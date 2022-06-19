UPPSC PCS Result 2022 Prelims Answer Key, Cut Off, Merit List

Today in our article you will be provided with clear information about UPPSC PCS Result 2022. By which you can easily get your result. Apart from this, you will also be provided with clear information about the answer key. Not only this, for complete information about cut off marks and merit lists, read our article carefully till the end. Bookmark our website to be the first to get all the latest updates.

UPPSC PCS Result 2022

This recruitment is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. By which a total of 250 vacancies have been released for this post. But all the candidates will be recruited only on the basis of their merit. The application for this exam was done from 16 March to 16 April 2022. After which the application site was closed. Because this application for this post is opened only for a certain time every year.

The written examination of Provincial Civil Services was held on 12 June 2022. Which was conducted in a fair manner in offline mode in all the exam centers. This exam has been conducted at the state level. Therefore, only the citizens of Uttar Pradesh could apply for this. This exam was conducted for only those citizens who had applied for it. In this exam, you will be passed on the basis of marks only.

UPPSC PCS Result 2022 – Highlights

Conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission [UPPSC] Post name Provincial Civil Services [PCS] Total vacancy 250 Job location Uttar Pradesh Apply dates 16 March – 16 April 2022 Exam date 12 June 2022 Result mode Online Result date NA Website www.uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Result Release Date 2022

You can get the result only by visiting the official website. For which the link to the official website will also be made available in our article. The result will be prepared objectively on the basis of marks only. Whenever your result will be released, a piece of clear information about it will be made available sometime before it. so that you can get it on time.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2022

The answer key is released only about a week after the exam. You can easily check-in online mode. Clear information about all the questions of the exam will be made available in the answer key. Which you must check after the exam. Also, let us tell you that this exam has been conducted for a total of 200 marks, according to which the result will be released.

UPPSC PCS Cut Off Marks 2022

Every year the cut off marks are prepared on the basis of total vacancy, the total applicants, and your exam difficulty. Which is released before the release of the result. All the candidates must be aware of this. You can check it in online mode only. Clear information about the cut off marks is provided in the table below. Which are as follows-

Category Cut Off Marks GEN 115 – 120 OBC 113 – 118 SC 96 – 100 ST 85 – 90 PWD 92 – 107 Female 112 – 117

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS Merit List 2022

The merit list will be released on the basis of your result and cut off marks. Which you can check after the release of the result by visiting the official website. In which the name of only those candidates will be given, to those who will be selected for this post. To be admitted to this post, it is mandatory for you to pass in this written examination. But you cannot be admitted.

How to Check the Result Online 2022?

For this, you have to visit the website of UPPSC.

Whose link is- uppsc.up.nic.in Then the home page of the website will open in front of you. In which you have to select the result. Fill in all the details asked and submit. Then save the result as well as take out the print copy.

Hope that today you have got clear information about UPPSC PCS Result 2022 in our article.