Distance Education Provides Flexibility for Today’s World

Every day surgeons save multiple lives engaging in activities that expose them to harmful pathogens and deadly infections. Generally, surgeons are provided with either a loose-fitting hood or hood combined with a toga system for their protection as well ensure patient safety. However, sterile surgical helmet system (SSHS) can greatly reduce the risk of contamination, acting as a physical barrier to block the transfer of infectious materials present in the blood, fluids, or respiratory secretions during surgical procedures or other medical interventions. SSHS incorporates a head-mounted fan with HEPA filter that draws air from surroundings to the inside of helmet and channel it out through the bottom simultaneously to deliver ultra-clean air. With the rising incidences of infectious diseases, maintaining personal hygiene has become even more essential for surgeons. Given the heightened interest in healthcare worker protection, surgical helmet systems are being increasingly adopted by hospitals. But making the right selection of sterile helmets can make a lot of difference in terms of safety and convenience.

Innovation Leading Enhanced Safety



Introducing major innovation in personal protection systems, one of the leading MedTech companies, Stryker Corporation recently launched T7 and T7 Plus, designed to customize fit and enhance comfort during surgical procedures. The latest generation personal protection helmet (T7) and toga (T7 Plus) provide optimal protection and comfort, thereby enhance surgeons’ experience as well as improve the quality of treatment. While T7 is the lightest and quietest Stryker helmet, T7 Plus is built with tear-resistant and breathable material to seamlessly work with the helmet and protect against infectious bodily fluids and microorganisms.

Usually, the helmets can be uneasy due to loose-fitting that can increase the exposure to infections as pathogens can find a way to enter the human body. Technology and ergonomics work perfectly together to deliver a comfortable fit to the T7 helmet wearer without comprising safety. It addresses the challenges of uncomfortable fit and provides an effective solution by offering customizable options to the user. Miscommunication is another challenge faced by surgeons that can affect the operation procedure or lead to life-endangering situations. While using the T7 helmet, one does not need to care about communicating with other healthcare providers in OT as it is 40% quieter than previous generations. Sometimes, surgeons can be perplexed to check whether the helmet is on or off due to its reduced noise.

Transforming Surgical Experiences



For someone who spends hours in operation theatre under critical conditions, enhanced comfort and security that comes with T7 can be life changing. The EVA foam conforms to the head with a lighter frame and provides better balance. The dual adjustment knobs allow the user to precisely control height and width and the improved centre of gravity helps to reduce strain on the neck. Another amazing feature of the T7 helmet is the extended battery life that leads to fewer interruptions in the operating room since it provides 15 hours of operation with LED off and 6 hours with LED. The pause button allows surgeons to optimize distribution and streamline the donning and doffing workflow. The T7 also consist of a removable light shroud that increases visibility for surgeons during the operation.

T7 helmet is one of the lightest and most durable helmets available in the market today. When the surgeons know that they are guarded against pathogens, they are able to function better with the right mindset and enhanced concentration. The T7 Plus toga designed specifically for the T7 helmet is made up of soft and light-weight breathable viral barrier (BVB) fabric that helps surgeons to stay cool and comfortable. When donned correctly, the face shield automatically turns on the fan. The peel-away technology enables the user to easily and quickly remove sterile lenses to prevent any kind of obstruction in the view. The AAMI (Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) level 4 protection adds the highest level of protection against bodily fluids, particulate matter, and other microorganisms while the enhanced seams provide a strong and secure barrier.

Other Latest Surgical Helmet Systems



THI Total Healthcare ViVi® System



Designed to provide protection while maintaining personal effectiveness in the OT, ViVi® System is one of the top choices for surgeons and their teams. The advanced surgical helmet system is easy to wear and enables surgeons to stay focused and sharp. The best part about the ViVi® system is that it makes the barrier hardly noticeable that helps to boost the productivity of surgeons. ViVi’s patented two-fan system pushes hot and humid air through a filter out of the suit and thus creates room for 100% fresh and filtered air. Besides offering high airflow, the system provides high air exchange rates inside the suit, which prevents the surgeon from breathing the waste air. ViVi’s motion-sensing technology recognizes gestures, that help surgeons to provide full attention to the patient while adjusting their fan speed just by nodding the head. Unlike other surgical helmet systems that become warm with increased temperature, ViVi® utilizes activity sensing to automatically adjust the fan speed according to the level of physical activity of the surgeon.

The ViVi® helmet is lightweight, weighing only 370g (0.82 lb) as it is made from carbon fibre, which prevents surgeons from taking an extra burden on their heads. Providing a 190-degree distraction-free view, the helmet increases the surgeon’s field of view significantly. The ergonomically adjustable high-power light (intensity of 100.000 Lux) maximizes performance and comfort while delivering excellent visual access with excellent shade lighting, perfect eye axiality, and depth of field. ViVi® is ideal for every kind of surgery as it allows a wide range of light motion from 0 to -55 degrees. The highly efficient LED light provides the best illuminating experience with the lowest battery consumption. The ViVi® high filtration hood is designed in compliance with AMMI Level 4 and EN 13795 requirements.

Zimmer Biomet TotalShield® Surgical Helmet System



Zimmer Biomet TotalShield® Surgical Helmet System has been engineered to address the most common challenges that surgeons have to face in the OR. With 6 adjustable speed fans and 8 precisely located airflow ports, the helmet quietly distributes cool air for whole-head airflow without drying out eyes. The front airflow outlets provide cool air to the chin and area around the face while reducing fogging in the lens. The adjustable rear air outlets allow one to adjust cool air down the back of the neck and hood. The side airflow outlets provide cool air to the side of your neck and chin for maximum comfort while the brow bar airflow outlets provide cool air to the face.

To accommodate different head sizes, TotalShield® comes with a dual-adjustable headband, air-flow plugs, and rear cranial support that offers a customizable fit. The TotalShield® battery provides over 10 hours of run-time from a single Li-ion battery and includes a built-in battery life indicator. The ergonomic design provides an improved balance and stability to the surgeons. The bright LED headlight provides illumination for deep cavity visualization and enhanced tissue differentiation.

Conclusion



With the rising incidences of highly contagious coronavirus predominantly spread via respiratory droplets, the demand for a sterile surgical helmet system is gradually increasing. The SSHS not only reduces microorganism spread from surgeon to patient and vice-versa but also enhances comfort with head-mounted fan and LED lights. The growing need for SSHS and rapid technological advances would further improve the quality of surgical helmets and enhance surgeon’s experience in the operation theatre.

