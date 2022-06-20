News
Column: From yuppies to ‘Cuppies,’ Wrigley Field bleachers are still the place to ignore the Chicago Cubs’ failures
It was a beautiful afternoon for baseball Saturday, so I ventured out to the Wrigley Field bleachers to see how Chicago Cubs fans were coping with the rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild.
The bleachers were packed for the game against the Atlanta Braves as fans stood behind the last rows in left and right field and congregated behind the concessions to socialize without the obligation of watching the actual game.
In other words, business as usual at the corner of Waveland and Sheffield avenues.
Cubs owners throughout the years have counted on fans being oblivious to the failures of the team on the field, knowing that no matter how bad it gets there always will be young fans looking for a party atmosphere at Wrigley.
The bleachers have been a prime spot for tanning, beer drinking and people watching forever, which is why tickets are so expensive for seats so far away from the action. Even former Cubs President Theo Epstein made a trip out to the left-field section Friday afternoon to soak in the sun and have a few cold ones with friends.
After selling the White Sox in 1981 to a group led by Jerry Reinsdorf, Hall of Fame owner Bill Veeck spent his summer days sitting in the front row of upper center field at Wrigley, which he called the “best seats in the house.” In an interview from his perch in 1983, Veeck told me: “It’s one of those rare places where people of my generation can get along with young people.”
Back in the days when bleacher tickets went on sale only on the day of the game, regulars would line up early along Sheffield to ensure their favored spots. But the former owner, Tribune Co., did away with that long-standing policy in 1985 in a money grab that changed the bleacher vibe.
Veeck, who helped plant the ivy on the outfield walls in 1937, began his celebrated boycott of the bleachers because of that policy change.
Every generation of Bleacher Bums decries the younger generation encroaching their territory at least since I was a 20-something sitting in right field in the 1980s before heading to work on the Chicago Tribune city desk. Years later, after becoming the Cubs beat writer, I spoke with longtime Cubs fan and rock star Billy Corgan about the trendiness of celebrities attending games.
“The emphasis has to be on the people who support the team — day in, day out — and I always defer to that,” Corgan said in a 2004 interview. “I’m a common Cubs fan. I was a common Cubs fan long before I became famous. I’ll never forgive the yuppies for moving in back in ‘84. I’m still mad about that.
“When the Cubs stopped selling bleacher tickets the day of the game, that was the end of that old Bleacher Bums culture. Now it’s just fake Bleacher Bums.”
The yuppies may have caused the demise of the bleacher culture four decades ago, but now it’s the “Cuppies” who’ve taken center stage. You may have caught them on recent national TV broadcasts, including Fox Sports and ESPN telecasts of the Cubs-Cardinals series two weeks ago.
The Cuppies are young fans who spend a significant part of the game collecting empty beer cups to stack high enough to cover several rows. These are usually referred to as beer snakes or cup snakes. It has been going on for at least five years but lately has become a nuisance to some.
The regulars I spoke to Saturday in the left-field bleachers were adamant: The Cuppies are ruining the bleacher experience. But they also agreed there was nothing anyone could do to stop them.
A security guard I spoke to said orders from on high were to stop the Cuppies from going section to section collecting cups and to remove those tossing cups for beer snakes from one section to another. When I mentioned that beer snakes received obsessive coverage on both Fox and ESPN, the guard said the Cubs couldn’t do anything about the national telecasts but that Marquee Sports Network won’t allow shots of cup stacking during its telecasts.
The security guard asked not to be named to avoid being reprimanded by the Cubs.
At least Cubs security bosses have their priorities in order. As someone once ejected from Wrigley Field for accidentally spritzing a fan with a water mist from a spray bottle on a sweltering afternoon in 1983, I can attest that bleacher high jinks can lead to a life of crime. Fortunately, I turned my life around by moving from the bleachers to the press box, where I’m no longer a threat to the organization.
