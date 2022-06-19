Past Life Regression – A Highly Effective Healing Process

Share Pin 0 Shares

Belief in reincarnation has existed throughout history. It is a standard aspect of all forms of metaphysics and is found in virtually all religious systems. It is a part of the Kabalah, the mystical side of Judaism, and it was also a belief of early Christianity. The majority of religious people in the world today believe in reincarnation, albeit only 45% believe one can experience a past life.

If we accept the idea of reincarnation, it follows that there would be some method to illuminate the darkness of the death-rebirth period and learn about our past lives. Many techniques have been developed to do just that. One famous occultist called remembering past lives “developing your magical memory.” Today, the various systems of recall are known as past life regression.



But why investigate this at all? Other than being an interesting curiosity, what good can you get from learning about your past lives?

First, we must accept the possibility that our remembrance of past lives may not be related to any real past lives. The experiences people have may be the result of a message that the unconscious wants to send to the conscious. For some reason the conscious refuses to listen to the inner mind, so when the inner mind has an opportunity it sends a symbolic message in the form of a past life impression. Unless a past life experience is sheer fantasy, it is probably caused by either a message from the unconscious or from a real past life. There are simple and easy checks and balances a professional uses to determine if the ‘memory’ is that of a Past Life or the unconscious mind giving a symbolic message so that the person will pay attention to the meaning.

In either case–whether the past life is real or not, certainly the experience of past lives is real and happens all the time. We need to ask ourselves, “What can I learn from a past life experience and how can I apply it to my life today?” The mere knowledge of a past life is nothing more than a curiosity unless you get something out of it and put it to use. It is believed by occultists that the reason for reincarnation is to learn lessons about life and consciousness, and to allow our consciousness to evolve beyond the need for incarnation.

If you believe in reincarnation, you need to spend some time investigating your past lives in order to discover what mistakes you have made in the past so that you don’t have to relearn those lessons in this life or in a future one. If you don’t believe in reincarnation, the idea that the subconscious needs to send a message to the conscious is a striking thought, you need to pay attention and allow yourself to discover what the message is and act on the message.

In either case, there are two important ideas you need to understand about past life regression:

1. A belief in reincarnation is not necessary to make past life regressions valuable, and the value of remembering a past life comes only when the knowledge gained is put to use in your present life.

2. By its very nature, a past life experience is a very personal thing. The important knowledge that is obtainable from such an experience may be something you see, experience, or feel as you “relive” the past. To have a valuable past life experience, you need to experience it! Merely knowing of a particular past life is of NO real value except to satisfy a curiosity.

There are some people, who claim to ‘go’ into a trance’ and then tell people about their past lives. “You were this person and you did that,” they say. Whether or not they are correct in their assessment of your past life is not important. Your failure to experience the past life, on the other hand, is important. Avoid people who tell you about your past lives; go to those who will help you experience them yourself. If nothing else, the cathartic release you may get from experiencing a past life may free something, which has been hindering you and holding you back from health, success, and creativity.

Another form of psychic fraud comes from self-delusion. Most people believe their lives are not as exciting as those of movie stars, politicians or professional athletes. So some people fantasize an exciting and romantic past life. Merely because someone believes themselves to have been famous in a past life does not make it so. Furthermore, the famous occultist Dion Fortune adds that a famous past life does not so much add glory to this life as it does make one wonder what happened in between to bring you to this lower state!

This is a new life! You need to learn from the past, not live in it. The only importance in whether you were Cleopatra or a maid is what you can learn from that past experience and put the knowledge into use in the present. Use of the experience means–letting go of hurts, beliefs, fears expanding on skills and talents, or drawing on the empowerment you had in that life, but fail to use in this life.

Past-life regression has become increasingly recognized by professionals and the public as an effective and important modality of treatment. While exploring your past lives; you will retrieve and release memories from childhood and prior lives in order to build healthy relationships, enhance creativity, and find greater satisfaction in life.



The following Common issues readily resolved by Past Life Regression.

o Depression

o Fears and phobias

o Anxiety/Panic attacks

o Childhood trauma and abuse

o Chronic pain

o Physical illness

o Issues of unworthiness, guilt and shame

o Insecurity and poor self image

o Obsessive thoughts

o Blocked feelings

o Eating disorders

o Insomnia

o Alcoholism and other addictions

o Fear of intimacy

o Debilitating anger and grief

o Fertility and pregnancy

Some people are reluctant to experience a past life due to an apprehension of being in a hypnotic state during the regression. There are no dangers to hypnosis or regression. Hypnosis is a natural state of the mind that is between the aware state and sleep. Hypnosis allows you to access your subconscious mind, which makes up 90% of your brain that stores all your memories since the beginning of the soul’s existence. Since regression and hypnosis is part of your natural state of mind, it is completely safe. There have been no cases of anyone being unable to return to their natural state of mind.