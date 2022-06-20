Bitcoin Recovery Stalls Near Key Juncture, Key Resistance Intact

- On June 20, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.22.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 20, 2022, is $6.47.
- Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 20, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on June 20, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.
A double top pattern is an extremely bearish technical reversal pattern that forms after an asset has highs twice in a row with a moderate decline between the two highs. This is confirmed when the price of an asset falls below the support level equal to the low between the two previous highs.
Currently, the price of DOT is $7.27. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $8.22, and the buy level of $7.41. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.47 and the sell level of DOT is $6.96.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.