News
What Are The 5 Symptoms Of Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is usually defined as a condition in which you experience widespread pain, instead of localized pain, in the body. But what’s confusing is that a lot of people may experience widespread pain, and they may not necessarily be suffering from Fibromyalgia! The pain that they’re experiencing may have arisen from a nutritional deficiency, an infection, or something else.
So the question remains: how do we recognize if a person experiencing widespread pain has Fibromyalgia or not? How do we identify if the pain he’s experiencing is a product of Fibromyalgia or some other condition? While there are no specific diagnostic measures for Fibromyalgia, there are certain symptoms that you can look out for which may confirm you’re having Fibromyalgia!
The 5 Symptoms Of Fibromyalgia
People in the past didn’t have much knowledge about Fibromyalgia symptoms and so they would take their widespread pain as a normal occurrence which would delay their treatment, resulting in worsening of the condition. Fortunately, with the help of the awareness being provided digitally on medical websites like healthylineoutlet.com people are now able to quickly recognize their symptoms and decide on appropriate treatment at the right time.
Since we’re mainly talking about Fibromyalgia symptoms today, let’s jump right into the 5 important symptoms of this condition so people can book an appointment with their doctor for timely treatment/management.
- Widespread Pain
Widespread is the most common and defining symptom of having Fibromyalgia. Widespread pain in the body refers to pain that is not localized and is rather spread throughout the entire body. Another important thing to mention here is that people who have Fibromyalgia have widespread pain that is chronic, meaning that the pain will last for a long time rather than appearing and quickly disappearing. This may also help a person differentiate if he has Fibromyalgia or if he’s experiencing pain due to some other cause. Lastly, Fibromyalgia pain is usually not sharp but rather a dull kind of ache that spreads over the entire body especially felt in the upper and lower part of the waist.
- Fatigue
Fatigue, or tiredness, is the second most important symptom of Fibromyalgia. People who have fibromyalgia often complain of feeling tired right when they wake up, even though they’ve had a long sleep. They also complain of their sleep getting disrupted due to pain, and of poor sleep quality in general. These people also have difficulty falling asleep, and their sleep issues may get worsened due to other sleep disorders like Sleep Apnea and Restless Legs Syndrome.
- Cognitive Issues
Fibromyalgia comes with its share of cognitive difficulties, which are further reinforced due to the sleep issues and pain symptoms of the disease. The most common cognitive difficulties reported by Fibromyalgia patients are that they have a hard time paying attention while performing mental activities, and they lose focus quickly. This also results in anxiety and frustration in the patients. These cognitive difficulties are also referred to as “Fibro Fog” in connection to Fibromyalgia.
- Mood Fluctuations
As much as half of the people diagnosed with Fibromyalgia happen to have a mood disorder, like an anxiety disorder or depression, or at least the symptoms of it. And it should come as no surprise because all the pain, fatigue, and mental difficulties that come with Fibromyalgia make the sufferer very vulnerable to mood disorders and they’re more prone to feeling anxious and depressed than other people. These people may feel demotivated, stressed out, and anxious, and would sometimes feel a lack of energy to do chores because of all the pain and fatigue they’re experiencing.
- Inflammation/Tingling/Numbness In Extremities
People with Fibromyalgia may experience swelling in their arms and legs, accompanied by numbness and tingling. Although these symptoms may occur any time of the day and usually subside after a short time, they typically occur in the morning. It’s not clear what causes these symptoms but they cause considerable uneasiness to the patient but don’t necessarily disturb his daily life functioning. Along with numbness, tingling and Inflammation, the patient may also experience restlessness in the legs.
Final Word
Although it’s not possible to have a definitive diagnosis of Fibromyalgia via traditional tests, watching out for the above-mentioned symptoms is the best way to identify the disease and decide the appropriate treatment.
News
CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.
The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be opened to children as young as 6 months. The final signoff was expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.
The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.
Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.
Here are some things to know:
WHAT KINDS ARE AVAILABLE?
Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.
Pfizer’s vaccine is for 6 months through 4 years. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.
Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for kids with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.
HOW WELL DO THEY WORK?
In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.
However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.
Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.
SHOULD MY LITTLE ONE BE VACCINATED?
Yes, according to the CDC’s advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.
Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, federal data show.
“It is worth vaccinating, even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the advisory committee.
WHICH VACCINE SHOULD MY CHILD GET?
Either one, says Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.
“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’ Marks said Friday.
The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.
One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.
WHO’S GIVING THE SHOTS?
Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.
U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination to be far slower than it was for older populations.
“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.
CAN CHILDREN GET OTHER VACCINES AT THE SAME TIME?
It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.
In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.
But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.
WHAT IF MY CHILD RECENTLY HAD COVID-19?
About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.
Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.
The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.
___
AP reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and BRIAN MELLEY
Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that came to be referred to as America’s best idea. Now, the home to gushing geysers, thundering waterfalls and some of the country’s most plentiful and diverse wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades.
Floodwaters this week wiped out numerous bridges, washed out miles of roads and closed the park as it approached peak tourist season during its 150th anniversary celebration. Nearby communities were swamped and hundreds of homes flooded as the Yellowstone River and its tributaries raged.
The scope of the damage is still being tallied by Yellowstone officials, but based on other national park disasters, it could take years and cost upwards of $1 billion to rebuild in an environmentally sensitive landscape where construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall.
Based on what park officials have revealed and Associated Press images and video taken from a helicopter, the greatest damage seemed to be to roads, particularly on the highway connecting the park’s north entrance in Gardiner, Montana, to the park’s offices in Mammoth Hot Springs. Large sections of the road were undercut and washed away as the Gardner River jumped its banks. Perhaps hundreds of footbridges on trails may have been damaged or destroyed.
“This is not going to be an easy rebuild,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said early in the week as he highlighted photos of massive gaps of roadway in the steep canyon. “I don’t think it’s going to be smart to invest potentially, you know, tens of millions of dollars, or however much it is, into repairing a road that may be subject to seeing a similar flooding event in the future.”
Re-establishing a human imprint in a national park is always a delicate operation, especially as a changing climate makes natural disasters more likely. Increasingly intense wildfires are occurring, including one last year that destroyed bridges, cabins and other infrastructure in Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California.
Flooding has already done extensive damage in other parks and is a threat to virtually all the more-than 400 national parks, a report by The Rocky Mountain Climate Organization found in 2009.
Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state closed for six months after the worst flooding in its history in 2006. Damage to roads, trails, campgrounds and buildings was estimated at $36 million.
Yosemite Valley in California’s Yosemite National Park has flooded several times, but suffered its worst damage 25 years ago when heavy downpours on top of a large snowpack — a scenario similar to the Yellowstone flood — submerged campgrounds, flooded hotel rooms, washed out bridges and sections of road, and knocked out power and sewer lines. The park was closed for more than two months.
Congress allocated $178 million in emergency funds – a massive sum for park infrastructure at the time – and additional funding eventually surpassed $250 million, according to a 2013 report.
But the rebuilding effort once estimated to last four to five years dragged out for 15, due in part to environmental lawsuits over a protected river corridor and a long bureaucratic planning and review process.
It’s not clear if Yellowstone would face the same obstacles, though reconstructing the road that runs near Mammoth Hot Springs, where steaming water bubbles up over an otherworldly series of stone terraces, presents a challenge.
It’s created by a unique natural formation of underground tubes and vents that push the hot water to the surface, and would be just one of many natural wonders crews would have to be careful not to disturb, said Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity.
Along with the formation itself, there are also microbes and insects that thrive in the environment found almost nowhere else. And the park will need to avoid damaging any archaeological or cultural artifacts in the area with a rich Native American history.
“They’ll have to look at all the resources the park is designed to protect, and try to do this project as carefully as possible, but they’re also going to try to go fairly quickly,” Hartl said.
Having to reroute the roadway that hugged the Gardner River could be an opportunity to better protect the waterway and the fish and other species that thrive there from oil and other microscopic pollution that comes from passing vehicles, Hartl said.
“The river will be healthier for it,” he said.
The Yosemite flood was seen by the park as an opportunity to rethink its planning and not necessarily rebuild in the same places, said Frank Dean, president and chief executive of the Yosemite Conservancy and a former park ranger.
Some facilities were relocated outside the flood plain and some campgrounds that had been submerged in the flood were never restored. At Yosemite Lodge, cabins that had been slated for removal in the 1980s were swamped and had to be removed.
“The flood took them all out like a precision strike,” Dean said. “I’m not going to say it’s a good thing, but providence came in and made the decision for them.”
Yellowstone’s recovery comes as a rapidly growing number of people line up to visit the country’s national parks, even as a backlog of deferred maintenance budget grows into tens of billions of dollars. The park was already due for funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, a 2020 law passed by Congress that authorizes nearly $3 billion for maintenance and other projects on public lands.
Now it will need another infusion of money for more pressing repairs that Emily Douce, director of operations and park funding at National Parks Conservation Association, estimated could hit at least $1 billion.
The southern half of the park is expected to reopen next week, allowing visitors to flock to Old Faithful, the rainbow colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.
But the flood-damaged northern end may not reopen this year, depriving visitors from seeing Tower Fall and Lamar Valley, one of the best places in the world to see wolves and grizzly bears. Some days during the high season, an animal sighting can lead to thousands of people parked on the side of the road hoping to catch a glimpse.
Whether some of these areas are reopened will depend on how quickly washed-out roads can be repaired, downed trees can be removed and mudslides cleared.
Maintaining the approximately 466 miles (750 kilometers) of roadway throughout the park is a major job. Much of the roadway originally was designed for stagecoaches, said Kristen Brengel, senior vice-president of public affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association.
“Part of the effort of the last couple of decades has been to stabilize the road to make it safe for heavier vehicles to travel on it,” she said.
Located at a high elevation where snow and cold weather is not uncommon eight months of the year and there are many tiny earthquakes, road surfaces don’t last as long and road crews have a short window to complete projects. One recently completed road job created closures for about two years.
“I think it’ll probably be several years before the park is totally back to normal,” Hartl said.
News
Soucheray: With all those plaudits, would new ‘Top Gun’ be a disappointment?
So many people recommended seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” that it was best seen before the plaudits overwhelmed what just as likely might have been a disappointment.
It was not.
It’s as though a filmmaker stumbled upon an ensemble of actors, producers, writers, directors, grips, stage hands and one high-priced superstar, none of whom had any idea what has taken place in the United State since 1986, the year of the first “Top Gun.” They apparently didn’t read newspapers or watch CNN or attend any of our many failed universities.
Yes, it is a sequel. The plot is as predictable as a fifth-grade play; at one point, I asked the CP if she wanted to know the ending. The dialogue nicely rides along with the predictable plot.
But then g-forces press you back into your seat. What comes roaring out of the sky is at its heart the story of long-lost American exceptionalism garnished with the most incredible and nimble of our flying machines, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Excuse me while I get the shivers.
The director is a guy named Joseph Kosinski. Maybe the film gets its Americana vibe from him. He was raised in Marshalltown, Iowa. Somehow, I think that’s important. Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is ordered to North Island Naval Base to train an already elite group of Top Gun Navy pilots for an urgent mission, to take out an unnamed foreign country’s unsanctioned uranium enrichment plant.
The enrichment plant is in a box canyon protected above by surface-to-air missiles. Those F-18s will be screaming through the eyes of needles.
To paraphrase, Maverick tells them “you are the best of the best. Now I need to discover the best of you.”
Nobody is going to get a participation trophy. They are in this for the competition. They are patriotic. They are resolute, determined, respectful of authority, highly competitive, organized and brave. They are black and white, male and female. They slug each other on the arm and love to give the needle to each other at the island bar. Their colors are the colors of the Navy and the American flag, seen flying not infrequently.
They would never leave anybody behind.
Nobody needs a timeout room. Nobody needs a special pronoun. No cuddly animals are brought to the base to pet away anxiety. These are adult men and women protecting a country they are thankful for. Those who don’t make the team are crestfallen.
That this came out of Hollywood is so astonishing it might have been released in 1950, when our moral compass was never in doubt. The mission is harrowing and the probability of success is less than encouraging. But they are the good guys. The bad guys want to kill us. Let’s go. There is nothing we can’t do.
And because it is now, and not 1950, we see F-18s put through maneuvers probably never before seen on film.
As of June 15, “Top Gun: Maverick” had made $401 million domestically and $755 million worldwide. That should open some eyes. We are exhausted from the burden of believing we should always be damning ourselves. This was a celebration of excellence.
When was the last time you were in a theater and the audience cheered?
