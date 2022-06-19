Finance
The Path to an Animation Career
Until recently, multi-media artists and animators worked primarily in the motion picture and video industries. Today the multi-billion dollar games industry has added an important employment sector for animators, and with the advent of Web 2.0 and broadband internet access animators have also found an important employment niche in website design and development.
An animation career can take you to a movie studio, but a tiny percentage of animators make it to that level of the entertainment business. Fortunately, animation has become commonplace in the creation of television commercials, online ads and website applets. There are currently about 90,000 animators and multimedia artists working in the United States. There will be growth in this industry – over 25% in the next decade – but it’s also an attractive field to a lot of people.
If you have a good hand and eye for drawing, animation may be an excellent career choice. But you need to expect stiff competition, and you should also understand that there is a definite career ladder in the business. Here are some checkpoints that you need to consider before embarking on active pursuit of this profession.
Animation is a combination of hand drawings and computer generated renderings. Often original sketches become computer files, and the animation software takes it from there. Many ad agencies still use storyboards; some are computer generated but often at the early stages they are hand drawn. Once art is folded into a computer program it can become a story line or a 3D character or part of a web page theme.
Animation isn’t just drawings in motion. Animators working on pieces of any complexity are going to get involved with shading, backgrounds and frame-by-frame changes. An animator often works with a programmer, but in many cases the programming falls to the artist.
You;ll need an animation degree on your resume. The complexities for animation today lie largely in the computer programs that are used to create them. You need to have a thorough understanding of the tools used in the animation shop; today most people starting out in the field have a bachelor’s degree in multimedia or animation.
Expect to become a computer programmer. CGI – computer generated images – is the state of the art in animation. There are dozens of animation software choices out there, many of which are designed for webpage use. Advertising shops use a different selection, and companies like Pixar create their own. Adobe’s Flash products for the Web and Autodesk’s Maya and 3Ds Max software for movies and videos are examples of popular animation tools produced by respected companies.
Study the career steps. When you begin to look at the operations of an animation studio, you’ll find specialists in storyboards, texture mapping, motion capture, game design, and the usual starting point for graphic artists, character art. While they are all talents of a particular sort, you will find that moving into the field of your choice may require some initial work in some other specialty as a method of getting your foot in the door.
Fire Suppression – How To Choose A Fire Suppression System For Your Server Room, Data Center Or NOC
Looking to install a new fire suppression system? Replacing an old Halon system? Or, perhaps upgrading your old system? This can be a daunting task. Today, fire suppression systems come in a variety of chemical compounds, an array of both basic and sophisticated notification devices, and a variety of sizes. I will introduce you to the many dramatic changes passed by the National Fire Protection Association, due in large part to innovative firms searching for better and inexpensive ways to protect computers and other electronic equipment.
Innovation is usually the result of changes in the way business is conducted. Reasons why new and innovative fire suppression systems are being developed include the following:
- Water sprinkler systems can cause catastrophic damage in a computer environment.
- Older fire suppression systems may not be environmentally friendly.
- Today’s computer server environment is much more compact. A significant increase in storage capacity alone has allowed a significant decrease in the amount of space required to house computer equipment, telecommunications, and server equipment.
- Older systems and subsequent technologies may be too expensive to purchase and install.
The number of smaller companies has increased throughout the world, dictating a change in the way we protect our essential data and equipment. A significant number of firms lease space in office complexes. Over ninety percent of firms that lease space find it too expensive to purchase and install most systems. And, most firms do not want to install a system that becomes a permanent fixture which cannot be removed when a lease expires, additional space is required, or a firm needs to expand or downsize.
Now there is a way to replace older fire suppression systems, update existing equipment, replace sprinkler heads, and purchase the protection you need for your critical data and computer systems. Now you can increase or decrease a fire suppression system without a major expense. New systems can be uninstalled and reinstalled because they are not permanent fixtures. Your investment can travel with you just like your data center or server room equipment.
The evolution of fire detection and suppression systems has been dramatic. There are fire suppression agents that are toxic when inhaled and those that are certified “green.” You can choose from a clean agent gas, water or aerosol. Some systems require a floating floor and significant space to reside, while others mount on available wall space.
There are systems that require little cleanup (the clean agent gasses), and those that need a whole cleaning crew and a few days worth of elbow grease. That leads to – you guessed it – server down time. From minimal to extensive, in the case of even the smallest fire, some systems can leave you twiddling your thumbs until you are back in business. Next step – recharging your fire suppression system, and the time and costs associated with that process.
I hope to simplify things here. I have been advising companies on computer room fire suppression for many years. This first hand experience of selling fire suppression system solutions for most size rooms and enclosures has shown many firms the benefits of utilizing newer technology when protecting valuable assets.
Let’s start by summarizing the features of each type of automatic fire suppression system used in most data centers, NOCs and server rooms today. Then, I’ll get into specifics that you will want to consider before choosing fire suppression equipment and a fire suppression company.
First, Understand the Types of Fires You Could Encounter
The National Fire Protection Association has classified fires into four types, determined by the materials or fuel being burned:
Type A: Fires with combustible materials as its source, such as wood, cloth, paper, rubber, and many plastics
Type B: Fires in flammable liquids, oils, greases, tars, oil-base paints, lacquers, and flammable gases
Type C: Fires that involve electrical equipment
Type D: Fires with ignitable metals as its fuel source
In a typical server room fire, a combination of Types A, B and C can be found. An effective fire suppression system will be rated for all three types.
Often the source of a fire in a server room is not detected until after the fire has been extinguished. Therefore, installing a system that can handle A, B & C Types is a safeguard against an unexpected disaster.
Substances Used in Fire Suppression: Gas, Water and Aerosol
1. Gaseous or Clean Agent Fire Suppression
Gasses used in fire suppression systems are typically Halon, CO2 or environmentally-friendly clean agents such as Inergen. These gases do not extinguish a fire by smothering it, but rather by displacing oxygen or inhibiting a chemical reaction that is essential to the fire’s survival.
The popular fire suppressant Halon is so detrimental to the environment that both Europe and the United States banned manufacturing of the gas in 1995. It is mentioned here only because many Halon systems installed before the ban was enacted are still in operation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) encourages the use of non-ozone depleting fire suppression agent alternatives, and in 1990, the US EPA established its Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) to evaluate new chemicals and technologies for the replacement of ozone depleting substances. As a result, many companies are installing alternative clean agents that are environmentally friendly.
Clean agents derive their name from the simple idea that they do not leave any residue after discharge. This feature makes them ideal for electronics and eliminates cleanup worries.
Another gas used in fire suppression, CO2, is harmful when inhaled at high concentrations (greater than 5% by volume, or 50,000 ppm). The current threshold limit value (TLV) or maximum level that is considered safe for healthy adults for an eight-hour work day is 0.5% (5,000 ppm). For this reason, your facility must be vacated before the system discharges.
Unlike CO2, Inergen is non-toxic. However, a discharge of Inergen results in an approximate 3% concentration of carbon dioxide. While initially breathable, it is recommended that the environment be evacuated. Since it is not a liquid under pressure, Inergen requires significant storage space. After a discharge, the environment becomes highly pressurized which could cause damage if not released in a timely manner.
Gas fire suppression systems typically consist of the agent (gas), agent storage containers, agent release valves, fire detectors and warning mechanisms, agent piping, and agent dispersion nozzles. With most gas agents, the environment must be pressurized in order to contain the agent. Installation is complex and costly, and the reward is realized only after discharge, as clean up is as simple as venting the room.
2. Water-Based Fire Suppression
Water Mist Fire Suppression Systems resulted from the evolution from standard sprinklers designed for flooding fires. Much lighter than their older counterpart, water mist systems are effective on Type A and B fires and result in less damage than traditional water-based systems. Still, water mist systems are not ideal for server rooms due to the Type C electrical fires common to this environment. Clean up and safety issues are also a concern when faced with wet or damp electronics. Although effective in the right situations, water mist systems must often be augmented with other fire suppression systems in order to ensure complete coverage in the event of a fire. After discharge, expect down time of a few weeks for a sprinkler system and less with water mist. Often with a sprinkler system, you are unable to take it with you if you are in a lease or are planning to move to new facilities. This could make a big difference in your consideration of a water-based system.
3. Aerosol Fire Suppression
The newest technology in fire suppression, Aerosol Extinguishing Technology, was officially approved and effective in 2005 by the National Fire Protection Association. A clean agent with no post combustion byproducts, aerosols such as the brand Aero-K do not replace the oxygen as CO2 does, do not produce Hydrofluoric Acid (HF) after the fire, and have no environmental impact.
The aerosol consists of ultra-fine particles that are expelled via generators. Upon discharge, the substance creates a fog of suspended particles. Non-toxic and non-corrosive, the agent remains suspended in the environment for up to 60 minutes, virtually eliminating any possibility of reignition. After discharge and a 10-minute hold time, clean up includes venting the room and a light dusting of the surfaces.
Unlike gaseous systems, which operate at pressure and often require extensive piping, aerosol generators are very cost effective to install and maintain and have minimal space and weight requirements. The generators that dispense the aerosol are available in a variety of sizes to accommodate any size environment.
Select A Fire Suppression System with Dependable Safety Features
Safety features can save time, money, equipment, and most importantly, lives. Here are some features that your fire suppression system must have in order to prevent either premature discharge or the opposite – activation delay – when a new fire is either noticed or accidentally started by human error.
Lock Out/Abort Switch –This feature is essential for instances when a service person is in the protected environment and creates smoke, for example from soldering. A lock out/abort switch lets you disable the system with a key to avoid an accidental discharge. Should a threatening fire start while the system is disabled, a worker can use a fire extinguisher for a localized fire or arm the system and use the manual pull station.
Manual Pull Station –If a fire is inadvertently started, or is noticed by someone in the room, the manual pull station allows for immediate discharge without waiting for the system to detect smoke.
Choose a Fire Suppression Company That Will Customize a System to your Unique Needs
Aside from superior customer service, look for a fire suppression company that will make your needs their top priority. The company that bids your fire detection and suppression installation will want to know the size of your room and particular characteristics of your room. This will determine the amount of agent, piping, system space and weight requirements.
A good fire suppression company will consider such factors as the length of time you expect to occupy your current space. If you intend to move within a few years, you’ll want to know if the system can be transferred to your new facility and reinstalled cost-effectively. Don’t forget to ask about the costs associated with recharging the system, should the system discharge.
You’ll also want to discuss how the system can be expanded if the size of your computer room increases due to growth. And, in the opposite scenario, will you be able to reduce the scale of the system if you downsize?
Each state, city, or municipality has a fire code that must be considered when evaluating the options. Some agencies require sprinklers and others will allow a clean agent system in lieu of sprinklers. Factors such as the type of building construction often impact the codes and requirements. Select a fire suppression installation company that asks all of the right questions about your fire code and other unique requirements such as UL certification for fire suppression equipment.
Fire Suppression Costs
Costs are typically estimated based on the size of the room. This determines the amount of agent needed to put out a fire as well as the equipment and delivery mechanisms required. The agent concentration levels differ depending on the class of fire expected. Make sure you ask about the costs of maintaining the system on a yearly basis and also the life expectancy of the agent/systems so that you are prepared should you need to update periodically for optimal effectiveness.
An Automatic Fire Suppression System Can Lower Your Insurance Premium
If you don’t currently have a fire suppression system, consider the insurance cost savings. Insurance companies sometimes offer a Loss Control Survey that, when completed, may offer rate reductions for installing a waterless or dry chemical fire suppression system. A call to your agent and some comparative shopping will give you an idea of what you’ll save – typically in the range of 10%-15%. Don’t forget to take the tax deduction. With a 10-year shelf life, a product such as Aero-K can be depreciated over its full useful life.
DUI Defense Strategies
Getting arrested for DUI (or DWI) is serious business. You have a lot at stake. Every case presents a very real possibility of a Court fine, jail time, permanent criminal record, license suspension and sky high insurance rates. There are however legal and factual defenses to a DUI case that may be available to you. This article explains four of the numerous common defenses to DUI.
In every state in order to be convicted of DUI the State must be able to prove that you were the driver of a vehicle. In many cases this is easily established by the police pulling over a moving vehicle and arresting the driver. In some other cases though people are arrested for DUI after a vehicle registered to them is found to have been involved in a single car accident. People may be arrested for DUI hours later, and miles away from the accident scene. Upon being challenged in Court later the police can’t always establish the defendant was actually driving the car.
Some states require that police officers follow a set procedure when making a DUI arrest and that this process be videotaped. These procedures are not always going to be followed. Sometimes a videotape that should be made is not or it may be lost. If the set procedures required by your State’s DUI laws are not followed by the arresting officer this may provide a defense to the charge.
If your DUI charge is based on violation of a per se blood alcohol content (BAC), and your alcohol rate tested over the legal limit the procedure used in your test should be critiqued. If the testing procedure was not followed correct, and correct records not maintained, the State may not be able to admit the BAC results in Court. This may result in a DUI charge based solely on BAC reading being dismissed or otherwise reduced.
In other DUI cases the State may have to prove that your ability to drive was actually impaired. They will have to present enough evidence of impairment to convince a Court, beyond a reasonable doubt, of your impairment. Many times officer’s make arrests based on hunches, suspicion or an outright educated guess. If the officer does not have enough evidence to convince a judge or jury then you will be found not guilty.
The ramifications to a DUI arrest and conviction are serious enough so that every individual arrested should have their case reviewed by a DUI defense attorney. In addition to the four defenses discussed here there are many others, including roadblock procedures, probable cause for the stop, Miranda violations, field sobriety testing mistakes, breathalyzer error, involuntary intoxication, or medical evidence challenges to BAC results. A DUI defense attorney will review the complete circumstances surrounding a DUI arrest for factual and legal defenses.
Contact Center on Cloud: The Right Solution for Indian BPO Industry
Besides facing severe competition from countries like Philippines, South Africa and Latin America, Indian BPO industry has to struggle with increased operational expenses, rising manpower cost and attrition. Along with this, keeping call center margins under tab and variable agent count requirements pose difficulty as well. To meet the above stated challenges, BPOs either deploy premise based contact center or on the cloud.
Both of the technologies have sea-difference when it comes to benefits and advantages. Premise based Call Center has become outdated and BPOs are showing keen interest in deploying cloud based Hosted center. For instance, when it comes to stay updated and upfront on technology, it becomes very difficult and expensive to upgrade premise based call center. As cloud center is offered by service provider, the maintenance and upgrades is taken care by the provider.
Usually, the cloud based solution is a bundled offering of connectivity, VoIP, PRI or DID minutes to suit the needs of both outbound and inbound BPO. Cloud based cloud center is delivered over the Internet as SaaS (Software-as-a-model). Unlike premise based contact centers, a cloud solution is a pay-per-use model. A BPO has to choose and pay only for the modules, it has opted for.
To accommodate premise based model, a BPO has to deploy expensive server along with paying for the cost of entire infrastructure and dialer. As the deployed infrastructure is maintained, managed and utilized by the BPO only, it becomes a very expensive ordeal for the management and IT department. Premised hosted call center needs in-house redundant system to be ‘up-and-running’ and highly skilled IT resources for the infrastructure.
A premise call center is neither suited for a multi-site environment nor can be easily integrated with third-party applications such as CRM whereas a cloud based contact center is multi-tier and multi-tenant. Enterprises can deploy both home agents and multi-site environments in a cloud based contact center. It just takes two minutes to start with cloud. A cloud contact center helps BPO to save upfront money on equipment purchases and integration costs considerably.
The legacy technology of premise based contact center can be replaced with the powerful contact center on the cloud at lower IT budget, quickly and affordably. The redundant system to ensure uninterrupted operations of cloud is deployed by service provider reducing dependence on IT personnel next to nothing.
A cloud based center is secure and reliable. Moreover, it enables BPOs to focus on the core strategic issues rather then spending time on software troubles and maintenance of hosted center infrastructure.
