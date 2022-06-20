News
Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana, Apply online, Form, Eligibility
To improve education in Bihar and promote the Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana 2022, the Bihar Government has launched the Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana 2022. Many people cannot reach higher education due to various factors, including poor financial conditions. Those who cannot afford further education will benefit from this program.
Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana
In October 2016, the Bihar student credit card scheme (BSCCY) was launched, and so far, more than a hundred candidates have applied and then completed their higher studies. The maximum amount of a loan you may apply for under the scheme is Rs 4 lakhs.
|Name of Scheme
|Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme 2022
|Name of Department
|Department of Education, Planning and Development Labor Manpower Department
|Launched by
|Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
|Category
|Sarkari Yojana
|Beneficiaries
|Student of Bihar State
|BSCCS-Benefit
|Providing Education loans at a 0% interest Rate
|BSCCS- Objective
|Grant of loans for higher education to students
|Official Website URL
|www.7nishchay-yuvaupmission.bihar.gov.in
GER (Gross Enrollment Ratio) is one of the main objectives of this scheme, which will aim to increase the GER of the state to 24% from the current 14.3%, and if they reach this target, then the GER of the entire nation will be equal.
-
PM Kisan Yojana
-
E Shram Portal
-
PM Kisan Status 10th Kist Date
-
UP Digi Shakti Portal Registration
-
YSR Rythu Bharosa Status
Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana Objective
First, let us understand the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) before moving forward with the Bihar Student Credit Card loan scheme. Students are measured by the GER based on the number of times they have appeared for a course. Ultimately, the GER will increase if more students pursue higher-level courses after the 12th grade.
About 14 per cent of people in the state currently have GER, which is very low. About 24% of people in the country suffer from this issue. So the goal of these programs is not only to increase the GER of the state but also to make the youngsters aware of the importance of education.
Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana Apply online 2022
Despite their desire to pursue higher education, many boys and girls cannot do so. Their desire to do something better goes unfulfilled due to a lack of money. The government of Bihar has launched the BSCCS scheme to help such poor students. In October 2016, the scheme went into effect. BSCCS was implemented through the Education Finance Corporation, established by the government.
Bihar Student Credit Cards allow students in Bihar to pay for their higher education online. Here is an overview of the BSCCS, its benefits, eligibility terms, and application procedure to help you make the most of this financial initiative. Candidates wishing to apply online are advised to download the official notification and carefully examine all eligibility criteria and application instructions.
Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana Eligibility Criteria 2022
- Applicants must have completed the 12th grade from a recognized educational institution.
- They must be admitted to one of the authorized institutions.
- Only general courses will be eligible for the loan. A list of these courses can be found below.
- The scheme is open to applicants who have completed Class 12th (Polytechnic after 10th) and applicants from Jharkhand and West Bengal who have completed the same from their respective states.
- If candidates stay in the hostel, the amount will be transferred to the educational institute.
- You must be at least 25 years old to apply for the scheme.
- The maximum age of candidates is 30 years old.
- If the candidate already holds a degree, they will not be eligible for this scheme.
-
Sarkari Result 2022
-
Free Job Alert 2022
-
10th Result 2022
-
12th Result 2022
How to Apply for Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana 2022?
- You need to go to the website for more information about the Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana. The website will open after clicking the “New Applicant Registration” link.
- Upon clicking “New Application Registration,” you will be directed to the registration form.
- Scholarship applications now require applicants to provide information such as their names, addresses, mobile numbers, Aadhar numbers, and email addresses.
- After you enter your mobile number and email address, an OTP will be sent to you, which you need to enter in the text box. Once you’ve entered the OTP, you must click on the option to submit.
- Once you’ve clicked on submit, you’ll see three more options, including Student Credit Card, which will take you to a new page.
- On that page, fill out your information before clicking submit. Once the form has been submitted, you will receive your Application ID.
- The applicant will also receive the IDs via email and mobile number, and a PDF of the application form and the required documents will be emailed to them.
- After completing the application process, you must submit all your forms and documents at the counter.
