Cloud Computing: A New Paradigm in the IT Industry
As the IT field evolves, it becomes more mature, the need to optimize cost naturally drives the innovation and creativity. The new concept coupled with technology, which is now doing rounds is ‘cloud computing’.
I had come across people, with limited IT knowledge enquiring me as what is ‘cloud computing’?. Though, I had tried to explain to them in best possible way, most of the time, I end up a vacant stare from them, which was indicative that they did not understand the concept or background behind cloud computing.
What is cloud computing?.
Quite recently, I have started giving them example of home with kitchen Vs restaurant towards explaining the concept behind ‘cloud computing’. A kitchen at home is dedicated for home, the resources – may it be the vessels or appliances or the cooking person is dedicated to that home. The owner of the home invests in kitchen and avails the benefit of having the kitchen to him or her or the members of his family. It’s the owner of the house who has to maintain the kitchen. When one compares home kitchen with restaurant, the end objective is same, which is specific food is offered, but how food is prepared or serviced is different. One does not own anything is a restaurant except for the food offered. In a nutshell same is concept between Traditional IT offering Vs cloud computing.
Just like home kitchen, in case of traditional IT offering, the company owns the hardware and licenses for software and at times company outsources application development to a 3rd party which is comparable to chef hired (if a person is rich) to prepare food at home. With evolution of IT sector in hardware & software, we are marching towards ‘restaurant’ model of IT services; you just pay for what is your end objective – ‘processed food’ or ‘services’. Like in a restaurant, in which you are only concerned about the quality of food and expected service offering and not much bothered about who is the chef, waiter or the kitchen appliances or even where the kitchen is, so is the case with ‘cloud computing’, the customer is focused on service offering and not on hardware, software, raw information or resources employed to provide the service offering or end product.
Organizations are not going to jump into cloud computing, they would evolve and move towards characteristic of cloud computing infrastructure over period of time as they feel confident about the same. As far as cloud computing is concerned, I believe we are at stage, similar to, as of early 90’s with respect to IT services outsourcing. IT services were outsourced, so that organization could concentrate on the ‘core’ business area, cloud computing could well be a further step forward.
Now, let look at the service models normally considered in cloud computing.
SAaS: Software – as – a service:
This model is talked about quite some time now, business application are hosted on server maintained by data centers. Legal issues, security, integration and confidentiality of data of the deterring factors on this model at this point of time. Once policies, procedures, standards get defined and refined our the period of time, this is bound to get adopted, over period of time.
In terms of usage, the application are accessed through web browser and terms and condition could be governed by service level agreements.
Possible examples could be simple free generic email service to complex ERP system..
IaaS: Infrastructure – as – a service:
Computation servers, storage, hardware are considered under this service model. One would also find free on storage offered in web, this could be referred as IaaS.
PaaS: Platform – as – a service:
Development and deployment platform could be offered as a service to developers to build, deploy manage, application on SAaS.
If one looks at cloud deployment strategy, its normally, public, private and hybrid clouds. I feel the name itself quite significant to describe about the type.
The next question is any one’s mind would be, what kind of hardware does one require towards hosting cloud computing?.
At this point of time, normally cloud computing is deployed in traditional model. By traditional model, I mean one might have a server to cater database tier or application tier, which is almost a ‘silos’ based model. But, since cloud computing, one need to have efficient hardware and manpower(refer to my example of restaurant) to manage cloud better in a data centre. This is where hardware could play a main role, the new technology like grid computing, real application clusters, automatic storage management, server scale up and server virtualization features plays in important role toward better management and deployment of cloud.
As we progress, we would well be moving away from ‘Silos’ based computer system and application. Cloud computing infrastructure would be residing in data centre, this would call for efficient use of hardware and more over manpower would need to support multiple servers or application. Optimization and effective control would play larger roles in infrastructure management of these data centre towards cloud computing.
Standards in cloud computing are evolving and as per a leading standards organization, some of the key characteristics towards cloud computing are,
Resource Pooling:The provider’s computing resources are pooled to serve multiple consumers using a multi-tenant model. There is a sense of location independence in that the customer generally has no control or knowledge over the exact location of the provided resources.
Rapid elasticity: Capabilities can be elastically provisioned and released, in some cases automatically, to scale rapidly outward and inward commensurate with demand. To the consumer, the capabilities available for provisioning often appear to be unlimited and can be appropriated in any quantity at any time.
Measured service: Cloud systems automatically control and optimize resource use by leveraging a metering capability at some level of abstraction appropriate to the type of service (e.g., storage, processing, bandwidth, and active user accounts). Resource usage can be monitored, controlled, and reported, providing transparency for both the provider and consumer of the utilized service.
As this leads to a situation where, cloud computing needs to provide services wherein there is zero downtime and resources being shared, so naturally hardware for cloud computing is getting evolved, the technology related to Grid computing, clustering – RAC, better performing servers and server virtualization has been increasing offered by vendors towards satisfying the characteristics of cloud computing.
A brief look at the terminologies and technology used,
A cluster consists of a group of independent but interconnected computers whose combined resources can be applied to a processing task. A ‘clusterware’ is a term used to describe software that provides interfaces and services that enable and support a cluster. The combination of clusterware, automatic storage management provides a unified cluster solution that is the foundation to real application cluster database.
Real application clusters allows multiple nodes in a clustered system to mount and open a single database that resides on shared disk storage. Should a single system (node) fail, the database service will still be available on the remaining nodes.
It might still require few more years before cloud computing matures and it might well re-define the IT outsourcing map.
The author is PMP certified professional and writes his own blog at http://indian-amps.blogspot.com
Tax Codes – Understanding Them In Order To Avoid Paying The Wrong Taxes
When you part with your hard-earned savings to pay your taxes, are you convinced that you are paying the right amounts? Or do you suspect that you may be paying more than what you should? Understanding your tax code and knowing what it means give you a sigh of relief that you are indeed paying what is due the government.
What is a tax code?
The computation of income tax may seem complicated if you do not have a clear understanding of your assigned code. Your code is composed of numbers and letters issued by the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to your employer. It is used to determine the right amount of income tax that your employer will deduct from your salary each month. Some tax codes would look like these: 434L, 323P, 456V, K345, DO, NT, BR, and OT.
What do the numbers mean?
The numbers represent your tax allowance or the total amount allowed to be deducted from your total income for the year. Your tax allowance is derived by using the following formula:
Tax allowance = Number X 10 + 9
To illustrate, a code of 434L means that you are entitled to a tax allowance of 4,349 that can be deducted from your income for the year to arrive at your taxable income. Thus, if you have earned 30,000 for the year, your income that is subject to tax would be 25,651.
What do the letters mean?
The letters indicate certain conditions why you have to pay certain amounts that are different from what others are paying. Let’s take a look at some of the letters and what they mean:
L – This is the most common code that refers to basic personal allowances.
P – This applies to people with ages between 65 and 74 who are eligible for full personal allowances.
Y – This is for people who are more than 75 years old and eligible for full personal allowances.
K – This means that the amount of allowances is less than the amount of deductions.
T – This indicates that there are things that need to be reviewed by the appropriate Inspector of Taxes.
BR – This stands for basic rate and this means that your total income will be subject to the basic tax rate for the current year but you will not be entitled to personal allowances.
NT – This is used when no amount is to be deducted from your income or pension.
D0 – This indicates that you have to pay at a higher rate like 40% because of a second job or pension.
D1 – This means that you have to pay at a higher rate like 50% for multiple income or pension.
Virtually every citizen in the UK is eligible for a personal allowance, which entitles them to a corresponding tax free income. Earnings above the tax free income are subject to the basic tax rate up to a certain limit while higher earnings are subject to higher taxes according to the income brackets set by the HMRC. Thus, knowing how your tax code as determined by HMRC is important to be able to know if the government is imposing the right amount of assessment on you.
Common Car Accident Injuries
Car accidents are a part of modern living and can happen to anyone at just about anytime. Many car accidents are minor, with the car suffering more scrapes and bumps than any of the passengers, but the risk of injury is real for anyone on the road.
The most common injuries sustained in car accidents are to the neck and back. Whiplash is the most common and occurs when the head is suddenly or violently thrust forward and then backward when a car is rear-ended. The neck hyper extends and the delicate tendons and muscles can be damaged even at speeds as low as 15 mph. Symptoms of whiplash include swelling, neck pain, tenderness in the back of the neck, muscles spasms in the side or back of the neck, difficulty moving the head and neck, headache, and shooting pain from the neck down the arms. The neck can also be sprained, strained, or fractured and produce similar symptoms. Back pain is also a common injury and symptoms like pain and soreness may indicate a more serious injury.
Legs, knees, hands, arms, and heads are also susceptible to injuries as they may come into contact with hard surfaces during the collision. A concussion is also common in collisions where the head strikes a hard object and victims need to be closely monitored if this is the case. Concussions can get worse over time, and a doctor can instruct you on signs to look for. Any body part can get bruised or cut.
It is always important to seek medical care after a car accident if you feel pain or stiffness, even if it doesn’t appear right away. You may be in shock or get a rush of adrenaline right after the accident and not realize you have an injury. Imaging tests like x-rays can show if there are any fractures, but more expensive tests like an MRI or CT scan will be needed to show soft tissue damage. If the injury is relatively mild, rest may be the best cure. A doctor can prescribe medicine like muscles relaxers and painkillers to allow the damaged muscles to relax and you get some rest. For more severe injuries, physical therapy may be needed after a period of rest to regain strength and mobility. Muscles and tendons that are damaged may take a while to heal and it is important to follow the advice of the doctor to heal properly.
Interdependence – How the Systems of the Human Body Perfectly Exemplify It
Interdependence means being dependent on each other. In effect, the human body consists of a number of interacting ‘systems’ which are the skeleton and the muscular, nervous, endocrine, circulatory, cardiovascular, respiratory, lymphatic, digestive, urinary, and reproductive systems. Within these systems one also finds organs which work in unison.
Skeleton
The body depends on the skeleton’s rigid framework for support and the internal organs count on it for protection while the muscles use the skeleton for anchorage.
Muscles
There are three types of muscular movements: skeletal, smooth, and cardiac.
Skeletal movement, initiated by the nervous system, is assured by the muscles attached to the skeleton. The digestive system, the bladder and blood vessels rely on the smooth muscle and the heart functions with the cardiac muscle.
The nervous system
The brain and the spinal cord which comprise the central nervous system (CNS) bank on sense organs (eyes, nose, and ears) to send them signals which they integrate.
Endocrine and circulatory systems
The endocrine system composed of glands (hypothalamus, pituitary, and thyroid), pancreas, kidney, ovaries (female only), testes (male only), adrenal, parathyroid, pineal body and brain secrete hormones directly into the circulatory system to be carried in the bloodstream towards appropriate tissues.
Cardiovascular system
The heart counts on the arteries through which it pumps out the blood in the blood vessels. The lungs supply the blood oxygen and the guts nutrients which the blood carries to all cells in the body.
The cardiovascular system also relies on the blood to remove waste products from the cells; then tissues and the kidneys excrete them as urine and the lungs as carbon dioxide. The heart bets on the veins to carry deoxygenated blood to it. (It is interesting to note that the whole circuit lasts only about one minute.)
Respiratory system
Human respiration turns to muscle reflex that makes the diaphragm and internal intercostal muscles to contract. As volume increases in the chest cavity, the air pressure inside it drops. Air then rushes in through the nose, down the trachea, and into the lungs, making the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide to take place.
Lymphatic and circulatory systems
Lymph vessels, lymph nodes, and its lymphoid organs (the spleen and the tonsils) remove excess fluid from the body’s tissues and return it to the circulatory system. (Note that this helps to fight infection.)
Digestive and urinary systems
The mouth is the beginning of the digestive tract. As one goes down, one finds the salivary glands, epiglottis, oesophagus, liver, stomach, gall-bladder, pancreas, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, rectum, and the anus.
In the mouth one finds the teeth which take care of biting and chewing and the tongue which shapes food into a readily swallowed bolus.
The windpipe depends on the epiglottis, a flap of cartilage at the root of the tongue, to become depressed during swallowing and cover it.
Apart from the mouth, the digestive tract includes the oesophagus (which links the throat to the stomach), stomach, small and large intestines (the lower parts of the alimentary canal from the end of the stomach to the anus), rectum (the final excretory opening at the end of the alimentary canal).
Through a system of ducts, the digestive tract is connected to the salivary glands (which secrete liquid into the mouth to ensure lubrication, aid chewing and swallowing, and facilitate digestion), the gall bladder (which stores bile after it is secreted by the liver and before it is released into the intestine) and the pancreas (which provides bile and enzymes to aid digestion), and to the liver, which help to metabolize food products into a form that can be stored, for example, as fat and proteins. In the large intestine, undigested food is solidified into faeces which will be excreted via the anus.
Urinary system
The kidneys filter blood to form urine by which waste products will be excreted. Ureters carry the urine to the bladder which stores it for discharge. For this to happen, the bladder contracts, the bladder and urethral outlets (sphincters) relax, and the urine is expelled. (Note that a woman’s bladder is smaller and lower in the pelvis than a man’s, and her urethra is about one-fifth the length of a man’s.
Reproductive system
The reproductive organs produce sex cells (ova in the female’s ovaries, spermatozoa in the male’s testes), which ensure fertilization of an ovum through sexual intercourse. Then the uterus (womb) receives the ovum. (This provides a safe environment for the developing foetus during the 9-month gestation period.)
Lesson for humanity
We find that while each of the systems of the body and the various organs have specific roles to play in the body, they don’t work in isolation. When a system or organ finishes its work, it relies on the others to continue from where it left off. This also depends on others to carry on the work. This interdependence helps the body to work in perfect harmony and assure its survival.
Is there a lesson here for families, people, communities, nations, and continents to learn to cooperate with each other for the good of the world? Your answer is as good as mine.