I asked some of the Baby Boomer bleacherites if the current Gen Z and Millennial inhabitants really are any worse than the Boomers were during their heyday. In case anyone had forgotten, I reminded them the Cubs installed the baskets at the bleacher wall in 1970 because fans had been jumping onto the field after wins, a deed far worse than stacking beer cups.
They assured me the original Bleacher Bums were there only to root for the Cubs and have some fun, while the Cuppies are a blot on bleacher society and not even “real” Cubs fans. Someone pointed out that one fan caught a Manny Machado home run during the Cubs-San Diego Padres game Wednesday and refused to throw it back. Oh, the horror!
I have no quarrel with the Cuppies. They have the right to be oblivious to the Cubs’ plight, just like the generations that came before them. If someone wants to pay $100 or more to not watch the Cubs from the bleachers, that’s their prerogative.
Back in the summer of 1987, for an article on the 50th anniversary of the construction of the bleachers, I interviewed 57-year-old fan Marv Rich, a Bleacher Bum since 1943. Rich insisted the yuppies had taken over the bleachers and spoiled the vibe for everyone else.
“They don’t care about watching the game,” he said. “All they care about is getting a good tan and being able to tell everyone later that they got it in the bleachers.”
The Cuppies have taken over from the yuppies, but the song remains the same. The bleachers are part of Wrigley Field, but watching the game isn’t mandatory.
It’s going to be a long, hot summer. The Boomers and the Cuppies will have to coexist.
Can’t we all just get along?
Ravens roundtable: Breaking down the stars and the surprises of OTAs and minicamp
The Ravens’ summer break is finally here.
With offseason workouts, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp behind them, the Ravens scattered last week for a monthlong vacation. Players will report to Owings Mills for training camp in late July and kick off their 2022 season Sept. 11.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson dominated the headlines all offseason, and that trend might very well continue during the summer hiatus. But there was plenty more to unpack from the team’s workouts. Here’s what stood out to Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker, Jonas Shaffer and Ryan McFadden from OTAs and minicamp.
What’s your biggest takeaway from the Ravens’ OTAs and minicamp?
Childs Walker: However many days, weeks or months we spend trying to make sense of Jackson’s long-term plans, his contract situation is unlikely to harm the Ravens’ prospects for 2022. The Ravens we heard from over the last month said they were sold on Jackson’s commitment to the team and on his ability to lead it. Their belief in the franchise quarterback still seems genuine, not strained. When Jackson hit the field for minicamp, he did not look like a player who had wasted his spring. His arm was lively, his demeanor on the field businesslike, and he carried a few extra pounds of muscle for good measure. Although Jackson said his extension is a subject of ongoing discussions, he gave every indication he’s ready to play well in his fifth season.
Jonas Shaffer: The passing offense sure looks a lot more dynamic when Jackson’s the one leading it. In OTAs, when backup Tyler Huntley had to practice against the first-team defense, his drop-backs tended to feel risk-averse. There were some nice downfield completions, but more often, he was finding a running back in the flat or a wide receiver short of the first-down marker. With Jackson, it was like the passing offense had upgraded from standard definition to 4K. He threaded throws over the middle, looked for deep shots and made magic in scramble situations. Receivers who were quiet during OTAs — Tylan Wallace, Isaiah Likely — suddenly sprang to life in minicamp.
Ryan McFadden: Tight end Nick Boyle looked like a completely new guy after being limited to five games last season, when he was recovering from a knee injury he suffered in 2020. Coach John Harbaugh even mentioned how renewed Boyle looked, saying the veteran tight looks leaner and quicker. Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in football when healthy. Having him at full strength will be key this upcoming season, with the Ravens wanting as much protection for Jackson as possible.
Which player’s development (or lack thereof) got your attention since last season?
Walker: Development might not be the right word for a veteran such as Boyle, but he looked like a different guy after five months of conditioning and rehabilitating a left knee that was never right in 2021. It was painful to watch Boyle, who at his best flew around with such abandon, limp through practices with a large brace encumbering him. But he was back to moving fluidly at OTAs and minicamp, with a leaner frame and palpable optimism for 2022. Boyle was an essential blocker for the Ravens, and his absence was felt in both the running game and pass protection. He will make Jackson’s life more comfortable if he’s the Boyle of old.
Shaffer: Given the Ravens’ injuries at outside linebacker, Jaylon Ferguson had to do something in minicamp. He couldn’t be invisible again, not as he approaches his fourth and possibly final training camp in Baltimore. Three months from now, maybe we’ll look back at these offseason workouts as the launch pad for a productive 2022. Ferguson was slimmer and savvier, timing the snap a few times to create pressure from the edge on speed rushes. He still has to prove that his leaner physique can translate in pads. When Ferguson has won as a pass rusher — and it hasn’t been often, with just 4 1/2 sacks in three seasons — it’s usually been with his power. If he can bother offensive tackles with his strength and threaten them with a new gear, he could have a solid 2022.
McFadden: Second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes caught my attention. Hayes’ rookie campaign was limited to one game as an ankle injury and a knee procedure sidelined him, but he looked really impressive during OTAs and training camp. Hayes was active on the field, bursting off the line of scrimmage to apply pressure on the quarterback. Hayes is fully healthy, and that’s all the more important given the injuries at the position. Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are recovering from Achilles tendon injuries, while Odafe Oweh is still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. I’m looking forward to seeing what Hayes will do once the pads come on.
Which Ravens newcomer impressed you most?
Walker: Safety Marcus Williams did not see a full load of reps during minicamp, and it’s difficult to judge linemen in a minimal contact setting, so first-round pick Kyle Hamilton takes the prize here. Hamilton was not perfect, but he draws your eye with his giant frame and gift for covering ground without looking hurried. Coaches praised him for never making the same mistake twice, and teammates are treating him like a guy who’s going to matter for a long time. We’ll see whether the Ravens trade Chuck Clark or cling to their deep safety rotation, but one way or another, they’re going to want Hamilton on the field right away.
Shaffer: Hamilton’s the easy answer here, and it’s exciting to consider that he might be even better when the hitting picks up. On offense, running back Tyler Badie stood out throughout OTAs and minicamp. The sixth-round pick was a popular target in the Ravens’ passing game, helping out quarterbacks looking for him on early reads or finding him on check-downs. Badie’s most impressive highlight might’ve come Thursday, when he beat inside linebacker Patrick Queen to the corner of the end zone for a touchdown catch in a red-zone drill. Unofficially, he had just one drop in team drills, a short-range dump-off pass that glanced off his hands as the defense hollered in delight. Asked Thursday about veteran running back Mike Davis, Harbaugh couldn’t help but praise Badie, calling him “a receiving running back.”
McFadden: Badie impressed me the most during the team’s offseason practices. He was catching basically every pass thrown to him in the backfield, while showing his ability to evade defenders. Badie should provide good depth at running back as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards recover from ACL injuries.
What player or position are you hoping to see more from?
Walker: We seem to say this every summer, but no one has seized the left guard job. Fans might want Ben Cleveland to be the answer, but he needs to improve his bend and mobility, not to mention stay healthy. Tyre Phillips might be the man if he gets a full year to focus on the position. Or perhaps Ben Powers will again find a way to be the one left standing. The Ravens seem set at three offensive line spots — four if left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s ankle is sound. Can Cleveland, Phillips or Powers step up to create the full-unit stability the team enjoyed in 2019?
Shaffer: Harbaugh acknowledged Thursday that offensive tackle Daniel Faalele is “working his way into kind of NFL-type conditioning”; the fourth-round pick from Minnesota struggled throughout minicamp with the midday heat, needing frequent water breaks and considerable time off his feet. Faalele said during rookie minicamp that his optimal playing weight is around 375 pounds, down from the 384 he weighed at the NFL scouting combine. Harbaugh called Faalele’s physique “good weight” and said he was “certain” that the rookie would learn how to handle NFL-level defenders. It’s possible Faalele’s conditioning affected his technique, which was lacking at times. But despite his massive wingspan, Faalele struggled to keep edge rushers from winning the battle for leverage in pass protection.
