Why Magento Is the Right ECommerce Platform for ECommerce Startups
While billions of eCommerce sales are generated worldwide, it is giving a strong push to the retailers and startups to sell their things online with an impressive store. However, developing their store with just any platform is the biggest mistake they can make. There are plenty of platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, Magento or BigCommerce. So, if you are one of them and wiling to start your online business putting all your money, decide the platform first with great care.
Magento is presently the most promising platform for startups and there are a number of reasons behind that. It is not just affordable and easy-to-use but is also enriched with lot of powerful features that can help your business maximise sales in every way. Have a read to know how Magento can power your startup business with great opportunities.
Open-source and flexible
Available in two versions, namely Magento Community and Magento Enterprise, the platform is completely free for you. Depending on your business requirements, you can choose any of the versions and then rest is on the Magento developers. You need a team of expert developers who can adapt the platform and tailor the code to build your store just the way you want.
Cost-effective development process
With no major expenses in buying the licenses, you can easily have a user-friendly Magento store at the most reasonable rate. You just have to pay for the development of the store and its integration with other technologies to the expert team.
Makes online presence powerful
Creating an online store will not make any sense if it’s not visible enough in the search results. Your store will have more market outreach when it is optimised for search engines and rank higher. Magento takes care of the SEO aspect too. It has advanced toolkit and extensions for SEO that helps in making store’s URL, content, title, descriptions, meta tags and everything else friendly for search engines.
Easy third-party integration
Third-party integration has never been as easy as it with Magento platform. From integrating the store with Google Analytics for analysing website traffic to payment gateways like PayPal, Amazon Pay or Google Pay, developers can do everything with Magento.
Most advanced security
Any website built with Magento is perhaps the most secure. It releases security patches from time to time that enhances the protection level of eCommerce solutions. Apart from that, Magento provides users with the best authorisation practices like CAPTCHA equipped logins, prevention of MYSQL injections, encrypted connections, use of SFTP(Secured File Transfer Protocol) and so forth. In short, Magento will completely make your site PCI compliant, assuring that your customers’ data are safely stored.
Great library of resources
Magento is powered with a vast library of extensions that helps developers to customise the store by adding diverse functionalities to the store. It is the best perk you can get using Magento as you can enhance your store sometime in future integrating the features like Social login, cart recovery mail, coupon and slider, banner slider, and many more.
These reasons say why your eCommerce startup can achieve great results with Magento. Besides making your eCommerce store diverse, secure and user-friendly, it also boosts the site’s SEO. Being a startup, your website will get proper visibility on the search engine before you start making any efforts for marketing. And above all, Magento is cost-effective and is hence suitable for your pocket too!
Mesothelioma Lawyers – How to Find a Good One
If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or a loved one has been diagnosed with, or has died as a result of mesothelioma or another asbestos-related illness, you are probably entitled to compensation. Fortunately, there are plenty of good mesothelioma lawyers available for people in your situation. However, since cases involving mesothelioma can be very lucrative, there are also many lawyers who are unqualified to properly wage a mesothelioma lawsuit, but who attempt to do so anyway, because of the possibility of a large payoff. Finding a qualified mesothelioma attorney is very important, and could mean the difference in your ability to provide financial security for your family.
Because mesothelioma takes many years to develop, by the time it is diagnosed you may be beyond your state’s statute of limitations for filing a lawsuit. That is why it is important to talk to a mesothelioma lawyer as soon as possible. While the thought of fighting a lengthy court battle may sound daunting, many mesothelioma cases are settled out of court, so you may be able to reach a settlement without even filing a lawsuit. Regardless, it is imperative that you speak to a lawyer quickly after a diagnosis has been made in order to get the legal process under way.
It can be difficult for a mesothelioma attorney to prove that a patient’s illness is a direct result of asbestos exposure, as its effects are similar to other illnesses. That is why having an attorney who is well-versed in the aspects of toxic tort litigation, the area of law that mesothelioma cases fall under, is extremely important. Only with an experienced mesothelioma lawyer, who understands asbestos product identification, as well as specific asbestos-related medical issues, can you expect to receive proper legal representation. Make sure you ask prospective lawyers if they are experienced in the area of mesothelioma and toxic tort litigation. Also, make sure that your mesothelioma attorney is going to actually be the one representing your case. Sometimes lawyers who aren’t familiar with mesothelioma will refer you to someone else. Just make sure that you speak to the attorney who is going to be representing you, and that he or she is an experienced mesothelioma lawyer.
Mesothelioma is a heartbreaking illness, made more so by the fact that it is preventable. Unfortunately, by the time a diagnosis is made the only recourse is legal action, and ultimately a monetary settlement. Of course money can’t replace your health, but it can eliminate your medical bills and provide your family with the security they deserve. A lawsuit is the only way to fight back against the asbestos industry, who is responsible for failing to warn the public of the dangers of their products. Remember, don’t hesitate. If you are in need of representation for an asbestos-related illness, contact a qualified mesothelioma attorney today.
Nu Skin MLM – A Nu Skin Enterprises Business Review
Nu Skin Enterprises was started in 1984 by Blake and Nedra Dee Roney. Nu Skin is an ever expanding company that has reached the billion mark in annual sales. It’s growth even helped it go public in 1996 being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Many people have asked if its a Nu Skin scam or legitimate company. Well obviously with these kind of sales and nearly a million distributors it is a very real company, but can it work for you?
The Nu Skin Products
The products, as the name would suggest, are for the skins health. Nu Skin provides product after product for wrinkle reduction, cosmetics, UV protection, age spots and any other cream for practically every part of your body. The products are considered by most to be of good quality and tend to be on the more expensive side. They do offer a 180 day money back guarantee if you are not happy with the results, which is a good indication that they do have faith their product will produce results.
The Nu Skin Business
The business model used by Nu Skin Enterprises is the traditional MLM or network marketing platform. As a distributor you pay for the rights to sell the product and recruit others who are interested in doing the same. You profit from retail sales to your customers and get a percentage of everything your team of recruits sells also.
While the idea of leveraging the work of others and getting paid for it sounds good the process can be difficult for many people. A well known statistic in the MLM industry is that over 90% of people who become involved in an MLM business drop out within the first 90 days. This makes it difficult to keep growing an organization and requires you to continue recruiting new people to replace the ones that drop out.
Another problem with Nu Skin is that it is already a large well known company with about a million distributors. There are two problems with this. First, it means most people have already heard of the Nu Skin business and either aren’t interested or have tried already and dropped out. The second problem is that customers interested in buying the product probably already know someone to buy from, making it difficult to find new customers of your own.
Conclusion
There is no Nu Skin scam. It is a legitimate business with quality products. You have to decide whether you can see yourself selling to family and friends, going to hotel meetings and holding product presentations in your home to promote product sales to people you know.
As with any business you need to have a way to produce new leads. Leads of people interested in both your product and your business. Make sure you do your own research and find ways to bring new interested people to you on a regular basis since marketing is not taught by most MLM businesses other than make a list of people you know and call them.
Mesothelioma Symptoms: An Overview
Malignant mesotheliomas are rare cancers that form in the tissues lining the lungs (pleura), abdomen (peritoneum) or heart (pericardium). Pleural mesothelioma, which affects the lining of the lungs, is the most common, accounting for about 75 percent of all malignant mesotheliomas. Between ten and twenty percent of all malignant mesotheliomas are peritoneal mesotheliomas. Pericardial mesotheliomas are extremely rare. A history of exposure to asbestos is found in most individuals with mesothelioma. The time from exposure to onset of cancer may be as long as thirty years; this is why most people with malignant mesothelioma are between 50 and 70 years old.
Many symptoms of malignant mesothelioma are non-specific, and are also seen in a number of other chest and abdominal conditions. This, combined with the lack of an accurate history of asbestos exposure in some patients, may considerably delay diagnosis. The majority of people with mesothelioma only have symptoms during the two to three months before they are diagnosed. About one quarter of all people with malignant mesothelioma have symptoms for about six months before diagnosis.
Once symptoms are present, they may depend on the location of the primary cancer. In general, symptoms become more pronounced with more advanced disease. With pleural mesothelioma, common symptoms are difficulty breathing, cough, pain in the chest or under the ribcage, coughing up blood, hoarseness, and the collection of fluid or pleural effusion in the pleural cavity. The face and arms may swell up. Many of these symptoms and signs are also seen with lung cancer.
With peritoneal mesothelioma, symptoms may include a lump or swelling in the abdomen, abdominal pain, fluid in the abdomen, constipation due to bowel obstruction, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. Patients suffering from pericardial mesothelioma may experience chest pain, breathlessness and palpitations. Some symptoms of malignant mesothelioma are common to many cancers. These include unexplained weight loss, fever and fatigue.
