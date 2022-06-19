Finance
Past Life Regression – A Highly Effective Healing Process
Belief in reincarnation has existed throughout history. It is a standard aspect of all forms of metaphysics and is found in virtually all religious systems. It is a part of the Kabalah, the mystical side of Judaism, and it was also a belief of early Christianity. The majority of religious people in the world today believe in reincarnation, albeit only 45% believe one can experience a past life.
If we accept the idea of reincarnation, it follows that there would be some method to illuminate the darkness of the death-rebirth period and learn about our past lives. Many techniques have been developed to do just that. One famous occultist called remembering past lives “developing your magical memory.” Today, the various systems of recall are known as past life regression.
But why investigate this at all? Other than being an interesting curiosity, what good can you get from learning about your past lives?
First, we must accept the possibility that our remembrance of past lives may not be related to any real past lives. The experiences people have may be the result of a message that the unconscious wants to send to the conscious. For some reason the conscious refuses to listen to the inner mind, so when the inner mind has an opportunity it sends a symbolic message in the form of a past life impression. Unless a past life experience is sheer fantasy, it is probably caused by either a message from the unconscious or from a real past life. There are simple and easy checks and balances a professional uses to determine if the ‘memory’ is that of a Past Life or the unconscious mind giving a symbolic message so that the person will pay attention to the meaning.
In either case–whether the past life is real or not, certainly the experience of past lives is real and happens all the time. We need to ask ourselves, “What can I learn from a past life experience and how can I apply it to my life today?” The mere knowledge of a past life is nothing more than a curiosity unless you get something out of it and put it to use. It is believed by occultists that the reason for reincarnation is to learn lessons about life and consciousness, and to allow our consciousness to evolve beyond the need for incarnation.
If you believe in reincarnation, you need to spend some time investigating your past lives in order to discover what mistakes you have made in the past so that you don’t have to relearn those lessons in this life or in a future one. If you don’t believe in reincarnation, the idea that the subconscious needs to send a message to the conscious is a striking thought, you need to pay attention and allow yourself to discover what the message is and act on the message.
In either case, there are two important ideas you need to understand about past life regression:
1. A belief in reincarnation is not necessary to make past life regressions valuable, and the value of remembering a past life comes only when the knowledge gained is put to use in your present life.
2. By its very nature, a past life experience is a very personal thing. The important knowledge that is obtainable from such an experience may be something you see, experience, or feel as you “relive” the past. To have a valuable past life experience, you need to experience it! Merely knowing of a particular past life is of NO real value except to satisfy a curiosity.
There are some people, who claim to ‘go’ into a trance’ and then tell people about their past lives. “You were this person and you did that,” they say. Whether or not they are correct in their assessment of your past life is not important. Your failure to experience the past life, on the other hand, is important. Avoid people who tell you about your past lives; go to those who will help you experience them yourself. If nothing else, the cathartic release you may get from experiencing a past life may free something, which has been hindering you and holding you back from health, success, and creativity.
Another form of psychic fraud comes from self-delusion. Most people believe their lives are not as exciting as those of movie stars, politicians or professional athletes. So some people fantasize an exciting and romantic past life. Merely because someone believes themselves to have been famous in a past life does not make it so. Furthermore, the famous occultist Dion Fortune adds that a famous past life does not so much add glory to this life as it does make one wonder what happened in between to bring you to this lower state!
This is a new life! You need to learn from the past, not live in it. The only importance in whether you were Cleopatra or a maid is what you can learn from that past experience and put the knowledge into use in the present. Use of the experience means–letting go of hurts, beliefs, fears expanding on skills and talents, or drawing on the empowerment you had in that life, but fail to use in this life.
Past-life regression has become increasingly recognized by professionals and the public as an effective and important modality of treatment. While exploring your past lives; you will retrieve and release memories from childhood and prior lives in order to build healthy relationships, enhance creativity, and find greater satisfaction in life.
The following Common issues readily resolved by Past Life Regression.
o Depression
o Fears and phobias
o Anxiety/Panic attacks
o Childhood trauma and abuse
o Chronic pain
o Physical illness
o Issues of unworthiness, guilt and shame
o Insecurity and poor self image
o Obsessive thoughts
o Blocked feelings
o Eating disorders
o Insomnia
o Alcoholism and other addictions
o Fear of intimacy
o Debilitating anger and grief
o Fertility and pregnancy
Some people are reluctant to experience a past life due to an apprehension of being in a hypnotic state during the regression. There are no dangers to hypnosis or regression. Hypnosis is a natural state of the mind that is between the aware state and sleep. Hypnosis allows you to access your subconscious mind, which makes up 90% of your brain that stores all your memories since the beginning of the soul’s existence. Since regression and hypnosis is part of your natural state of mind, it is completely safe. There have been no cases of anyone being unable to return to their natural state of mind.
Maximize Your Earnings with VoIP Business Solution
In the present times, convergence is the buzz word which has been doing the rounds of industry and users alike. All sectors of the industry from finance to telecommunications to hospitality has been tattooed by it. Simply put convergence is the coming together of different theories and phenomena on a common platform to achieve better and efficient results. VoIP is one such product of convergence. It combines voice, data and video all over a common ground namely the Internet thereby giving cost effective and efficient solution to its users.
Keeping its host of benefits in mind many business organisations have started deploying the VoIP call termination service. Business solution VoIP is advantageous for corporates, contact centers and Internet service providers (ISP’s).
Corporates can easily integrate their existing traditional mode of communication to work in tandem with VoIP solution for achieving higher efficiency and productivity. Seamless connectivity of all the branches of their organisation is another major benefit that business houses will get to savor with voice over IP solution.
Contact centers have started opening in large numbers in countries where there is availability of reasonable man power. They help to provide customer and technical support service to their customers. VoIP business solutions can help a contact center to greatly cut down their initial capital input by providing a complete one stop package to handle all their telephony requirements. Toll free numbers which are a prime requirement for them is also a part of the virtual business solution package.
Additionally, with the help of voice over IP solution, a contact center can get DID numbers. So, their clients would be calling on the local number and paying for a local while the call would actually be connected to some other country.
Global business solutions or VoIP business solutions helps an Internet Phone service provider to make the most from his existing client age. For instance, the ISP can preset his broadband service with VoIP call service and offer a bundle up service to the his client age. Not only will you be able to lure more clients but you will also be able to increase your product line. Customers are looking for ease of payment and by taking the service from a trusted provider they get this additional benefit of paying for two services through a single bill.
Criminal Defense Attorney – When You Need One
This is a professional who can be hired to defend both corporations and individuals. In a legal setting they are referred to as the defendant and have been arrested as a suspect in an unlawful activity. This lawyer may also be referred to as a criminal lawyer or defense attorney/lawyer. They are responsible for representing people in court who have been accused of some form of criminal activity. In court the jury and judge will be the ones who decide if the accused is innocent or guilty. A criminal defense attorney should have a good knowledge about how the court system works and the law. Normally after attending law school they will have many years of working experience. Working as a criminal defense attorney they can be appointed by the court if the accused cannot afford an attorney or the defendant can hire them. A good lawyer can be very expensive. They can charge an hourly fee of three hundred dollars or more plus other fees.
The defendant will meet with the defense attorney to develop the best way to decrease whatever the consequences of the unlawful activity the defendant could have been involved in. If the defendant is innocent then it will be the responsibility criminal defense attorney to prove that to the jury and judge. These lawyers also have the job of giving their client a reality check. This is especially true if they believe that there will not be any type of consequence at all for the crime they are accused of committing. A criminal defense attorney will also negotiate deals with the prosecutors, helping to decrease any jail time or fees that their defendant might be facing. This lawyer could also help to customize the sentence for their client that will help them stay out of trouble in the future, especially in family or juvenile court cases.
A criminal defense attorney that is good will know the ins and outs of a local court circuit and will also know which tactics work for each judge when they are attempting to get the case thrown out or getting a reduced sentence for their client. They also know who has the power to settle different cases out of the courtroom. They also know how to find little-known laws that may help their client and can also use any lawful means that is necessary to prove to the judge and jury that their client is not guilty. Some criminal defense attorneys will take on only low-profile cases that are heard in little county court rooms, while others want to work on big, high profile cases.
5 Tips On Choosing The Right Book Printing Services
Getting any book printed is no easy matter. Whether you are a writer having your first novel printed or you are in charge of your company’s new coffee table book, getting the right book printing services is of utmost importance. It is often the technical aspect of it that you should put much consideration on, but there are also certain factors that you need to determine when getting a printing project like this done properly.
Here are 5 tips that can help you in choosing the best printer for your book.
1. Consider the printing rates.
You should ask for book printing quotes immediately when you contact a printer. This will give you the idea if you have enough budget for their services. But how would you know if the price is right? One thing that you can do is to ask more than one book printer. Chances are they will have different book printing quotes to offer you.
Is the price the determining factor in your selection? That should not be the case. Just because one printer’s price is higher than the other, it does not mean he is providing the better quality printing service. There are many factors in book printing services that help fix the price and you should look deeper into it.
2. Ask to see their printing equipment.
The quality of your book will depend highly on the printing equipment used. It is not that the newer equipment will be better than the older one, but it is the condition of the printer that really matters. If you can see that the printer is not well maintained, then there might be a chance your book printing might get delayed.
Of course, if you are intending to use digital printing technology, the latest models would often be better. It will have a good combination of speed and quality printing.
3. How helpful is the printer with your inquiries?
A good printing company will be able to help you every step of the printing process. A printer can provide you with suggestions on your printing requirements should they find that your preference is not that good. After all they are supposed to be the experts and therefore they will know what are the best materials for your book. You can sense if the printer is just trying to sell you more services or trying to raise the rates or maybe they are really concerned with the quality of your book.
4. How long have they been in the printing business?
Find a printer who has been providing book printing services for many years. The experience is a great factor in determining the quality of the printing service that they can provide you. After all, they will not be in business for so long if they are not consistent with their output.
5. Go with a printer that has good reputation.
In this age of every information can be found online, it is often very easy to check the reputation of any business. There will certainly be reviews published online or in print. Check if the printer of your choice has a great reputation. Although as they say, nobody can be perfect, if there are any bad reviews try to also check if the claims are real.
