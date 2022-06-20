Finance
A Case For Financial Intelligence For Wives And Mothers
Marriage relationship coaching experiences has made me aware that many husbands do not involve their wives in family financial decisions. I have learned, unfortunately, from these experiences that these husbands feel their wives waste money and could not be trusted with family financial management.
These husbands are quick to state that their wives have no capacity to manage money. The vehemence of these men made me wonder about my own philosophy of involving my wife in all my financial dealings. A cursory look at my financial situation, achievements – material and otherwise – was enough elementary evidence that they are wrong when compared with the situation and achievement of these cases I am acquainted with.
However, I felt that there is a chance that I am not seeing the whole picture as one or two other aspects of my life may have given me the material advantage I seem to have over these men. Some of these are my peers and contemporaries while others are my betters and those below me.
One common denominator among the men who believe that their wives ought not to be involved in family financial management is that they have not that critical combination of some wealth, peace and harmony at home. Where they have more materials than me, they have nothing that could be called a home in the sense of the world. These men prefer spending their times in drinking parlours, hanging out with the other woman or staying back at work long after the close of business; just escape confrontation from their wives.
It would make a great subject for some scientific study to research which family financial management type produce better peace, harmony and wealth for the family.
In my opinion, wives and mothers require practical hands-on experience in family financial management. They would not use any other person’s money to learn that. It would be the money of the family either earned by the husband or herself. Husbands who complain about their wives wasting money would lose in the end if she does not learn how to management money from the beginning by wasting some of your money as part of the learning process. Men waste more than the women. It is a matter of trust. If a woman knows that she is trusted and that her home is indeed her home by the faithfulness of the husband, she would be a champion in all things.
Meanwhile, here are two great reasons why wives and mothers should be given hands on experience in financial intelligence:
· Death – untimely or otherwise: Untimely death is why people take insurance covers. The intent is to ensure that one’s loved ones are not left in bad financial situations after their demise. Experience is indicating that a household needs more than a lot of cash to be wealthy, comfortable or financially secure. Financial intelligence and the skill for the management of money have been found to be critical to what happens with the family finance and over and above the family’s earning power. This thinking agrees with the fact that it is not how much money one makes that make him or her wealthy but how much he or she could save. A man’s wealth, hard work and name could be rubbished by sudden death if his wife has no financial intelligence and capacity to manage money and wealth. All the wealth including insurance money would be frittered away in a matter of months, leaving the whole family in penury. If the wife of the deceased is practised in financial management growing from the trust her husband gave her with financial matters when he was alive, she would do much better with these resources.
· Peace and Comfort at Home: One of the situations of homes where the wife has no financial skill and power is constant squabbles, feeling of insecurity and lack of peace. The worst place to raise children that a man hope would represent his name and place in the society is in a house where the wife and mother is alienated because she is not trusted with finance. In homes where the man is menacingly wealthy and powerful, the woman transfers her aggression on the children and house helps and this takes away the peace and comfort of that home. Where the man is a struggling man who does not know that his family finance would have been better managed by a financially intelligent wife and provides money in bits to the wife to buy soap, fish and a few cups of rice each time, the wife would live with the thought that she is not trusted. She would conclude that the lack of trust is because of the lack of love. She would seek for the love and trust elsewhere and the rest you can imagine.
The common complaint of men who do not want to involve their wives in family financial management is that their wives do not know how to manage money. And my question is – how could she when she is not given a chance? Nobody comes into the world with financial wizardry. The world’s topmost financial wizards have had to learn it through trial and error. Women in the corporate world have proven to be as financially smart as any man.
Regardless of how well you provide for a wife but do not trust her, it would be hard for her to appreciate your love or claim of love for her. The truth is that trust precedes love. It is not possible to love anybody you do not trust and it is better to be trusted than to be loved and women of all cultures know this fact.
One of the most obvious ways to show trust to a woman is by giving her financial latitude. Granted that there could be financial losses in the process, but there is no other way to have a wife or anybody for that matter learn financial intelligence and gain the skill for money management except she or he is managing money and have made one or more mistakes in the process. There is no difference between you and her in the learning process.
Give it a try.
Finance
Distance Education Provides Flexibility for Today’s World
People seek educational courses for a variety of reasons. Perhaps you need to learn a new skill for your current employer, or are beginning a new degree program. Maybe you are starting a new hobby, or you want to try something new. You have many choices available to you — read a book, take a college or university class, enroll in a correspondence course — and the decision may seem overwhelming.
Traditional educational environments rarely meet the demands of today’s modern society, and distance education has become a viable option for numerous students. Why go to class once a week when you can learn in the comfort of your own home? Or the local coffee shop?
A variety of non-traditional learning opportunities are available, each designed to give you the flexibility and convenience you need for your lifestyle. Correspondence courses, online classes, and eLearning modules all have more flexibility than traditional learning environments.
Distance Education: Correspondence Courses
Correspondence courses are one of the oldest forms of distance education. The entire course is mailed to you and your assignments are mailed (or emailed) back to the instructor. You have a certain amount of time to complete the course, but extensions are usually available if you need more time. Typically, you may begin any time and work at your own pace. One added benefit of distance education through a correspondence course is that you won’t need a computer to access your class.
