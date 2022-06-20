News
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 Apply Online, 400 posts Last date
The Airport Authority of India has announced the availability of a Junior Executive position within the Air Traffic Control Department via the publication of a recruitment notification. The application process for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 recruiting will begin on June 15, and there are a total of 400 positions available to be filled. It is important to remember that only candidates who meet the requirements for the position may apply; everyone else who does so will have theirs rejected. The written examination will serve as the method of selection for this program.
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022
On June 15, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) started accepting online applications for the position of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in their ongoing recruiting efforts. Candidates that meet the requirements and are interested in the positions may submit their applications on the official website.
The application deadline for the position is July 14, 2022. The recruiting campaign aims to fill all 400 available positions for Junior Executives. The applicants may now submit their applications via the open online application Window. It contains important dates, information on the position, the selection process, and more for candidates interested in applying.
AAI Notification 2022
Candidates qualified and interested in working for the Airports Authority of India as Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) are encouraged to submit their applications online by the organization’s higher authorities. The notification for the AAI Recruitment 2022 has been issued to fill the 400 open positions. Before July 14, 2022, interested applicants who meet the requirements outlined in the following parts of this post must finish the procedure of submitting an online application for admission to the AAI.
On the other hand, the online application won’t be accessible until June 15, 2022. You can find a direct link to apply for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 at the bottom of this page. You can also get the official notification in pdf format.
AAI Eligibility Criteria 2022
Educational Qualification
Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree earned after three years of studying Physics and Mathematics on a typical full-time schedule. Or an average four-year bachelor’s degree in Engineering of any concentration earned via full-time study. (Physics and Mathematics have to be topics in the curriculum for every one of the semesters.)
Age Limit
As of July 14, 2022, the maximum age allowed is 27 years. There is a relaxation of the upper age restriction of 10 years for people with disabilities, five years for candidates from SC/ST, and three years for applicants from OBC.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of one thousand rupees. Candidates from the SC/ST/Female category must pay 81 rupees. AAI does not charge any fees to PWDs and apprentices who complete an apprenticeship program. Apprenticeship Training in AAI is eligible for this exemption if you have completed a year of it.
AAI Recruitment Selection Process 2022
Based on the candidates’ performance in the online examination, a shortlist will be created, and those candidates will then be contacted to schedule the document verification and voice test. Only on the website of the AAI the roll numbers of the applicants who have been shortlisted for the DV/ Voice Test be announced.
How to Fill Out an Online Application for the AAI Recruitment 2022?
The processes outlined below may be followed by applicants who go to the official website to submit their information for the AAI Recruitment 2022 Junior Executive test.
- Visit the Airports Authority of India (AAI) online at their official website.
- Click on the Careers Option after scrolling down the page.
- Click on recruiting advertisement.
- To register for the program, click the link next to the notice.
- Carefully read the instructions, and when ready, go to the Online Portal using the link given in the message.
- Don’t forget to fill out the AAI Recruitment 2022 form once you’ve submitted your login information.
- After completing the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment Application Form, you should get a printout of it for your records.
AAI Junior Executive Selection Procedure 2022
Completing the application form procedure will be followed by a written test to determine which candidates are eligible for further consideration.
The candidates’ scores on the written test will be used to create a shortlist. Then those candidates would be contacted immediately to have their documents verified at the company’s headquarters in New Delhi.
At the time of verification, an applicant who is currently employed must provide a certificate stating that they have no objections to continuing their employment.
At the time of the document verification, the candidate must provide:
- All the original certificates.
- Proof of identification.
- One set of photocopies of all the self-attested certificates.
News
Business People: Ka Vang to lead equity, diversity and inclusion at Meet Minneapolis
OF NOTE – CIVIC PROMOTION
Meet Minneapolis, an organization that promotes the Twin Cities area as a destination for conventions and meetings, announced that Ka Vang has been named its first-ever vice president of equity, diversity and inclusion. Vang previously was director of impact and community engagement for Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media.
EDUCATION
The Bloomington Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Bloomington Future Leaders scholarship winners, awarding $49,250 to Kennedy High School students Kenia Benitez Sanchez, Senghong Mod, Jaidieanne Moore and Julia Ohm. … ECMC Group, a Minneapolis-based student-funding organization, announced the appointment of Dan Fisher as president and chief executive officer, effective July 3. Fisher also was elected to the board of directors of ECMC Group, Educational Credit Management Corp., and ECMC Foundation. Fisher has been with organization since November 2000.
