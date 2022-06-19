News
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
The shots will become available next week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director.
“We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can,” Walensky said in a statement.
While the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.
The shots offer young children protection from hospitalization, death and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood, the CDC’s advisory panel said.
The government has already been gearing up for the vaccine expansion, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.
Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.
Here are some things to know:
WHAT KINDS ARE AVAILABLE?
Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA and Saturday from the CDC. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.
Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months to 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.
Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5 years old. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.
HOW WELL DO THEY WORK?
In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.
However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.
Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.
SHOULD MY LITTLE ONE BE VACCINATED?
Yes, according to the CDC’s advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.
Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, according to federal data.
“It is worth vaccinating even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the CDC’s advisory committee.
WHICH VACCINE SHOULD MY CHILD GET?
Either one, said Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.
“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’ Marks said Friday.
The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.
One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.
WHO’S GIVING THE SHOTS?
Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.
U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination will be far slower than it was for older populations.
“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.
CAN CHILDREN GET OTHER VACCINES AT THE SAME TIME?
It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.
In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.
But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.
WHAT IF MY CHILD RECENTLY HAD COVID-19?
About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.
Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.
The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Orioles GM Mike Elias says Angelos family lawsuit won’t ‘have any impact’ on team’s on-field plans
When Mike Elias was first introduced as the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager in November 2018, he sat between brothers John and Louis Angelos as he promised to bring an “elite talent pipeline” to Baltimore. Now, that process again finds itself in the middle of the sons of principal owner Peter Angelos.
On Saturday, Elias said he didn’t believe the lawsuit Louis Angelos filed last week against John Angelos and their mother, Georgia, partly regarding John’s handling of the club as the Orioles’ chairman and CEO, will have any impact on the team’s baseball operations department as it continues to oversee a rebuild now in its fifth season.
“It’s unfortunate and definitely not something that you like to see,” Elias told reporters gathered in the Orioles’ dugout at Camden Yards. “But, you know, this is a tough business. There’s always kind of crazy stuff going on in this business. We’ve had our challenges the last few years. We’re going to stay focused on the task at hand, work diligently, work smartly and keep doing the right thing for the Orioles. And I don’t think that this is going to have any impact on the play on the field or the team that you see.”
In his suit, Louis F. Angelos, 52, claimed John P. Angelos, 54, went against their 92-year-old father’s wishes in how he’s handled the family’s fortune, including ownership of the Orioles. Louis Angelos’ suit claims Peter Angelos, who has been in declining health for several years, wanted his sons to run the team equally but that John Angelos has seized control of the organization. The suit also claims that Georgia Angelos suggested selling the team, with John Angelos preventing a sale on at least one occasion.
The legal action brought the club’s future in Baltimore into question, though John Angelos has previously said, and reiterated in a statement following the suit, that the Orioles will play in the city “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.” The team’s lease at Camden Yards, which includes a non-relocation clause, goes through the 2023 season.
Elias is named in the suit, with Louis Angelos claiming that his brother directed Elias to fire then-club executive and former Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson because of Anderson’s loyalty to their father. On Saturday, Elias noted how vital John Angelos was in his decision to join the Orioles almost four years ago, citing the respect he had for the owners he had previously worked under in Bill DeWitt as a scout for the St. Louis Cardinals and Jim Crane as a scouting director and assistant general manager for the Houston Astros.
“When I came here, I had other options, and John was a big part of why I came,” Elias said. “I think that we’ve got things moving in the right direction. Like I said, it’s been a tough couple of years. We’ve had a lot to navigate. There were a lot of unique challenges to the Orioles, and we’ve still got a lot of challenges ahead of us, but I look at the shape that we’re in in terms of being set up for the future and still continue to feel very bullish about that and excited about the way that this team is playing and what’s going on in the farm system and what’s going on in the Warehouse. We’re just gonna power through this, as you do in this industry for a lot of different stuff.”
Under Elias, the Orioles have dramatically reformatted their front office, building out an analytics department and diving into international amateur scouting at a far steeper level than the organization had previously. Those investments have come as the major league team has had diminutive payrolls; Elias’ first three seasons leading the front office have each resulted in a top-five draft pick, based on the standings of the previous year.
Although the Orioles (29-37) again have a losing record more than a third of the way into the 2022 season, they are improved in many areas and have one of the best minor league systems in the sport, the products of which are beginning to reach the majors. Adley Rutschman, baseball’s top prospect, was called up last month, and Grayson Rodriguez, the sport’s top pitching prospect, was excelling in Triple-A before a lat muscle strain shut him down.
“I think I’ve been very consistent about the stuff that I’ve said since being hired in 2018, dating back to that press conference,” Elias said. “The support and relationship that the baseball ops department has had with the ownership group and John, leading the team and leading the ownership group, has been phenomenal. It’s been nothing but constructive, and it will continue to be so. We’re set up with a very talented and stable management team, both in terms of the baseball ops department, but the business side. John’s added a lot of depth to the organization. We’ve had to make a lot of tough changes and necessary changes to the way that the Orioles have done business. And, you know, it’s been a difficult few years, and it’s been a difficult process, but I continue to have nothing but good things to say about the way that he’s been running the company since taking the helm.”
()
News
St. Paul Public Schools struggles to measure what’s working for students
When he was hired as St. Paul Public Schools superintendent in 2017, Joe Gothard was determined to evaluate the district’s many programs, commitments and partnerships and put a stop to whatever wasn’t working.
Faced with falling enrollment and perennial budget deficits, he wanted to understand whether the district was “effective in everything we do, and if not, can we shift the focus? Those are difficult decisions, but we can’t do everything,” he said in an interview during his first weeks on the job.
But five years in, efforts to connect specific programs to student outcomes have yet to produce any real change.
From special school-day programs to college-access initiatives and after-school partnerships, the district has yet to quit one of its commitments based on data showing it doesn’t work. And nothing’s been scaled up because of data showing it does work.
“I think we had some really good momentum going,” but the coronavirus pandemic got in the way, Gothard said. “That’s really complicated things.”
59 PROGRAMS SCORED
The strategic plan Gothard released in late 2018 calls for “an ongoing process for collecting, analyzing and using information to assess program effectiveness.”
An initial attempt at deciding what to “stop, start and sustain” that school year “got nowhere,” Gothard admitted to the school board.
For the following year, his administration was more deliberate. They built a rubric with eight criteria, including whether a given program was effective, equitable and popular with stakeholders.
A team of five gathered information on around 90 different commitments in the district, ultimately focusing in on and scoring 59 of them. According to materials released in response to a Pioneer Press public records request:
- The team gave high marks to 39 programs, including History Day, Innocent Classroom, Queer Youth Prom and the college-focused AVID and College Possible. They said that group of 39 should be reviewed again after three years.
- Fourteen programs with middling grades should be reviewed after one year, the team said. Those included Youth Pride, after-school instrumental music, awards for bilingual high school seniors, the Sanneh Foundation’s Dreamline coaches and a whole-class model for parent-teacher conferences favored by the teachers union.
- Six programs were recommended to sunset. However, those either were smaller than the team first thought, were run by volunteers or otherwise didn’t really belong in the evaluation process, said Stacey Gray-Akyea, the district’s research director. She said she didn’t think the district was still doing any of those six, but they weren’t stopped because of the program review.
IMPLEMENTATION PROBLEMS
Gray-Akyea said the rubric was solid, but putting the recommendations into action proved difficult.
It’s tricky, she said, to evaluate so many disparate programs of varying sizes and scopes in the same way. Comparing competing college-access programs is easy enough, but can student test scores tell you whether a teacher preparation program is effective? How do you compare the Montessori schools to tutoring? Those hiccups limited the types and number of commitments they evaluated.
Figuring out an initiative’s true cost isn’t as straightforward as it sounds, either, Gray-Akyea said. The number on a budget line may not account for staff time or the space a program occupies.
Another challenge was the team’s timeline. By the time they got the recommendations to Gothard in spring 2020, it was too late to make an impact on the next year’s budget.
“Even if we wanted to stop something, that contract may have already been signed,” Gray-Akyea said.
The team’s 59 recommendations never were formally adopted.
The teachers went on strike that spring, followed closely by a pandemic virus that would kill a school board member and close the schools for about a year, bringing a temporary halt to nearly every commitment they evaluated.
AFTER THE PANDEMIC
Gray-Akyea said she’s now collecting a new round of data and looking ahead to making a new set of “stop, start, sustain” recommendations for the 2023-24 budget year.
That will be the last year the district will be able to spend its $207 million in federal coronavirus relief grants, which have enabled the district to add to its long list of ongoing initiatives.
Gothard said one pandemic-era innovation — a cohort of literacy teachers who work with young students — has shown “really outstanding” progress.
At the same time, the district has hired more support staff for a student body that was feeling especially stressed and anxious in the aftermath of the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd.
Another addition to the budget is providing free meals for all students — not just those who qualify based on low family income or because they attend a high-poverty school. The federal government paid for those meals during the last two school years but declined to extend it, so the St. Paul district has decided to cover those costs from its general fund next year.
“The hardest thing is our students in the last two years have shown us things that aren’t working in our educational system that we didn’t see in the same way before,” Gothard said. “We’ve got these moving priorities.”
The district plans to create progress-monitoring systems with public dashboards that show whether its grant-funded strategies have succeeded. That work will inform district decisions about what they’re willing to pay for once the federal funds are gone.
“We have to make sure that on the other side of this, we are funding the priorities that are both in line with our strategic plan, but more importantly, priorities that are proven to be successful for children,” Gothard said.
News
After position change, Gleyber Torres has second chance to make a difference for Yankees
TORONTO — Gleyber Torres looks like, well, Gleyber Torres. Not the Gleyber Torres the Yankees fretted about over the previous two seasons. He looks nothing like the kid that was struggling to make routine plays at shortstop and taking those struggles to the plate. No. Torres looks more like the 2018-19 version of himself, playing second base with confidence that carries over to the batter’s box.
Torres hit two line-drive doubles Friday night and is hitting .327/.400/.673 with 11 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over his last 14 games.
“It’s probably taking a little bit of pressure off of him overall, which probably has helped his offense a little bit, although probably not to the degree that maybe the narrative might suggest,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Torres relaxing now that he is playing second base rather than shortstop. “He’s a really good offensive player and he’s made some quality adjustments that have gotten him to this point.”
The difference between Torres at shortstop and second base is pretty stark. Torres went into Saturday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre with three errors in 193 chances. He has 7 defensive runs saved at second base, which is a huge swing compared to the -10 defensive runs saved he had last season at shortstop, according to FanGraphs. He committed 18 errors at shortstop last season, eight fielding and 10 throwing.
“Well, shortstop is a tougher position,” Boone said. “To be a big-league shortstop, it’s akin to being a great cornerback. It’s a premium position that not many people can play at a high level at this level. I think probably [Torres’] skillset lines up a little bit more for second base.”
“I still think [Torres] has a skillset in a pinch to go over there [to shortstop] because he has arm strength and he’s got good hands,” Boone continued. “Hopefully at some point we’ll get him over there to keep that option going, but I think he’s played outstanding this year and obviously he’s swung the bat really well for us.”
The Yankees ended the Torres at shortstop experiment on Sept. 13 and almost immediately saw him begin the transformation back to his old self. At the end of the season, GM Brian Cashman made it clear that he was in the market to land an everyday shortstop, ending speculation about Torres at the position. They have found a nice, solid, athletic stopgap at the position in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who they traded for this spring. Kiner-Falefa can handle the position until one of the Yankees’ top prospects — Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe — are ready.
Torres had started out as a shortstop in baseball and was one of the most highly-touted shortstop prospects as a minor leaguer. After the switch, however, Torres accepted that he was better off at second base.
Torres’ time as the Yankees’ starting shortstop coincided with his worst offensive struggles. After hitting 38 homers and slashing .278/.337/.535 in 2019, Torres hit just 12 home runs in the 169 games he played over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
It’s not just the switch of positions though.
Torres was embarrassed by his last two years and that began a process of rediscovery at the plate.
He headed straight to Tampa last winter and immediately got to work with new hitting coach Dillon Lawson, who was still the minor league hitting coordinator at the time. He watched videos of his swing in 2018-19 and he told Lawson that he just wanted to be like that again.
Torres went into Saturday’s game hitting .254/.304/.497 with an .801 OPS. He has 12 home runs in 58 games. A dramatic improvement is in how many balls he is hitting hard now, his Hard Hit percentage is up from 35.7% in 2021 to 48.4% this season. He’s barreling the ball more, as his Barrel percentage is up from 7.8% to 11.1%.
So far, this season he is looking more like that 2018-19 version of himself.
()
Maximize Your Earnings with VoIP Business Solution
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Criminal Defense Attorney – When You Need One
Orioles GM Mike Elias says Angelos family lawsuit won’t ‘have any impact’ on team’s on-field plans
5 Tips On Choosing The Right Book Printing Services
How to Automate Your Massage Business
St. Paul Public Schools struggles to measure what’s working for students
Cellphoney
Bitcoin Supply In Loss Reaches 50% As BTC Drops Below $20k
The e-Marketing Plan – Brief Overview and Working Scheme
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream