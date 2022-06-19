Finance
The Importance And Functions Of The Bassinet
The importance and functions of the bassinet are several, as many parents can attest to. For one thing, it is the easiest way to transport a baby without ever disturbing it. For families who live in multilevel homes, it is the ideal solution for a parent to bring the infant with him or her to a more convenient location, sparing the parent from running up and down stairs continuously to tend to its many needs. This way, the infant is safe and comfortable throughout the day, without any fear of any accidents occurring.
A bassinet is not only highly functional in the daytime, but it is also a necessity at night. Because it is so easily transportable, the infant can be nestled comfortably within it, in close proximity to the parents bed, thereby simplifying comforting the infant throughout the night without always having to get up. Having a newborn is not only a fabulous experience, but it brings with it very tiresome responsibilities that can burn out parents who are lacking in sleep. The bottom line is that it is much easier to simply reach in to comfort the baby rather than have to get up out of bed to do the same. This way you can easily and quickly lay back down and get back to sleep.
The unborn baby is tucked nicely in the womb of its mother, and so it is accustomed to being in a smaller space. Going from the womb directly into a large crib can cause insecurities. However, being a smaller space, such as a bassinet, all these insecurities can be put to rest, and the baby can be much happier. Then, when the time comes for the baby to be placed in the crib to sleep, it makes for an easy transition as the bassinet can be placed within the crib until the infant becomes more comfortable in this newer space.
For the baby, this item can be used for short period of time, as its weight will prohibit further use, but that does not mean that it does not have any other functions. In fact, it can be used extensively as a place to store baby items, such as diapers, lotions, and so on. It can easily be tucked underneath the crib to add some needed storage. On the other hand, it can also serve is a beautiful way to display stuffed animals and other small toys, which proves it is an essential item.
Domestic Violence No Contact Orders in Washington State
In Washington State, there is no crime of Domestic Violence. Rather, Domestic Violence is a tag that is put on other crimes indicating that there is a family or household relationship between the parties involved. Most jurisdictions will impose a No Contact Order that prohibits the defendant in a Domestic Violence (“DV”) case from having contact with the alleged victim of the crime. The order will often prohibit contact with the victim’s children, residence and place of work too.
Family or household relationship
According to RCW 10.99.020(3), family or household members is defined as:
[S]pouses, former spouses, persons who have a child in common regardless of whether they have been married or have lived together at any time, adult persons related by blood or marriage, adult persons who are presently residing together or who have resided together in the past, persons sixteen years of age or older who are presently residing together or who have resided together in the past and who have or have had a dating relationship, persons sixteen years of age or older with whom a person sixteen years of age or older has or has had a dating relationship, and persons who have a biological or legal parent-child relationship, including stepparents and stepchildren and grandparents and grandchildren.
As you can see, this definition is extremely broad. It is far more inclusive then what most people would expect it to be. The same is true for the types of crimes that are labeled “Domestic Violence.” Most people only think of Assault when it comes to domestic violence, however there are many other crimes that can carry the DV tag.
Mandatory Arrest
According to RCW 10.31.100(2)(c), an officer must make an arrest if: The person is sixteen years or older and within the preceding four hours has assaulted a family or household member as defined in RCW 10.99.020 and the officer believes:
(i) A felonious assault has occurred;
(ii) an assault has occurred which has resulted in bodily injury to the victim, whether the injury is observable by the responding officer or not; or
(iii) that any physical action has occurred which was intended to cause another person reasonably to fear imminent serious bodily injury or death. Bodily injury means physical pain, illness, or an impairment of physical condition. When the officer has probable cause to believe that family or household members have assaulted each other, the officer is not required to arrest both persons. The officer shall arrest the person whom the officer believes to be the primary physical aggressor. In making this determination, the officer shall make every reasonable effort to consider:
(i) The intent to protect victims of domestic violence under RCW 10.99.010;
(ii) the comparative extent of injuries inflicted or serious threats creating fear of physical injury; and
(iii) the history of domestic violence between the persons involved.
If you get arrested for a crime involving domestic violence, a No Contact Order will slam into place almost immediately.
No Contact Orders
There are two types of No Contact Orders in Washington State: Pre-Trial and Post Conviction. Both types of orders prevent the defendant from having contact with the alleged victim. However, neither type prevents the victim from trying to have contact with the defendant, since only the defendant goes to jail if the order is violated. In other words, the No Contact Orders limit only the defendant’s behavior.
Pre-Trial
Pre-Trial Orders are issued against the defendant (sometimes called a Respondent) before he or she is convicted of having done anything wrong. These orders can preclude contact between the Respondent and the alleged victim of the crime, the victim’s children (even if they are the Respondent’s children too), the victim’s place of work and the victim’s home (even if it’s the Respondent’s home too).
In other words, these orders can force you away from your home and your kids before you have even been convicted of a crime. This is true even if the victim says that nothing happened or that whatever did happen was blown all out of proportion.
Pre-trial orders stay in place until there is a resolution to the criminal case or until a Judge lifts it.
Post-Conviction
A No Contact Order issued after conviction can carry the same types of restrictions that a Pre-Trial order does. Post-Conviction Orders are generally good for a year, however a Judge can extend that if he or she feels that the facts warrant it.
Civil Standby
Since a No Contact Order can preclude you from going to your own home, the Courts will generally allow you one trip home to get clothes and a few personal items. However, you must be accompanied by a Law Enforcement Officer. This process is called a “Civil Standby.” You must contact the law enforcement agency and schedule a time for the Civil Standby. Be aware, however, that this is a low priority action for most law enforcement agencies, so the civil standby will only be done when they have the time to spare.
Violating a No Contact Order
A willful violation of a No Contact Order is a gross misdemeanor; which means that you can get up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. Since violating a Domestic Violence No Contact Order is itself labeled a crime of domestic violence, your rights to own or possess firearms will be forfeited upon conviction – even if no gun was used, possessed, mentioned or in any other way used or contemplated. This is true even where the underlying criminal case, which caused the No Contact Order to be issued, is dismissed.
Being in a public place, even the courthouse, is not a defense to violating the order. This means that if an order is issued against you and you see the protected person at a grocery store then you must leave. Inadvertent contact may technically not violate the order, but you may well have to go in front of a Judge to defend yourself. Besides the stress involved, you may have to spend more money in order to hire an attorney.
Even if the victim invites the contact, the respondent can face jail time if the order is violated. What I see most often in my cases, is the following scenario:
Two people have a relationship. Something happens and the police are called. Because of everyone’s sensitivity to “Domestic Violence” the police err on the side of charging someone. A No Contact Order then slams into place, precluding the two people from having contact with one another. It may also make one of them unexpectedly homeless – but that is a different issue. People, being people, want to work the problem out and the alleged victim contacts the defendant and says something to the effect of “I’m so sorry that all of this is happening. Come home and I’ll make it worth your while.” The problem, of course, is that the defendant takes the alleged victim up on the offer. Generally, legal problems multiply for the defendant shortly thereafter as the happy couple go out to celebrate their rekindled relationship only to pull a “slow and go” at a stop sign – or some other minor traffic infraction. They then get stopped by the police. When the officer runs the occupants’ information, up jumps the No Contact Order and the defendant is arrested then taken to jail where he is now facing an additional charge.
Removing the Order
It is very difficult to remove a Pre-Trial No Contact order once it is in place. Even if the victim comes in and testifies before the Judge that the order is not needed, most Judges will leave the order in place.
One strategy is to have the defendant evaluated by a Domestic Violence Treatment Agency. If a counselor is willing to tell the Judge that the defendant would not pose a danger to the victim if the order is removed, then the Judge can eliminate the order. The Treatment Agency may want to get the defendant into classes before agreeing to make a recommendation to the Judge.
Another strategy is to ask the Court to modify the No C0ontact Order to allow marriage counseling. Some Judges will require that contact only be allowed while monitored by a third party from the treatment agency.
Once a No Contact Order has been modified to allow conditional contact, a Judge is more likely to remove the order later, unless there is a new problem.
Victim Rights
Most Prosecutors’ Offices have a Domestic Violence Advocate. It is this person’s job to help the victim of a domestic violence offense understand what services are available to them and help keep them informed as the court process moves along.
I have seen numerous cases where the victim does not want the No Contact Order to be in effect. Going through the victims advocate person can sometimes be helpful.
Most courts have a form that the alleged victim can fill out requesting that the Judge drop the No Contact Order. In my experience, most Judges will maintain the order even after the victim asks to have it dropped. Even though the order remains in place, having the victim ask for it to be removed is still valuable, since it may be useful on a later attempt to remove the order.
Gun Rights
Conviction for a crime labeled Domestic Violence will cause you to loose your right to own or possess firearms. This is a lifelong ban.
Example
In one case I had, the husband was arrested for a Domestic Violence charge when, during an argument, he threw a bowl into their kitchen sink, chipping it. The argument was overheard by a nearby neighbor who called the police. The police arrived and when they looked in the sink, they found the chipped bowl and arrested the husband for domestic violence malicious mischief. There was no allegation that the husband threw the bowl at, or even near, his wife. Since Washington is a Community Property state, both the husband and the wife had an ownership interest in the bowl, thus by chipping his bowl, the husband damaged property belonging to another (i.e. his wife) and was therefore liable under Malicious Mischief. Without counsel, the husband (who had no prior criminal history) pled guilty at arraignment. He was given a one year No Contact Order which prevented him from going home for a year or having any contact with his wife.
Had the husband contacted an attorney prior to pleading guilty, he may not have had a conviction at all. Even if there was a conviction, an attorney could have helped him avoid such a long No Contact Order.
Copyright (c) 2007 The Cahoon Law Office – All rights reserved.
Dry Rubbing and the Death Grip: Masturbation Problems to Avoid
When a man is looking for new ways to pleasure himself, he might choose to attempt certain things that aren’t exactly conducive to good penis care. Two of the most common masturbation techniques a man might experiment with include the “death grip” and dry rubbing, neither of which bode very well for the good health of a man’s penis skin. But there is no doubt that in the heat of the moment, each of these techniques can be quite pleasurable. So what’s the problem with trying them out now and then?
Why dry rubbing is a problem
Dry rubbing is exactly what it sounds like: rubbing of the penis without any sort of lube at all. Though many men produce natural lubrication during masturbation, many men will wipe this away in order to maintain the friction of a dry rubbing technique. Unfortunately, this is one of the worst things a man can do to his penis skin!
When a man engages in dry rubbing, he is irritating the nerve endings of the penis. These very sensitive nerve endings might respond in a way that seems pleasurable at first, but that pleasure can mask the damage that is occurring with every stroke. In addition to soreness, redness and small micro-tears that result from dry rubbing, the stroking can cause problems deeper inside, such as minor trauma to the penis tissue or even the blood vessels that supply blood to the penis.
The result of those tiny traumas to penis tissue can be a buildup of scar tissue, which eventually leads to something known as Peyronie’s disease – an abnormal curvature of the penis that can interfere with sexual activity. Another problem might be erectile dysfunction as a result of the blood vessels suffering minor damage, over and over, through a long period of time.
But the most common problem with dry rubbing is the damage to the nerve endings. As the penis skin is roughly handled, it will naturally build up a “callous” of sorts – much like the callous on a person’s feet or hands. This prevents the delicate skin from suffering even more trauma. The calloused skin means that there will be less penis sensation, which can make every sexual act much less pleasurable. Dry rubbing isn’t worth the loss of penis sensitivity!
Why the death grip should be avoided
Another problem is the “death grip.” This occurs when a man grips the penis so firmly that it leads to pain, diminished blood flow and much more intense friction, which can in turn lead to the same problems as dry rubbing. The death grip might occur with or without lube; sometimes the lube will give a man a sense of security in holding his penis in such a tight grip, but the lube won’t actually prevent damage from the intense pressure.
Keep in mind that the death grip can cause even more problems than dry rubbing, especially when it comes to the buildup of scar tissue. A man can easily create many micro-tears, which can lead to internal damage a guy can’t immediately see – but eventually, he will feel the consequences. Rather than take chances, a guy should always use a loose grip when masturbating, and use lube to help keep things smooth and moving as they should be.
After a good masturbation session, a man can pamper his penis skin with a healthy dose of penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil, which is clinically proven mild and safe for skin). Look for a crème that contains L-carnitine, which protects against peripheral nerve damage caused by rough handling, as well as L-arginine for better health of the blood vessels. Penis skin can benefit greatly from the daily use of Shea butter and vitamin E as well, two ingredients that ensure hydration and keep a man’s favorite tool feeling smooth and supple.
Use Fixed Odds Trading to Make Your Forex Trading Safer
Fixed Odds trading is particularly suited to trading volatile markets. It is less well known than traditional Forex trading or spread betting proves a useful addition to the traders toolbox. This is particularly true in times of market turbulence when traditional long/short strategies often struggle to show profits.
Money management or risk control is as important in Fixed Odds trading as it is in any other form of trading or investment. It tends to be one of the most overlooked aspects of trading and yet arguably is the most important in generating long term trading success. There are several pitfalls. A common mistake that many traders make is to stake too high a percentage of their bank or ‘pot’ on a single trade.
Controlling your level of risk and managing your trading money is one of the most important aspects of a trading strategy. However many traders overlook this aspect of their trading and often to their cost. Frequently traders stake far too much of their trading capital on a single outcome and then end up stretching their accounts to recuperate this loss.
Other factors can also cause this. Trying to make gains too quickly, overconfidence or maybe even just a lack of understanding. Losses can also have a negative effect and cause traders to take too many risks in trying to get back to square one.
Fixed odds trading can however also help to alleviate some of these problems. What makes Fixed Odds unique amongst trading approaches is that before you place a trade, you know both your potential profit and liability.
This helps to make risk control easier. As a trader you can balance up the risk vs reward of a trade prior to placing it. This helps you to focus more on the question of ‘how much do I stand to lose rather than ‘how much I stand to win.’ Therefore you only ever need enter trades where the reward potential is in your favor.
A further benefit of trading via Fixed Odds is that you are not just limited to going ‘long’ or ‘short’. Several bet types are available which allow you to profit whatever the market is doing. For example if you think the market will range over the next few weeks you can construct a bet to take advantage of it. Basically you have control of the trade type and use the most appropriate in line with what you think is going to happen.
