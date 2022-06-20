Finance
An Insight Into the Emergence of Women-Owned Businesses As an Economic Force in India
1. Introduction
During the last two decades, Indian women have entered the field of entrepreneurship in greatly increasing numbers. With the emergence and growth of their businesses, they have contributed to the global economy and to their surrounding communities. The routes women have followed to take leadership roles in business are varied. Yet, most women business owners have overcome or worked to avoid obstacles and challenges in creating their businesses. The presence of women in the workplace driving small and entrepreneurial organizations creates a tremendous impact on employment and business environments.
Indian women business owners are changing the face of businesses of today, both literally and figuratively. The dynamic growth and expansion of women-owned businesses is one of the defining trends of the past decade, and all indications are that it will continue unabated. For more than a decade, the number of women-owned businesses have grown at one-and-a-half to two times the rate of all businesses. Even more important, the expansion in revenues and employment has far exceeded the growth in numbers.
The result of these trends is that women-owned businesses span the entire range of business life cycle and business success, whether the measuring stick is revenue, employment or longevity. This strengthens the view that all governmental programs and policies should target at strengthening women’s entrepreneurship in their native lands.
Although, many of the earlier obstacles to women’s business success have been removed, yet some still remain. This has initiated the scholars of entrepreneurship and small businesses to study the influences of and the impact on business ownership by women. The number of these research studies are growing steadily.
2. What Are The Characteristics Of Women Entrepreneurs In India?
Indian women of today have taken many strides towards business ownership. The broad classification of women business owners include women who establish, inherit, or acquire a business; women who start businesses with spouses or business partners but are either at the forefront or behind the scenes; and finally, women who start fast-growing or part-time or slow-growing firms. Although earlier researches on women entrepreneurs have suggested that significant differences existed between female and male entrepreneurs. However, more recent studies have shown that there are far more similarities than differences between women and men entrepreneurs in terms of psychological and demographic characteristics. The dominant predictors of success in case of women entrepreneurs are work experience and years of self-employment.
Generally, women view their businesses as a cooperative network of relationships rather than as a distinct profit-generating entity. This network extends beyond the business into the entrepreneur’s relationships with her family and the community. Certain cross-cultural studies on women entrepreneurs have reported that their management styles emphasizes open communication and participative decision-making, and their business goals reflect a concern for the community in which the business operates.
The majority of women business owners operate enterprises in the service sectors, whereas the majority of male business owners operate enterprises in non service sectors, particularly manufacturing. Women are not only achieving economic independence and wealth creation for themselves, but through job creation, they are also providing opportunities for others, particularly for other women.
A series of researches have shown that the workforce of women-owned businesses tend to be more gender balanced than the workforce of men-owned businesses, although women business owners are more likely to hire women. Put simply, an investment in women’s entrepreneurship is an investment in the economic independence and well-being of all women.
In comparison to their women counterparts who established their businesses two decades earlier, women who have started their businesses sometime during the past decade are more likely to have the following:
o a higher level of education, previous professional and managerial experience, as well as executive level experience
o a greater appetite for capital, both credit and equity
o a strong motivation for autonomy and achievement
o a dynamic personality
o a passion for what they do
o creativity to innovate and implement
o independence and self reliance
o high self confidence
o willingness & ability to take risks
o alertness to opportunities
o ability to marshal resources
o ability to respond to market & environment signals
Thus, from the above discussion, we can conclude the following traits of personality of women entrepreneurs:
Risk taker Proactive Opportunist Visionary Inventor Tolerance of ambiguity Commercialiser Desire for independence Trader High energy Innovator Ability to bounce back Flexible Results oriented Need for achievement All rounder Internal control Decisive Self confident Self Motivated Pragmatic Flair
3. Why Do Indian Women Undertake Entrepreneurship?
In spite of the growing number of female entrepreneurs, the share of female entrepreneurs is still significantly low when compared to their participation rate. However, there are several factors responsible for increasing the level of female entrepreneurship in India:
1. Nature of Entrepreneurship: Women enter into entrepreneurial activity because regular employment does not provide them with the flexibility, control or challenge offered by business ownership.
2. Motivation : Several evidences suggest that women do not lack the motivation to enter into business ownership. They are often highly motivated than their male counterparts to overcome the barriers to business start-up.
3. Empowerment : Indian women are becoming more empowered now-a-days. Legislation is being progressively drafted to offer them more opportunities at various levels.
4. Social Conditions : Population growth results in a strong positive relationship on entrepreneurial activity. Across genders, the increase in demand and competition for jobs pushes more people into necessary entrepreneurship. For women, in particular, the relatively high involvement in necessary entrepreneurship indicates that self-employment is used as a way to circumvent institutional and cultural constraints with respect to female employment, as well as a way to provide supplemental family income.
5. Economic Conditions : Auspicious economic conditions favour the participation of women in entrepreneurial activity. The smaller amount of financial capital requirement and higher proportion of available bank loans positively correlates the level of female entrepreneurship to economic conditions. In fact, in a country like India, the relationship between the size of unofficial economy and entrepreneurial activity is positive.
6. Literacy & Education: Increased levels of education has played a crucial role in initiating the process of entrepreneurship. It is not only the illiterate that are starting the businesses but those with education & skills are also exploiting profit opportunities.
4. What Are The Needs Of Women Entrepreneurs In India?
1) More and better access to finance/credit is mentioned very frequently. Give a woman 1000 rupees and she can start a business. Give her another 1000 rupees and she will be able to feed not only for her family, but for her employees as well.
2) Access to business support and information, including better integration of business services.
3) Training on business issues and related issues
4) Better access to local and foreign markets.
5) Day care centres & nurseries for children, and also for the elderly;
6) Positive image-building and change in mentality amongst women, whereby women see themselves as capable achievers and build up confidence.
7) Breaking through traditional patrons and structures that inhibit women’s advancement.
8) Role modelling of women in non-traditional business sectors to break through traditional views on men’s and women’s sectors.
9) More involvement and participation in legislation and decision-making processes.
10) Removing of any legislation which impedes women’s free engagement.
11) Awareness-raising at the governmental as well as private level to truly and really create entrepreneurial opportunities and not just programs that stay on paper.
5. Which Important Problems Are Faced By Women Entrepreneurs In India?
1. Women hardly interact with other women who are successful entrepreneurs. This results in a negative impact on their networking skills.
2. The areas, where one can see women acting as entrepreneurs, is in the very typical women’s sectors of 3Ps. This is also the area, where women are accepted in society to be experts in and thus have the capacity for entrepreneurial activities.
3. It is clear, that women have the responsibility of getting children and taking care of them. Very few societies accept fathers taking over the role of staying home and taking care of the children. Once these children are old enough to take care for themselves, they have to bear an additional responsibility of taking care of elder parents. If they want to become entrepreneurs, the society expects them to be able to do both: take care of family and home and do business.
4. Women are very critical when it comes to themselves – can I really do this, am I good enough, maybe I have to learn more, others can do it better. It is quite interesting that many successful women have been educated in only girls colleges and schools, which often deliver a safe environment to try out ones personal strengths, learn to overcome weaknesses and be proud of oneself.
5. Discrimination – it is hard to believe but women are still treated differently in our society. Women do get lower salaries compared to men doing the same job, women do not have access to men dominated networks who take their decisions about successors in the company during golf plays or sauna meetings….
6. Missing networks – through centuries business men have build up their networks but women still have to learn to catch up.
7. A lot of women tell stories about not being taken serious by bankers, when they wanted to get a loan for their business. Often enough, they have to bring their husbands or fathers to be able to be heard and receive financing. So, the domination of men in the banking world is a problem.
6. What Are The Challenges Faced By Women Entrepreneurs In India?
One of the major obstacles faced by women entrepreneurs has been that they are not taken seriously. Even though women have achieved credibility as competent entrepreneurs in areas such as retail, personal services and business services, perceptions that women-owned businesses are less successful, credit worthy & innovative continues to be a barrier.
Besides this, there are several other challenges being faced by Women Entrepreneurs:
1. Lack of Visibility as Strategic Leaders: Changing the perceptions about the likely success of women-owned businesses depends on increasing women’s visibility in leadership positions within the greater business community. In an assessment of women’s presence as CEOs or Directors of large business enterprises, it has been anticipated that the exodus of women to entrepreneurial growth firms might be because women believe that have greater representation in strategic leadership positions in privately-held or family-owned firms as they provide better opportunities for leadership than available to women in publicly-traded companies.
2. Differential Information and Assistance Needs: Another significant need of many women business owners is obtaining the appropriate assistance and information needed to take the business to the next level of growth. In a study conducted to gather information needs of women entrepreneurs, those who were just starting their ventures, requested assistance and training in implementing the business idea, identifying initial sources of financing, and advertising/promotion. The entrepreneurs who were already established, had a somewhat different set of needs including financing for expansion and increasing sales. Another conducted study had identified ten most desired needs of fast growth entrepreneurs:
(a) using cash flow to make operational decisions
(b) financing growth
(c) increasing the value of the business
(d) compensation for self and associates
(e) hiring, training and motivating for growth
(f) succeeding in a rapidly changing world
(g) successful selling
(h) sales force management
(i) management success
(j) problems and pitfalls of growth.
Unfortunately, this differences in information and assistance needs can be found across cultures as well.
3. Family Influences on Women Entrepreneurs : The overlapping of the family and the firm is not significant for women business owners. Unfortunately, little research has been conducted on the dynamics of family-owned firms headed by women. As the boundaries between the firm and the family tend to be indistinct, women operating family businesses face a unique set of issues related to personal identity, role conflict, loyalties, family relationships, and attitudes towards authority. Additionally, family businesses owned by women are at a disadvantage financially and are forced to rely on internal resources of funding rather than outside sources. The critical role of family in business, also emerges in cross-cultural studies which show a women relying heavily on the family for start-up capital.
7. What Steps Need To Be Initiated For Women Entrepreneurial Development In India?
A possible set of three inter-linked and inter-dependent clusters of recommendations can be aimed at “pushing” a larger number of women entrepreneurs towards growth opportunities, unlocking their potential as creators of wealth and jobs, and providing a more conducive legal and regulatory framework. These recommendations can also ensure the proper positioning of “pull mechanisms” to enable the growth-oriented women entrepreneurs to expand and grow in terms of investments, markets and profits.
1. Prioritizing and Pushing at the micro-level : There is a large and seemingly ever-increasing number of women entrepreneurs operating in micro-enterprises and in the informal economy. They can be facilitated to grow into sustainable, formally registered & large enterprises with the help of following actions:-
o Conducting gender analysis for all entrepreneurial support programmes
o Gathering data on women and men entrepreneurs
o Applying “target group segmentation” to women entrepreneurs
o Using targeted approaches for priority categories in order to provide additional “push” to women entrepreneurs to the next level of growth
o Promoting mobilization and organization of representative associations
o Examining differential impacts of governmental policies, programmes and actions
o Promoting development of demand-led supports for women entrepreneurs
o Promoting more flexible and innovative financial products by banks
2. Unlocking and Unfettering Institutional Framework: Policies, laws and overall regulatory environment are frequently seen as barriers and disincentives to expansion and growth. However, they need to be promoted in such a way that women entrepreneurs see the advantages of and benefits that come with compliance.
o Reviewing impact of existing and new instruments on women entrepreneurs
o Identifying those instruments that act as barriers to expansion and growth
o Modifying or dismantling these instruments
o Taking account of the social and cultural contexts affecting policy implementation and redress inequalities and abnormalities
o Making use of IT and associations so as to minimize the administrative burdens on women entrepreneurs
o Holding regular consultations with key factors like women entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs’ associations, financial institutions, etc, to review progress and identify new bottlenecks.
3. Projecting and Pulling to Grow and Support the Winners : The first two sets of recommendations are aimed at trying to “push” more women entrepreneurs into growth situations as well as ensuring that laws & regulations do not stand in their way. The third possible recommendation relates to facilitating and “pulling” the women entrepreneurs into situations where they can actively pursue growth strategies.
o Providing incentives for expansion and growth after removing barriers and disincentives
o Encouraging and rewarding dynamic representative associations of women entrepreneurs
o Promoting strong links and synergies with existing major economic players
o Profiling the economic and social contributors among women entrepreneurs to the national economy
o Promoting and rewarding programmes that serve women entrepreneurs
o Making full use of data gathered to inform new policies, programmes and supportive actions
o Ensuring synergies between (a) women related ministry (b) economic ministry (c) welfare & social development ministry in the government.
8. Conclusion
With relevant education, work experience, improving economic conditions and financial opportunities, more women around the world are creating and sustaining successful business ventures. This will not only have an impact on the economies of the countries in which women own their businesses but also will change the status of women in those societies. It is likely that, as we begin this millennium, this will be the century of the entrepreneur in general and of the women entrepreneur in particular.
Finance
HUD-1 As A Marketing Tool – For Realtors
How Can HUD-1 Help You Generate Business?
—————————————–
HUD-1 is a standard form you use very often. The form serves not just as a settlement closing statement, but also as a proof of payment of different tax deductions. Understanding the form and the tax deductible items and communicating them to your clients will help your clients to minimize their taxes and help you to build trust and get more business exposure.
What is the HUD-1
—————–
HUD-1 is a form used by the settlement agent (closing agent) to itemize all incoming funds and all charges paid and accrued by a borrower and seller for a real estate transaction.
When is the HUD-1 Issued?
The Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) requires that the form be issued in all real estate transactions in the United States which involve federally related mortgage loans. RESPA states you should be given a copy of the HUD-1 at least one day prior to settlement.
When Do Clients Need HUD-1 For Taxes?
————————————-
Clients use the information included in the form when they file their annual taxes. The filing deadline is normally April 15 of every year for the proceeding year. To allow the client enough time to file taxes using the HUD-1 information, it is recommended that a copy of the HUD-1 will be sent to the client in January.
Because the real estate transaction takes place during the year, usually long before filing the tax return, the HUD-1 given to the client at closing time could be lost or misplace. Sending the client a copy of the HUD-1 with a cover letter will be very helpful and time savings to the client.
HUD-1 Client Sample Letter
————————–
The following is a sample letter you can use to send your clients:
[Date]
TAX TIME IS COMING
Dear [Client’s Name]:
Tax time indeed is just around the corner, and the first thing you will need is a copy of the Closing Statement on your property. Moving can be a very busy time, and you may have misplaced this very important document.
I would like to be sure you avail yourself of all the tax advantages possible from our transaction. If your accountant has any questions, please have him or her call me (if you need a referral to an accounting you can trust, I’d be happy to provide you with one).
I look forward to continuing as your realtor and providing you the highest level of service possible.
Yours sincerely,
[your name]
Oh, by the way… If any of your friends or relatives are thinking about buying or selling a home, I’d love to be of service to them. So, when you think of these people, just give me a call with their name and number. I’ll be happy to follow up and tend to their Real Estate needs.
Which HUD-1 Information Is Important For Your Client’s Taxes?
The information reported in the HUD-1 relates to the following tax statements and schedules:
Tax form HUD-1 line
Schedule A (itemized deductions), Line 10 – Annual mortgage interest deduction Line 901
Schedule A (itemized deductions), Line 10 – Points deduction Line 802
Schedule A (itemized deductions), Line 6 – Real estate taxes deduction Line 1003, 1004
Schedule E (rental income), Line 20 – Depreciation (cost of property is required) Line 101, 102
Schedule E (rental income), Line 12a – Mortgage Interest Deduction Line 901, 802
Schedule E (rental income), Line 9 – Insurance 903, 1001, 1002
Schedule E (rental income), Line 16a – Real state taxes 1003, 1004
Schedule E (rental income), Line 18 – Other deductions 703, 801-811, 1005, 1101-1110, 1201-3, 1301-1302
Schedule D (capital gain) Part I, II, Column d – Sales Price 401, 402
Schedule D (capital gain) – Part I, II, Column e – Cost or other basis 101, 102
Form 6252 (installment sale), Line 8 – Selling price 401, 402
Form 6252 (installment sale), Line 8 – Cost or other basis 101, 102
Form 4797 (sale of business property), Part I, Column d – Cost or other basis 401, 402
Form 4797 (sale of business property), Part I, Column f – 101, 102
HUD-1’s two sections
——————–
Section J, Summary of Borrower’s Transaction
This section contains 6 sections, and basically summarizes the entries made to the section L (Settlement charges, see below).
o Section 100, Gross Amount Due from Borrower
o Section 200, Amounts Paid By or In Behalf of Borrower
o Section 300, Cash at Settlement From/To Borrower
o Section 400, Gross Amount Due to Seller
o Section 500, Reductions in Amount Due to Seller
o Section 600, Cash at Settlement To/From Seller
Section L, Settlement Charges
That’s where many entries are tabulated before being brought forward to page 1. Columns contain charges that are paid from either the borrower’s or the seller’s funds. Your closing statement probably won’t have entries in all lines.
o Section 700, Agency Commissions
o Section 800, Items Payable in Connection with Loan
o Section 900, Items Required by Lender to be Paid in Advance
o Section 1000, Reserves Deposited with Lender
o Section 1100, Title Charges
o Section 1200, Government Recording and Transfer Charges
o Sections 1300 & 1400, Additional Settlement Charges and Totals
Line By Line Description
Section 700, Agency Commissions
701 Commissions paid to real estate agencies
702 Commissions paid to real estate agencies
Section 800, Items Payable in Connection with Loan
801 Processing or originating loan fees. If the fee is a percentage of the loan amount, the percentage will be stated.
802 “Points” charged by the lender. Each point is 1% of the loan amount.
803 Appraisal fees. If paid with loan application before closing, it should be marked “POC,” (paid outside of closing). The amount would be shown, but would not be included in the total fees you bring to settlement.
804 Cost of the credit report if it is not included in the Origination Fee.
805 Inspections fee, done at the request of the lender.
806 Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) application fee.
807 Assumption fee, when buyer takes over seller’s existing mortgage.
808 Miscellaneous items connected with the loan, such as fees paid to a mortgage broker.
809 Miscellaneous items connected with the loan, such as fees paid to a mortgage broker.
810 Miscellaneous items connected with the loan, such as fees paid to a mortgage broker.
811 Miscellaneous items connected with the loan, such as fees paid to a mortgage broker.
Section 900, Items Required by Lender to be Paid in Advance
901 Interest collected at settlement for the time period between closing and the first monthly payment.
902 Mortgage insurance premiums due at settlement. Escrow reserves for mortgage insurance are recorded later. If your mortgage insurance is a lump sum payment good for the life of the loan it should be noted.
903 Hazard insurance premiums due at settlement. It is not used for insurance reserves that will go into escrow.
904 Miscellaneous items: flood insurance, mortgage life insurance, credit life insurance and disability insurance premiums.
905 Miscellaneous items: flood insurance, mortgage life insurance, credit life insurance and disability insurance premiums.
Section 1000 Reserves Deposited with Lender
1001-1007 Funds used to start the borrower’s escrow account, from which the lender will pay next year’s premiums. Each mortgage payment includes an amount that covers a portion of these recurring expenses.
1008 Escrow adjustment calculated by the settlement agent by comparing different escrow formulas to assure the lender does not collect more escrow funds than allowed.
Section 1100, Title Charges
1101 Settlement agent’s fee.
The fees for the abstract or title search and examination are entered in lines
1102 Abstract / title search fee
1103 Examination fee
1104 Title insurance binder (also called a commitment to insure). Payment for title insurance policies is entered later.
1105 Deed preparations record charges and work on mortgages and notes
1106 The fee charged by a notary public for authenticating the execution of the settlement documents
1107 Attorney’s fees.
1108 Title insurance (except the cost of the binder).
1109 Informational lines disclosing costs for the separate title insurance policies (Only line 1108 is carried forward.)
1110 Informational lines disclosing costs for the separate title insurance policies (Only line 1108 is carried forward.)
1111-1113 Other title-related charges which vary by location: tax certificate fee / private tax fee
Section 1200, Government Recording and Transfer Charges
1201 Recording fee
1202 City or County recording fee
1203 State recording fee
1204-1205 Miscellaneous recording fee items
Section 1300, Survey and inspections fees (for pests, lead-based paint, radon, structural inspections, inspections for heating, plumbing, or electrical equipment) and home warranty.
Line 1400 Total settlement charges paid from borrower’s and seller’s funds. They are also entered in Sections J and K,
lines 103 and 502.
Section J, Summary of Borrower’s Transaction
Section 100, Gross Amount Due from Borrower
Line 101 Gross sales price of the property.
Line 102 Personal property charges (draperies, washer, dryer, outdoor furniture, and decorative items purchased from the seller)
Line 103 Total settlement charges to borrower (from Line 1400 section L)
Lines 104-105 Amounts owed by the borrower or previously paid by the seller (include balance in the seller’s escrow account if the borrower is assuming the loan and uncollected rents borrower may owe the seller)
Lines 106-112 Item paid in advance by seller (Prorated portion of city/county taxes)
Line 120 Gross amount due from borrower. Total of Lines 101 through 112
Section 200, Amounts Paid By or In Behalf of Borrower
Line 201 Buyer’s credit for the earnest money paid when the offer was accepted.
Line 202 The new loan paid to the borrower by the lender.
Line 203 Loan borrower assumes or takes title subject to an existing loan or lien on the property.
Lines 204-209 Miscellaneous items paid by or on behalf of the buyer (allowance the seller is making for repairs or replacement of items or a note seller accepts from borrower for part of the purchase price)
Lines 210-219 Bills seller has not yet paid, but owes (taxes, assessments or rent collected in advance by the seller for a period extending beyond the settlement date)
Lines 220 Total for all items in Section 200. The total is added to the borrower’s proceeds.
Section 300, Cash at Settlement From/To Borrower
Lines 301 Summary of the total amount due from the borrower.
Lines 302 Summery of all items already paid by or for the borrower.
Lines 303 The difference between lines 301 and 302 representing the amount of money the borrower owes at closing. If negative number the borrower will receive funds back at closing.
Section K, Summary of Seller’s Transaction
Section 400, Gross Amount Due to Seller (amounts added to the seller’s funds)
Line 401 Gross sales price of the property.
Lines 404-405 Amounts owed by the borrower or previously paid by the seller (escrow account’s balance or uncollected rents)
Lines 406-412 Items paid in advance by the seller (prorated portion of city / county taxes)
line 420 is the gross amount due to the seller. Total of Lines 401 through 412.
Section 500, Reductions in Amount Due to Seller (amounts are subtracted from the seller’s funds)
line 501 When a third party holds the borrower’s earnest money deposit, and will pay it directly to the seller.
line 502 Total from line 1400, the seller’s total charges as computed in Section L.
line 503 When borrower assumes or takes title subject to existing liens which are deducted from the sales price.
line 504-505 First and/or second loans which will be paid-off as part of settlement (including accrued interest).
line 506-509 Miscellaneous entries
line 506 Deposits paid by the borrower to the seller or third party other than the settlement agent
line 510-519 Bills unpaid by seller (taxes, assessments or rent collected in advance )
line 520 Total of all items in Section 500. The total is deducted from the seller’s proceeds.
Section 600, Cash at Settlement To/From Seller
line line 601 Gross amount due to the seller, from line 420.
line 602 Total reductions in seller’s proceeds, from line 520.
line 603 Difference between lines 601 and 602. Cash amount paid to seller (if a negative number the seller owes money at closing)
Finance
How Can the Best Personal Injury Attorney Help You on Your Product Liability Lawsuit?
As reported by the best personal injury attorney, product liability is the area of law that holds manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and merchants responsible for whatever injuries their products might cause. Negotiations in defective product cases are common. Most defendants would prefer to steer clear of the publicity and expense of a lengthy, drawn-out trial and therefore are willing to accept a negotiation. Defective products laws vary widely between states. You will find three main kinds of product liability claims: production defect, design defect and failure to notify. They are often argued on the basis of negligence, strict legal responsibility, breach of warranty and consumer protection claims.
