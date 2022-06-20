Finance
Best Dubai Jobs
Dubai is arguably the most attractive destination for job seekers who want a job in the gulf. Though Dubai built its economy in the 70s and later on oil and natural gas, today oil constitutes only 6% of its economy. The larger share of the economy is taken by real estate and construction (22.6%), trade (16%) and financial services (11%). With such diverse fields taking much of economy, and growing at a fast pace, Dubai attracts a lot of job seekers.
Construction Jobs in Dubai
In construction, the in-demand jobs are: Project architect, site supervisor, site surveyor, architectural draftsman and such. These are all skilled jobs, and their pay is comparable to those paid in the first world. Some of the less skilled jobs are: plumber, carpenter, electrician, mason and painter. There are a lot of other jobs that are available in construction. The job of the construction worker is also prized because of the high pay, especially when compared to countries such as Pakistan and India.
The development the grand projects such as Palm Islands and The World has shown that Dubai construction industry is one of the most developed in the world. These projects involved workers and engineers from such diverse countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Germany, India and dozens of other countries.
Finance Jobs in Dubai
If you are in finance industry, there are jobs available as accounting technician, chartered accountant, actuarial consultant, credit analyst, investment banker, tax advisor and others. International banks such as HSBC, ABN-AMRO, Barclays, ANZ Grindlays, Royal Bank of Canada operator out of Dubai, and employ thousands of people.
Visa and Work in Dubai
To live in UAE, and with it in Dubai, you need a residence visa for UAE. Along with that you also require an employment visa. Usually an employer will take care of both these for their new employers. Once you get a visa, you cannot work for more than one company, unless your visa allows it specifically.
With 0% personal income tax, and a standard of living that matches the best in the world, a Dubai job is a dream come true for many people. You too should consider it if you want a high paying job with great prospects.
Facilities Offered By VoIP International Calling Services
Most of us are already familiar with the convenience and benefits of Voice over Internet Protocol or VoIP technology. Businesses have been able to slash their exorbitant international call charges using the facilities being offered by VoIP international calling services. However, apart from cutting down on your phone bills, VoIP international calling service providers also offer a bevy of other amazing features that can act as effective business tools. When you are switching to VoIP, make sure you select the right VoIP features because apart from enhancing your business, they will also help create a more professional image for your organization.
VoIP International Calling Services: VoIP Features to Look For
Here are some of the most important VoIP features being offered by VoIP international calling service providers.
* Auto Attendant: This feature is an extension of Voice Mail and is often a basic feature of high end VoIP phones. The auto attendant feature allows you to play pre recorded messages or music while customers are on hold. It makes use of a ‘voice mail tree’, which supports directories by extension, employee or department. The auto attendant software can also answer calls and then route them, based on the caller’s requirements.
* Find Me, Follow Me: This feature enables the employees of an organization to move about freely (within the organization as well as outside it) while still receiving calls, as if they were sitting in their office. Employees working from home, executives on the road or in hotels, technicians at the job site can remain connected and get all their calls irrespective of where they are. You can even program the system such that when a particular employee gets a call, first his desk phone rings, then his cell phone rings and then his home phone rings, until the system connects the employee to the call. The employee can even choose to define a number for the location he will be at, so that the system can route all his calls to that number. This provides employees with a lot of flexibility while simultaneously decreasing the chances of customers talking to voice mail instead of the employee they want to talk to.
* Conference: Any good VoIP service provider will offer VoIP systems that support audio (maybe even video) conferencing. High fidelity wideband VoIP phones feature conferencing facilities that allow multiple persons to participate in a VoIP enabled conversation from different locations. You can also increase the functionality of the conference by integrating other applications that allow members to exchange files, share presentations, synchronize calendars or even view each other’s desktops.
Evaluating and Managing Business Risk in Organizations
Managing risk is an essential part of any business. Business risks may appear in any facet of the business. Risks and uncertainty are realities every business must face. A risk presents itself where one is forced to make a choice between alternatives whose potential outcomes are unknown or where one is forced to deal with an unanticipated situation that could adversely affect the organization. For instance, these risks could be:
• Financial Risks: such as investment choices, inadequate working capital, poor financial calculations, accounting fraud or excessive spending to mention a few.
• Economic Risks: such as interest rate changes, changing government policies, exchange rate changes or demographic movements.
• Production Risks: such as obsolete/ defective materials and goods, continuous technological evolution, product mix and quality, machine breakdown or cost of production.
• Human Resource Risks: arising due to fraudulent employees, negligent/inefficient employees, social engineering, recruitment risks or labor drain.
• Legal Risks: such as judgments from court cases, legal infringements, new legislations or business laws.
• Political and Social Risks: arising from issues such as civil unrest, elections, and unfavorable ideologies of political leaders or corruption.
• Management Risks: such as poor management decisions, insider trading, corporate governance issues, corporate policies and strategy.
• Market Risks: such as competing against fierce competitors, changing consumer tastes or behavior, piracy, distribution and dealership issues or marketing strategy.
To effectively handle these business risks, the following steps should be taken:
• Assess The Risk: To effectively assess the risk the following question need to be answered. Does a risk indeed exist? If it does exist, is there any alternative to be chosen? How much information is available about these alternatives? What is the potential impact of the risk should it occur?
• Assess the Alternatives: What would it cost the organization to pursue each of these alternatives? Note that the cost being referred to include both financial costs, human costs, cost to the organizations image, material costs, environmental costs, competitors reaction to your course of action etc. Alternatives could also present the option to:
a) Transfer the Risk to another party more competent to handle it. (E.g. through insurance, joint ventures and strategic alliances, outsourcing etc.)
b) Mitigate the Risk. I.e. to manage the impact of the risk by minimizing the odds.
c) Ignore the Risk. I.e. brace yourself and accept the impact.
• Implement the Alternative Chosen: Once an alternative is selected, an implementation plan is quickly arranged. The plan should clearly itemize steps needed to implement the strategy chosen. The implementation plan should also have a backup plan for another alternative strategy should the former fail. There should also be a feedback process to handle issues that may arise in the course of implementation.
http://valentineokolo.blogspot.com
Washington Metro Commuter Train Accident Raises Questions of Passenger Safety
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is a tri-jurisdictional government agency that operates train and bus transit services. The Metro, as it is called, is funded by the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maryland.
Nine people were killed and many more passengers were injured when two Washington Metro subway trains collided on June 21, 2009, Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C. One commuter, known as Metro train 112, crashed into the back of another stationary commuter on the Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Red line between the Takoma and Fort Totten Metrorail stations. The National Transportation Safety board (NHTSA) is investigating but won’t likely have a report on what caused the collision for many months. Here is what we do know.
Metro train 112 was the oldest in the fleet and was delivered to Metro sometime between 1975 to 1978. The subject train was being operated by an employee with 3 or so months of experience. However, Metro 112 was typically controlled by a computer as opposed to the operator, unless the train was in a manual mode. It is being reported that Metro 112 was in “automatic mode” at the time of collision meaning that the computer was operating the train, not the train operator on board. It is also being reported that the emergency brake on train 112 had been depressed, which could mean that the train operator tried to manually stop the train to avoid collision. The lever could have, however, been forced forward by body contact or other contact. The NTSB has also confirmed that Metro 112 was two months overdue for scheduled brake maintenance.
The other piece of information our attorneys are focusing on is that federal officials had recommended that train 112 should have been replaced because of concerns about its age. Safety watchdogs warned Washington’s metro operators three years ago about weaknesses in aging subway cars like train 112 on issues of crashworthiness. The NTSB has also said that it told Washington Metro in 2006 that the carriage in its 1000-series trains, like train 112, was likely to unreasonably crumple in an collision jeopardizing the safety of passengers and crew.
Clearly, the investigation is presently focused on the onboard computers that control the trains speed and braking, the Metro track signal system which was specifically designed to prevent collisions such as this one, and on the age of train 112, one of roughly 300 1000-series. We won’t know for months what the cause, or multiple causes, of this deadly commuter train accident were. However, it is already clear that this accident could have been avoided. The safety systems and procedures are designed to preclude and accident like this from ever occurring. Something clearly went wrong. Recall it was only 8 months ago that another commuter train in Los Angles California claimed the lives of 20 passengers. The operator in that instance was operating a cell phone at the time of the collision.
