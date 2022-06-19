News
UPPSC PCS Result 2022 Prelims Answer Key, Cut Off, Merit List
Today in our article you will be provided with clear information about UPPSC PCS Result 2022. By which you can easily get your result. Apart from this, you will also be provided with clear information about the answer key. Not only this, for complete information about cut off marks and merit lists, read our article carefully till the end. Bookmark our website to be the first to get all the latest updates.
UPPSC PCS Result 2022
This recruitment is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. By which a total of 250 vacancies have been released for this post. But all the candidates will be recruited only on the basis of their merit. The application for this exam was done from 16 March to 16 April 2022. After which the application site was closed. Because this application for this post is opened only for a certain time every year.
The written examination of Provincial Civil Services was held on 12 June 2022. Which was conducted in a fair manner in offline mode in all the exam centers. This exam has been conducted at the state level. Therefore, only the citizens of Uttar Pradesh could apply for this. This exam was conducted for only those citizens who had applied for it. In this exam, you will be passed on the basis of marks only.
UPPSC PCS Result 2022 – Highlights
|Conducted by
|Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission [UPPSC]
|Post name
|Provincial Civil Services [PCS]
|Total vacancy
|250
|Job location
|Uttar Pradesh
|Apply dates
|16 March – 16 April 2022
|Exam date
|12 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result date
|NA
|Website
|www.uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC PCS Result Release Date 2022
You can get the result only by visiting the official website. For which the link to the official website will also be made available in our article. The result will be prepared objectively on the basis of marks only. Whenever your result will be released, a piece of clear information about it will be made available sometime before it. so that you can get it on time.
UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2022
The answer key is released only about a week after the exam. You can easily check-in online mode. Clear information about all the questions of the exam will be made available in the answer key. Which you must check after the exam. Also, let us tell you that this exam has been conducted for a total of 200 marks, according to which the result will be released.
UPPSC PCS Cut Off Marks 2022
Every year the cut off marks are prepared on the basis of total vacancy, the total applicants, and your exam difficulty. Which is released before the release of the result. All the candidates must be aware of this. You can check it in online mode only. Clear information about the cut off marks is provided in the table below. Which are as follows-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|GEN
|115 – 120
|OBC
|113 – 118
|SC
|96 – 100
|ST
|85 – 90
|PWD
|92 – 107
|Female
|112 – 117
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS Merit List 2022
The merit list will be released on the basis of your result and cut off marks. Which you can check after the release of the result by visiting the official website. In which the name of only those candidates will be given, to those who will be selected for this post. To be admitted to this post, it is mandatory for you to pass in this written examination. But you cannot be admitted.
How to Check the Result Online 2022?
- For this, you have to visit the website of UPPSC.
Whose link is- uppsc.up.nic.in
- Then the home page of the website will open in front of you.
- In which you have to select the result.
- Fill in all the details asked and submit.
- Then save the result as well as take out the print copy.
Hope that today you have got clear information about UPPSC PCS Result 2022 in our article.
The post UPPSC PCS Result 2022 Prelims Answer Key, Cut Off, Merit List appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
Dylan Bundy throws eight innings and Twins’ offense explodes in win
PHOENIX — The Twins hit ball hard on Friday — 11 balls were struck harder than 100 miles per hour — and walked away with little to show for it. They had no such problem on Saturday.
Their hard contact produced plenty of runs in their 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Chase Field, making a winner of starter Dylan Bundy for the first time since April 23.
Not only had Bundy not won a game since then, but the Twins hadn’t won a game he had started since April, either. On extended rest after the Twins skipped him the last time through the rotation, Bundy turned in eight innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking out seven in his strong outing.
“It doesn’t get any better than what we just saw,” manager Rocco Baldelli said of Bundy’s start. “It doesn’t get much better for a player’s mentality and their confidence and their ability to go out there the next start and just build on all of the different little things that he did in this start really, really well.”
Bundy’s outing was a turnabout from his last three starts in which he had given up a combined 14 runs, and came after an elongated period of preparation in between starts working with pitching coach Wes Johnson.
“(I) just worked on … commanding the ball and getting some of the pitches I need to get down in the zone, getting them down especially with two strikes,” Bundy said of his between starts work. “That’s kind of been a weakness this year and I wanted to work on that and I felt like I did a better job today of that.”
That helped lead Bundy to the longest outing by a Twins (38-29) starter this season. It was also the first time Bundy had thrown eight innings since he twirled a complete game in August 2020.
The Twins starter was perfect until the fourth inning, when he allowed a pair of singles sandwiched in between three strikeouts. The only run he gave up in his effort against the Diamondbacks (31-36) came on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
But by that point, the outcome of the game was not in doubt thanks to a Twins offense that had broken through earlier in the game.
“It’s nice to see good, good quality at-bats, hard-hit balls stacking on top of each other and turning into runs,” Baldelli said. “That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for the runs and we found a lot of ways to put some runs on the board.”
The Twins’ sixth-run third inning featured four consecutive hits from Nick Gordon, Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff’s first extra-base hit of the season — a two-run double — and a Gary Sánchez two-run home run that traveled 456 feet out to center. The Twins followed that up by adding three more runs in the fourth inning, to knock Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver out of the game early.
“He’s got very good stuff pitching to the corners,” third baseman Gio Urshela, who finished with a hit and two RBIs said. “(We were) just trying to be a little aggressive in the zone so that’s what we did the whole game.”
In the seventh inning, catcher Ryan Jeffers added a two-run home run, becoming the ninth and final member of the starting lineup to record a hit. Though he was not feeling well before the game, Arraez collected a pair of hits and walked before being removed from the blowout win.
And all that offense was plenty on a night where Bundy shined.
“The defense doesn’t want to be sitting out there, especially when they’re itching to get to the bat rack and if you’re walking guys and giving up hits — I just tried to attack in the best way I could,” Bundy said.
News
Happy Fathers Day Wishes 2022 Quotes, SMS, Images, Status
It is impossible to put into words the connection that exists between a father and his kid. He is the only one who can fully comprehend his children’s requirements and instruct them in every aspect of life. Therefore, you should make him feel like he is the world’s most critical person on this particular day. Bring him some old memories, and demonstrate your love for him. Read the article to know about Happy Fathers Day Wishes 2022 Quotes, SMS, Images, Status.
Happy Fathers Day Wishes 2022
The day designated to honor dads, Father’s Day, is Sunday, June 19 this year. This day was officially commemorated on June 18, 1972, after President Richard Nixon’s proclamation that Father’s Day should be recognized as a national holiday. The celebration of dad is the focus of one occasion called Father’s Day. Europe’s predominantly Catholic nations have observed Saint Joseph’s Day since the Middle Ages.
Sonora Smart Dodd, a notable American woman, made the third Sunday in June a national holiday in 1910. Spend quality time with your family, treat your dad to a good meal at a restaurant, or consider going away for the weekend. You might try rewarding your father in a variety of various ways. Give him something he will always treasure, and encourage him to seize the day. You may send your dad these quotes, thoughts, and images on Father’s Day 2022 to wish him.
Thank you to all of the most amazing fathers in the world! I hope you have a unique Father’s Day. A father’s role in a child’s life is universally recognized as one of the most important. They are willing to make sacrifices to provide their children with a better life.
Happy Fathers Day Wishes 2022
Dear Father, Happy Father’s Day to you! You are the best!
I can never Thank God enough for the best gift of my life. He made me the happiest by giving you as my Dad! Happy Fathers Day Daddy!
Happy Father’s Day! You mean everything to me. I love you so much!
Thanks to every father in the world for making this world a better place for us. Happy Father’s Day!
There is no place safer than the arms of a father. Happy father’s day to all dads.
Happy Father’s Day! May God always shower you with boundless happiness!
Happy Father’s day to you, Dad! Thank you for always taking up my side in any argument and saving me from mom’s scolds till now! Love you!
You sacrificed your good days to make our days bright, you struggled hard to make sure there’s always a smile on our face. You deserve all the respect. Happy Father’s Day 2022!
Dads are heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers. Happy Father’s Day to all amazing dads.
Happy Fathers Day SMS 2022
It’s grand to have someone like you in our family! Happy Father’s Day, Grandad!
I admire the man you’ve been and the man you are. Thank you for teaching me what it is to lead a worthwhile life!
Today’s your day, Dad. Enjoy it, and know how loved you are!
Thank you for all the ways you go above and beyond every day.
Thank you for always making something out of nothing. Happy Father’s Day!
To my dad, the man who moves fire and earth for his family.
Happy Fathers Day Quotes 2022
“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” – Michael Ratnadeepak
“One father is enough to govern one hundred sons, but not a hundred sons one father.” – George Herbert
“Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and simply being there every time I need a hug.” – Agatha Stephanie Lin
“I hope I can be as good of a father to my son as my dad was to me.” – Calvin Johnson
“It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” – Friedrich Schiller
“One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten came from God. I call him daddy.” – Unknown
“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy
“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” – George Herbert
We all wish you a very HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!
The post Happy Fathers Day Wishes 2022 Quotes, SMS, Images, Status appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
Could Home Run Derby be in Byron Buxton’s future? ‘It’s something to think about’
PHOENIX — A month from now, July 18, some of Major League Baseball’s best sluggers will converge on Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to put on a show the day before the All-Star Game.
Does Byron Buxton want to be part of Home Run Derby, if asked?
“I haven’t thought about it,” he said Saturday. “I don’t take BP so that’s a hard one to think about. People that take BP got their launch angle down pat. I ain’t got that. It’s more (to) me, just see ball, hit ball. That takes a talent. That’s something I don’t try to go do during BP. … It’s something to think about.”
But it’d be fun to watch, right?
“If I get it out,” Buxton said with a laugh.
He’s been doing plenty of that this season. On Saturday, Buxton matched his career-high 19 home runs set a season ago in just 61 games. This year, he took him an even shorter period of time to get there — just 49 games — and he’s poised to breeze on by that number in the coming days.
“Just knowing I could do that in 60 games last year was something to go into the offseason this past year to kind of push me through the offseason to get better,” Buxton said.
Friday’s home run — which was his hardest-hit ball of the season at 113.0 miles per hour — was his eighth in 13 games during the month of June.
Buxton, who was out of the starting lineup on Saturday, has been doing this while having regularly-scheduled days off as he deals with a knee issue that cropped up earlier in the season. He’s on pace to play around 120 games.
But his production while on the field begs the question: What would the numbers look like if he played a full, healthy season without some of those regular days off?
Could he be a league leader? Even with the days off, Buxton’s 19 home runs have him tied for second in the majors with Mike Trout and Pete Alonso behind just Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
“For the most part, in this game, the more you’re out there and the more pitches that you’re able to see and the more you’re able to work on your timing and your rhythm of what you’re trying to accomplish, the better you could get. But what he’s done, I mean he’s doing things that very few players in this game do,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think we would just see more of what we’ve seen. More games, more homers, more well-struck balls, more good plays.”
A SPECIAL FATHER’S DAY
When Chris Archer found out his spot in the rotation was going to align with Father’s Day, the 33-year-old sprung into action.
He booked a flight. He booked a hotel. He booked a car service. Then he sent the information his father’s way.
“I said, ‘Check your email,’ ” Chris Archer told his father, Ron Archer. “He said, ‘Oh buddy, that’s really cool.’ I said, ‘Happy Father’s Day. See you over the weekend.’ ”
Ron Archer arrived in Arizona from his home in North Carolina on Friday night. His son, whose earliest memories of falling in love with baseball were playing catch with his father in the front yard, is eager to put on a show on Sunday in front of one of the most influential figures in his life.
“It means a lot,” Archer said of pitching in front of his father. “I have some other friends, too, and every time I have friends and family here, I feel protected almost like I can’t fail because they’re so proud of me along with a clubhouse full of guys who are proud of me, too. Everybody in my corner, it just feels good to have everybody under one roof.”
