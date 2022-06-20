Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2022 – Will BSV Hit $500 Soon?

Bullish BSV price prediction is $75.934 to $310.553.

The BSV price will also reach $500 soon.

BSV bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $33.702.

In Bitcoin SV (BSV) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BSV to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Bitcoin SV (BSV) is $63.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $141,448,050 at the time of writing. However, BSV has increased to 8.1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Bitcoin SV (BSV) has a circulating supply of 19,084,882 BSV. Currently, BSV trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC, BitForex, OKX, Digifinex, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Bibox, and BKEX.

What is Bitcoin SV (BSV)?

Bitcoin SV, known as Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), is the native cryptocurrency of Bitcoin SV blockchain. Bitcoin SV is the aftermath of the hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in 2018. The latter is the first hard fork of the original Bitcoin network. Therefore, Bitcoin SV is the second hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain.

Similar to the original Bitcoin network, Bitcoin SV is secured by the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. This ‘Bitcoin clone’ strives to follow Satoshi Nakamato’s original vision of Bitcoin. It confers more scalability to the original protocol. Additionally, the Bitcoin SV network introduced expanded block sizes facilitating to process more transactions.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2022

Bitcoin SV (BSV) holds the 46th position on CoinGecko right now. BSV price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

BSV/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Bitcoin SV (BSV) laid out descending channel pattern, also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.

Currently, Bitcoin SV (BSV) is at $63.44. If the pattern continues, the price of BSV might reach the resistance level of $184.61, $104.754, $84.959 and $63.341. If the trend reverses, then the price of BSV may fall to $42.318.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Bitcoin SV (BSV).

BSV/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Bitcoin SV (BSV).

Resistance Level 1 $310.553 Resistance Level 2 $220.423 Resistance Level 3 $155.868 Resistance Level 4 $107.783 Resistance Level 5 $75.934 Support Level 1 $48.016 Support Level 2 $33.702 BSV Support & Resistance Level

The charts show that BSV has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BSV might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $310.553.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BSV might plummet to almost $33.702, a bearish signal.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Bitcoin SV (BSV) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BSV lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Bitcoin SV (BSV) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the BSV price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, BSV is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of BSV at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BSV is at a level of 58.48. This means that BSV is neither in an oversold nor an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Bitcoin SV (BSV). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Bitcoin SV (BSV). Currently, BSV lies in the range of 20.690, so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Bitcoin SV (BSV). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of BSV lies above 50, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, BSV’s RSI is at 58.48, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of BSV with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin SV (BSV).

BTC Vs ETH Vs BSV Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the trend of BSV is moving in an opposite direction with respect to the trends of BTC and ETH. Thus, if BTC increases, BSV decreases. If BTC decreases, BSV increases.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Bitcoin SV (BSV) might probably attain $540 by 2023.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Bitcoin SV (BSV) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BSV might rally to hit $570 by 2024.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2025

If Bitcoin SV (BSV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, BSV would rally to hit $610.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2026

If Bitcoin SV (BSV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, BSV would rally to hit $650.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2027

If Bitcoin SV (BSV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, BSV would rally to hit $700.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2028

If Bitcoin SV (BSV) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, BSV would hit $730.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Bitcoin SV (BSV), it would witness major spikes. BSV might hit $770 by 2029.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Heliumecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Bitcoin SV (BSV) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Bitcoin SV (BSV) might hit $820 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Heliumnetwork, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BSV. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Bitcoin SV (BSV) in 2022 is $310.553. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Bitcoin SV (BSV) for 2022 is $33.702.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem, the performance of Bitcoin SV (BSV) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $489.75 very soon. But, it might also reach $500 if the investors believe that BSV is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Bitcoin SV (BSV)? Bitcoin SV (BSV) is the native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) blockchain. Bitcoin SV was launched in 2018 as the second hard fork of the original Bitcoin protocol. 2. Where can you purchase Bitcoin SV (BSV)? Bitcoin SV (BSV) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include MEXC, BitForex, OKX, Digifinex, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Bibox, and BKEX. 3. Will Bitcoin SV (BSV) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Bitcoin SV platform, Bitcoin SV (BSV) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Bitcoin SV (BSV)? On April 16, 2021, Bitcoin SV (BSV) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $489.75. 5. Is Bitcoin SV (BSV) a good investment in 2022? Bitcoin SV (BSV) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Bitcoin SV in the past few months, BSV is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Bitcoin SV (BSV) reach $500? Bitcoin SV (BSV) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Bitcoin SV (BSV) will hit $500 soon. 7. What will be Bitcoin SV (BSV) price by 2023? Bitcoin SV (BSV) price is expected to reach $540 by 2023. 8. What will be Bitcoin SV (BSV) price by 2024? Bitcoin SV (BSV) price is expected to reach $570 by 2024. 9. What will be Bitcoin SV (BSV) price by 2025? Bitcoin SV (BSV) price is expected to reach $610 by 2025. 10. What will be Bitcoin SV (BSV) price by 2026? Bitcoin SV (BSV) price is expected to reach $650 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