Distance Education: Online Classes
Distance education through online classes is now offered through many community centers, colleges, and universities. These courses may be taught through an online classroom, use recorded lectures, or include full interactive coursework accessed through the Internet. Assignments and tests are usually completed online, and there may be an interactive forum with teachers and students. Some courses may need to be completed according to the class schedule, while others are able to be completed at your own pace.
Currently, many degrees and certifications are offered entirely online. Many online programs allow you to work at your own pace and complete your degree in less time than usual. If you are pursuing a degree or industry certification, be sure the online program carries appropriate accreditation.
Online courses are also an excellent option when you need to upgrade your current skills. The flexibility allows you to take only the course you need without having to complete an entire degree program. Many occupational and technical schools provide courses working professionals can use to advance their career or skills.
Distance Education: eLearning Modules
One of the newer options in distance education is called eLearning. Frequently, these classes contain both online and offline components. You may be shipped CDs instead of books, the entire course may be contained on CDs, or the course may be online but not dependent on any specific classroom time or schedule. In other words, eLearning is similar to a correspondence course, but contains interactive CDs or online content.
Flexibility is an option many students need to begin or continue their education. Choosing the best distance education format for your specific needs will help you reach your educational goals without sacrificing your current obligations and lifestyle.
Finance
The Five Seeing Habits of Safe Driving
Safety is every one’s concern, especially while traveling to and fro. With all the nut cases on the road today one needs to arm himself with every possible tool to ensure a safe arrival to the desired destination. Having been involved in the transportation industry all my life, and driven close to 4 million accident free miles, I would like to pass on some of the training I received that enabled me to accomplish this feat.
Early in my career I was introduced to the Smith System of accident free driving, the center focus of which teaches the Five Seeing Habits of Safe Driving. The following article offers a brief description of each. If rigorously followed, one can be reasonable certain to never have an accident.
FIVE SEEING HABITS OF SAFE DRIVING
1. Aim High in Steering
2. Get The Big Picture
3. Keep Your Eyes Moving
4. Leave Yourself An Out
5. Make Sure They See You
1. Aim High In Steering
This doesn’t mean to keep your hands at the top of the steering wheel! In short it explains that one should not look directly in front of your vehicle, instead look as far down the road as possible to uncover important traffic information to make appropriate decisions.
Look as far down the road as possible, looking ahead to where your vehicle will be in 12-15 seconds.
Know your field of vision:
Peripheral vision (fringe vision) 98% or 177 degrees of our vision
Central Vision (core vision) 2% or 3 degrees of our vision
2. Get The Big Picture
This doesn’t mean we should buy a large screen TV, it means to Maintain the proper following distance,(at least one car length for every 10 MPH), so you can comfortably determine the true hazards around your vehicle. Don’t tailgate others.
Be aware of all objects and obstacles(dogs, cats,deer, ladders in the road, etc.) scan other vehicles to be aware of things that might fall off into your path. The road isn’t going anywhere, once you know the direction the road goes and any potential hazards such as potholes, observe things that might move into your line of travel. After you determine that something is not moving into your line of travel, ignore it.
In town or a city, Scan 1-2 city blocks ahead of your vehicle
Out in the country, Scan ½ mile ahead of your vehicle on highways, expressways & country roads
Scan sidewalk to sidewalk in town
Fence row to fence row in the country
Be aware of all areas and all things around your vehicle
Back only when necessary
When backing, double check to make sure no one or nothing is behind your vehicle, get out of the car and physically check if necessary. When walking to you car be sure to check behind it. Back only after engaging your 4 way flashers and sounding your horn to alert anyone who might wander into your line of travel.
3. Keep your eyes moving
– Scan, Don’t stare. Constantly shift your eyes while driving, Active eyes keep up with changing traffic conditions.
– Check all mirrors every 5-8 seconds
– To avoid highway hypnosis, Scan the area in front of you every 2 seconds
– Never stare at an object for more than 2 seconds, not even Brad Pitt or Angeline Jolene!
– Eliminate eye holding patterns
– Adjust speed to existing conditions, speed up or slow down when necessary
Driving comes first, eating, changing radio, A/C, talking on cell phone, etc, all come secondary, and should only be done, if at all, when there is no traffic around you.
If you get tired, turn up radio, turn up A/C, sing to yourself, or better yet pull over and take a break.
4. Leave yourself an out:
Be prepared. Surround your vehicle with space in front of and at least on one side to escape conflict.
Always have an escape route in mind in case the unexpected arises. Always drive as if you have no brakes, have an escape route if needed.
Leave a 1 car-length space cushion between you and the car in front of you at stop signs and intersections (check mirrors to make sure the person behind you is stopping, if not use up your space cushion, or change lanes if possible.)
If the person in front of you stops suddenly, stop as soon as possible, but if you have time, check your mirror to make sure the person behind you can stop before hitting you, if not use up your space cushion to give him as much room as possible. Whenever you hit someone from the rear, it is automatically your fault, a driver needs to have control of his, or her vehicle at all times.
Use turn signals
Stay at least 2 seconds behind the car in front of you(1 car length for every 10 MPH.)
3 seconds in adverse weather
Slow down in heavy rain, your vehicle will hydroplane if you go to fast. Every vehicle is different, vehicles with wider tires and/or little or no tread, will hydroplane quicker than vehicles with narrower tires.
Check other drivers and vehicles for movement, watch drivers heads for movement,also check the wheels,remember, the wheels of a vehicle are going to be the first thing to start moving.
5. Make sure they see you:
Communicate in traffic with your horn, lights, and signals to establish eye contact with motorists and pedestrians. Be reasonably sure of other people’s intentions.
– Make eye contact
– Honk horn (twice)
– Turn on/off headlights
– Tap brakes several times in succession
– Use turn signals.
As you can see, driving is a full time job. It can also be safe, many, many, professional drivers drive for 20 or 30 years and never have an accident, if they can do it, you can to!
Safety is NO accident!!
Finance
California Boat Accident – Case Study – Boat Hits Water Skier
If you or a family member are seriously injured in a boating accident in California, then it is important for you to understand how maritime law operates. This article is a case study of a vessel collision between a small inflatable power boat and a water ski boat that illustrates boat accident law.
A maritime legal analysis is performed in order to illustrate boat accident negligence and vessel collision legal principals. This is a recreational boating accident in California.
A Case Study – A Boat Accident on Mission Bay
Picture this, a typically beautiful chamber of commerce weekend on Mission Bay in San Diego. It’s Saturday morning at the beginning of spring, so the water park is busy, but not the zoo it will be in a few hours.
A ski boat is slowly towing a young girl and is going in the proper counter-clockwise rotation flow of traffic. As is usually the case in recreational boat accidents, a day of pleasure quickly turns to danger and danger in turn quickly turns to disaster.
A small inflatable power boat pops up from behind an anchored luxury yacht. The inflatable boat is going the wrong way. That is, clockwise, against the flow of traffic. Further, the inflatable boat is going way too fast. The ski boat driver takes the proper evasive maneuver to starboard and turns the ski boat in order to pass the inflatable boat port to port.
After passing the ski boat the inflatable boat driver takes a radical turn to port – – apparently in an effort to try and “catch air” over the ski boat’s wake. The young girl’s skis go under the inflatable boat, launching her and slamming her into the inflatable boat’s engine, seriously injuring both of her legs and right arm.
Maritime Law Analysis: Rules of the Road Violations:
Federal Navigational Rules are also referred to as “Rules of the Road.” The following is a thumbnail analysis of the Rules of the Road violations presented in this Case Study.
The young girl has a strong liability case against the operator of the inflatable boat. The inflatable boat operator is in violation of the following Navigational Rules:
Rule 5 – – Lookout
The vessel failed to keep a proper look-out.
Rule 6 – – Safe Speed
The vessel proceeded at a speed too fast for the conditions.
Rule 10 – – Traffic Separation Schemes
The vessel failed to proceed in the appropriate traffic lane in the general direction of traffic flow for that lane.
Rule 18 – – Responsibilities between Vessels
The vessel failed to keep out of the way of a vessel restricted in her ability to maneuver.
Defeating the Limitation Action
The inflatable boat was launched from the luxury yacht and is owned by the yacht owner. The yacht owner filed a Limitation of Liability Action in Federal District Court. The Limitation Action was defeated because the yacht owner was deemed to have privity and knowledge of the inflatable boat driver being up partying hard the night before and drinking 2 hours before the collision. The inflatable boat driver blew a.09 on the Breathalyzer and was booked by the San Diego Police for boating while under the influence.
Applying the Pennsylvania Rule
Under maritime law, when a vessel violates one of the Rules of the Road the burden rests upon the violating vessel to show not merely that their fault might not have been one of the causes, or that it probably was not, but that it could not have been. This is called the Pennsylvania Rule, or as I like to call it, “Check Mate.” The Pennsylvania Rule is used to establish liability for boat collisions. Used properly, the Rule is a powerful weapon in boat collision lawsuits.
Case Result:
The insurance company for the yacht / inflatable power boat owner paid a high six figure settlement to the Guardian ad Litem of the young girl.
Disclaimer:
The foregoing is a California boat accident case study. It is not legal advice. Any resemblance to actual events, persons and/or vessels is purely coincidental. I am simplistic in order to achieve clarity. Each boat accident case is different and has separate challenges, difficulties and/or nuances. There is no guarantee that your boating accident case will have a similar result as discussed in this vessel collision case study.
A Case For Financial Intelligence For Wives And Mothers
Distance Education Provides Flexibility for Today’s World
AP Teachers recruitment 2022 Apply online 6000 Posts, Last date
Peter Schiff Asks Popular News Channel To Apologize Amid Market Fall
The Five Seeing Habits of Safe Driving
California Boat Accident – Case Study – Boat Hits Water Skier
Title IX’s next battle: The rights of transgender athletes
Indian Exchange CoinDCX Halts Crypto Withdrawals Citing Wallet Maintenance
Product Review: Stryker T7 & T7 Plus Surgical Helmet System
Injuries From Slip and Fall Accidents
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions