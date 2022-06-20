News
Children under 5 can get COVID-19 vaccine at Mall of America
On the heels of the CDC this weekend recommending COVID-19 vaccines for children between 6 months and 5 years old, state health officials announced Sunday that appointments are being taken for Minnesota children in that age range at the state-run Mall of America vaccination site.
This follows final authorization of the vaccine for this age group.
Along with the Mall of America site, vaccines for children will be available at pediatricians, clinics and pharmacies.
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in waves over the next week to providers in Minnesota. The Mall of America location will begin administering the vaccine as early as June 22.
Parents can now book appointments for the Pfizer vaccine at the Mall of America site online by going to The site will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
“This is an important and exciting time for many families as our youngest Minnesotans can now receive important protection against COVID-19 through vaccination,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We know that even young children can get very sick from this virus, and that’s why it’s important for all of us to continue doing everything we can to protect our loved ones and our communities from COVID-19. Now is a great time to make sure the entire family is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.”
Minnesota pediatricians and health care providers also echoed this excitement about today’s news.
“Parents and families have been struggling for 2 years to keep their children healthy, and for the youngest ones who couldn’t wear a mask, this often meant keeping them at home. But now, our youngest patients from 6 months to 5 years old, will finally be able to receive a vaccine that will help protect them against this virus,” said Dr. Sheldon Berkowitz, president of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MNAAP), in a news release.
More than 320 primary care providers, pediatric and family medicine offices, federally qualified health centers, local public health agencies, tribal health offices, and Indian Health Service locations report that they will offer the vaccine to children in this age group.
‘At the end of the day, it’s on us’: As Chicago White Sox hover around .500, José Abreu dismisses criticism of Tony La Russa
Houston Astros mascot Orbit walked around foul territory with a small disco ball hanging from a string. The mascot would stop and encourage the person close to the ball to dance.
Orbit neared the left-field foul line, where the Chicago White Sox were stretching Friday. José Abreu was the closest player. Abreu obliged with some dance moves before returning to his stretching.
The next day, Orbit held a sign challenging any Sox player to a paper airplane contest before eventually competing with someone associated with the Astros.
Abreu laughed when the topic came up before Sunday’s game.
“I’m too old to be playing with all that stuff, especially because I don’t know what he was planning to do,” Abreu said through an interpreter.
It was a light moment on a 4-2 trip for the Sox, who wrapped up a three-game series Sunday night with a 4-3 loss at Minute Maid Park.
The Sox won all three games in Detroit but fell short in their attempt to win a second straight series as the Astros’ J.J. Matijevic and Mauricio Dubón homered against Michael Kopech.
Kopech allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings in his first outing since leaving his June 12 start against the Texas Rangers after two-thirds of an inning with right knee discomfort.
Luis Robert had an RBI double in the fifth and scored on AJ Pollock’s triple during a two-run eighth. The Sox brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but the comeback came up short.
Before the game, Abreu, 35, acknowledged his teammates — veterans and younger players — for their versatility while the Sox have juggled injuries.
“They are giving us their best effort and that’s something you really have to recognize and that has a lot of value,” Abreu said. “That shows the character that they have and the character of this team. At the same time, we have to recognize all the good jobs the coaching staff and training staff have been doing with all of us, trying to overcome all the situations and trying to keep us in good health.”
A key contributor is scheduled to return Monday in shortstop Tim Anderson. He has been on the injured list retroactive to May 30 with a strained right groin.
“We’re a different team when he plays,” said Sox manager Tony La Russa, who also noted Danny Mendick’s strong play at the position while Anderson has been out. “We exchanged texts the last two days and (Sunday) morning, and he said he’s ready to go.
“He’s leading off (Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field) and we’ll be better because he’s there.”
Anderson is a source of instant offense, slashing .356/.393/.503 in 40 games.
He’ll rejoin a lineup that has watched Abreu heat up in the past month. Entering Sunday, the first baseman had slashed .345/.463/.600 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs in his previous 29 games, raising his average from .197 to .267. Abreu leads the Sox in homers (nine) and RBIs (32).
“You know that you won’t be able to produce every time,” Abreu said. “But you have to be ready for when those times come to you and you have to take advantage of those times.”
The Sox still are looking to put it all together. They have hovered around .500, one game under entering Sunday night.
Abreu said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism of La Russa.
“It’s easy to blame the manager when things aren’t going right, but at the end of the day, it’s on us,” Abreu said. “We are the ones who are performing on the field. The responsibility has to be on us.
“It’s easy to say whatever you want to say, or the critics will say whatever about the manager. But they are not here. They are not in the clubhouse. They don’t know how united or how good we are. Everybody knows we’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries. People don’t know how you have to overcome those situations and being able to play every day.
“In order for them to blame Tony, that’s easy. But they don’t know how good we are in the clubhouse.”
Abreu said the players support La Russa “because we all know at the end of the day it’s our responsibility to perform the way we can perform on the field. It’s not his responsibility.
“I can tell you as a person, as a leader, he’s all that you can ask for in a manager.”
Roster move
Before Sunday’s game, the Sox recalled outfielder Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte and placed reliever Matt Foster on the bereavement list.
Haseley, acquired in a March 29 trade with the Philadelphia Phillies, has a .280/.344/.482 slash line with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 51 games with Charlotte. He played in five games for the Sox from April 20-24, going 2-for-10 with two walks.
In his last 17 games with the Knights, Haseley is batting .382 with six doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs, 17 runs, six stolen bases and a .721 slugging percentage.
“Anytime you get an opportunity like this, you obviously take advantage of it and give it everything you’ve got,” Haseley said before Sunday’s game. “I’m grateful to have been performing well the last few weeks and obviously I hope to continue doing it here. Not trying to change anything, just be myself and see what happens, help the team win.”
Lakeland business center’s growth plan sparks neighborhood protest
Neighbors who live near the St. Croix Business Center in Lakeland are protesting plans to expand the center, saying it would dramatically change the use of the property.
The business center, completed in 2000, currently is home to Premium Moving & Storage, Metro Dentalcare and Surf and Turf Direct.
Owner Jacki Aldridge has applied for an amended conditional-use permit for the property to allow for up to three additional tenants and to permit internal division of the building’s warehouse space. She also wants to add a new portable loading dock on the west side of the existing warehouse space and overnight parking for tenant service trucks in an enclosed fenced area.
The Lakeland City Council is expected to vote on the amended CUP application at their meeting Tuesday night.
The 2.7-acre parcel, located at 44 St. Croix Trail S., is zoned retail business, and Aldridge’s plans do not require a variance or for the land to be rezoned, said Lakeland City Clerk Michelle Elsner.
Residents who live near the business center in the city’s Elmwood neighborhood have raised a number of concerns about the plans since they were first considered by the Lakeland City Council last fall. Among them: increased large-truck traffic, diesel noise and pollution, and increased operations at the site.
One of the most vocal critics has been Julie Thron, wife of Lakeland City Council member Mike Thron; the couple live directly behind the St. Croix Business Center.
“It’s just not compatible with the neighborhood, especially with the homeowners being so close,” Julie Thron said. “There’s no buffer. It would come right back into our backyard. All of our homes are split level, and the main floor sits above the 6-foot fence, so we can clearly see into the property, and the headlights shine into our windows at night.”
One of the biggest concerns is potential diesel exhaust from moving trucks, she said.
“They say they will turn the trucks off and not let them idle, but with a diesel truck in the winter, do you really think that’s going to happen? I don’t think so.”
A former tenant of the building, Anchors Aweigh boat storage, recently moved to Afton; Julie Thron said the boat-storage business was a good neighbor because “it had no activity from late fall to early spring as boats are stored for the winter.”
Premium Moving & Storage, on the other hand, will operate year round, and they have stated publicly that they want to grow the business, she said.
Aldridge, who lives in Naples, Fla., said she has no plans to expand the business center’s footprint or scope of use.
“But we need to adapt to attract new tenants and meet the needs of our current tenants,” she said. “Costs keep going up. I had a 26 percent increase in my property taxes alone this year, and I need to stay financially viable if we’re going to keep the business center open.”
Jim Gasperini, Aldridge’s attorney, said he expects the Lakeland City Council to approve her application. “This is not a substantial change in use at all,” he said. “What they are proposing is allowed under the city’s existing zoning ordinances.”
He said Aldridge has already given “considerable concessions to all of the neighbors and adjoining properties,” including an extensive buffer zone on the west side of the property.
“She has proven to be a good neighbor, and she will continue to do so,” he said. “There haven’t been any complaints over the past 20 years that I am aware of, and she doesn’t anticipate that there will be any in the future.”
The business center’s new dock would be oriented north-south “so there will not be any lights shining toward the westerly neighbors,” he said. Truck parking also will be east-facing, he said.
Hours of operation will continue to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, plus 24-hour-a-day administrative use, Aldridge said.
Mayor Joe Paiement said the council has strongly encouraged Aldridge and the nearby residents “to meet and try to arrive at a mutually acceptable set of conditions that would allow for a change in use of the property. I continue to think that that is the best resolution. I’m still optimistic that they might be able to do that.”
Thron said attempts to reach a resolution have not been successful. She said many residents of the Elmwood neighborhood have lived in their homes for more than 30 years and have invested in them, “relying on the business center to operate as it has for the last 20 years.”
In addition to diesel-truck exhaust fumes and lighting, neighbors are worried about decreased property values, increased noise, visual impact, hours of operation and increased truck traffic on Washington County 18/St. Croix Trail, she said.
The road is a narrow corridor with three roundabouts, one of which is located by Afton-Lakeland Elementary School, and has heavily used bike/walking paths on both sides of the road, she said.
“If this goes through, we’ll have 26-foot diesel trucks crossing the bike/walking path on the west side of County Road 18 to enter/exit the St. Croix Business Center,” she said. “This type of business proposed by definition is a ‘truck depot,’ which should be in an industrial park — not adjacent to a residential neighborhood.”
The city’s zoning firm Swanson/Haskamp, which originally handled the amended CUP application, no longer is under contract with the city; zoning is being done on an interim basis by Rum River Construction Consultants, the company under contract to do Lakeland’s building inspections.
Three new zoning companies will be discussed by the Lakeland City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, Elsner said.
The nearby neighbors, who call themselves the Concerned Elmwood Residents group, hope the council will deny the application. Twenty-four years ago, group members helped defeat plans for a 4,000-square-foot convenience store, gas station, car wash and auto-repair shop that was proposed for the property.
“We love that the business center is there,” Thron said. “It’s a beautiful building, and it’s an asset to the city. But there have just been too many changes and inconsistences with this new proposal. We feel it does nothing to enhance the community. Rather, it diminishes it. This type of business belongs in an industrial park – not in close proximity to residential homes. A new business proposal should be compatible with adjacent properties and have minimal impact.”
Michael Kopech feels ‘no pain’ in his return, but 2 homers power the Houston Astros past the Chicago White Sox
Michael Kopech was back on the mound one week after leaving his previous start for the Chicago White Sox after two-thirds of an inning with right knee discomfort.
While Sunday’s outing didn’t go as he hoped, it was pretty astonishing considering what at first glance appeared to be a major setback on June 12.
Kopech allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros in front of 37,709 at Minute Maid Park.
“I’ve just got to make better pitches and keep us in the game and I didn’t do that,” Kopech said.
Kopech said the knee, which led to the early exit against the Texas Rangers, was “good” after the game.
“I’m going to feel, I think, a little bit different for a little bit,” he said. “But there’s no pain. I was able to compete with it.”
Kopech struck out four and walked one in the 75-pitch performance. The Astros did most of their damage with the long ball as J.J. Matijevic hit a solo home run in the fourth and Mauricio Dubón hit a two-run homer an inning later.
“Overall, he pitched well and we pushed him as far as we could,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
The Astros struck first when Kyle Tucker drove in Jose Altuve with a single in the first. Tucker moved to second on a throwing error, giving the Astros runners on second and third with one out. Kopech limited the damage, getting Yuli Gurriel to pop out to second and striking out Matijevic.
“There’s positives to take away,” Kopech said. “I was pretty efficient for the most part. I was able to work out of some jams. But overall it was not good enough.”
The Sox had a chance in the second, placing runners on second and third with one out. Josh Harrison popped out and Adam Haseley struck out looking.
Matijevic’s opposite-field homer in the fourth — his first major-league hit — made it 2-0.
Luis Robert drove in a run with a double in the fifth, but Dubón answered with the two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.
“It happens. It got out and I’ve got to live with it,” Kopech said of Matijevic’s homer.
“The pitch to Dubón was a mistake. He took advantage of it. There were a few other ones in there and they took advantage of mistakes. That’s what a good hitting team does.”
An ESPN replay showed Kopech using his right elbow area to knock an object in the dugout after the inning.
“The truth is I care a lot about this game and I want to play to the best of my ability and be the best competitor I can be every time I go out there,” he said. “I wasn’t any of those things (Sunday). I had to kind of be challenged with a little bit of adversity and a little bit of an emotional challenge. That got the better of me. It happens, I guess.”
Robert singled and scored on a triple by AJ Pollock in the eighth. Pollock scored on Jake Burger’s grounder to second, cutting the deficit to one run.
Harrison drew a leadoff walk in the ninth, but Haseley struck out and Danny Mendick and Andrew Vaughn flied out as the rally came up short.
The Astros took two of three in the series, but the Sox went 4-2 on the trip.
“If you go 4-2 every trip, you’ll have a good year,” La Russa said. “I said at the beginning, it’s how you go after it. If you go after it and they beat you, you tip your cap and get ready for the next one.”
