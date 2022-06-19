Finance
Singapore Compared to Mauritius – On an Offshore Financial Centre Perspective
Singapore
Singapore is well reputed global financial centre. The offshore banking and finance sector is supported by a robust economic and fundamental institutions, making it an attractive base for financial institutions. The country is strategically located to bridge the time differences between the United States and European financial markets. Singapore enjoys a stable social, political and economic environment with a skilled workforce and supported by government incentives. Singapore exchange market is ranked fourth in the world, fifth largest centre for derivatives trading and ninth in terms of offshore lending. There are three types of banks in Singapore, these are: Full banks, Restricted banks, and offshore banks.
Full banks can offer a variety of banking services as stated in the Banking Act. Restricted banks can offer the same services as full banks only that they cannot open savings accounts for clients in Singapore dollars and fixed account deposits of less than 250,000 in Singapore dollars for non-bank clients.
The history of Singapore as a global financial centre dates back to 1973 when foreign banks began to operate in the country, this is the time when the category of offshore banks was created. These banks can offer the same services as full and restricted banks, only that their role is more limited. In the local market, offshore banks can only receive interest accumulating deposits from approved financial institutions. In addition, they cannot open more than one branch.
In Singapore, offshore banks conduct their business under separate financial reporting entities referred to as Asian Currency Units (ACUs). ACUs can incur liabilities and hold assets and conduct all types of banking activities in other currencies but not in Singapore dollars. There are a number of incentives that are available for ACUs; one of the most important is that ACUs are subject to only 10% taxation of profits compared to 27% that apply to other entities. In addition, ACUs are not subjected to liquidity and reserve requirements that apply to other banks. The main role of ACUs is to route capital from North America, Europe and the Middle East to the emerging markets in Asia.
Mauritius
On the other hand, Mauritius is an emerging global financial centre. Normally, offshore transactions are carried out in other currencies except in the Mauritius rupee by non-residents. Offshore business is mainly focused on areas of investment trading, holding and fund management. The Island is gaining reputation as a destination of choice for structuring offshore funds and investment vehicles. With respect to location, Mauritius is strategically located between Africa and Asia and is considered as a gateway to Africa.
The history of offshore banking in Mauritius can be traced back to 1989 when offshore banks were allowed to set up their operations in Mauritius. However, it was in 1992 when two Acts of parliament were passed paving way for the growth of the financial services sector.
There are a number of factors that make Mauritius an attractive hub for offshore financial activities which include: withholding tax exemption for interest bearing deposits and freedom from other regulations applied to domestic banks. Offshore banks are also exempted from the regulations of the exchange control Act. Compared to Singapore, offshore banks are subjected to a mere 5 per cent as opposed to 10 per cent in Singapore. Banks are also free to repatriate their profits without additional taxation. These banks are also exempted from stamp duty on documents associated with offshore activities. They also have access to double taxation avoidance agreements that have been signed by Mauritius with more than 33 countries. Finally, offshore banks are also exempted from taxation of capital gains and no inheritance shares attract taxes.
Finance
Autoresponder – The Key to Running a Successful Online Business
In this article, we shall define what autoresponders are, and why you should utilize them to achieve successful online business.
If you run an online business it means you already own a website or a blog. Once your online business is setup, the next most important thing to consider is using an effective autoresponder.
Autoresponder defined
In simple understandable term, it is actually electronic newsletters forwarded automatically to your subscribers via your mailing list, and this is done at intervals that you specify or define. By sample, you can design and specify an autoresponder so that once a person signs up to your mailing list he or she will receive a welcome note from your business. Subsequently, you can send other messages such as business discount codes, invitation to connect on social media, new product launch, etc.
The importance of autoresponders
Using autoresponders for your online business keeps a large bulk of your email marketing automated, and that’s if you setup things appropriately. With an autoresponder installed on your website, your subscribers will be able to receive specific vital key messages about your business. With this benefit, you do not need to bother about manually sending these messages out, as it is fully automated as set. This simply makes the importance of using autoresponders all the more clear. In short, they help you save time running your online business, loads of it.
How can you utilize autoresponders to help promote your online business?
• You can utilize them to forward custom birthday greetings with other related offers to subscribers on your mailing list.
• You can transition a subscriber from one phase of communication to another after they purchase an item/product. For example, you can move a subscriber from a ‘prospect’ level series of messaging to ‘upsell’ series of communication.
• You can forward mails to subscribers exactly one month after they purchased a product. This can be done to motivate them to renew a ‘policy or guarantee.’
When autoresponders are utilized in such creative and meaningful ways, it can help generate substantial sales and income – with high returns on investment for your business.
To use them, you can sign up with popular providers such as MailChimp, Getresponse, Aweber, Mad Mimi or Campaign Monitor, etc. These providers are renowned for offering businesses robust autoresponders with dedicated tools for hosting mailing lists and forwarding newsletters and messages.
Finally, autoresponders when setup and used properly can help online businesses automate lots of marketing activities and tailor specific messages to a mailing list for profit making and client engagement.
Finance
Baby Boomers: Should You Move Your Retirement Funds Out of the Stock Market?
Earlier this week, stocks took a free fall. The Dow plunged almost 1,600 points, the worst decline in history during a trading day. At the time of this writing, the stock market had recovered about half the losses. But did that alarming drop make you baby boomers wonder if you should stay invested in the stock market?
If so, the short answer is that it depends on your age.
The good news: Younger baby boomers don’t have reason to worry about the correction, says Kyle Woodley, senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. Remember, the 2008 stock market crash had a recovery time of six years.
“If you’re between 50 and 60, there’s still time to recover,” Woodley says in a MarketWatch article, At What Age Should You Be Most Worried About a Stock Market Downturn? “Fifty years ago, life expectancy was much lower. You’re not investing for the next 5 or 10 years, you’re investing for the next 20. You have room to grow your nest egg and participate in that growth. Half a century ago, you would have been in two-thirds bonds in your 50s. That’s not the case anymore.”
Financial guru Suze Orman agrees. “If you are saving for retirement or another goal that is 10 or more years off in the future, you should be happy stock prices are down,” she says. “When stock prices are lower, your money buys more shares. And then you own more shares for when stock prices rebound.”
One rule of thumb for your retirement money you might consider is to keep your age in safe investments, she adds. “So if you are 60 you might have as much as 60% in CDs or short-term Treasuries, and the rest can stick with stocks.”
Keep in mind, because the market has soared the last eight years, you may need to rebalance your retirement portfolio to ensure your investments are aligned with your risk tolerance. Otherwise, you could lose a lot more money if the market crashes.
What if you’re older and plan to retire in the next five years – or perhaps you’re already retired and drawing from your retirement funds?
Some older boomers may have more reason to worry: Jared Snider, senior wealth adviser at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Oklahoma City, says that your risk depends on how well you have prepared for a downturn. “Those folks who have not prepared are most impacted by it. It can do irreparable harm. They sell out of fear or out of necessity because they don’t have any other assets to liquidate.”
Experts generally agree that you shouldn’t invest anything you’ll need within the next five years. That way you’ll avoid pulling out all of your money during a market downturn which historically has always come back up again.
“If the market crashes, you’ll need to be able to ride the storm out rather than selling everything in a panic,” writes Katie Brockman in a CNN Money article, How to Protect Your Retirement Savings from a Crash. “By only investing money that you know you won’t need for at least five years, it will be easier for you to leave those savings untouched until the market recovers.”
Finance
TV Critic Reviews "Higglytown Heroes"
As aunt of a preschooler and an aspiring voiceover actress (I knew all those hours of watching Bugs Bunny would come in handy), I know all the kids’ shows as well as every kids’ DVD out there.
In my opinion, there’s no better way celebrities can recoup their outrageous salaries than entertaining and sometimes educating kids. And They Might Be Giants get the “cooler than Elvis” vote for singing the theme song to one of Playhouse Disney’s newest hits, “Higglytown Heroes,” which is also on their CD/DVD for kids, “Here Come the ABCs.”
For those of you not familiar with all things Higgly (an adjective used as much as “Smurfy” but not, thank Higgles, as a verb), the series centers on a small town and four tots named Eubie, Kip, and siblings Wayne and Twinkle. Think “South Park” with better art and no foul mouths. The strongest language is, “Aw, pickles,” usually uttered by Twinkle (pinker than Trista Rehn Sutter!) after her fanciful ideas for solving the kids’ dilemmas get gently punctured by Fran, a friendly squirrel voiced by Edie McClurg.
In each two-episode half-hour show, the Higgly Kids experience common, innocent childhood events such as finding a caterpillar, hosting a television party for the Happy Hairy Higgly Monster Primetime Special, losing a tooth, Kip’s Grandpa locked in the bathroom, or caring for an unhappy bird. The kids try to solve their problems, guided by Fran who is the voice of reason, helped by their loving families and the ever-enthusiastic oddly Bill and Ted-ish Pizza Guy…plus someone special. Then comes the inevitable song…
“Someone special, who could it be?
This job’s too big for you and me.
We need some help!
But never fear-o,
It looks like a job for a…Higglytown Hero!
A Higglytown Hero!”
Some of the heroes are natural choices, especially after September 11: Police Woman, Firefighter, etc. But how many of us think of sanitation workers, electricians, plumbers, gardeners, mail carriers (voiced by Kathie Lee Gifford) and farmers as heroes? Or a telephone operator (voiced by Cyndi Lauper)? Although the heroes have celebrity voices, the Higgly Kids discover that the real stars all around them are the people who solve problems every day.
Some of the dilemmas get a little ridiculous from an adult perspective. For example, when Kip climbs a tree to save a beloved neighborhood cat and her kittens, his friends help him. Why, when he gets stuck, can’t they help him back down? Ahem…when was the last time you tripped and panicked? You need help in your own life every day without thinking about it.
The beauty of “Higglytown Heroes” is that it celebrates working together, “having fun together,” and the Higgly Kids as well as their families never take for granted the Heroes in their lives. The Electrician (Lance Bass) gets invited to share in the “Higgly Monsters” TV party after repairing the circuitry for Kip’s house. The Fire Fighter (Donald Faison) who gets Kip out of the tree shares in a birthday party for the neighborhood cat. How many of us go out of our way to thank the people who make our lives easier? Sometimes we forget to see them as people with needs and feelings.
We even forget to see our own families as heroes. Kip’s Grandmama (voice of “Golden Girl” Betty White, with Rose Nylund-like hairdo) knits the kids sweaters. Kip’s real-estate agent Mom, Bitty, acts like the soul of ’50s domesticity, but gets rewarded when Kip and his friends make her a get-well card. Wayne’s Mom, Plunkie, shows the kids a caterpillar and drives them to the beach, while Wayne and Twinkle’s Uncle Lemmo cooks them breakfast at his diner and, in the Christmas special, drives Wayne and Twinkle about in his sleigh.
Interestingly, Higgly families aren’t always nuclear families, something Disney portrays as normal without calling attention to it. Kip’s family is the proverbial nuclear family, with twin sisters, a baby sister, a mom and dad, Fripp, (who operates a hot dog cart), and two grandparents who either live in Kip’s large house or visit constantly. Twinkle and Wayne’s mom seems to be a single parent (although all are African-American, no one has screamed racism yet), and Eubie is apparently being raised by his Southern-accented Aunt Mellie and Uncle Zooter, with visits from his Southern-accented Grandpop Crank (a farmer).
In many ways, Higglytown is idealized. No one really seems to worry about jobs, money or status. People go to the library, and a Librarian is a Higglytown Hero! The kids “work real hard” and take responsibility (gasp) by thinking up ways to help themselves and their families, and in each episode there are little moral lessons and advice (take care of your pets, don’t use too much electricity, make someone smile) to show the kids how they can grow up to be…Higglytown Heroes!
Cynics and naysayers will deride this as kiddie pablum. I call it a refreshing dose of reality and a tribute to the heroes all around us. The Disney animators are Higglytown Heroes for creating this show.
Author’s Note: After this review originally made the rounds on the Web, actor Rory Thost, who provides the voice of “Kip,” was kind enough to be a “Higglytown Hero” and make my day by telling me how much he and the cast liked the review. For all of those who think our kids are complete troublemakers, young Master Rory Thost is thirteen: http://imdb.com/name/nm1191277/?fr=c2l0ZT1kZnxteD0yMHxzZz0xfGxtPTIwMHx0dD1vbnxwbj0wfHE9cm9yeSB0aG9zdHxodG1sPTF8bm09b24_;fc=1;ft=4. His showbiz career is already longer than mine! More importantly, in a world where bad behavior by celebrities is sadly the norm, this young man remains polite, mature, well-educated and well-grounded.
Author’s Note II: This series gets better and better. The continuity is even on a par with most primetime shows. Kip has adopted a dog named “Shadow,” who makes guest appearances; we meet Fran’s parents after seeing them in the Christmas special; Eubie’s Grandpop becomes a Higglytown Hero; Eubie’s bird Flappy makes appearances from time to time. The Firefighter returns. The Electrician proposes to the Teacher, and Pizza Guy and Fran get to be Higglytown Heroes!
Author’s Note III: Disney has created Higglytown Heroes Toys. This series has, er, legs!
Singapore Compared to Mauritius – On an Offshore Financial Centre Perspective
Autoresponder – The Key to Running a Successful Online Business
Readers and writers: A cougar attack, life and love in the ’70s and a novel set in Ukraine
Baby Boomers: Should You Move Your Retirement Funds Out of the Stock Market?
TV Critic Reviews "Higglytown Heroes"
UPPSC PCS Result 2022 Prelims Answer Key, Cut Off, Merit List
Make Sure You Get Your Car Accident Compensation
How to Make Money With Internet Marketing Services
Dylan Bundy throws eight innings and Twins’ offense explodes in win
The DUI Court Process
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions