Business Etiquette Awareness Quiz – Your Manners Matter! Do They Make the Grade?
Workplace manners do matter!
Many studies have shown that workplace incivilities create tension and stress in all types of office settings. Business etiquette encompasses much more than saying “please,” “thank you” “hello” and “goodbye” to coworkers – although these common courtesies do help.
Test your etiquette knowledge. How would you handle these situations? I’m willing to bet you could use a refresher course in basic business manners. Do you manners make the grade? Take this quiz and find out.
1. The following is a proper introduction: “Ms. Boss, I’d like you to meet our client, Mr. Smith.” (True or False)
False. First mention the name of the person of greatest authority or importance. Gender or age is not the deciding factor. When a client is involved, he or she should be mentioned first. A proper business introduction should mention first and last names: “Bill Smith… “
2. If someone forgets to introduce you, it’s appropriate to move on with the conversation without saying anything. (True or False)
False. You should say something like: “My name is _______, I don’t believe we’ve met.” Or, “I am __________, Joe’s wife, and you are?”
3. If YOU forget someone’s name, don’t worry about it. Keep talking. (True or False)
False. It’s OK to admit you can’t remember. Say something like: “Your face is familiar, please help me with your name.” Or, “My mind just went blank, your name is?” Or say: “I’m Marjorie Brody;” then the other person will usually say his or her name.
4. When shaking hands, a man should wait for a woman to extend her hand. (True or False)
False. With greater numbers of women in the workforce, business etiquette has become gender neutral. Women don’t have to hesitate to offer their hands first.
5. Who goes through the revolving door first?
a. Host
b. Visitor
a. Host. That allows him or her to be ready on the other side to lead the guest to where they are meeting.
6. It’s OK to hold private conversations in office bathrooms, elevators and other public spaces. (True or False)
False. The saying “The walls have ears” is true. You never know who could be hearing intimate details of your life or business transaction/conversation. And, it’s inconsiderate at best that you are invading these public areas by being loud.
7. You should always carry a drink in your left hand at a cocktail party. (True or False)
True. This will allow you to properly greet someone with a handshake without having to juggle your drink.
8. What percentage of the message that you communicate to someone is conveyed through your visual appearance?
a. 30%
b. 55%
c. 75%
b. 55% Remember, your package does count – that means your wardrobe should fit and be appropriate for the setting, and you should be properly groomed. Also pay attention to your body language, and don’t forget to smile!
9. When two businesspeople are communicating, the average visual distance is:
a. 1 1/2 feet
b. 3 feet
c. 7 feet
b. 3 feet Any closer and you could be invading their personal space. Any further and you’d have to yell. This distance will vary depending on the country. It’s important to understand cultural differences before doing business in foreign countries.
10. It is appropriate to tell a business associate that his fly is open. (True or False)
True. Otherwise, he will be embarrassed when he learns about it. Why let others see him in this state, if you can take him aside and subtly tell him to zip up? Imagine how you’d feel if no one told you!
11. It is appropriate for women to wear sexy outfits to a company cocktail party. (True or False)
False. The key word here is “company.” This is still a business event, so women need to dress appropriately and professionally.
12. Women should wear stockings and men should wear socks for “business casual” attire. (True or False)
True. Bare feet are almost NEVER acceptable in any work-related setting. The only exception – if your company retreat or business trip is at a beach or pool location and everyone else has on flip flops or sandals. “Business casual” does not mean “dress down.”
13. Your water and wine glasses are placed on the right side of your setting. (True or False)
True Water and wine glasses go on the right hand side above the plate. Remember, glass has five letters, so does the word “right.”
14. To signify that you do not want any wine, turn your wine glass upside down. (True or False)
False All you have to do is wave your hand over it when asked or say, “No thank you.” Most waiters or waitresses will not ask again.
15. Bread should be cut into small pieces with a knife. (True or False)
False Break off small pieces by hand to butter and then eat.
16. The host – the one who does the inviting – pays for the lunch. (True or False)
True Find out your company’s policies BEFORE inviting clients to lunch. Be selective about the restaurant and make sure it’s within your budget.
17. You place your napkin on the chair when finished dining and when leaving the table. (True or False)
False The napkin (cloth or linen) is placed on the table, to the left of the plate when finished eating.
18. If you are disconnected, it is the caller’s responsibility to redial. (True or False)
True You initiated the call; you have to redial if something happens to the connection. It doesn’t matter how it happened.
19. When using a speaker phone, you should announce if anyone else is present before a conversation begins. (True or False)
True If you must use a speaker phone (something I recommend avoiding unless it’s a group call), it is rude not to inform all parties involved in the conversation who is present.
20. If you’re out of the office it’s important to change your voice-mail message. (True or False)
True You should record a greeting that says something like: “I’m out of the office today, April 12. If you need help, please contact _________ at extension 12.” Or, say: “I’m out today, April 12, but will be back on ___________.”
21. It’s OK to send confidential information and large attachments in an
e-mail message. (True or False)
False First, there is no such thing as private e-mail. Even after you think you’ve deleted a message, any competent IT professional can retrieve it from your hard drive. And, the message also travels to other mail servers during the entire messaging process. Rule of thumb: NEVER send confidential or private information. Second: never send a large attachment. Consider using traditional mail methods (USPS, UPS, FedEx), because the recipient may have trouble downloading the file (taking too much time or space on their hard drive).
22. Important mail should be answered within:
a. 48 hours
b. 4 days
c. One week
a. 48 hours Follow up is critical in business. Anything more than two days is unprofessional and will likely cost you a client or business deal.
23. “Dear Sir/Ms.” should be avoided as a salutation. (True or False)
True It shows you didn’t take the time to get a name and shows no respect or the recipient.
24. Thank-you notes should be typed. (True or False)
False A nicely handwritten thank-you note works wonders – the recipient feels special and appreciates the fact you took the time to personalize the note by handwriting it.
25. During a meeting it’s OK to leave your cell phone on just in case you are expecting a call. (True or False)
False It’s rude to your fellow attendees and any speakers if your cell phone rings during a meeting. Turn it off or put it on vibrate mode.
26. If you overhear a colleague’s conversation in a cubicle, it’s OK to
comment on what you just heard. (True or False)
False. Discretion is advised in this situation. In general, try not to eavesdrop on your fellow cubicle dwellers. But, sometimes, you DO overhear information. This is the time to pretend you didn’t. Of course, there are always exceptions.
Score:
0-8 correct – Uh oh! You’re probably one of those people who forget to fill the photocopier with paper, and steal paperclips from a coworker’s desk. Tsk tsk. I bet your coworkers don’t think much of you. I also doubt you’ll get that coveted promotion. Buy an etiquette book or consider hiring a coach to help polish your professionalism – before it’s too late.
9-17 correct – You occasionally forget which fork to use for salad during a business meal, and you may also forget that sweat pants aren’t appropriate when the dress code is “business casual.” Still, there’s hope for you. Find a role model/mentor and vow to improve your workplace etiquette.
18-26 correct — Not bad. You probably remembered to send a thank-you note to the client you met last week. It’s probably also safe to assume that you’d never forget to call your office if you expect to be late. Don’t act too smug around others, however. The consummate professional never gloats, but tries to help others improve and work efficiently as a team.
Best Job Oriented Courses After Graduation In Commerce
Let us see few of the courses after graduation:
The regular post-graduate courses:
Masters in Commerce (M.Com):
Most of the students after completing B.Com choose this course after graduation. This is a 2-year course and students choose this course in various streams like Business, Accounting, Finance, Taxation, Marketing, Economics, Management etc.
Job Opportunities: By doing this course after graduation you can join nationalized banks as a PO or Customer Relation Executive, company law assistant, Junior Accountant, insurance companies at Credit Officer. Etc.
MBA:
This is another popular course after B.Com. This 2-year course can be taken up only after your graduation and clear your entrance examination and group discussions. After your B.Com you can take up Financial Management, Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Systems Management for better job prospects.
Masters in management:
You need not choose MBA to earn this. This course after graduation is another two years program for catering to particular areas of business like marketing or accounting. It is provided in various well-developed countries.
There are various career options like Company Secretary (CS), Chartered Accountancy (CA) and Work Accountancy (CWA) which offers lucrative salary packages.
Eligibility criteria:
If you want to be a part of ICAI then you need to become B.Com graduation with a minimum of 55 % marks and must complete three years of the course. You must also take up communicational and management courses. CWA is ideally a three-year course if completed in one sitting.
Job Opportunities:
After this course, you can take up jobs in financial institutions, public sector, and private banks, government departments, international organizations, multinational companies, investment companies etc.
New Courses :
Diploma in Banking and Services: 2-year diploma course offered by IFBI
Certified Financial Planners: Duration of 6 months to 1 year offered by various Financial Institutes in Mumbai.
Certified Bank Manager Program: 2 years course offered by IBMR, Hyderabad
Certificate Course in Project Finance: Offered by two institutes in India: IIBF, IFMR
CRISIL Certified Analyst Programme (CCAP): 2-year course offered by CRISIL Research Company.
International Courses for Commerce Graduates:
If you want to work in MNCs then you need to take up international courses after graduation in Commerce like:
Certified Management Accountant (CMA): Offered by Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). It offers Financial analysis, planning, control, professional ethics etc. There are two examinations that you need to clear in this course.
Certified Public Accounting (CPA): This course has good quality standard anywhere in the world. The course and the exam are conducted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA): It is similar to CA. There are 14 papers to clear this exam.
Roscoe Village Offers Education and Entertainment
Imagine a living history community offering glimpses into the past through costumed interpreters, craftsman demonstrators, and old-fashioned shops and restaurants that give a flavor of life in the 1800s. Living history, blooming gardens, shopping, dining, lodging–Historic Roscoe Village offers something for everyone. A restored 1830s canal town, Roscoe is located along what once was the Ohio-Erie Canal. In an effort to enhance its mission to interpret Ohio’s Canal Era, each year Roscoe hosts various festivals, special events, and holiday activities that both educate and provide fun entertainment for guests. Set in the heart of Coshocton County, Ohio, Roscoe Village is just 90 minutes east of Columbus and 2 hours south of Cleveland, along State Route 16 and near the junction of U.S. Route 36.
Historic tours through the Village take guests back in time to the slower pace of life in an 1830s canal town. While strolling through the restored living history buildings, guests may see actual artisans at work, including a blacksmith, a weaver, a printer, a cooper, and a broom maker; observe old-time cooking demonstrations; sit in on a reenactment of an 1800s school lesson; view a full-scale canal boat replica; visit the immaculately groomed gardens displaying an array of colors; or participate in hands-on learning demonstrations like candle dipping, tin punching, or weaving.
At the Roscoe Village Visitor Center, find unique hand-crafted items made by Roscoe Village artisans for sale, including candle holders, weavings, wooden toys, rolling pins and other wood items, and brooms. Schedule a special candlelit tour with the group sales staff, or enjoy seasonal tours such as the “Spirit of Roscoe” (available September and October) or “A Roscoe Christmas” (available November and December). Group rates are also available for all tours.
A venue for fine dining and quaint hotel accommodations, the Inn at Roscoe Village contains 51 rooms and an elegant Parlor, featuring Shaker-style furniture, reasonable rates, and quality service in a comfortable relaxed atmosphere. Fully handicap-accessible, the Inn has been updated with new furnishings and a wireless Internet service, providing an attractive stay for both the business and pleasure traveler. In addition, the Inn has a variety of banquet, meeting, and private dining rooms for every occasion.
Visitors can browse the old-fashioned shops housed in original 19th century buildings and filled with area crafts, elegant home furnishings, books, baskets, gourmet coffees and foods, and much more. Besides hosting its own shopping establishments, Roscoe is also home to several independently owned and operated businesses. Exquisite jewelry, pottery (including a paint-your-own pottery studio), leather goods, musical instruments, antiques, and hand-made baskets name a few of the original items available at these stores. The Shops of Roscoe Village will open early or stay late to accommodate groups.
While at Roscoe Village, guests can satisfy the most particular of appetites at one of two restaurants. Choose the elegant dining of King Charley’s Dining Room and Tavern or the rustic atmosphere of the Old Warehouse Restaurant. For a snack in the midst of enjoying the sights, grab some goodies or a cappuccino or hot chocolate made to order at the Cheesery, Roscoe’s gourmet coffee and tea shop.
Also located in Roscoe Village is the Johnson Humrickhouse Museum, an accredited member of the American Association of Museums, which features a Native American Collection, an Americana Collection, an Oriental Gallery, the Eclectic Collection, and special rotating exhibits. In addition, guests can climb aboard the horse-drawn Monticello III for a peaceful 40-minute float down a restored section of the Ohio-Erie Canal. The knowledgeable canal boat captain will entertain your group with long-ago stories and interesting facts about the canal. Group charters are available.
Guests seeking a more active day can journey down the Towpath, a one-mile walking and bicycle trail that runs from Roscoe Village to Coshocton Lake Park. Lake Park features a water park; camping facilities; a variety of nature trails ranging from ½ mile to two miles in length; and paddle boating. Also in Coshocton County, the nearby wineries and the Pomerene Center for the Arts are unique attractions. Roscoe Village is located 30 minutes from the world’s largest Amish population in Holmes County, Ohio, and 20 minutes from the village of Dresden, the basket capital and home of the Longaberger Homestead. The Wilds, a wild animal preserve is just down the road, as is Salt Fork State Park. For more information, call Historic Roscoe Village at (800) 877-1830. www.roscoevillage.com.
A Case For Financial Intelligence For Wives And Mothers
Marriage relationship coaching experiences has made me aware that many husbands do not involve their wives in family financial decisions. I have learned, unfortunately, from these experiences that these husbands feel their wives waste money and could not be trusted with family financial management.
These husbands are quick to state that their wives have no capacity to manage money. The vehemence of these men made me wonder about my own philosophy of involving my wife in all my financial dealings. A cursory look at my financial situation, achievements – material and otherwise – was enough elementary evidence that they are wrong when compared with the situation and achievement of these cases I am acquainted with.
However, I felt that there is a chance that I am not seeing the whole picture as one or two other aspects of my life may have given me the material advantage I seem to have over these men. Some of these are my peers and contemporaries while others are my betters and those below me.
One common denominator among the men who believe that their wives ought not to be involved in family financial management is that they have not that critical combination of some wealth, peace and harmony at home. Where they have more materials than me, they have nothing that could be called a home in the sense of the world. These men prefer spending their times in drinking parlours, hanging out with the other woman or staying back at work long after the close of business; just escape confrontation from their wives.
It would make a great subject for some scientific study to research which family financial management type produce better peace, harmony and wealth for the family.
In my opinion, wives and mothers require practical hands-on experience in family financial management. They would not use any other person’s money to learn that. It would be the money of the family either earned by the husband or herself. Husbands who complain about their wives wasting money would lose in the end if she does not learn how to management money from the beginning by wasting some of your money as part of the learning process. Men waste more than the women. It is a matter of trust. If a woman knows that she is trusted and that her home is indeed her home by the faithfulness of the husband, she would be a champion in all things.
Meanwhile, here are two great reasons why wives and mothers should be given hands on experience in financial intelligence:
· Death – untimely or otherwise: Untimely death is why people take insurance covers. The intent is to ensure that one’s loved ones are not left in bad financial situations after their demise. Experience is indicating that a household needs more than a lot of cash to be wealthy, comfortable or financially secure. Financial intelligence and the skill for the management of money have been found to be critical to what happens with the family finance and over and above the family’s earning power. This thinking agrees with the fact that it is not how much money one makes that make him or her wealthy but how much he or she could save. A man’s wealth, hard work and name could be rubbished by sudden death if his wife has no financial intelligence and capacity to manage money and wealth. All the wealth including insurance money would be frittered away in a matter of months, leaving the whole family in penury. If the wife of the deceased is practised in financial management growing from the trust her husband gave her with financial matters when he was alive, she would do much better with these resources.
· Peace and Comfort at Home: One of the situations of homes where the wife has no financial skill and power is constant squabbles, feeling of insecurity and lack of peace. The worst place to raise children that a man hope would represent his name and place in the society is in a house where the wife and mother is alienated because she is not trusted with finance. In homes where the man is menacingly wealthy and powerful, the woman transfers her aggression on the children and house helps and this takes away the peace and comfort of that home. Where the man is a struggling man who does not know that his family finance would have been better managed by a financially intelligent wife and provides money in bits to the wife to buy soap, fish and a few cups of rice each time, the wife would live with the thought that she is not trusted. She would conclude that the lack of trust is because of the lack of love. She would seek for the love and trust elsewhere and the rest you can imagine.
The common complaint of men who do not want to involve their wives in family financial management is that their wives do not know how to manage money. And my question is – how could she when she is not given a chance? Nobody comes into the world with financial wizardry. The world’s topmost financial wizards have had to learn it through trial and error. Women in the corporate world have proven to be as financially smart as any man.
Regardless of how well you provide for a wife but do not trust her, it would be hard for her to appreciate your love or claim of love for her. The truth is that trust precedes love. It is not possible to love anybody you do not trust and it is better to be trusted than to be loved and women of all cultures know this fact.
One of the most obvious ways to show trust to a woman is by giving her financial latitude. Granted that there could be financial losses in the process, but there is no other way to have a wife or anybody for that matter learn financial intelligence and gain the skill for money management except she or he is managing money and have made one or more mistakes in the process. There is no difference between you and her in the learning process.
Give it a try.