McFadden: I hope to see wide receiver Rashod Bateman continue to develop his chemistry with Jackson. During the open OTA practices, Bateman was occasionally dropping passes. But when Jackson showed up for minicamp, Bateman looked much better. The 2021 first-round pick is expected to become the Ravens’ top receiving target after the team traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. There’s been no indication that the Ravens will acquire a veteran wideout either, whether in free agency or through a trade.
Last season, Bateman’s opportunities to develop his chemistry with Jackson were limited. He suffered a groin injury during training camp, which caused him to miss the first five games of the season. Then Jackson missed the final four games of the season because of an ankle injury. During minicamp, however, Jackson and Bateman flashed what this quarterback-receiver duo could become.
Which is the biggest deal: Lamar Jackson’s absence from OTAs, his strong showing at minicamp or his vague remarks about contract talks?
Walker: Throw OTAs out; that’s already a dead issue. The uncertainty around his contract is certainly the biggest deal long term, because the Ravens have built everything around Jackson. But it’s not as if he seems at odds with the franchise or uncommitted to winning in Baltimore. He’s just difficult to read, much as he is difficult to tackle on the field. Jackson showed up, ready to perform, when he needed to. Unlike his words, his performance required no interpretation. If we’re talking 2022, that’s what matters.
Shaffer: The NFL’s media machine demands Lamar Jackson content, and in his first news conference in five-plus months, he seemed happy to oblige. Will Jackson play in Week 1 without a long-term deal? Will he show up for training camp? That’s a conversation, he said over and over, cracking a smile along the way. With only a handful of highlights from Jackson’s strong minicamp in circulation, his presser will resonate more intensely this summer. But considering everything else Jackson said Thursday — his plans to practice with Ravens receivers in South Florida, his rejection of the narrative that he’s at greater risk because of his playing style — it’s hard to see him stepping away for contractual reasons.
McFadden: I don’t view Jackson’s absence from OTAs to be as problematic as most people made it seem, and his vague remarks about his contract situation don’t come as a big surprise. But unfortunately for Jackson, he will continue to be hammered with questions regarding his future in Baltimore, as his contract is a big deal.
Jackson has a chance to become one of the highest-paid players in the league, and he shouldn’t waste any time in getting a deal done. Jackson deserves the money; he is the face of the franchise and one of the best players in football. There are not a lot of players in the league who impact the game the way Jackson does, and after seeing how the Ravens look when he is not on the field, it would be wise to secure him for the long term.
What training camp battle are you most looking forward to?
Walker: Who will step forward as the No. 2 option at wide receiver? We assume Bateman will be Jackson’s top target, along with tight end Mark Andrews, and that perception was reinforced during minicamp. But who else will fill the void left by the Brown trade? Of all the candidates, Devin Duvernay was the most targeted in 2021. James Proche II has the best hands. Wallace didn’t play much as a rookie but was regarded as an excellent draft value. And of course, the Ravens could still bring in a veteran, a la Sammy Watkins last year. We know fans will have their eyes on this competition, and it’s about as wide open as possible.
Shaffer: I don’t know if this qualifies as a battle, but there’s definitely uncertainty over who will wear the green dot as the Ravens’ defensive signal-caller this season. Clark has the advantage of experience, but he probably won’t be on the field for every defensive snap, as he was last season. Same goes for Josh Bynes and Queen, who don’t project as every-down linebackers this year. Hamilton could start in Week 1, but pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt said Wednesday that green dot responsibilities are unlikely this year.
That perhaps leaves Williams as the favorite for the job. This is his first season in Baltimore, but in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s new system, even the returning Ravens might not have too much of a head start. There’s a reason the Ravens are paying Williams $14 million annually.
McFadden: After the Ravens drafted Hamilton in the first round, I’ve been intrigued by how the safety group will unfold. Harbaugh said during rookie minicamp that he viewed Clark as a starter on the team, but there’s a lot of time between now and Week 1 to determine his role or whether he even remains on the team. Hamilton looked impressive during OTAs and minicamp, and will obviously be in the mix to be a Week 1 starter. The Ravens also have Williams, Brandon Stephens, Geno Stone and Tony Jefferson II, who intercepted two passes from Jackson during the first day of minicamp.
Orioles reset: Why Baltimore hasn’t drafted pitching recently — and why that ‘maybe’ will change this year
There’s a bevy of speculation surrounding what the Orioles will do with the first pick of next month’s amateur draft, with various mocks linking them to as many as five prospects. But it’s near-certain whoever they take won’t be a pitcher.
In their first three drafts under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, the Orioles haven’t taken a pitcher earlier than the fifth round, grabbing Iowa high schooler Carter Baumler there in 2020 and Texas-Arlington right-hander Carlos Tavera a year later. The club has devoted each first-round pick to college position players — for whom there is more data available and generally less associated risk — though four of the players considered as the top five of this draft class are high school hitters.
Most public rankings don’t have a pitcher in the top 10, while many of the highest-ranked arms are high school right-handers, a category of player that has never gone first overall. Elias acknowledged Saturday that this likely won’t be the year that changes.
“There aren’t any pitchers that you would take with the No. 1 pick this year,” Elias said, “so I feel pretty safe ruling that out.”
But, he noted, the Orioles’ next turn comes 33rd overall, the second of five picks they have within the draft’s opening 81 selections, and they could go with a pitcher then and “maybe” throughout the draft’s early rounds.
Each of the past three years, Baltimore’s second pick has been an infielder, with Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Connor Norby ranking as three of the organization’s top four infield prospects, according to Baseball America. Adding to that area of the farm system was a focus in his initial drafts, Elias said. The group of prospects he inherited generally lacked top-tier infielders, which he said was partially a byproduct of the organization’s lack of investment in the international market, a talent acquisition area often populated with young infielders.
Conversely, adding pitching to the system wasn’t as much of a priority, he said, because his predecessor, Dan Duquette, and that front office used early picks on pitchers who this regime sees as pieces of its future. Four of Baltimore’s top five pitching prospects were drafted within the first four rounds in 2017 and 2018, including first-rounders Grayson Rodriguez, who has developed into the game’s top minor league arm, and DL Hall, an electric lefty building toward his major league debut.
The exception among that quintet is Kyle Bradish, one of four right-handed pitching prospects Elias acquired in December 2019 when he traded Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels. That’s an example of how Elias has also supplemented the system’s pitching through trades, allowing the Orioles to target specific pitchers they want to add without necessarily spending draft capital to do so.
That’s not to say there’s not interest in using picks on arms. When it comes time to make a pick, though, the Orioles tend to have a hitter atop their draft board.
“We have taken a lot of position players, and I know that there’s been a lot of talk obviously about selecting pitching, and rightfully so,” Orioles director of draft operations Brad Ciolek told The Baltimore Sun earlier this year. “I understand the scrutiny there. But I can confidently say that we do thoroughly look, extensively, exhausting all of our resources at pitching that’s available.”
Ciolek said the organization has several draft-focused analysts for whom “a majority of their time is devoted to taking a look at delivery analysis, taking a look at mechanics, taking a look at guys who made some changes, whether it’s with their pitch grips or their delivery, and also more or less seeing what they could improve upon if we were to take some of these arms at certain spots in the draft.”
A portion of that effort is analyzing potential risks involved with those pitchers, which Elias is certainly familiar with from his time assisting with and overseeing the Houston Astros’ drafts. Of the club’s first six first-round picks during Elias’ tenure, three each were position players and pitchers. While the three hitters — Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker — have grown into stars, none of the pitchers have reached the majors.
With Baltimore, Elias has tended to use middle- and late-round picks on pitchers, and the results with that strategy have been promising, even if it has yet to matriculate to the majors. High-A Aberdeen’s pitching staff, littered with recent draftees, leads its league in strikeouts, WHIP and opponent’s batting average.
Unlike other professional leagues’ drafts, baseball’s is less about assuaging a need and more about taking the best player available. Still, with the Orioles seemingly having addressed most of the deficiencies of their farm system, perhaps this is the year they seek a pitcher who could soon replace Rodriguez and Hall at the top of the organizational prospect rankings.
“Pitching’s got more inherent risk with the injury rates and the variability, and we want to do as well as we can with these draft picks because they’re very important for the Orioles, so we’ll just see,” Elias said. “We’re not going to reach for pitchers, but we’re not going to shy away from them if there’s ones that fit for us with those high picks.”
What’s to come?
After a day off Monday, the rebuilding Washington Nationals visit Camden Yards for the first time since the Orioles, effectively, thrust them into that state. Last season’s late July sweep in Baltimore prompted the Nationals to sell at the trade deadline, with the Orioles’ regional rival beginning a teardown by trading Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber and others.
The Orioles then face a Chicago White Sox team on the other side of its rebuild but hovering around .500. The four-game series opens a 10-game, three-city trip that also takes them through Seattle and Minnesota.
What was good?
In four outings this week, closer Jorge López recorded three multi-inning saves, striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings while allowing two hits and no walks. His six saves of at least four outs are the most in the majors and tied for the most of any Oriole in the past 15 years.
Both López and manager Brandon Hyde credited the right-hander’s history as a starter for his ability to handle those situations, requiring him to finish an inning, sit as the Orioles bat, then try to end the game. In his first season as the Orioles’ manager, Hyde frequently tasked closer Mychal Givens with those types of outings, and although he finished off six of them, he saw more of them slip away after he returned to the mound for his second inning.
López has recorded at least four outs at least 11 times, matching his number of saves. He has a 0.79 ERA, the second best among relievers with at least 30 innings pitched.
“He likes going multiple innings,” Hyde said. “He want the ball in that spot, and he’s done amazing with it.”
What wasn’t?
It was a rather rough week for Trey Mancini. A pitch to his right hand in Monday’s series opener in Toronto cost him the rest of the series. He doubled in his return to the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay but also struck out three times, then went 0-for-5 on Sunday, with one of those a flyout to left field that marked his fifth drive toward Camden Yards’ wall that would have cleared the venue’s previous dimensions. Mancini’s hand pestered him enough to keep him out of Sunday’s lineup.
He entered the day with 13 expected home runs, a Statcast metric based on the percentage of ballparks a given fly ball would be a home run at; a ball that would be a home run in 15 out of the 30 major league stadiums is worth 0.5 expected home runs, for example. In actuality, Mancini has six home runs, his deficit of seven ranking as the largest in the majors with only one other player having a gap of at least four. Every other player who entered Sunday with at least 13 expected home runs had at least 12 actual ones. Mancini has at least 10 expected home runs at 26 parks, with Camden Yards among the four exceptions.
After Saturday’s deep flyout, Mancini managed to keep himself from slamming his helmet as he reached first base, restraining himself from a public showing of frustration he has worked to minimize. Hyde said he feels Mancini has managed his batted-ball misfortune well throughout the year. Despite that, Mancini is hitting .283 with a .780 OPS.
“It’s not something I really want to bring up because I think he’s so hard on himself, and I just try to stay positive with him,” Hyde said Sunday. “He hit that ball really well again yesterday with no luck, but I’m really happy with the year he’s had.”
On the farm
Three Aberdeen pitchers combined for a no-hitter Saturday against the Jersey Shore BlueCrabs, a Philadelphia Phillies affiliate. Peter Van Loon, the Orioles’ 16th-round pick in last year’s draft, worked the first five innings, improving to 7-0 and lowering his ERA to 2.66 while issuing two walks and hitting a batter. Daniel Lloyd, taken two rounds earlier, covered the next three innings before Xavier Moore closed it out around a hit batter in the ninth. 2017′s 16th-rounder, Moore has a 2.16 ERA and five saves in 15 outings for the IronBirds. Outfielder Colton Cowser, the Orioles’ 2021 first-round draftee and No. 5 prospect, homered in the 6-0 victory.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
10 Best Upcoming South Indian Movies In July 2022 You Shouldn’t Miss
South Indian Film’s popularity is not only limited to India but also all over the world. The regional film industry comes up with new masterpieces that cannot be missed out. The South Indian movie industry is segregated into movies of more than one language including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. There have also been some remakes of the South Indian movies in Bollywood. So, in this article, we have listed some of the best upcoming South Indian movies in July 2022 for you to check out.
Here is the list of the south Indian upcoming movies that are a must-watch this year:
1. Kadhal 2 Kalyanam
Kadhal 2 Kalyanam is a Tamil romantic comedy that was first expected to release in 2013, the movie stars Ramya and Sathya. Directed by Milind Rau, the upcoming south movie will release on July 13.
Kadhal 2 Kalyanam Release Date: July 13
2. D Block
Director Vijay Kumar Rajendran made his debut film with this Tamil action drama. It features Arulnithi, Avantika Mishra, and Eruma Saani among others. The expected release date of this south upcoming movie is July 1.
D Block Release Date: July 1
3. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect
This R Madhavan film is one of the best upcoming south Indian movies which was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It will be released on July 1 in both Tamil and Hindi. The story revolves around an ISRO scientist named Nambi Narayanan, who is wrongly accused of spying, and his struggle to clear his name.
Rocketry – The Nambi Effect Release Date: July 1
4. Thiruchitrambalam
Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam is a Tamil drama. It is expected to hit the movie theatres on July 1. This movie is a must-add to the new south movies list that features Dhanush and Rashi Khanna.
Thiruchitrambalam Release Date: July 1
Also Read: Top 30 High Rated South Indian Suspense Thriller Movies In Hindi To Watch
5. The Warrior
This film by N Lingusamy was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu, and This south movie 2022 stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Ram Pothineni, Akshara Gowda, Krithi Shetty, and Nadhiya. It is supposed to release on July 14.
The Warrior Release Date: July 14
6. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga
A Telugu romantic movie is set to be released on July 1 and is directed by Gireesaaya, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’s cast includes Tej and Ketika Sharma.
Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Release Date: July 1
Also Read: 20 Best Hindi dubbed Romantic South Indian Movies To Watch in 2022
7. Karthikeya 2
Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 Telugu film Karthikeya which releases on 22 July. The story of this supernatural thriller revolves around the lead character and his hardships on the way to the pursuit of truth. It is one of the most anticipated new south Indian movies.
Karthikeya 2 Release Date: July 22
8. Thankam
Thankam is the first film by director Saheed Arafath. It is a Malayalam crime drama starring the amazing Joju George, Fahaadh Faasil, and Dileesh Pothan, and is set to release on July 6.
Thankam Release Date: July 6
Also Read: Top 10 Highest Grossing South Indian Movies in 2022
9. HIT – The Second Case
It is a sequel to the Telegu action film HIT. Written and directed by S Kolanu, this upcoming south movie will be released on 29 July.
HIT – The Second Case Release Date: July 29
10. Aanaparambile Worldcup
Practically a sports drama, this film is directed by Nikhil Premraj and is set to release on July 7. The upcoming south movie 2022 stars Saiju Kurup, Anthony Varghese, and Balu Varghese among others.
Aanaparambile Worldcup Release Date: July 7
Also Read: Top 10 Hindi Dubbed South Indian Movies on Netflix To Watch 2022
So, the top 10 new south movies list for July 2022 is as follows:
- Kadhal 2 Kalyanam
- D Block
- Rocketry – The Nambi Effect
- Thiruchitrambalam
- The Warrior
- Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga
- Karthikeya 2
- Thankam
- HIT – The Second Case
- Aanaparambile Worldcup
Set your reminders and grab the tickets of your best pick from the upcoming south Indian movies listed above. Let us know in the comments if we missed out on any south movie releasing in July 2022.
The post 10 Best Upcoming South Indian Movies In July 2022 You Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on MEWS.
