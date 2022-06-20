Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana, Apply online, Form, Eligibility

Many students are going to take the CUET 2022 exam, which was recently announced by the National Testing Agency and the University Grant Commission. Aspirants have asked to provide the CUET 2022 Syllabus, so here it is! With this information, you will be able to better prepare for your exam and achieve a higher level of success. You will be able to learn about the exam patterns according to which the question paper will be administered if you use the CUET PG Syllabus for UG Admission.

CUET PG Syllabus 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the CUET PG Syllabus 2022 on the official website for all subjects. The syllabus can be found here. The CUET PG exam will be given twice a year, and it will cover a total of 27 subjects. Candidates who are planning on taking the entrance exam and intend to do so to gain admission to one of the colleges affiliated with the universities participating in the exam are required to be familiar with every aspect of the CUET 2022 Syllabus. The CUET (PG) 2022 will be held in English and Hindi (Bilingual), except for papers on language and Sahitya.

Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Full-Form Central University Entrance Test (CUET) Exam Name CUET PG 2022 Test Pattern Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions No. of Questions 100 Time Duration 2 hours (120 minutes) Marking Scheme 4 marks for each correct answer Negative Marking 1 mark for incorrect answer

To assist you in your preparation for the online CUET entrance exam, we have provided you with the CUET PG syllabus. Suppose you are interested in enrolling in a technical programme. In that case, you will need to demonstrate a strong grasp of various subjects and topics in both the humanities and the sciences, including English, Reasoning, General Aptitude, Analytical Skills, Teaching Aptitude, and so on. Download the subject-by-subject CUET PG Syllabus PDF from the link provided below so that you can access it whenever you need to while you are studying.

CUET PG Exam Pattern 2022

The Common University Entrance Test (also known as CUET) exam pattern for the year 2022 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates interested in enrolling in undergraduate degree programs at participating universities are required to investigate the CUET 2022 exam pattern. They can access the CUET exam pattern 2022 on the organization’s official website, where they will find information regarding the total number of marks, the marking scheme, the exam duration, the type of questions, and the exam mode.

The CUET PG 2022 exam consists of multiple-choice questions, with a total of one hundred.

The question paper for the CUET 2022 will be given to candidates for 2 hours (120 minutes).

Each correct response will result in the candidates receiving 4 points, while each incorrect answer will lose 1 point. There will be no awarding or deducting points for questions left unanswered or blank. The CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern is explained below according to each code.

CUET Exam Pattern Important Instructions 2022

The CUET 2022 examination will be split into two parts and administered on separate days, with each part corresponding to a different set of subjects.

The applicants will be allowed to take a maximum of examinations during the morning session of Slot 1, which will take place in the morning. One language from Section IA, a maximum of two domain-specific subjects from Section II, and one general test from Section III make up these examinations.

The CUET 2022 examination for slot two will take place in the afternoon, and candidates will be able to choose from a total of five different tests to take in one of the following ways:

One language from either Section IA or IB, and a maximum of four subjects more focused on the domain as a whole from Section II.

Two languages from Sections IA and IB, and no more than three more specialized subjects in Section II.

CUET Syllabus Download PDF 2022

According to the CUET Syllabus 2022, the Central University Entrance Test 2022 will consist of multiple-choice questions and will be worth 100 marks. For your convenience, we have provided comprehensive definitions of the topics covered under each subject.

All students who prepare themselves according to the CUCET 2022 Syllabus have a better chance of passing the exam and moving on to the next step, which is to apply for admission to a university that the UGC funds. In this post, we will go over the steps required to download the CUET 2022 syllabus in PDF format in either Hindi or English. The CUCET 2022 exam pattern will also be provided further down in this post. The CUET examination consists of two separate papers numbered 1 and 2, respectively. However, there are no subjective questions on either of the two papers.