- As a result, applicants can now apply online for the Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana 2022.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Hompage
|Click Here
The post Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana, Apply online, Form, Eligibility appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
TNPSC DCPO result 2022 Answer key, Cut off marks, Merit list download
TNPSC DCPO result 2022 Answer Key will be held on June 19, 2022, by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission; candidates may check for the TNPSC DCPO Answer Key immediately after taking the exam। The TNPSC DCPO Answer Key might help a candidate mentally prepare for the results. The TNPSC DCPO examination has 16 positions. The TNPSC DCPO Answer Key is accessible in PDF format can be saved from the TNPSC website.
TNPSC DCPO Result 2022
On June 19, 2022, the TNPSC DCPO conducted a written test for the appointment of 16 DCPO posts in the Tamil Nadu Approved Schools and Vigilance Service’s Social Defence Department (Tamil Nadu Social Defence Service). The TNPSC DCPO Exam was taken by a significant number of people. They are now waiting for the TNPSC DCPO Question Paper Solution Key 2022 to be released.
The TNPSC held a exams on June 19, 2022, for the recruitment of 16 DCPO vacancies, part of the Tamil Nadu Approved Schools and Vigilance Service. A lot of candidates took the Tamil Nadu DCPO Exam. TNPSC DCPO Exam 2022 Official Answer Key is scheduled to be released 2-3 days after the exam.
-
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022
-
TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2022
-
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment
-
Free Job Alert 2022
TNPSC DCPO Merit List 2022
A merit list of learners who have qualified for the recruitment rounds will be published in conjunction with the TNPSC DCPO result 2022 that will be issued. A merit list of candidates who turned in the highest possible scores is compiled.
The merit list is decided by a variety of factors, some of which include the number of students who were on the merit list from the previous year, the number of openings that are now available, the average high score on the examination, and a great deal more. Students are strongly encouraged to monitor the Testbook app and the website for updates.
TNPSC DCPO Cut Off Marks 2022
Candidates will get a Cut Off list in addition to their TNPSC DCPO Result 2022. This list will include the minimal qualifying requirements need to proceed with their recruiting rounds.
Candidates who do not match the criteria specified in the TNPSC DCPO Cut Off list will not be permitted to participate in the interview phase of the selection process. The minimum qualifying marks required to be eligible for consideration by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission have not yet been disclosed.
TNPSC DCPO Answer Key Download
Anxiety is common among candidates before to the result. The TNPSC has decided to provide the answer key as soon as possible after the exam in order for applicants to mentally prepare for their results. It should be emphasised that the answer key is not a genuine result, but rather an estimate for candidates’ reference.
Candidates would be on the checkout for the following specific activities.
1: To get the TNPSC DCPO Answer Key, applicants must go to the TNPSC’s official website.
2: Candidates must locate the announcement order notification panel, which will provide the answer key for the specific test, or they may search in the search bar.
3: After finding the notice, applicants should click on the links, and the answer key will be downloaded instantly.
4: The TNPSC DCPO Answer Key is now accessible for students to download or print from the main website. The key is in PDF format.
-
10th Time table 2022
-
12th Time table 2022
-
10th Result 2022
-
12th Result 2022
FAQs
What are the TNPSC DCPO test passing marks?
The minimal passing score for the TNPSC forest apprentice test has not yet been announced.
When is the TNPSC District Child Protection Officer test scheduled to take place?
The TNPSC DCPO examination will take place on June 19, 2022.
When will the TNPSC District Child Protection Officer 2022 Result be available?
The TNPSC DCPO result 2022 will be issued in August 2022.
Will applicants get the same TNPSC DCPO Cut-Off Marks?
No, the cut-off marks will be determined per category.
How can I make the TNPSC DCPO Officer Merit List?
Candidates who do very well on the TNPSC DCPO Officer written exam will be recognized on the Merit List.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post TNPSC DCPO result 2022 Answer key, Cut off marks, Merit list download appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Hall ticket, Call letter download
The UP B.Ed 2022 Admit Card will be available for download on or around June 25th 2022. Candidates will be able to do so up to the day of the examination itself. Candidates may get their UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 using the online registration system. To get your hall ticket, you must enter your user ID and password.
UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022
A predetermined location will be selected to conduct counseling sessions with candidates who meet the requirements. Rohilkhand University will publish the call letter to participate in the examination. Candidates are urged to get a copy of their admit cards from the linked website to be involved in the examination.
|University Name
|Bareilly University
|Name of Exam
|Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (JEE B.Ed.) 2022
|UP B.Ed. Application Dates
|18 April 2022 To 15 May 2022
|UP B.Ed. Exam Admit Card Date
|25th June 2022
|UP B.Ed. Entrance Exam Date
|6th July 2022
|UP B.Ed Session Starting Date
|29 August 2022
Candidates must carry two printouts of their admit card, a valid photo identification, and a black ballpoint pen on the day of the exam. It contains information such as the date of the exam, the hour of the exam, and its location. If you follow our website, you will be able to get all of the most recent details about the UP B.Ed Admit Card 2022.
The students must verify all the information they have provided in their admit cards after downloading their admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Exam. Candidates must get in touch with the appropriate university authorities if there are any printing errors or other types of errors ahead of their entrance inside the examination room or centre.
-
B.Ed. Time Table 2022
-
B.Ed. Result 2022
-
Sarkari Result 2022
-
Free Job Alert 2022
-
University Result 2022
-
University time table 2022
UP B.Ed JEE Hall Ticket 2022
The authorities are now administering the entrance examination for the period 2022-23. The Uttar Pradesh B.ED Admit Card shall not be sent out to any candidates by the appropriate authorities. To get the UP B.Ed Hall Ticket, candidates must input specific facts about themselves since it will only be available to registered applicants. Because it serves as the candidates’ identification card, the UP B.Ed JEE Hall Ticket is one of the essential papers that must be shown throughout the evaluation process.
Applicants must get in touch with the relevant authorities as soon as possible if they discover that their UP B.Ed 202 Admit Card has any problem or typo. And requested that they fix the issue and supply the updated UP B.Ed hall ticket. Candidates are strongly encouraged to read the whole post from beginning to finish since we have included all of the essential information on the UP B.Ed Hall Ticket 2022 in our writing.
UP B.Ed Call letter Download 2022
Applicants who are planning to take the exam need to have a look at this section. Everyone who applies will be expected to bring certain items to the testing location. It is essential because the applicants who bring the necessary documentation will be the only ones allowed to take the exam. The candidates must provide a hard copy of their Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Hall Ticket. It is one of the most influential papers they will need to bring.
Look through this page if you are one of the many candidates who do not know how to get the UP B.Ed Hall Ticket. We have also given a link for downloading the UP B.Ed Call Letter that can be seen below in the post. This link will become active on June 25th. If the link does not function, you may make use of the instructions that are provided here.
-
PM Kisan Status
-
PM Kisan eKYC
-
FF Redeem Code Today
-
Omicron COVID Variant
-
Covid Vaccine Certificate
How to Download UP B.Ed admit card 2022?
The instructions for downloading the admit card for the UP B.Ed 2022 exam are as follows:
- You may get started with the procedure by going to the official website of the UP B.Ed 2022.
- In addition, the screen will now display the official website’s homepage in its entirety.
- You’ll need to scroll down the page to locate the link to get your B.Ed admission card.
- Now, touch on the link, and the gadget will automatically open a new page for you.
- It would be best if you got started by carefully entering all the needed data there.
- After that, choose the option to submit your information, and the admit card will be shown on the device.
- Download it once you have checked all the information written on it.
- Make sure you save a physical copy of the admission card for your records.
|Official Portal
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Hall ticket, Call letter download appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
CUET PG Syllabus 2022 Exam Pattern details PDF Download
Many students are going to take the CUET 2022 exam, which was recently announced by the National Testing Agency and the University Grant Commission. Aspirants have asked to provide the CUET 2022 Syllabus, so here it is! With this information, you will be able to better prepare for your exam and achieve a higher level of success. You will be able to learn about the exam patterns according to which the question paper will be administered if you use the CUET PG Syllabus for UG Admission.
CUET PG Syllabus 2022
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the CUET PG Syllabus 2022 on the official website for all subjects. The syllabus can be found here. The CUET PG exam will be given twice a year, and it will cover a total of 27 subjects. Candidates who are planning on taking the entrance exam and intend to do so to gain admission to one of the colleges affiliated with the universities participating in the exam are required to be familiar with every aspect of the CUET 2022 Syllabus. The CUET (PG) 2022 will be held in English and Hindi (Bilingual), except for papers on language and Sahitya.
|Conducting Body
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Full-Form
|Central University Entrance Test (CUET)
|Exam Name
|CUET PG 2022
|Category
|Syllabus
|Medium
|English & Hindi
|Test Pattern
|Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions
|No. of Questions
|100
|Time Duration
|2 hours (120 minutes)
|Marking Scheme
|4 marks for each correct answer
|Negative Marking
|1 mark for incorrect answer
|Official website
|&
To assist you in your preparation for the online CUET entrance exam, we have provided you with the CUET PG syllabus. Suppose you are interested in enrolling in a technical programme. In that case, you will need to demonstrate a strong grasp of various subjects and topics in both the humanities and the sciences, including English, Reasoning, General Aptitude, Analytical Skills, Teaching Aptitude, and so on. Download the subject-by-subject CUET PG Syllabus PDF from the link provided below so that you can access it whenever you need to while you are studying.
-
Sarkari Result 2022
-
Free Job Alert 2022
-
12th Result 2022
-
12th Time table 2022
-
University Result 2022
-
University time table 2022
CUET PG Exam Pattern 2022
The Common University Entrance Test (also known as CUET) exam pattern for the year 2022 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates interested in enrolling in undergraduate degree programs at participating universities are required to investigate the CUET 2022 exam pattern. They can access the CUET exam pattern 2022 on the organization’s official website, where they will find information regarding the total number of marks, the marking scheme, the exam duration, the type of questions, and the exam mode.
The CUET PG 2022 exam consists of multiple-choice questions, with a total of one hundred.
The question paper for the CUET 2022 will be given to candidates for 2 hours (120 minutes).
Each correct response will result in the candidates receiving 4 points, while each incorrect answer will lose 1 point. There will be no awarding or deducting points for questions left unanswered or blank. The CUET PG 2022 Exam Pattern is explained below according to each code.
CUET Exam Pattern Important Instructions 2022
The CUET 2022 examination will be split into two parts and administered on separate days, with each part corresponding to a different set of subjects.
The applicants will be allowed to take a maximum of examinations during the morning session of Slot 1, which will take place in the morning. One language from Section IA, a maximum of two domain-specific subjects from Section II, and one general test from Section III make up these examinations.
The CUET 2022 examination for slot two will take place in the afternoon, and candidates will be able to choose from a total of five different tests to take in one of the following ways:
One language from either Section IA or IB, and a maximum of four subjects more focused on the domain as a whole from Section II.
Two languages from Sections IA and IB, and no more than three more specialized subjects in Section II.
-
Corona Vaccine Certificate
-
Vaccine Certificate Correction
-
Vaccine Certificate Verification
-
Vaccine Certificate by Mobile Number
CUET Syllabus Download PDF 2022
According to the CUET Syllabus 2022, the Central University Entrance Test 2022 will consist of multiple-choice questions and will be worth 100 marks. For your convenience, we have provided comprehensive definitions of the topics covered under each subject.
All students who prepare themselves according to the CUCET 2022 Syllabus have a better chance of passing the exam and moving on to the next step, which is to apply for admission to a university that the UGC funds. In this post, we will go over the steps required to download the CUET 2022 syllabus in PDF format in either Hindi or English. The CUCET 2022 exam pattern will also be provided further down in this post. The CUET examination consists of two separate papers numbered 1 and 2, respectively. However, there are no subjective questions on either of the two papers.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post CUET PG Syllabus 2022 Exam Pattern details PDF Download appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
Bihar Student Credit Card Yojana, Apply online, Form, Eligibility
Employing Good Accounting Services
Avoiding Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
TNPSC DCPO result 2022 Answer key, Cut off marks, Merit list download
Property Investments – Direct and Collective Investments
The "Amish Mafia", Underage Drinking and Host Liability
UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Hall ticket, Call letter download
The Best Medical Insurance Brokers For You
Six Reasons Why Students Prefer Online Learning
CUET PG Syllabus 2022 Exam Pattern details PDF Download
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Toscana Filming Locations
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop