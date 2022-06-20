Best Mesothelioma Lawyers – A Saving Grace For Mesothelioma Victims

If you are going to buy a domain name, keep in mind that it’s not just a website address. It acts as the brand name of a business. Before you buy one, make sure you do your homework and choose a name that can meet the needs of your clients and customers. To make the choice easier for you, given below are 10 tips for you.

1. Check your Competitors’ web sites

First of all, you should check the brand names of your competitors’ websites and blogs. Make sure that you choose a name that is relevant to your business. For instance, if you sell bikes or bicycles, the domain should have the term bike or bicycle in it.

Besides, you should use a tool to find out if your desired name is available. If it’s not available, you can make slight changes to your desired name.

2. Choose Something that is Easy to Type and Remember

It’s important to choose a web address that is easy to type, pronounce and remember. Therefore, the domain name shouldn’t contain odd spellings, hyphens, or numbers. If people can’t type a name the moment they hear it, it will be considered a difficult domain name. For instance, the term “katz4life is more difficult to remember than the term “catsrock”.

Similarly, it’s better to avoid words containing similar spellings, such as ambiance and ambience.

3. Choose a Shorter Name

Make sure you choose a domain name that your clients can remember easily. Therefore, it’s better to go for something short. If the domain name has more than one word in it, people will have to keep all of the words in mind. Although it’s difficult to come up with a one-word name that has not already been taken, you can find one with a few minutes of search.

4. Consider new Extensions

Today, the average length of a commercial domain name (.com) is 15 characters, give or take. That’s a lot of characters even if they are broken into multiple words. Over the past two decades, the number of domain extensions has increased. Now, we have around 300 extensions.

You don’t have to go for a.com extension. If you look for a different extension, you can buy an easy-to-remember domain.

5. Check Social Media Platforms

Before you get your desired domain name, make sure it’s available to be used for your social media accounts as a handle. Having the same social media handle and the domain name is a great idea for your brand promotion. Apart from this, it will make it easier for visitors to find out about your brand on social media sites.

6. Avoid Trademarks

Make sure your domain name doesn’t include trademarks. For instance, you can’t include the word “Nike” or “Facebook” in your desired domain name. Doing so will get you in trouble and you may be sued by these companies.

In short, we suggest that you consider these 6 tips before choosing your desired domain name. Hopefully, these tips will help you make the best choice.