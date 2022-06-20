AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 Apply Online, 400 posts Last date

The Airport Authority of India has announced the availability of a Junior Executive position within the Air Traffic Control Department via the publication of a recruitment notification. The application process for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 recruiting will begin on June 15, and there are a total of 400 positions available to be filled. It is important to remember that only candidates who meet the requirements for the position may apply; everyone else who does so will have theirs rejected. The written examination will serve as the method of selection for this program.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022

On June 15, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) started accepting online applications for the position of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in their ongoing recruiting efforts. Candidates that meet the requirements and are interested in the positions may submit their applications on the official website.

The application deadline for the position is July 14, 2022. The recruiting campaign aims to fill all 400 available positions for Junior Executives. The applicants may now submit their applications via the open online application Window. It contains important dates, information on the position, the selection process, and more for candidates interested in applying.

AAI Notification 2022

Candidates qualified and interested in working for the Airports Authority of India as Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) are encouraged to submit their applications online by the organization’s higher authorities. The notification for the AAI Recruitment 2022 has been issued to fill the 400 open positions. Before July 14, 2022, interested applicants who meet the requirements outlined in the following parts of this post must finish the procedure of submitting an online application for admission to the AAI.

On the other hand, the online application won’t be accessible until June 15, 2022. You can find a direct link to apply for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 at the bottom of this page. You can also get the official notification in pdf format.

AAI Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree earned after three years of studying Physics and Mathematics on a typical full-time schedule. Or an average four-year bachelor’s degree in Engineering of any concentration earned via full-time study. (Physics and Mathematics have to be topics in the curriculum for every one of the semesters.)

Age Limit

As of July 14, 2022, the maximum age allowed is 27 years. There is a relaxation of the upper age restriction of 10 years for people with disabilities, five years for candidates from SC/ST, and three years for applicants from OBC.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of one thousand rupees. Candidates from the SC/ST/Female category must pay 81 rupees. AAI does not charge any fees to PWDs and apprentices who complete an apprenticeship program. Apprenticeship Training in AAI is eligible for this exemption if you have completed a year of it.

AAI Recruitment Selection Process 2022

Based on the candidates’ performance in the online examination, a shortlist will be created, and those candidates will then be contacted to schedule the document verification and voice test. Only on the website of the AAI the roll numbers of the applicants who have been shortlisted for the DV/ Voice Test be announced.

How to Fill Out an Online Application for the AAI Recruitment 2022?

The processes outlined below may be followed by applicants who go to the official website to submit their information for the AAI Recruitment 2022 Junior Executive test.

Visit the Airports Authority of India (AAI) online at their official website.

Click on the Careers Option after scrolling down the page.

Click on recruiting advertisement.

To register for the program, click the link next to the notice.

Carefully read the instructions, and when ready, go to the Online Portal using the link given in the message.

Don’t forget to fill out the AAI Recruitment 2022 form once you’ve submitted your login information.

After completing the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment Application Form, you should get a printout of it for your records.

AAI Junior Executive Selection Procedure 2022

Completing the application form procedure will be followed by a written test to determine which candidates are eligible for further consideration.

The candidates’ scores on the written test will be used to create a shortlist. Then those candidates would be contacted immediately to have their documents verified at the company’s headquarters in New Delhi.

At the time of verification, an applicant who is currently employed must provide a certificate stating that they have no objections to continuing their employment.

At the time of the document verification, the candidate must provide:

All the original certificates.

Proof of identification.

One set of photocopies of all the self-attested certificates.