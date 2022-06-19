Finance
The DUI Court Process
Successfully navigating your way through a criminal prosecution for Driving Under the Influence in Washington State requires a clear understanding of the DUI court process. In other words, knowing what is coming your way will greatly reduce the amount of stress you feel when fighting a DUI charge.
Although each Court System in Washington varies a little on how they handle the initial stages of a criminal prosecution, the basic outline below will help you understand the Court process as a whole:
When you get arrested for a crime, you will have several court dates to go through. Your first time in Court is called an Arraignment. Your next court date is called a Pre-Trial or Status Conference. You may also have court dates for Motions or Trial.
Arraignment
This is your first time in Court and it’s where you are formally told about the charges against you. In the case of DUI, you may already know what the charge is before you even enter the Courtroom. However, there can be additional charges that you were unaware of like infractions for bad driving or additional criminal charges the prosecution filed after your arrest for DUI.
Depending on Jurisdiction, you will either be mailed a Hearing Notice or you will have to look on your citation (about 1/3 from the bottom) where it says Mandatory Court Appearance for your court date and time. If you’re not sure about the date or the time, call the Court Clerk’s Office (numbers are available via internet). The Court you are in is listed at the top of the citation, e.g. a citation marked “District Court” and the offense happened in Snohomish County , you would do an internet search for “Snohomish County District Court.”
Arrive a few minutes early. Most courts will have a computer printout of all the people scheduled for court that day, called a docket. These printouts are generally in plain sight near the courtrooms. Next to your name will be a courtroom number. That’s where you need to go. If you get confused or can’t find your courtroom, ask at the Court Clerk’s office – they are generally very helpful.
Once you get to the right courtroom, be prepared to wait. Most Courts will have either a video or a paper that explains your rights at arraignment. If it’s a paper, they will want you to sign your name – saying that you understand your rights.
Eventually, you will be called up in front of the Judge. Don’t Panic. This is not your time to explain what happened – there will be ample time for that later. All the Judge wants to know at Arraignment is whether you understand the charge(s) against you and whether you want to plead Guilty or Not Guilty. That’s it.
Common sense would tell you that if you did something wrong, you should take it easy on the Court System by pleading guilty and the Court System will take it easy on you by not sentencing you as hard as if you fought the charges. Unfortunately, the Court System is not always based on common sense. In fact, you will most likely be punished worse if you plead guilty at arraignment rather than fighting the charge(s). In other words, DO NOT PLEAD GUILTY!
Once you have pled Not Guilty, the Court will ask you about whether you want a lawyer. The old cliché about “The man that represents himself has a fool for a client” is very true. If you don’t understand the rules of court and the law regarding DUI (or any other crime) you don’t stand a chance against a well trained prosecutor.
Lawyers come in two flavors: Private and Public Defenders. You do not need to have a lawyer with you at arraignment. If you are planning on hiring a private attorney, you need only tell the Judge that and he or she will be satisfied – but will warn you not to wait too long to hire them. If you can’t afford a lawyer of your own choosing then you may qualify for a Public Defender. The Court will have a series of questions for you in order to determine whether or not you qualify based on your income, dependants, etc. The downside with a Public Defender is that you have no control over who is appointed to your case. Even if you qualify and have a Public Defender represent you, you can always have a private attorney take over at any time. It’s very common for people with a Public Defender to hire a private attorney – so don’t worry, your Public Defender will not be upset if you replace them with a private attorney – they may even be relieved since it means one less case to handle.
After the Judge addresses the issue of your Lawyer, the Court will then address your release status. If you have a clean record, you will probably be released on your promise to come back. If you have a criminal record, the Judge may impose a bail or bond amount to ensure you will come back.
The Court will assign a date when you will need to come back for your Pre-Trial hearing. If you can’t make it on that date, make sure to tell the Judge about your conflict so another date can be picked. If a conflict comes up later, contact your lawyer immediately so he or she can file a motion for continuance of the court date.
You will leave with Court with a piece of paper telling you the date and time of your next court date. Don’t be surprised if this is two to three months from your arraignment date. This may seem like a long time but don’t wait – if you need to find an attorney start immediately as it may take a long time to find the one you want and to get the money together to hire them.
Once you’ve hired your attorney, that person will need to send in a Notice of Appearance, telling the Court and Prosecution that they represent you. They will also need time to get all of the Police Reports and other documents the Prosecution intends on using against you (collectively referred to as Discovery). After your attorney has all of the Discovery, they will need to sit down with you face to face and discuss your case. One of the bizarre rules in Washington State is CrRLJ 4.7, the rule that allows your lawyer to get the discovery in your case. The same rule actually prevents them from giving you a copy of the discovery – even though it’s your case! This rule is even more bizarre considering the fact that if you were to fire your lawyer and represent yourself, the State would be REQUIRED to give you a copy of the Discovery. None the less, nothing prevents your lawyer from giving you access to the Discovery whenever you want – as often as you want; they just can’t send you home with a copy.
Pre-Trial Hearings
These hearings take place at Court and in front of a Judge. Their purpose is to make sure that no case “slips through the cracks” by making sure that the case is reviewed in a systematic way. During a pretrial, the Judge wants to know what the status of the case is: Do the parties (Prosecutor or Defense) want to enter a Guilty Plea to something, do they want to set a time for a Motion Hearing, do they want to have a Trial, or do they not know what they want and are simply asking for more time?
These hearings are administrative in nature. That means that they are relatively low stress because nothing will happen at a pretrial unless the Defendant makes it happen. In most cases, the Defendant does not need to say anything other than answering the Judge when the Judge asks if the Defendant consents to what is happening, e.g. asking for a continuance or setting a Motion Hearing. You and your attorney will have discussed what is to take place at the pretrial long before you actually get there.
Most criminal cases have several pretrial dates. There are many reasons why you don’t want to resolve your case during the first pretrial: You may have legal issues that need to be decided by a Judge (during a Motion Hearing), your attorney may need longer to negotiate with the prosecution, or you may simply not have decided which way you want to go on your case.
If you are asking the Judge to continue your case, the issue of Speedy Trial will come up. If you are out of custody, then your case must be resolved within ninety days (sixty if you are in custody). When a Defendant asks for a continuance, the Judge will either not want that extra time to count against the 90 days or will ask for a fresh 90 days -starting on the date of the continuance request- before granting the request for continuance. Although this Speedy Trial rule is an important right – as a practical matter, it very rarely determines the outcome of a case. In other words, if your lawyer thinks it’s a good idea to waive the Speedy Trial rule, by giving the State more time to bring you to trial, then it probably is in your best interest.
Motion Hearings
Motions are written legal arguments on why evidence in your case (sometime the whole case) should be thrown out. There are potentially hundreds of motions that could be filed in a criminal case. Your lawyer will know which ones (if any) apply to your specific facts.
Motions serve two purposes: First, if you can suppress evidence then you may have a better chance of winning if you go to trial. Second, motions are a wonderful way to change the strength of your case thus making it more likely that the prosecution will want to make an offer of settlement that you make actually want to accept.
A motion hearing looks like a bench trial: They take place in Court and in front of a Judge, There may be witnesses, Both Defense and Prosecution will make arguments to the Judge and finally, the Judge will make a legal ruling on the issue. This is where the similarity to a trial ends. The burden of proof at a motion hearing is substantially less that at a trial and the Judge is required to view the evidence in a motion hearing “in the light most favorable to the State.” These two elements combine to make a motion hearing easier for the State to win than the Defense. The reason behind this unfair advantage is actually a good one: The heart of our legal system is the Jury Trial. If you win at a Motion Hearing, then you may bypass the Jury Trial entirely.
Trials
Trials come in two flavors: Bench and Jury. A bench trial is one where the Judge decides everything. A Jury trial is one where six people (twelve in the case of a Felony) decide what the facts are and the Judge decides what the law is.
You can waive (give up) your right to a Jury Trial at any time but if you do so then you generally cannot get it back. If you are ever asked to decide if you want a Bench or Jury trial, you always pick Jury (since you can always change your mind) because if you pick Bench Trial – that’s what you’re stuck with.
At trial, the prosecution is required to prove each of the elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Your lawyer will discuss with you the elements (what the state has to prove in your case). Your job as a Defendant is to decide whether or not the State can prove each of those elements. Can any of the elements become unprovable if you win at a Motion Hearing?
The outcome of a trial is easy: you either win or you loose. If you win, go home – you’re done. If you loose, then you will typically (though not always) end up with a little more jail time and a little more fines than if you had pled guilty. Is it worth the risk? That’s something for you and your lawyer to decide.
Conclusion
Being able to mentally prepare for the types of court dates you will encounter while fighting a DUI charge may not eliminate the stress you feel, but it will knock it down to a manageable level.
RN BSN Program – Move Ahead in Your Nursing Career
Earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing online is an excellent way in which nurses can further their careers. There are several online colleges and universities that offer nursing training and education programs. Taking an RN to BSN online program can help those who need to work or who live in a rural area, too far away from a traditional college for a comfortable commute.
Nurses typically work long hours and a variety of shifts. This alone can make it difficult to obtain a BSN license. Online RN to BSN programs offer the ability to work when needed and study when convenient. Most online schools provide learning environments twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week. This makes it much more of an advantage than traditional universities in which students must meet at pre-determined times. In addition, traditional colleges typically have classes that may last anywhere from two to four hours each day. Learning online provides students with the ability to split their class time up, giving them time to do other things instead of spending hours and hours in a classroom setting all at once.
The advantages of online training are obvious. The time and convenience are definitely two major advantages of choosing this method of higher education. Cost is another factor that should be seriously considered when weighing the pros and cons of online study. Online institutions or courses are typically much less expensive than spending every day in a classroom setting. Taking an RN to BSN program online as opposed to going to a traditional college or university can save students a significant amount of money over the course of the one to two years that are typically required by this program.
While the advantages of online higher education are clear, it is also important to understand that some preparation for the BSN license may need to be done offline. After a student successfully finishes with the required coursework, they are then permitted to take the licensing examination. When passed, this examination will give the student the title of BSN. However, there are some employers who prefer experience over education, so students should have some experience when applying for positions that require a BSN. Of course, those RNs who work while gaining their required coursework for a BSN will have the experience necessary to gain excellent job placement once they have finished their BSN coursework.
There are also programs designed for those who have a bachelor’s degree, but not in nursing. Second Degree BSN programs offer the needed nursing portion of coursework and Accelerated BSN degrees provide undergraduate nursing course requirements more quickly than those enrolled in a traditional BSN program. These programs are also typically offered by online nursing schools. The do not however, take as much time to complete. Accelerated BSN degree programs typically take only one year or less to complete. Students should keep in mind that to qualify for these programs, a fairly high GPA is typically required.
The Path to an Animation Career
Until recently, multi-media artists and animators worked primarily in the motion picture and video industries. Today the multi-billion dollar games industry has added an important employment sector for animators, and with the advent of Web 2.0 and broadband internet access animators have also found an important employment niche in website design and development.
An animation career can take you to a movie studio, but a tiny percentage of animators make it to that level of the entertainment business. Fortunately, animation has become commonplace in the creation of television commercials, online ads and website applets. There are currently about 90,000 animators and multimedia artists working in the United States. There will be growth in this industry – over 25% in the next decade – but it’s also an attractive field to a lot of people.
If you have a good hand and eye for drawing, animation may be an excellent career choice. But you need to expect stiff competition, and you should also understand that there is a definite career ladder in the business. Here are some checkpoints that you need to consider before embarking on active pursuit of this profession.
Animation is a combination of hand drawings and computer generated renderings. Often original sketches become computer files, and the animation software takes it from there. Many ad agencies still use storyboards; some are computer generated but often at the early stages they are hand drawn. Once art is folded into a computer program it can become a story line or a 3D character or part of a web page theme.
Animation isn’t just drawings in motion. Animators working on pieces of any complexity are going to get involved with shading, backgrounds and frame-by-frame changes. An animator often works with a programmer, but in many cases the programming falls to the artist.
You;ll need an animation degree on your resume. The complexities for animation today lie largely in the computer programs that are used to create them. You need to have a thorough understanding of the tools used in the animation shop; today most people starting out in the field have a bachelor’s degree in multimedia or animation.
Expect to become a computer programmer. CGI – computer generated images – is the state of the art in animation. There are dozens of animation software choices out there, many of which are designed for webpage use. Advertising shops use a different selection, and companies like Pixar create their own. Adobe’s Flash products for the Web and Autodesk’s Maya and 3Ds Max software for movies and videos are examples of popular animation tools produced by respected companies.
Study the career steps. When you begin to look at the operations of an animation studio, you’ll find specialists in storyboards, texture mapping, motion capture, game design, and the usual starting point for graphic artists, character art. While they are all talents of a particular sort, you will find that moving into the field of your choice may require some initial work in some other specialty as a method of getting your foot in the door.
Fire Suppression – How To Choose A Fire Suppression System For Your Server Room, Data Center Or NOC
Looking to install a new fire suppression system? Replacing an old Halon system? Or, perhaps upgrading your old system? This can be a daunting task. Today, fire suppression systems come in a variety of chemical compounds, an array of both basic and sophisticated notification devices, and a variety of sizes. I will introduce you to the many dramatic changes passed by the National Fire Protection Association, due in large part to innovative firms searching for better and inexpensive ways to protect computers and other electronic equipment.
Innovation is usually the result of changes in the way business is conducted. Reasons why new and innovative fire suppression systems are being developed include the following:
- Water sprinkler systems can cause catastrophic damage in a computer environment.
- Older fire suppression systems may not be environmentally friendly.
- Today’s computer server environment is much more compact. A significant increase in storage capacity alone has allowed a significant decrease in the amount of space required to house computer equipment, telecommunications, and server equipment.
- Older systems and subsequent technologies may be too expensive to purchase and install.
The number of smaller companies has increased throughout the world, dictating a change in the way we protect our essential data and equipment. A significant number of firms lease space in office complexes. Over ninety percent of firms that lease space find it too expensive to purchase and install most systems. And, most firms do not want to install a system that becomes a permanent fixture which cannot be removed when a lease expires, additional space is required, or a firm needs to expand or downsize.
Now there is a way to replace older fire suppression systems, update existing equipment, replace sprinkler heads, and purchase the protection you need for your critical data and computer systems. Now you can increase or decrease a fire suppression system without a major expense. New systems can be uninstalled and reinstalled because they are not permanent fixtures. Your investment can travel with you just like your data center or server room equipment.
The evolution of fire detection and suppression systems has been dramatic. There are fire suppression agents that are toxic when inhaled and those that are certified “green.” You can choose from a clean agent gas, water or aerosol. Some systems require a floating floor and significant space to reside, while others mount on available wall space.
There are systems that require little cleanup (the clean agent gasses), and those that need a whole cleaning crew and a few days worth of elbow grease. That leads to – you guessed it – server down time. From minimal to extensive, in the case of even the smallest fire, some systems can leave you twiddling your thumbs until you are back in business. Next step – recharging your fire suppression system, and the time and costs associated with that process.
I hope to simplify things here. I have been advising companies on computer room fire suppression for many years. This first hand experience of selling fire suppression system solutions for most size rooms and enclosures has shown many firms the benefits of utilizing newer technology when protecting valuable assets.
Let’s start by summarizing the features of each type of automatic fire suppression system used in most data centers, NOCs and server rooms today. Then, I’ll get into specifics that you will want to consider before choosing fire suppression equipment and a fire suppression company.
First, Understand the Types of Fires You Could Encounter
The National Fire Protection Association has classified fires into four types, determined by the materials or fuel being burned:
Type A: Fires with combustible materials as its source, such as wood, cloth, paper, rubber, and many plastics
Type B: Fires in flammable liquids, oils, greases, tars, oil-base paints, lacquers, and flammable gases
Type C: Fires that involve electrical equipment
Type D: Fires with ignitable metals as its fuel source
In a typical server room fire, a combination of Types A, B and C can be found. An effective fire suppression system will be rated for all three types.
Often the source of a fire in a server room is not detected until after the fire has been extinguished. Therefore, installing a system that can handle A, B & C Types is a safeguard against an unexpected disaster.
Substances Used in Fire Suppression: Gas, Water and Aerosol
1. Gaseous or Clean Agent Fire Suppression
Gasses used in fire suppression systems are typically Halon, CO2 or environmentally-friendly clean agents such as Inergen. These gases do not extinguish a fire by smothering it, but rather by displacing oxygen or inhibiting a chemical reaction that is essential to the fire’s survival.
The popular fire suppressant Halon is so detrimental to the environment that both Europe and the United States banned manufacturing of the gas in 1995. It is mentioned here only because many Halon systems installed before the ban was enacted are still in operation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) encourages the use of non-ozone depleting fire suppression agent alternatives, and in 1990, the US EPA established its Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) to evaluate new chemicals and technologies for the replacement of ozone depleting substances. As a result, many companies are installing alternative clean agents that are environmentally friendly.
Clean agents derive their name from the simple idea that they do not leave any residue after discharge. This feature makes them ideal for electronics and eliminates cleanup worries.
Another gas used in fire suppression, CO2, is harmful when inhaled at high concentrations (greater than 5% by volume, or 50,000 ppm). The current threshold limit value (TLV) or maximum level that is considered safe for healthy adults for an eight-hour work day is 0.5% (5,000 ppm). For this reason, your facility must be vacated before the system discharges.
Unlike CO2, Inergen is non-toxic. However, a discharge of Inergen results in an approximate 3% concentration of carbon dioxide. While initially breathable, it is recommended that the environment be evacuated. Since it is not a liquid under pressure, Inergen requires significant storage space. After a discharge, the environment becomes highly pressurized which could cause damage if not released in a timely manner.
Gas fire suppression systems typically consist of the agent (gas), agent storage containers, agent release valves, fire detectors and warning mechanisms, agent piping, and agent dispersion nozzles. With most gas agents, the environment must be pressurized in order to contain the agent. Installation is complex and costly, and the reward is realized only after discharge, as clean up is as simple as venting the room.
2. Water-Based Fire Suppression
Water Mist Fire Suppression Systems resulted from the evolution from standard sprinklers designed for flooding fires. Much lighter than their older counterpart, water mist systems are effective on Type A and B fires and result in less damage than traditional water-based systems. Still, water mist systems are not ideal for server rooms due to the Type C electrical fires common to this environment. Clean up and safety issues are also a concern when faced with wet or damp electronics. Although effective in the right situations, water mist systems must often be augmented with other fire suppression systems in order to ensure complete coverage in the event of a fire. After discharge, expect down time of a few weeks for a sprinkler system and less with water mist. Often with a sprinkler system, you are unable to take it with you if you are in a lease or are planning to move to new facilities. This could make a big difference in your consideration of a water-based system.
3. Aerosol Fire Suppression
The newest technology in fire suppression, Aerosol Extinguishing Technology, was officially approved and effective in 2005 by the National Fire Protection Association. A clean agent with no post combustion byproducts, aerosols such as the brand Aero-K do not replace the oxygen as CO2 does, do not produce Hydrofluoric Acid (HF) after the fire, and have no environmental impact.
The aerosol consists of ultra-fine particles that are expelled via generators. Upon discharge, the substance creates a fog of suspended particles. Non-toxic and non-corrosive, the agent remains suspended in the environment for up to 60 minutes, virtually eliminating any possibility of reignition. After discharge and a 10-minute hold time, clean up includes venting the room and a light dusting of the surfaces.
Unlike gaseous systems, which operate at pressure and often require extensive piping, aerosol generators are very cost effective to install and maintain and have minimal space and weight requirements. The generators that dispense the aerosol are available in a variety of sizes to accommodate any size environment.
Select A Fire Suppression System with Dependable Safety Features
Safety features can save time, money, equipment, and most importantly, lives. Here are some features that your fire suppression system must have in order to prevent either premature discharge or the opposite – activation delay – when a new fire is either noticed or accidentally started by human error.
Lock Out/Abort Switch –This feature is essential for instances when a service person is in the protected environment and creates smoke, for example from soldering. A lock out/abort switch lets you disable the system with a key to avoid an accidental discharge. Should a threatening fire start while the system is disabled, a worker can use a fire extinguisher for a localized fire or arm the system and use the manual pull station.
Manual Pull Station –If a fire is inadvertently started, or is noticed by someone in the room, the manual pull station allows for immediate discharge without waiting for the system to detect smoke.
Choose a Fire Suppression Company That Will Customize a System to your Unique Needs
Aside from superior customer service, look for a fire suppression company that will make your needs their top priority. The company that bids your fire detection and suppression installation will want to know the size of your room and particular characteristics of your room. This will determine the amount of agent, piping, system space and weight requirements.
A good fire suppression company will consider such factors as the length of time you expect to occupy your current space. If you intend to move within a few years, you’ll want to know if the system can be transferred to your new facility and reinstalled cost-effectively. Don’t forget to ask about the costs associated with recharging the system, should the system discharge.
You’ll also want to discuss how the system can be expanded if the size of your computer room increases due to growth. And, in the opposite scenario, will you be able to reduce the scale of the system if you downsize?
Each state, city, or municipality has a fire code that must be considered when evaluating the options. Some agencies require sprinklers and others will allow a clean agent system in lieu of sprinklers. Factors such as the type of building construction often impact the codes and requirements. Select a fire suppression installation company that asks all of the right questions about your fire code and other unique requirements such as UL certification for fire suppression equipment.
Fire Suppression Costs
Costs are typically estimated based on the size of the room. This determines the amount of agent needed to put out a fire as well as the equipment and delivery mechanisms required. The agent concentration levels differ depending on the class of fire expected. Make sure you ask about the costs of maintaining the system on a yearly basis and also the life expectancy of the agent/systems so that you are prepared should you need to update periodically for optimal effectiveness.
An Automatic Fire Suppression System Can Lower Your Insurance Premium
If you don’t currently have a fire suppression system, consider the insurance cost savings. Insurance companies sometimes offer a Loss Control Survey that, when completed, may offer rate reductions for installing a waterless or dry chemical fire suppression system. A call to your agent and some comparative shopping will give you an idea of what you’ll save – typically in the range of 10%-15%. Don’t forget to take the tax deduction. With a 10-year shelf life, a product such as Aero-K can be depreciated over its full useful life.
