 recommendations never were formally adopted.
The teachers went on strike that spring, followed closely by a pandemic virus that would kill a school board member and close the schools for about a year, bringing a temporary halt to nearly every commitment they evaluated.
AFTER THE PANDEMIC
Gray-Akyea said she’s now collecting a new round of data and looking ahead to making a new set of “stop, start, sustain” recommendations for the 2023-24 budget year.
That will be the last year the district will be able to spend its $207 million in federal coronavirus relief grants, which have enabled the district to add to its long list of ongoing initiatives.
Gothard said one pandemic-era innovation — a cohort of literacy teachers who work with young students — has shown “really outstanding” progress.
At the same time, the district has hired more support staff for a student body that was feeling especially stressed and anxious in the aftermath of the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd.
Another addition to the budget is providing free meals for all students — not just those who qualify based on low family income or because they attend a high-poverty school. The federal government paid for those meals during the last two school years but declined to extend it, so the St. Paul district has decided to cover those costs from its general fund next year.
“The hardest thing is our students in the last two years have shown us things that aren’t working in our educational system that we didn’t see in the same way before,” Gothard said. “We’ve got these moving priorities.”
The district plans to create progress-monitoring systems with public dashboards that show whether its grant-funded strategies have succeeded. That work will inform district decisions about what they’re willing to pay for once the federal funds are gone.
“We have to make sure that on the other side of this, we are funding the priorities that are both in line with our strategic plan, but more importantly, priorities that are proven to be successful for children,” Gothard said.
News
After position change, Gleyber Torres has second chance to make a difference for Yankees
TORONTO — Gleyber Torres looks like, well, Gleyber Torres. Not the Gleyber Torres the Yankees fretted about over the previous two seasons. He looks nothing like the kid that was struggling to make routine plays at shortstop and taking those struggles to the plate. No. Torres looks more like the 2018-19 version of himself, playing second base with confidence that carries over to the batter’s box.
Torres hit two line-drive doubles Friday night and is hitting .327/.400/.673 with 11 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over his last 14 games.
“It’s probably taking a little bit of pressure off of him overall, which probably has helped his offense a little bit, although probably not to the degree that maybe the narrative might suggest,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Torres relaxing now that he is playing second base rather than shortstop. “He’s a really good offensive player and he’s made some quality adjustments that have gotten him to this point.”
The difference between Torres at shortstop and second base is pretty stark. Torres went into Saturday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre with three errors in 193 chances. He has 7 defensive runs saved at second base, which is a huge swing compared to the -10 defensive runs saved he had last season at shortstop, according to FanGraphs. He committed 18 errors at shortstop last season, eight fielding and 10 throwing.
“Well, shortstop is a tougher position,” Boone said. “To be a big-league shortstop, it’s akin to being a great cornerback. It’s a premium position that not many people can play at a high level at this level. I think probably [Torres’] skillset lines up a little bit more for second base.”
“I still think [Torres] has a skillset in a pinch to go over there [to shortstop] because he has arm strength and he’s got good hands,” Boone continued. “Hopefully at some point we’ll get him over there to keep that option going, but I think he’s played outstanding this year and obviously he’s swung the bat really well for us.”
The Yankees ended the Torres at shortstop experiment on Sept. 13 and almost immediately saw him begin the transformation back to his old self. At the end of the season, GM Brian Cashman made it clear that he was in the market to land an everyday shortstop, ending speculation about Torres at the position. They have found a nice, solid, athletic stopgap at the position in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who they traded for this spring. Kiner-Falefa can handle the position until one of the Yankees’ top prospects — Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe — are ready.
Torres had started out as a shortstop in baseball and was one of the most highly-touted shortstop prospects as a minor leaguer. After the switch, however, Torres accepted that he was better off at second base.
Torres’ time as the Yankees’ starting shortstop coincided with his worst offensive struggles. After hitting 38 homers and slashing .278/.337/.535 in 2019, Torres hit just 12 home runs in the 169 games he played over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
It’s not just the switch of positions though.
Torres was embarrassed by his last two years and that began a process of rediscovery at the plate.
He headed straight to Tampa last winter and immediately got to work with new hitting coach Dillon Lawson, who was still the minor league hitting coordinator at the time. He watched videos of his swing in 2018-19 and he told Lawson that he just wanted to be like that again.
Torres went into Saturday’s game hitting .254/.304/.497 with an .801 OPS. He has 12 home runs in 58 games. A dramatic improvement is in how many balls he is hitting hard now, his Hard Hit percentage is up from 35.7% in 2021 to 48.4% this season. He’s barreling the ball more, as his Barrel percentage is up from 7.8% to 11.1%.
So far, this season he is looking more like that 2018-19 version of himself.
()
News
Column: Tony La Russa vs. Dusty Baker is a rivalry that never grows old as the managers square off again
Baseball’s best rivalry grabs the national spotlight Sunday night when the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in the finale of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Tony La Russa vs. Dusty Baker remains the gold standard of managerial rivalries, a throwback to the days of Billy Martin-Whitey Herzog or Tommy Lasorda-Sparky Anderson, when the battle of wits in the dugouts was as intriguing as the pitching matchups.
The narrative La Russa and Baker don’t like each other has softened since La Russa’s return to the Sox dugout last year. The 2021 postseason matchup gave both managers an opportunity to speak kindly of each other, and they outdid themselves in praising their old foes the first three games of the series.
Then Astros reliever Kendall Graveman plunked José Abreu in Game 4, and after the series-ending loss an angry La Russa questioned the Astros’ character.
“That’s just a character shortage there they should answer for,” he said. “If they don’t admit it, they’re very dishonest.”
Baker responded there was no ill intent on Graveman’s part.
“I beg to differ with Tony,” Baker said.
The Sox signed Graveman in the offseason, and the two rivals are back to being BFFs, at least for now.
As everyone knows, Baker has “begged to differ” with La Russa a time or two in the past. But at least there have been no expletives shouted at each other from opposing dugouts in the latest iteration of the feud. Who says you can’t mellow with age?
Baker, 72, became the 12th manager to join the 2,000-win club last month, and the 77-year-old La Russa ascended to second on the all-time win list last season. So the “Sunday Night Baseball” telecast no doubt will focus on the numbers that certify both as Hall of Fame managers. La Russa, obviously, already is in, while Baker should be a shoe-in as the first Black manager to reach 2,000 wins.
But it’s not the number of wins that define these two. It’s their ability to survive in an era in which managing a baseball game might be the least of their responsibilities.
It’s hard to pinpoint the most difficult part of a manager’s job in 2022.
Dealing with reporters who ask too many negative questions before and after games? With highly educated executives who throw analytical reports on their desks as though they’re equals? With general managers who insist on pregaming pitching moves hours before the first pitch is delivered? With fans who complain on Twitter and talk radio that the managers are out-of-touch?
More than anyone else in the baseball hierarchy, they’re getting it from all sides. No one boos the GMs or presidents because they’re heard but rarely seen.
Managing is a job for a young person, someone with energy, enthusiasm and the ability to work in tandem with bosses they may not agree with on how to beat an opponent. La Russa and Baker have adapted to the new norm in different ways. They still make their own decisions, wear their mistakes, ignore the outside noise and project an image of authority. They’re comfortable in their own skin, having already accomplished more than their peers.
But Baker looks relaxed and happy in the Astros dugout, chewing on his ubiquitous toothpick and aging gracefully in what could be the final season of his career. La Russa often looks spent after White Sox losses. He has been more confrontational in postgame news conferences, questioning reporters for asking innocuous questions about his decision-making, and pretending to be surprised anyone could disagree with his decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner on a 1-2 count, a move panned by virtually everyone.
“Fire Tony” chants erupted at White Sox Park one game during the last homestand. The 10-run inning off Sox pitchers during Friday’s 13-3 loss at Minute Maid Park didn’t exactly appease the anti-La Russa faction. Delegating bench coach Miguel Cairo to conduct the in-game interview with Apple TV announcers suggested La Russa felt he was too important to be bothered. Baker did his in-game interview.
When the 2022 schedule was unveiled, this weekend was marked as the biggest series of the first half. The Sox could prove their worth against the team that ousted them in the postseason.
Friday was a complete flop, spoiling the momentum from the sweep of the lowly Detroit Tigers. La Russa, it has been said, hates to lose. And whether he admits it or not, he probably hates losing to Baker more than most managers. Their battles have been legendary, often surrounding someone being hit by a pitch or some other perceived slight. It was at its most heated in 2003 and ‘04 when Baker arrived in Chicago and La Russa had yet to win his first of two titles in St. Louis.
“The Cardinals back then, with Tony, they never did much wrong, (but felt) most people were doing wrong to them,” Baker recalled in a Tribune interview years later. “Know what I mean?”
Baker changed the culture of losing and briefly was beloved on the North Side for sticking it to La Russa and the hated Cardinals. Then he made the unfortunate prediction in 2003 that if the Cardinals manager “thinks (the fight) has been on so far, he has a whole decade of us coming.”
It turned out to be one year.
“Boy was I wrong,” he said with a laugh years later. “I said that?”
Baker’s point was the tide had turned, and the Cubs no longer were a laughingstock.
“The Cardinals didn’t like you beating them,” he said. “They weren’t used to the Cubs beating them. Most of the time they were used to having their way with the Cubs.”
Now the shoe is on the other foot. The Sox are the ones trying to challenge Baker’s Astros in the American League, but Houston is having their way with them in the first year-and-a-half of the La Russa reboot. Injuries have depleted the Sox, but La Russa left spring training talking up the team’s depth, so injuries should not be a viable excuse for their sub-.500 record.
This could be the last season to watch La Russa and Baker go head to head, so savor every moment.
Baker signed a one-year extension with the Astros after taking his team to the World Series in 2021 and losing to the Atlanta Braves. He’ll be a free agent again, and has given no indication he’s ready to retire. La Russa’s deal wasn’t announced in 2020, but sources told MLB Network contributor and New York Post columnist Jon Heyman that La Russa was signed through 2023 at $3.75 million per year.
Entering Saturday afternoon’s game, both had an all-time winning percentage of .536, with La Russa ahead by a mere .0007 of a percentage point.
Not that either one is counting, of course.
()
Criminal Defense Attorney – When You Need One
Orioles GM Mike Elias says Angelos family lawsuit won’t ‘have any impact’ on team’s on-field plans
5 Tips On Choosing The Right Book Printing Services
How to Automate Your Massage Business
St. Paul Public Schools struggles to measure what’s working for students
Cellphoney
Bitcoin Supply In Loss Reaches 50% As BTC Drops Below $20k
The e-Marketing Plan – Brief Overview and Working Scheme
After position change, Gleyber Torres has second chance to make a difference for Yankees
Ukraine Joins European Blockchain Partnership (EBP) Despite Non-EU Country
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream