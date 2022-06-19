Finance
Texas DWI Defense Attorneys Assist Texas Residents in DWI Cases
2004 saw nearly 100,000 drunk-driving arrests in the state of Texas-basically, one for every 230 Texas residents. Although operating a vehicle while under the influence is certainly a grave offense, everyone deserves legal defense under the law, and no one should pay time or money for a crime they didn’t commit.
Although the legal limit in Texas is 0.08 BAC (blood alcohol content), drivers can still be pulled over for DWI even if their BAC falls within the legal limit if their driving appears to be impaired by drugs or alcohol. In the event that you find yourself pulled over for driving while intoxicated, the roadside breath test is voluntary, and it is never in your best interest to submit to a roadside breathalyzer test; if you submitted to the breath test, however, fret not-there are several legitimate defenses that can be used to impugn the results of a roadside breath test.
The same goes for breath, blood, or alcohol tests after booking. Never submit to an alcohol test of any kind until you’ve spoken with an attorney qualified to mount a DWI defense in the state of Texas.
The most important thing to remember is this: never, ever admit to guilt or discuss the case until you’ve spoken with a qualified DWI attorney. The primary aim of a DWI defense attorney is to get the charges dropped; if that proves impossible, the secondary goal is to find a way for you to retain your driver’s license-your lifeline to gainful employment. Both of these goals can be jeopardized by admitting guilt, submitting to alcohol test, or spending time discussing the charges with arresting or booking officers.
Buying Scenario: Holiday – A Maisonette in Mombasa
Property investments along coastal towns such as Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu generate substantial yields on return on investments. The real-estate market in these towns is on an upward trend with property appreciation rates and growth rates increasing steadily. Reports indicate that by 2012, Kenyan coastal towns registered the highest growth globally with 20% growth increase, overtaking international popular coastal cities such as Miami.
The process of buying property in the coastal town of Mombasa is similar to buying property elsewhere in Kenya. However, property purchases in Mombasa are an intricate affair given the fact that majority of property in this city does not have title deeds.
It is in the background of this that the majority of property transactions are done either by using mother titles or based on gentleman’s agreements, which are often marred with under-handedness, fraud and double sale or purchase of property, leaving the majority of properties with endless court cases.
Steps Guiding the Purchase of a maisonette in Mombasa
It is important for you as a potential buyer to purchase a maisonette with an individual title deed other than relying on gentleman agreements to authenticate your purchase and ownership.
1.) Contract a real-estate agent (commission of 5.51%).
- Although the same commission is charged here by real estate agents as in other parts of Kenya, you are likely to dig deeper to pay for additional searching and viewing fees that cost approximately Ksh3,500 and Ksh1,500 respectively.
- Real-estate agents are crucial in searching for a suitable maisonette that meets your needs and expectations. They have ample knowledge about important aspects of a property, such as the security of the area, property ownership and costs of the various available maisonettes for sale.
- Agents can assist through conveyancing- (provision of in-house legal services) and they can help link you up with suitable mortgage lenders, to finance your purchase.
- Agent fees are payable when the signature of sale is made.
2.) Hire a real-state lawyer (rate of 1.5%).
- Purchasing a massionate in Mombasa should be facilitated by a lawyer to help in property acquisition.
- After you have identified a suitable maisonette and you have met with the seller and agreed to transact, your lawyer will first conduct a title check at the lands registry located in Mombasa town at a cost of Ksh500 to ensure the massionate is registered.
3.) Pay deposit (10 – 30%)
If the property is registered, the lawyer will draft a conditional, preliminary contract duly signed and executed by both parties, upon which you will have to pay refundable 10-30% deposit of purchase price.
*Please ensure that both parties are in agreement about how the property will be financed
4.) 90 Day Transaction Period
Once the deposit has been paid, the transaction process begins which takes about 90 days after the parties sign the preliminary contract. Within this period:
- The vendor must find all the required clearances from the city council of Mombasa, such as rates and land-rent clearance certificates (Ksh7,500) and consent transfer to ensure all local levies and utility bills are cleared before transfer of property ownership.
- Your lawyer must then prepare a draft transfer costing 4% flat rate at the Mombasa Lands office and obtain a stamp duty for the same.
- A Ministry of Lands official will then inspect and verify the maisonette while ascertaining the sale price is aligned with its actual value.
- Your lawyer then finalizes registration of property transfer
5.) Close The Deal
Upon registration of property transfer, you can then settle the payment balance with the seller and, 30 days later, you can settle pending legal fees and taxes.
Note: For those outside Kenya, they can use their preferred lawyer to purchase a maisonette in Mombasa through Power of Attorney.
VoIP Phone Service Can Be More Valuable Than You Think
VOIP phone service is quickly becoming the telephone service of choice for most people using high speed internet. This is true with both companies and home users. Typically digital quality sound and much lower prices are the deciding factor in switching from the typical analog telephone system to the popular VOIP service, but this isn’t the only reason people should switch. Typically VOIP providers offer the convenience of bundle packaging VOIP phone service with anything from the internet to television to mobile phones.
So along with quality service you have the convenience of typically stable, predictable prices as well as discounts. Though these offerings are enough to convince almost anyone in their right mind to switch over to VOIP they’re not the only things you should consider. VOIP service providers also offer a plethora of phone services usually at no additional charge that people can use to not only manage their telephone communication easier but to make their life in general easier.
There are several different features that the typical service provider of VOIP will provide such as caller id , call waiting, call forwarding, and even call return such as *69. Though these services are very popular there are some additional services that people may not be aware of. One of the most interesting additional services offered by these service providers may be the voicemail feature that is sometimes offered. Everyone may be used to the traditional voicemail systems that allow you to listen to messages and find out what date and time the caller left the message, these VOIP voicemail services go above and beyond that.
They offer features such as the ability to access your messages anytime and anywhere at no additional cost to you. This service allows you to check your voice mail from your phone or your PC. Some VOIP providers even give you the option to receive and email notification of new voice mail messages and even the ability to email the voice mail directly to your email address. This allows you to listen to your messages in any order and save important messages for easy access later.
There are many other unique services that make the VOIP telephone service option a viable one for anybody with an internet connection. Most people only need an additional VOIP adapter and their existing phone will work with all of the features offered by the VOIP service provider. One thing to keep in mind is unlike the typical phone company VOIP service and features are usually available at an all inclusive price, so be sure to check out all of the features provided by competing VOIP service providers to ensure you’re getting what you want and getting it at the best price.
How to Set Social Media Goals in 2020
Create the Most Effective Social Media Marketing Plan
There’s a vast sea of social media information out there. Experts are everywhere and there are just so many opinions on best practices and tactics.
Not only that, but the platforms themselves are constantly changing, whether it’s adding new features, increasing character limits or otherwise changing the rules.
That’s why I’ve created this guide to help you understand how to set social media goals for 2020. This article is especially good for you if you’ve never taken stock of your marketing campaigns or created objectives.
Throughout this process, it’s really important to be honest about your successes and failures. It’s okay to admit that some of what you’ve done has been a wasted effort-that’s why we’re here.
Here’s my 3-step process to set social media goals for 2020:
1. Check Your Reports
Keeping reports is a must if you want to properly assess the efficacy and efficiency of what you spent time sharing online. There are many ways to configure a report, but if you need direction and inspiration, Smartsheet has a free social media report template to get you started.
You need to learn to look past the number of impressions and understand how your content is really performing. Are people liking it, sharing it, commenting on it?
Pay close attention to metrics like engagement-this valuable info is like your potential leads all telling you what they liked or didn’t. So take that into account when planning out 2020’s content.
For instance, I make an effort to share valuable content daily on our Twitter account.
From Twitter to Facebook, each platform offers free analytics on the profile’s performance, so use it!
This free reporting helps you see what you’ve shared that’s worked well and what’s fallen flat. Look for topics that visitors and followers have been consistently interested in, and share more of that content going forward.
If you’re up to the challenge, you can do some paid promotion for your business. Remember, you can always contact us and let us manage the heavy lifting so you can focus on running your business.
We’re constantly on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. And, we stay on top of the latest trends and tips and love analyzing reports and stats!
2. Study Your Analytics
Yes, you want to look ahead, but it’s necessary to look back as well. You can share content left and right, but unless it’s leading visitors to your website, it’s not serving its purpose. You want to drive people to your site, where they’ll hopefully engage further and buy a product or service from you.
Google Analytics is a free tool provided by Google that is key to planning your social media in 2020. It shows you how your actions on social drive traffic to your business, broken down into lots of relevant stats.
To see these results, navigate to your Acquisition section for Social and then click on Network Referrals. You can select the previous year as the date range. Then, you should be able to see how many people have clicked on your posts and subsequently landed on your website.
Read 5 Social Media Marketing Tips for 2020
Is social media marketing not working for you anymore?
Are you wondering what you should be changing in order to get better results?
In our Tea Time Tip: Marketing for Busy Entrepreneurs, I’m sharing 5 valuable tips so you can learn what’s working, what’s not and what you need to focus on more. Read more on our website.
3. Set Your Goals
The first two steps should give you an understanding of where you are, and now it’s time to create your plan. You’ve got a great idea of what type of content worked, which platforms your target audience is hanging out on and where you should focus your efforts in the upcoming year.
Other things you need to do to reach your goals:
- Track your month-to-month follower growth. If you’re not gaining new followers throughout the year, you need to take a look at why that is.
- Keep an eye on which seasons your content is most popular on a particular platform. For example, Pinterest trends show increased usage in the summer and around Christmas, with spring and fall seeing big dips.
- Only share content that has value. You want to sell without driving people away. You also want to give people non-salesy resources like blogs, inspirational quotes, events-whatever makes sense for your brand and audience.
For example, I share articles, events and news on our company’s LinkedIn account.
The biggest mistake you can make is to allow your marketing campaigns to become a chore, rather than a positive part of your business. When you’re enjoying yourself, you’ll find you share more engaging and interactive content.
When you set your goals to conquer social media in 2020, keep in mind that you may not attain all of them. That’s not failure! As long as you’re prepared with a solid social media marketing plan and what you’re sharing is authentic and honest, then you’re doing a great job!