HEALTH CARE
Allina Health, a Minneapolis-based statewide operator of hospitals and clinics, announced that Josh Shepherd has been named president of Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center, succeeding Kelly Spratt who was promoted to vice president of operations at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis. …Synergy HomeCare, a national franchisor of in-home medical and companion care services, announced the opening of Synergy HomeCare of Eagan, owned by franchisees Bri and Jo Beltran.
LAW
Merchant & Gould, Minneapolis, announced it has again achieved Mansfield Rule Certification, this time also attaining the more stringent “Plus” certification, recognizing the firm’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through its hiring, promotion, and leadership decisions. … Minneapolis attorney Peter Michaud has been named chair of national law firm Ballard Spahr, effective in 2024, and will become the first to hold that position outside of Philadelphia, where Ballard Spahr is headquartered, and also be the first openly gay person to serve as the firm’s chair. Michaud will remain based in Minneapolis. … Moss & Barnett, Minneapolis, announced the hire of attorney Madeleine F. Peake for the firm’s Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Finance team. … Milwaukee, Wis.-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren announced the addition of Amanda Cefalu to its Minneapolis office, joining the firm’s Employee Benefits practice. … Halunen Law, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorneys Charles Horowitz and Robyn Uri to its employment law practice group.
MANUFACTURING
Nortech Systems, a Maple Grove-based developer of electronic products for the medical, aerospace, defense and industrial markets, announced that David Graff was elected to the company’s board of directors. Graff has held executive leadership roles at Deluxe, Colwell Industries and Ecolab. … Malco Products, an Annandale-based maker hand tools for the HVAC trade, announced that Phil Sponsler has been appointed to its board of directors. Sponsler is president and general manager of industrial manufacturer Orbitform.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Electromed, a New Prague-based developer of airway clearance technologies, announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael MacCourt is leaving the company effective July 1 to pursue a new opportunity; Corporate Controller Michelle C. Wirtz has taken on the position of interim chief financial officer, effective June 1. … SpineThera, a Plymouth-based clinical stage developer of pharmaceutical treatments for sciatica, announced that Doug Drysdale and Dr. Shaheen Lakhan have joined the company’s board of directors. Drysdale is the CEO of biopharmaceutical company Cybin Inc.; Lakhan is board-certified in neurology and pain medicine and currently serves as chief medical officer at Click Therapeutics.
OPENINGS
Restaurateurs Brian and Sarah Ingram announced the opening of the Apostle Supper Club on the 16th floor of Duluth’s Radisson Hotel. … Entrepreneur Brittney Kline has opened Boss Lady Shoetique at Northtown Mall in Blaine, making her the first Black woman to open a shoe store in the mall.
TECHNOLOGY
SecureTech Innovations, a Roseville-based emerging-growth developer of cybersecurity and cryptocurrency technology products and services to business, announced the addition of Ken Salway as vice president of sales.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
News
SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 177 Posts
It has come to our attention that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is now recruiting for Junior Assistant Grade-II positions to fill 177 openings following the regulations. Candidates interested in applying for the Junior Assistant Grade-II Post may do so using the official website’s online application system. Visit Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to submit your application online. The candidates who meet the requirements for eligibility may submit their applications online for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment between June 20 and July 10, 2022.
SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022
178 Junior Assistant Grade-II (External) posts will be filled by the Singapore Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), as announced on its official website. The original announcement can be seen here. The application submission deadline is July 10, 2022, and the online application process begins on June 20, 2022. (till 5:00 P.M.) Candidates must read the comprehensive article to get the necessary information for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022. This information covers the age restriction, the selection method, the educational requirements, and the application fee.
|Total Post
|177 Vacancies
|Starting Date To Apply
|20 June 2022
|Closing Date For Apply
|10 July 2022
|Application Mode
|Online Mode
On the company’s official website, following Advt. No. 02/2022, Singareni Collieries Company Limited has published a brief notice announcing SCCL Recruitment 2022. The official website will make the complete notice pdf available there at some point shortly. The PDF is available at the following link.
Applicants are invited to apply online on the official website for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment starting June 20, 2022, and continuing through July 10, 2022. The link to the online application will be up in a short while.
SCCL Notification 2022
There Are 177 Open Positions Available Within the Organization. Candidates who are qualified and interested may submit their applications via the official website before the deadline of 10.07.2022. Before applying for the SCCL JA Recruitment 2022, candidates must register. After registering, they can log in and fill out their application. We have updated the most recent section of this page with the link to the online application and the notification.
How to Apply For SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022?
- Candidates may get more information by going to the official website.
- Then go to the page dedicated to careers and recruiting using the navigation bar.
- Read everything very carefully after clicking the official notice download.
- Please ensure that all of the details are entered correctly.
- Finally, make sure that your application is submitted.
SCCL Junior Asssistant Eligibility Criteria 2022
The following explains the prerequisite qualifications needed to participate in the recruitment process for the position of Junior Assistant that SCCL will hold in 2022.
SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment Educational Qualification
A Bachelor’s degree in Computers or Information Technology (IT) is a minimum requirement, or a Bachelor’s degree plus a six-month certificate, diploma, or degree in Computer Application or IT.
SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment Age Limit
The minimum eligibility age is 18 years, and the maximum is 30 years for the SCCL Recruitment 2022. Age requirements may be lowered for those under SC, ST, and other reserved categories.
The Singareni Colleries Company Limited (SCCL) has taken the necessary steps to make public its employment advertising for the position of Junior Assistant. Candidates interested in SCCL Vacancy 2022 can take advantage of this circumstance and get a job, provided they meet all of the requirements and qualifications for SCCL Jobs 2022.
About SSCL
The Singareni Collieries Company Limited, sometimes known as SCCL, is a coal mining company in India that is owned and operated by the government. The Telangana State Government’s Ministry of Energy is the owner of the property in question. The Ministry of Coal, which owns 49 percent of the corporation, is also responsible for managing the company on behalf of the Union Government.
The SCCL is now running 45 mines in 6 districts of Telangana (formerly four districts of AP) with a workforce of around 45,079 as of November 2020. Of these mines, 20 are opencast mines, and 25 are underground mines. The contribution that SCCL makes to the overall domestic production of India is 9.2 percent. Since its founding in 1889, SCCL has mined 1.36 billion tonnes of coal, and the company claims to have reserves of 10.84 billion tonnes.
News
Woman Shares Screenshots Of Swiggy Agent’s Creepy Texts On Whatsapp
Recently a Swiggy customer Prapthi had to register a complaint with Swiggy’s support team after the delivery agent started texting her on WhatsApp. The woman shared screenshots of the “creepy” messages she received from the Swiggy agent who delivered groceries to her house.
Generally, the number masking feature prohibits a delivery agent from gaining access to a customer’s phone number and vice versa in delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato. The agent is only allowed to reach the customer over call.
How did the delivery agent get her phone number?
It seems that the woman called him by using her call log instead of the app and that is how the Swiggy agent managed to get Prapthi’s phone number. The agent started sending her creepy messages that included “Miss you lot” and “nice your beauty, nice behaviour,” among other messages.
After this incident Prapthi shared a screenshot on Twitter stating:
“I’m sure that most women on here can relate to this. I got a grocery delivery from Swiggy Instamart on Tuesday night. The delivery guy sent me creepy messages on WhatsApp today. Not the first time, not the last time something like this is happening,”
The Twitter user said she did not receive a satisfactory response from Swiggy’s customer care team even after escalating the issue.
She pointed out that agents have information about their customer’s residence, which is a potentially dangerous situation, and requested Swiggy to take action,
“Please do not take harassment enabled by your app lightly,”
She also added that incidents like this will prevent her from ordering food and groceries from the app late at night, she wrote,
“I’ve been in a situation where an incident has escalated to being real physical threat because of inaction by LE agencies. So, this was a trigger,”
Later, she updated on Twitter by saying that she was contacted by Swiggy’s escalation team and their CEO’s office. She wrote,
“They listened to me and assured that they would do take all the necessary measures to stop this and to learn from this so as to prevent it from happening again,”
When questioned about how the delivery agent got access to her phone number, Prapthi stated:
“What I’ve understood is that the number masking function works if we use the app each time we call the delivery partner. If we have used the app once to call them and then use our call log to call them again, they see our number.”
In the comments section, people also requested Swiggy to take necessary action to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Some also suggested Prapthi to file a police complaint about harassment.
Oh, this is quite horrible. Hope you’re okay.
— Pankaj Sabnani (@pankajsabnani) June 16, 2022
Oh god! This makes me so so angry. I’m so sorry you had to go through this.
— Sangeeta Prayaga (@MsCompassHands) June 17, 2022
Don’t make this kind of incident as one off @swiggyCares ,please take appropriate action and also a detailed section where one can escalate this problems and not have to worry.
— Mridul Baruah (@treymcray1234) June 18, 2022
No no no no no. Make a complaint at your area police station and then tell Swiggy that you have done so. This fellow is a danger to your safety.
— Vidya Heble (@vidya_heble) June 16, 2022