Because of the complex litigation, defective products claims might take years before a lawsuit settlement is reached. For those who have not too long ago received a judgment the defense might have the right to appeal the verdict, extending the suit out for months. If you have recently settled a case you may be looking forward to a few months before you obtain results of the claim. If you are in the situation in which you can’t wait for months, you can request post settlement financing. Post settlement funding, also known as lawsuit settlement funding, permits the plaintiff to borrow against the proceeds from their suit. As opposed to pre settlement funding, the rates are certainly more affordable since there is less risk to the lender.
Defective products instances typically fall along 3 separate lines. The first consideration is a design flaw. Defective products starts with the very first component suppliers, for instance, a bottle and cap manufacturer. Your attorney would need to demonstrate that the bottles were too slender to contain a bubbly drink, and that the cola company was conscious of this problem and didn’t do anything to correct it. Defective products lawsuits claiming design defects are infamously difficult to prove, since many companies devote years testing their designs before releasing the product to the public.
Most people are aware about the garden variety products liability claim, where a product really malfunctions and causes injuries, however it doesn’t always call for a complete breakdown for a merchandise liability claim to exist. In case a product is designed and warranted to operate in a specific method and failed to do so because of design or production defect, there’s still a products liability claim that can be made. Also, what a lot of people do not know is the fact that there are often several probable defendants in a defective products claim as each party involved in the procedure is a possible defendant, not just the final seller.
In order to assist you with your merchandise liability claim, get in touch with the best personal injury attorney in your town now. It means that you won’t pay anything, unless the lawyer has obtained a successful settlement or judgment for your product liability claim. Legal professionals who take care of merchandise liability cases legally represent people who have sustained an injury caused by a dangerous or faulty item — which includes food poisoning cases and flawed consumer products. Products liability cases may entail consumer items that are the subject of a safety recall.
Finance
Internet – Differences Between Real-Time and Online
“Online” in Business means that a visitor of a website is able to use the functions that are offered through the same website. Examples are:
A contact form or the subscription to an e-mail newsletter. A visitor selects and provides the required input and the system will send the information to what is called a back-office. Often this is the end of the online interaction.
A real-time web environment is said to be transactional. Every action through the website is managed as a transaction in which there are always two sides; the user or visitor enters data and the system responds with immediate feedback.
Web based financial trading systems are often real-time but not completely. A visitor selects order data in the order screen and this order is routed to the exchange. The system behind the order-entry will immediate verify the financial means that justify the order and after these checks the order will be forwarded to the exchange.
Yet, still today in 2006 there are still banks that provide portfolio information with the closing quotes from the previous day. That is online information and not real-time accessed from the stock exchange or other information provider.
The main difference between online and real-time is the interference of a person behind the web application to check for a certain situation. In a real-time environment there is no human interference.
Another difference is the required level of investments to cater a real-time application. Online functions are relatively less expensive but at the same time block large amounts of traffic too.
Take for example the functionality behind comments. In an online environment a human interaction is required to validate whether there is no Spam or other misuse of the function. To solve this check in a real-time environment you need software that checks for Spam and other junk entries. That requires an investment, but at the same time will make your website more scalable for large amounts of visitors who leave comments.
There is a situation where there is (nearly) no difference between real-time and online. This is with chat functionality when you are to address your question about a product or service to a service agent who is currently ‘online’. Nearly, because it might take some time before the agent will respond to your question. Again depending on the amount of traffic and the capacity (availability) of the agents.
© 2007 Hans Bool
An Insight Into the Emergence of Women-Owned Businesses As an Economic Force in India
BnkToTheFuture Co-founder Simon Dixon Lends Support To Drowning Celsius
HUD-1 As A Marketing Tool – For Realtors
Column: From yuppies to ‘Cuppies,’ Wrigley Field bleachers are still the place to ignore the Chicago Cubs’ failures
The Metaverse Founders Club Wants To Unlock Cross-Metaverse Interoperability To Provide A Better User Experience
How Can the Best Personal Injury Attorney Help You on Your Product Liability Lawsuit?
Internet – Differences Between Real-Time and Online
Not So Stable Stablecoins – USDD Hits All Time Low
Things You Need to Do Before the Old AdWords UI Is Retired
Things to Know Before You Apply for Doorstep Loans
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop