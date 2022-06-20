Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2022 – Will BSV Hit $500 Soon?

Bullish BSV price prediction is $75.934 to $310.553.
The BSV price will also reach $500 soon.
BSV bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $33.702.
In Bitcoin SV (BSV) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about BSV to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Bitcoin SV (BSV) is $63.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $141,448,050 at the time of writing. However, BSV has increased to 8.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Bitcoin SV (BSV) has a circulating supply of 19,084,882 BSV. Currently, BSV trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as MEXC, BitForex, OKX, Digifinex, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Bibox, and BKEX.
What is Bitcoin SV (BSV)?
Bitcoin SV, known as Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), is the native cryptocurrency of Bitcoin SV blockchain. Bitcoin SV is the aftermath of the hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in 2018. The latter is the first hard fork of the original Bitcoin network. Therefore, Bitcoin SV is the second hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain.
Similar to the original Bitcoin network, Bitcoin SV is secured by the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. This ‘Bitcoin clone’ strives to follow Satoshi Nakamato’s original vision of Bitcoin. It confers more scalability to the original protocol. Additionally, the Bitcoin SV network introduced expanded block sizes facilitating to process more transactions.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2022
Bitcoin SV (BSV) holds the 46th position on CoinGecko right now. BSV price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The above chart of Bitcoin SV (BSV) laid out descending channel pattern, also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Bitcoin SV (BSV) is at $63.44. If the pattern continues, the price of BSV might reach the resistance level of $184.61, $104.754, $84.959 and $63.341. If the trend reverses, then the price of BSV may fall to $42.318.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Bitcoin SV (BSV).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Bitcoin SV (BSV).
Resistance Level 1
$310.553
Resistance Level 2
$220.423
Resistance Level 3
$155.868
Resistance Level 4
$107.783
Resistance Level 5
$75.934
Support Level 1
$48.016
Support Level 2
$33.702
BSV Support & Resistance Level
The charts show that BSV has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BSV might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $310.553.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BSV might plummet to almost $33.702, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Bitcoin SV (BSV) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BSV lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Bitcoin SV (BSV) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the BSV price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, BSV is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of BSV at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BSV is at a level of 58.48. This means that BSV is neither in an oversold nor an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Bitcoin SV (BSV). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Bitcoin SV (BSV). Currently, BSV lies in the range of 20.690, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Bitcoin SV (BSV). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of BSV lies above 50, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, BSV’s RSI is at 58.48, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of BSV with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin SV (BSV).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the trend of BSV is moving in an opposite direction with respect to the trends of BTC and ETH. Thus, if BTC increases, BSV decreases. If BTC decreases, BSV increases.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Bitcoin SV (BSV)might probably attain $540 by 2023.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Bitcoin SV (BSV) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, BSV might rally to hit $570 by 2024.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2025
If Bitcoin SV (BSV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, BSV would rally to hit $610.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2026
If Bitcoin SV (BSV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, BSV would rally to hit $650.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2027
If Bitcoin SV (BSV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, BSV would rally to hit $700.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2028
If Bitcoin SV (BSV) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, BSV would hit $730.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Bitcoin SV (BSV), it would witness major spikes. BSV might hit $770 by 2029.
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Heliumecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Bitcoin SV (BSV) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Bitcoin SV (BSV) might hit $820 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Heliumnetwork, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BSV. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Bitcoin SV (BSV) in 2022 is $310.553. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Bitcoin SV (BSV) for 2022 is $33.702.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem, the performance of Bitcoin SV (BSV) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $489.75 very soon. But, it might also reach $500 if the investors believe that BSV is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Bitcoin SV (BSV)?
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is the native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) blockchain. Bitcoin SV was launched in 2018 as the second hard fork of the original Bitcoin protocol.
2. Where can you purchase Bitcoin SV (BSV)?
Bitcoin SV (BSV) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include MEXC, BitForex, OKX, Digifinex, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Bibox, and BKEX.
3. Will Bitcoin SV (BSV) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Bitcoin SV platform, Bitcoin SV (BSV) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Bitcoin SV (BSV)?
On April 16, 2021, Bitcoin SV (BSV) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $489.75.
5. Is Bitcoin SV (BSV) a good investment in 2022?
Bitcoin SV (BSV) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Bitcoin SV in the past few months, BSV is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Bitcoin SV (BSV) reach $500?
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Bitcoin SV (BSV) will hit $500 soon.
7. What will be Bitcoin SV (BSV) price by 2023?
Bitcoin SV (BSV) price is expected to reach $540 by 2023.
8. What will be Bitcoin SV (BSV) price by 2024?
Bitcoin SV (BSV) price is expected to reach $570 by 2024.
9. What will be Bitcoin SV (BSV) price by 2025?
Bitcoin SV (BSV) price is expected to reach $610 by 2025.
10. What will be Bitcoin SV (BSV) price by 2026?
Bitcoin SV (BSV) price is expected to reach $650 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
20% to 30% of the staffing is estimated to be cut off from the ByBit exchange platform.
Resources may be assigned with additional tasks and functioning.
The ByBit exchange platform is joining the list of companies that are reducing their staff numbers because of the market crash. A letter seems to be circulating within the organization by the CEO, Ben Zhou. It is mentioned in the letter that the resource growth has been exponential whereas the business growth is not directly proportional to it.
The circulation of the document has been confirmed by many sources and the percentage of lay-offs is estimated to be 20 to 30. Also, it would not be a shock if it rises to around 50%. In the letter, Zhou additionally throws importance on the fact that the team will be shortened.
Professionals may have to take up extra or combinational tasks since the management is planning to reduce the overlapping function. ByBit had staffing of only a few hundred in 2020 and now it holds a staff capacity of a few thousand.
Crypto Crash Snatches Jobs
The huge exchange platforms in the crypto market are cutting off their resources, and the reason stated in the market falling. The list includes Coinbase, Gemini, and Crypto.com. When looking into the percentage, Coinbase closed 18%, Gemini 10%, and Crypto.com laid off 5%.
Whereas, Binance, Kraken, and LBank are carrying on an active hiring process as they say the market is being expanded. This questions the logic provided by the firms that are removing the staff.
To celebrate the brand’s 22nd anniversary, VERTU Paris is unveiling the new VERTU Constellation X Ulm™ smartphone through an exclusive sales process. For this occasion, VERTU will set up a unique launch operation on Monday, June 20th. Only 10,555 smartphones will be available for sale via the purchase of an NFT, on the official Vertu Paris website.
After purchasing an NFT, the 10,555 owners will have until September 23, 2022 to choose between two options. First, they could convert their NFT to the Vertu Constellation X ULM™ smartphone and receive it no later than February 2023. Second, they could decide to keep it as an NFT and thus become part of the new VERTU 3.0 business club bringing together the brand’s historical customers and the new web 3.0 community.
For this special launch, BINANCE is collaborating with VERTU Paris. 1,000 NFTs will be on sale on the Binance NFT marketplace. The rest of the NFTs will be available for purchase on the decentralized platform Galler.io and the official VERTU Paris website.
VERTU Constellation X ULM™
With the desire to bring the extraordinary within reach, the new VERTU Constellation X ULM™ is a blend of cutting-edge technological innovation and high fashion craftsmanship.
With an Octa-core processor (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55), coupled with 12GB of RAM, the Vertu Constellation X ULM™ offers ultimate performance to meet the user needs.
The VERTU Constellation X ULM™ is a true everyday companion with its main camera. It features a 50 MP (f/1.9) main lens, a 12 MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 48 MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens to capture the best experiences of your life. Not only shots, but also high-definition videos: [email protected] or [email protected]/60fps.
Combining powerful technology that offers global connectivity with dual SIM, 5G compatibility, a stunning 6.71-inch 120Hz display and a fingerprint sensor for biometric security, the Constellation X Ulm is the perfect companion for those looking to get the latest luxury smartphone on the market or international travelers who are often on the go.
A new smartphone that offers all the luxury services of VERTU Paris
To create its centerpiece, VERTU Paris has partnered exclusively with COMMUNITAKE, an innovator and leader in the world of confidentiality and communication security. COMMUNITAKE’s advanced technology will encrypt all voice and messaging exchanges to prevent interception of voice and data, as well as location. All VERTU Paris security services can be found on the COMMUNITAKE website.
Each VXCP NFT holder will also have access to exclusive, private events that bring together the most influential and successful people on VERTU’s 300,000+ private buyer list and new VERTU3.0 Club members, as well as Hall of Famers (like Elon Musk, Stephen Joseph Squeri and other successful entrepreneurs).
A large-scale marketing operation for VERTU’s 22nd anniversary. The VERTU Constellation X Ulm™ 22nd Anniversary will be produced in limited quantities of only 10,555 units total, and available exclusively through the purchase of the VERTU Non-Fungible Token (VCXP). Starting this Monday, June 20, 2022, 10,555 NFTs go on sale for $5,175 (Constellation X Ulm™ selling price: $14,890).
In this way, VERTU combines luxury with the new world of crypto and the privacy of the Blockchain.
To celebrate its 22nd Anniversary, VERTU is also offering the VERTU community a series of extraordinary prizes offered to all owners of this first NFT collection. In total, no less than $4.68 million will be redistributed to the community in two forms:
VERTU will award cryptocurrency prizes ranging from $20,000, $50,000 or $100,000 for every 79 NFTs sold.
When the 10555 NFTs have been sold, a contest will be held to award 4 grand prizes totaling $1 million (4 Bentley Bentaygas in VERTU colors and VERTU interior edition). Winners will be chosen at an event during Fashion Week 2022 live streamed worldwide from Paris for 3 smartphone/NFT owners, and 1 winner will be drawn from the live stream viewers of the event.
At the same time, VERTU Paris will make a donation of $500,000 to Médecins Sans Frontières, an international, independent medical humanitarian organisation.
About VERTU Paris:
VERTU Paris aims to provide its customers with the world’s best luxury cell phone experience, combining unmatched craftsmanship and materials with innovative technology and unique services. Today, VERTU Paris leads a market it pioneered over a decade ago.
Vertu is renowned for its personalized services: a carefully selected set of exclusive offerings, content and support to enhance the lifestyle of the VERTU Paris customer. At the heart of these services is VERTU CONCIERGE, which provides luxury lifestyle assistance and enrichment for the most discerning clients and exclusive to VERTU Paris users.
Vanakkam Web3 Meet-up was held to discuss the NFTs accessible.
Onmeta is India’s reliable fiat-crypto gateway.
Vanakam Web3 Chennai meetup was held on Sunday in World Trade Centre in Perungudi. The event was hosted by Kissflow a cloud-based forms automation and Chaal Pritam, a blockchain developer, and full-stack JS organized the event.
Kanalabs a Friendly super-app for DeFi, MadrasDAO, BlodDao, Phuck Yall, and Tick Eth is a partner of the event. Mr. Pradeep a singer and film composer joined the event and shared thoughts about Web3 and NFT things and more than 100 people participated in the event.
Web3 Meet-up
Vanakkam Web3 Meet-up was held to discuss the NFTs accessible with Onmeta, India’s reliable fiat-crypto gateway. This platform intends to make it easier for people to buy crypto assets with their own funds and accelerate the adoption of web3 blockchain technology.
The event helped people to explore the future’s decentralized platforms and understand the convergence of technologies that support the Web 3.0 Experience in-depth.
The first edition of the Chennai Web3 meetup was held on 23rd April and sponsored by GUVI. GUVI is an Indian-based online platform for learning computer programming. It provides free and paid coding classes in Indian languages to students and working professionals.