Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 20

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 20
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • On June 20, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $21116.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for June 20, 2022, is $17875.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on June 20, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on June 20, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

An ascending channel is a chart pattern formed from two upward trendlines and drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The ascending channel is also known as a rising channel and channel up. The lower line is identified first, as running along with the lows, defines the trendline. The upper line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running along with the highs. It is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs. 

When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.

Currently, the price of BTC is $19,643.62. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $21,116 and the buy level of BTC is $20,240. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $17,875, and the sell level of BTC is $18,963.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

1655700663 81 Bitcoin BTC Perpetual Contract Price Analysis June 20
BTC Perpetual Future MA (Source: Tradingview)

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Recovery Stalls Near Key Juncture, Key Resistance Intact

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 20, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $17,600 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near $20,500 and $21,000.

  • Bitcoin was able to recover losses from the $17,600 support zone.
  • The price is now still below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair remains at a risk of a fresh decline unless it settles above the $21,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Steady Recovery

Bitcoin price followed a bearish path and declined sharply below the $20,000 support zone. It declined over 10% and even spiked below the $18,000 level.

A low was formed near $17,600 before the price started an upside correction. There was a recovery wave above the $18,000 and $18,500 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $22,950 high to $17,600 low. The price even spiked above the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the bears were active near the $20,500 and $20,750 levels. The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $22,950 high to $17,600 low also acted as a resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $20,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $20,500 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $21,000 level. A close above the $21,000 level could set the pace for a larger increase.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 level.

The next major support is near the $18,800 level. A downside break below the $18,800 support could spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price could test $17,600.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $18,800.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,200, $20,500 and $21,000.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 20

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 20, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 20
google news

2 hours ago |