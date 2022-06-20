Bitcoin Recovery Stalls Near Key Juncture, Key Resistance Intact

Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $17,600 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near $20,500 and $21,000.

Bitcoin was able to recover losses from the $17,600 support zone.

The price is now still below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair remains at a risk of a fresh decline unless it settles above the $21,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Steady Recovery

Bitcoin price followed a bearish path and declined sharply below the $20,000 support zone. It declined over 10% and even spiked below the $18,000 level.

A low was formed near $17,600 before the price started an upside correction. There was a recovery wave above the $18,000 and $18,500 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $22,950 high to $17,600 low. The price even spiked above the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the bears were active near the $20,500 and $20,750 levels. The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $22,950 high to $17,600 low also acted as a resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $20,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $20,500 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $21,000 level. A close above the $21,000 level could set the pace for a larger increase.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 level.

The next major support is near the $18,800 level. A downside break below the $18,800 support could spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price could test $17,600.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $18,800.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,200, $20,500 and $21,000.