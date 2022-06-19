News
PNB SO Result 2022 Cut Off Marks, Merit List PDF Download
Clear information about PNB SO Result 2022 will be made available to you in our article. In our article, you will be told when your cut off marks and merit list will be released. so that you can easily get it. Apart from this, step-by-step information will also be provided to you about the process of getting the result in our article. Therefore, read the article given on our website carefully till the end.
PNB SO Result 2022
This exam is conducted every year by Punjab National Bank. For which a large number of candidates had applied. The written exam for this post was held on 21st June 2022. Which was conducted in a completely fair manner in all the examination centers. You will be passed in this exam only on the basis of your marks. This recruitment is being conducted at the state level, so the job location of the selected candidates will also be Punjab.
A total of 145 vacancies have been released for the post of Special Officer. For which the application was started on 22 April 2022. After which the last date of application was fixed as 7 May 2022. After which the application site was closed. Because this application was opened only for a certain time. For all the candidates had applied in online mode only by visiting the official website.
PNB SO Result 2022 – Highlights
|Organization name
|Punjab National Bank. [PNB]
|Post name
|Special Officer
|Total vacancy
|145
|State name
|Punjab
|Application dates
|22 April – 7 May 2022
|Exam date
|21 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result status
|Release soon
|Website
PNB SO Result Release Date 2022
You can check your result online mode sitting at home. Which will be prepared on the basis of marks of the exam only. You can easily get your result by visiting the official website. To get recruited for this post, you have to first pass the written test. After passing this exam you will be called for an interview. In the end, you will be recruited on the basis of interviews only.
PNB SO Cut Off Marks 2022
The cut off marks are decided separately for all the categories. About which all the candidates must be aware. The cut off marks are prepared on the basis of total applicants, total vacancies, and the difficulty of the exam. About which you will get complete information in our article today. Therefore, for complete information, read the table given below carefully till the end, which is as follows-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks [Expected]
|GEN
|94.30
|OBC
|87.15
|SC
|77.15
|ST
|75.25
Punjab National Bank SO Merit List 2022
The merit list will be released only after the declaration of the result. In which the name of only those candidates will be given who will be recruited for this post. So if your name will not be there on this list then you cannot be admitted to this post. For more information about this, if you want, you can check by visiting the official website. For which the link to the website has been provided in our article.
Details Printed on the Result:
All the candidates must be aware that what details will be given in the result. That’s why we want to tell you that the details given in your result are as follows-
- Organization name
- Candidate name
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Father’s name
- Total marks
- Percentage-wise marks
- The final result, etc.
PNB SO Merit List PDF Download 2022
- First of all, you have to go to the PNB website.
- Select the result option on the home page.
- After which the next page will open in front of you.
- In which fill your registration number and DOB etc.
- Save the result and download the PDF.
If you have any queries regarding PNB SO Result 2022 then feel free to message me in the comment section. Stay connected with our website for more information.
News
Readers and writers: A cougar attack, life and love in the ’70s and a novel set in Ukraine
It’s Minnesota fiction Sunday, with a deadly cougar attack (or is it?), a story about a couple who live and love in the ’70s and ’80s, and a novel set in Ukraine that’s written for young adults but everybody should read, given the war going on in that devastated country.
“Cougar Claw” by Cary J. Griffith (Adventure Publications, $16.99)
Much of what Sam had found at the kill site was troubling, but as he considered the possibilities, was it realistic to think someone had somehow used a cougar to have Jack killed? … There was a prominent citizen who had been visciously killed in a frightening and bizarre manner. And there was plenty about it that didn’t make sense.
It’s reassuring to know that if you wander the Minnesota River Valley bottoms near Savage, you probably won’t be attacked by a cougar. Unless someone wants you dead.
In his second adventure featuring U.S. Fish & Wildlife special agent Sam Rivers, natural history writer Griffith takes us to the wild area around Savage, where a prominent businessman is found dead, apparently the victim of a cougar.
The local sheriff, Rusty Benson, is running for reelection, and he wants the case closed quickly. Law enforcement officers don’t know much about cougars, whose range is north of the Twin Cities, but there is enough evidence to credibly suppose there’s a dangerous wild animal in the area.
When Rivers is called in to verify the kill, he’s suspicious. There are too many clues inconsistent with cougar behavior. Cougars are almost never seen near metropolitan areas. The animal’s footprints are odd. and cougars always feed immediately after a kill. But the victim’s body was not mutilated. And why didn’t the cougar stay nearby guarding its feast?
After testy exchanges with the sheriff, Rivers joins a party of hunters to take down the animal, accompanied by Gray, his big wolf/malamute cross in training to become a search and rescue dog. With them is Diane, a newspaper reporter Sam met during a case on the Iron Range in the first Rivers novel, “Wolf Kill.”
As the sheriff’s patience with Rivers’ questions runs out, he assigns a deputy to keep track of the agent to be sure Rivers isn’t snooping where he doesn’t belong. But he does it anyway, interviewing the dead man’s widow, who will inherit a lot of money because her husband’s company is being sold. Then there’s the company executives who stand to make money from the sale. And who, the reader wonders, are the people who call themselves by phony names as they plot behind Rivers’ back?
It’s not a spoiler to reveal that, in the end, this case is not fully resolved and Rivers will surely meet the killer again.
Rives is an interesting character, a quiet guy who sometimes seems distant because he concentrates so completely on the case. His knowledge of nature and predators offers insights city people might not know about. For instance, cougars are also known as mountain lions, puma, panther and catamount. The animal has four long canine teeth embedded in lower and upper jaws that can open to an angle of nearly 120 degrees.
Sam Rivers is a welcome addition to the growing list of crime fiction protagonists by Minnesota writers. His love of nature and creatures, even predators, permeates the plot.
Griffith, who lives in Rosemount, has a master’s degree in library science from the University of Minnesota. Besides the Rivers series he writes non-fiction, including the Minnesota Book Award-winning “Opening Goliath,” about the discovery, exploration, and politics surrounding a cave complex in southeastern Minnesota.
If parts of this book seem familiar it’s because the Minneapolis Star Tribune published the original version, titled “Savage Minnesota,” in a summer serialization. But there were no printed copies of the book and five years later the first Sam Rivers novel, “Wolves,” was published. After a rewrite with suggestions from mystery author Mary Logue, this retitled version of the story is now in print.
About the main character, the author says: “I’ve always liked Sam Rivers, and though he had a difficult childhood and is flawed, his love of remote places and the solace he finds in wilderness are passions many of us share.”
Griffith will sign copies of his novel from 10 to 111:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Lake Country booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
“Other People Manage” by Ellen Hawley (British-based Swift Press; Kindle edition available in the U.S. for $16.88)
Ellen Hawley has lived in Cornwall, England, for 15 years, and this novel is her first published in the U.K.
But Minnesotans who were in the local literary community before she left will remember her. She edited The View From the Loft for the Minneapolis-based literary center where she taught. She won Loft-McKnight and Minnesota State Arts Board grants, and worked on the North Country Press underground newspaper.
Hawley was living here when two of her novels were published by local small presses.
Her experiences as a cab driver inspired her 1998 debut, “Trip Sheets”(Milkweed Editions), named for the records cab drivers kept to show where they drove each day and how much money they made. Her second Minnesota book, “Open Line” (Coffee House Press), is political satire about a bored radio talk show host who suggests to a caller the Vietnam War was a hoax. She unleashes public paranoia, but loves the attention. (Does that sound timely?)
Which brings us to “Other People Manage,” a quiet novel about the love between big Marge, a bus driver, and Peg, in training to be a psychotherapist. They meet in a Minneapolis Coffee House in the 1970s and stay together until Peg’s death 20 years later. Marge is the sometimes sardonic, sometimes baffled, but always loving narrator of this story with family at its heart.
During their lives the women often act as parents to the two children of Deena, Peg’s sister, who leaves the kids with her sister Jude for months at a time. As the children grow and become family, Marge and Peg have the same everyday challenges other people have.
Hawley’s writing is spare but Meg and Peg are fully realized characters. Even Deena, who abandons her children now and then, is sort of sympathetic. Marge and Peg manage, as other people do.
“The Hidden Room” by William Durbin and Barbara Durbin (Lake Vermillion Press, $11.99)
This riveting story of a Jewish family who lived in a cave in Ukraine during the last year of World War II is written for middle grade readers but it should be read by everyone who watches the horrors unfolding in that country now.
Written by the Durbin husband/wife team, it’s based on the true story of Esther Stermer and her family, who took refuge in a cave, as did many others, when the Nazis invaded their village in Ukraine.
Less talented authors could have made this story almost too difficult to read, since it brings up the holodomor, when Josef Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians (and others) in the early 1930s. The Nazis of course are no better than the Soviets, shooting Jews into their graves. And some Ukrainians were eager to reveal Jewish neighbors’ hiding places.
Yet the fictional family in the book finds ways to laugh as they try to grow used to the darkness of their cave. Jacob, who’s 14, tries to look after his 4-year-old brother, Eli, and 9-year-old sister, Rachel, when he’s not cutting wood with his dad under cover of darkness. They have supplies, thanks to Stepan, son of their kind next door neighbor who is risking her life to help them.
Much of the book is about how people stay alive and sane living in darkness (they do have lamps) always worrying about when the food will run out. When they take in Elena, a Ukrainian girl, the food supply gets tighter, but they consider her a daughter even though she’s a Christian. Elena and Jacob are the only ones capable of sneaking out under cover of darkness to forage for nuts and other foods the mother can use for making stew. But as winter lingers, there isn’t anything to forage for in the surrounding forest and the family is close to starvation.
Besides interesting historical information about Ukraine, this fast-paced novel is also exciting when Jacob and Elena evade enemy tanks, with humor provided by Eli’s obsession with thoughts of jelly doughnuts. And there’s bravery, including the mother’s insistence that things are gong to be OK and how she somehow finds ways to celebrate Jewish holidays and the kids’ birthdays, even though there isn’t much to eat.
Bill Durbin, winner of two Minnesota Book Awards, has written 14 novels. He and his wife, a teacher, lived on Lake Vermillion on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and reside now in Duluth.
News
UPPSC PCS Result 2022 Prelims Answer Key, Cut Off, Merit List
Today in our article you will be provided with clear information about UPPSC PCS Result 2022. By which you can easily get your result. Apart from this, you will also be provided with clear information about the answer key. Not only this, for complete information about cut off marks and merit lists, read our article carefully till the end. Bookmark our website to be the first to get all the latest updates.
UPPSC PCS Result 2022
This recruitment is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. By which a total of 250 vacancies have been released for this post. But all the candidates will be recruited only on the basis of their merit. The application for this exam was done from 16 March to 16 April 2022. After which the application site was closed. Because this application for this post is opened only for a certain time every year.
The written examination of Provincial Civil Services was held on 12 June 2022. Which was conducted in a fair manner in offline mode in all the exam centers. This exam has been conducted at the state level. Therefore, only the citizens of Uttar Pradesh could apply for this. This exam was conducted for only those citizens who had applied for it. In this exam, you will be passed on the basis of marks only.
UPPSC PCS Result 2022 – Highlights
|Conducted by
|Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission [UPPSC]
|Post name
|Provincial Civil Services [PCS]
|Total vacancy
|250
|Job location
|Uttar Pradesh
|Apply dates
|16 March – 16 April 2022
|Exam date
|12 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result date
|NA
|Website
|www.uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC PCS Result Release Date 2022
You can get the result only by visiting the official website. For which the link to the official website will also be made available in our article. The result will be prepared objectively on the basis of marks only. Whenever your result will be released, a piece of clear information about it will be made available sometime before it. so that you can get it on time.
UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2022
The answer key is released only about a week after the exam. You can easily check-in online mode. Clear information about all the questions of the exam will be made available in the answer key. Which you must check after the exam. Also, let us tell you that this exam has been conducted for a total of 200 marks, according to which the result will be released.
UPPSC PCS Cut Off Marks 2022
Every year the cut off marks are prepared on the basis of total vacancy, the total applicants, and your exam difficulty. Which is released before the release of the result. All the candidates must be aware of this. You can check it in online mode only. Clear information about the cut off marks is provided in the table below. Which are as follows-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|GEN
|115 – 120
|OBC
|113 – 118
|SC
|96 – 100
|ST
|85 – 90
|PWD
|92 – 107
|Female
|112 – 117
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS Merit List 2022
The merit list will be released on the basis of your result and cut off marks. Which you can check after the release of the result by visiting the official website. In which the name of only those candidates will be given, to those who will be selected for this post. To be admitted to this post, it is mandatory for you to pass in this written examination. But you cannot be admitted.
How to Check the Result Online 2022?
- For this, you have to visit the website of UPPSC.
Whose link is- uppsc.up.nic.in
- Then the home page of the website will open in front of you.
- In which you have to select the result.
- Fill in all the details asked and submit.
- Then save the result as well as take out the print copy.
Hope that today you have got clear information about UPPSC PCS Result 2022 in our article.
News
Dylan Bundy throws eight innings and Twins’ offense explodes in win
PHOENIX — The Twins hit ball hard on Friday — 11 balls were struck harder than 100 miles per hour — and walked away with little to show for it. They had no such problem on Saturday.
Their hard contact produced plenty of runs in their 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Chase Field, making a winner of starter Dylan Bundy for the first time since April 23.
Not only had Bundy not won a game since then, but the Twins hadn’t won a game he had started since April, either. On extended rest after the Twins skipped him the last time through the rotation, Bundy turned in eight innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking out seven in his strong outing.
“It doesn’t get any better than what we just saw,” manager Rocco Baldelli said of Bundy’s start. “It doesn’t get much better for a player’s mentality and their confidence and their ability to go out there the next start and just build on all of the different little things that he did in this start really, really well.”
Bundy’s outing was a turnabout from his last three starts in which he had given up a combined 14 runs, and came after an elongated period of preparation in between starts working with pitching coach Wes Johnson.
“(I) just worked on … commanding the ball and getting some of the pitches I need to get down in the zone, getting them down especially with two strikes,” Bundy said of his between starts work. “That’s kind of been a weakness this year and I wanted to work on that and I felt like I did a better job today of that.”
That helped lead Bundy to the longest outing by a Twins (38-29) starter this season. It was also the first time Bundy had thrown eight innings since he twirled a complete game in August 2020.
The Twins starter was perfect until the fourth inning, when he allowed a pair of singles sandwiched in between three strikeouts. The only run he gave up in his effort against the Diamondbacks (31-36) came on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
But by that point, the outcome of the game was not in doubt thanks to a Twins offense that had broken through earlier in the game.
“It’s nice to see good, good quality at-bats, hard-hit balls stacking on top of each other and turning into runs,” Baldelli said. “That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for the runs and we found a lot of ways to put some runs on the board.”
The Twins’ sixth-run third inning featured four consecutive hits from Nick Gordon, Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff’s first extra-base hit of the season — a two-run double — and a Gary Sánchez two-run home run that traveled 456 feet out to center. The Twins followed that up by adding three more runs in the fourth inning, to knock Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver out of the game early.
“He’s got very good stuff pitching to the corners,” third baseman Gio Urshela, who finished with a hit and two RBIs said. “(We were) just trying to be a little aggressive in the zone so that’s what we did the whole game.”
In the seventh inning, catcher Ryan Jeffers added a two-run home run, becoming the ninth and final member of the starting lineup to record a hit. Though he was not feeling well before the game, Arraez collected a pair of hits and walked before being removed from the blowout win.
And all that offense was plenty on a night where Bundy shined.
“The defense doesn’t want to be sitting out there, especially when they’re itching to get to the bat rack and if you’re walking guys and giving up hits — I just tried to attack in the best way I could,” Bundy said.
