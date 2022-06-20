Best Dubai Jobs

Share Pin 0 Shares

Dubai is arguably the most attractive destination for job seekers who want a job in the gulf. Though Dubai built its economy in the 70s and later on oil and natural gas, today oil constitutes only 6% of its economy. The larger share of the economy is taken by real estate and construction (22.6%), trade (16%) and financial services (11%). With such diverse fields taking much of economy, and growing at a fast pace, Dubai attracts a lot of job seekers.

Construction Jobs in Dubai

In construction, the in-demand jobs are: Project architect, site supervisor, site surveyor, architectural draftsman and such. These are all skilled jobs, and their pay is comparable to those paid in the first world. Some of the less skilled jobs are: plumber, carpenter, electrician, mason and painter. There are a lot of other jobs that are available in construction. The job of the construction worker is also prized because of the high pay, especially when compared to countries such as Pakistan and India.

The development the grand projects such as Palm Islands and The World has shown that Dubai construction industry is one of the most developed in the world. These projects involved workers and engineers from such diverse countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Germany, India and dozens of other countries.

Finance Jobs in Dubai

If you are in finance industry, there are jobs available as accounting technician, chartered accountant, actuarial consultant, credit analyst, investment banker, tax advisor and others. International banks such as HSBC, ABN-AMRO, Barclays, ANZ Grindlays, Royal Bank of Canada operator out of Dubai, and employ thousands of people.

Visa and Work in Dubai

To live in UAE, and with it in Dubai, you need a residence visa for UAE. Along with that you also require an employment visa. Usually an employer will take care of both these for their new employers. Once you get a visa, you cannot work for more than one company, unless your visa allows it specifically.

With 0% personal income tax, and a standard of living that matches the best in the world, a Dubai job is a dream come true for many people. You too should consider it if you want a high paying job with great prospects.