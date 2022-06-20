Finance
Do’s and Don’ts for DIY Anti-Cellulite Body Wraps to Lose Weight Fast
Body wraps are a cosmetic procedure, which is meant to create a greenhouse effect in problem areas of the body using special wrapping clothes or specialty wrapping material. Generally, body wraps is a procedure done by professionals in day spas, but they can be done at home too.
How Do Body Wraps Work for Fat Loss?
The aim of the procedure is for the skin to be nourished by all the necessary substances contained in the wrapping mixture. The pores get narrow and skin texture is slightly smoothed. Wrapping promotes the resorption of cellulite plaques, gives the skin elasticity and smoothness, reduces the volume, and enhances blood circulation.
Preparing for Body Wraps
• Clean the skin with a scrub or peeling with sea salt or seaweed extracts. You can massage problem areas using a scrub.
• The mixture for wrapping should be smooth and elastic; otherwise you will not be able to apply it to the skin.
• The mixture is applied in thick or a thin layer on problem areas -thighs, buttocks, and abdomen. Wrap the treated areas with a plastic film for it to warm up and better absorb the microelements contained in the mixture or prepared product. The film will retain heat and not allow the product to dry. Then wrap yourself in a blanket or sleeping bag, if you have one. Some body wrapping require you to move around.
• When wrapping time is complete, wash off the remains of the wrap in the shower and you can take a bath with sea salt afterwards then apply anti-cellulite cream or a tonic.
• The course of home wraps should include 5-10 more procedures. It is best to repeat them every two days or as directed.
• If contraindications are experienced, consult with your doctor.
Types of Body Wraps
1. Weight Loss Body Wraps
An effective wrap for weight loss and cellulite is made with honey + 2ml papaverine (ampoules) + 2ml caffeine (2 ampoules). Mix the components, apply on the skin with massage movements (abdomen, buttocks, thighs), cover with a film and leave for 3 hours; put on warm clothing or underwear. For better results you should move —do sports, cleaning, or dancing. Then take a shower and apply body cream.
2. Anti-Cellulite Body Wraps
For anti-cellulite wraps, you can use clay, algae, mud, essential oils, warm honey, etc.
One of the options is 2 tablespoons of kelp or seaweed (available at drugstores). The algae should be mixed with warm water and left for 15 minutes to swell. Then add the yolk of 1 egg, 10 drops of essential citrus oil and 20 drops of camphor oil. Mix the components well and spread a think layer over problem areas. Wrap with a film. The wrap is rather messy, so you will need oilcloth and a sheet and a blanket to wrap yourself with. Lie down for 30-60 minutes. Then, take a shower and apply body cream.
Oil Body Wraps as Cellulite Treatment
The basis of such wraps is wheat sprout oil, hazelnut oil, almond oil, and jojoba. Add essential oil or blend of essential oils. For 20 ml or base oil, add 3 drops of lemon, juniper and lavender oil. Make sure essential oils are thoroughly mixed and then added to the base oil.
Apply the oil mixture onto the problem areas, and then wrap the body with a plastic film. It is desirable to put on warm clothes. You may actively move or lie under a blanket for 0.5-1 hours. Then, take a shower and apply anti-cellulite cream.
Body Wraps with Green Tea
Ingredients: 5 tablespoons of powered green tea, 2 tablespoons of honey, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, hot water.
Preparation: Pour boiling water over the powdered tea to get a paste, then add honey and cinnamon and mix until smooth. Apply the warm mixture onto the problem areas, wrap with foil and lie down under a warm blanket for 30-60 minutes. Wash off with warm water and apply anti-cellulite cream with massaging movements.
Effect: fights cellulite wonderfully, smoothens and awakens the skin, tighten and strengthens it, produces an antioxidant effect. Green tea wrap is contraindicated to people suffering from varicose veins and appendages inflammation.
Do’s
• Drink 3 liters of water daily to keep skin healthy and hydrated.
• Increased amount of toxins in the blood also causes cellulite on the skin. Use detoxifying juice or syrup once per month to flush toxins out of your body.
• Eat clean, alkaline and unprocessed salt to lessen the occurrence of cellulite.
• Consume fish or fish oil pills for skin nourishment. They add elasticity to the skin, thus reduces cellulite.
• Workout regularly.
• Eat a healthy diet of fresh green leafy vegetables and fresh low glycemic fruits.
• Use milk based moisturizer twice a day to trim down cellulite.
• Cut down on consumption of salt and sugar.
• Include honey, carrots, and wheat and gluten, broccoli and protein rich meat to minimize the occurrence of cellulite.
Don’ts
• Avoid fried food, junk food, spicy sauces and salty snacks while using the treatment for cellulite reduction as it increases cellulite in your body.
• Dehydration is the main cause for a variety of skin problem including cellulite. Drinking inadequate water, drinking a lot of carbonated drinks and soda also causes cellulite, so avoid them.
• Post pregnancy cellulite needs to be treated only after 40 days of delivery. Starting cellulite treatment earlier than 40 days may cause side effects on the skin surface for women who have had Caesarean stitches on the body.
Everything You Wanted to Know About Tasers But Were Afraid to Ask
Tasers are now being used by many law enforcement agencies throughout the world. (Tasers are also called stun guns) They are certainly used by the police in Orlando where I live. Instead of shooting or wounding a victim with bullets the Taser delivers a 50,000 volt electric shock to a law breaker that overrides one’s central nervous system. This causes uncontrollable contractions of the muscle tissue and instant collapse. This is known as nonlethal force.
A while ago I was invited by the Orlando Chapter of Amnesty International to perform some research and deliver an address to the group concerning the pros and cons of Taser use. During the same time period I happened to be serving on Florida State Senator Gary Siplin’s Commission on the Use of Deadly Force by Law Enforcement in Florida and had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of Taser use by members of the Orlando Police Department.
You might be interested in learning some of the Taser facts that I derived from my research for that speech.
First, from where does the name Taser derive? The inventor of the Taser took the name from a 1911 boy’s adventure story by author Victor Appleton. Appleton wrote a science fiction story about a young crime fighter who foiled criminals by incapacitating them with an electric rifle he had invented. The name of that young crime fighter in the story was Thomas A. Swift. The name of the story was entitled: Thomas A. Swift and his Electric Rifle. The modern day inventor of the first true electric stun gun named his invention after the initials of the story — T A S E R!
The company that makes and markets Tasers is an Arizona corporation called Taser International. The company sells several models of the Taser, in 1994 they came out with their first called the “Air Taser” in 1998 they introduced the model “M26” and in 2003 they brought out the “X26.” These high powered Tasers are the new fad in law enforcement. Police contend that the use of Tasers lower injury to the police and to the public. The police also maintain the Taser is a tool to be used in conjunction of other nonlethal types of force.
However, doctors, reporters and human rights groups contend that the Taser use raise grave safety issues. A number of citizens have died after having been Tasered. Taser International spokespersons disagree that the Taser is a dangerous weapon. When a human being is Tasered his or her body is subjected to a 50,000 volt shock that is designed to override the target’s central nervous system, causing contractions of the muscle tissue that leads to instant collapse. The company maintains that the jolt will physically debilitate a target regardless of their tolerance for pain or their mental focus. The Taser is said to “directly tell the muscles what to do: contract until the target is in the fetal position on the ground.” The company further contends there are no residual effects to the body after having been Tasered.
My research revealed that since 2001, at least 70 people are reported to have died in the United States and Canada after being shocked with the M26 or the X26 models. Twelve of the deaths have occurred in Florida. Four of those deaths have occurred in Orange County where I live. Coroners who have commented on the deaths generally attribute such deaths to other factors such as concurrent drug intoxication when Tasered. Other medical experts question whether Taser Shocks may exacerbate a risk of heart failure. Some scientists contend that that electricity near the heart can be dangerous because it may cause ventricular fibrillation. Still, other scientists suggest or speculate that an excess of potassium, produced when the muscles contract violently, may be a key ingredient in the deaths associated with the device. In essence, no one knows for sure whether the Taser by itself can cause death.
Despite the deaths that have occurred, more than 6,000 law enforcement and correctional agencies in 49 states are deploying or testing Taser equipment. My researched also revealed that several states which formerly banned all stun guns have recently changed their law to allow local and state police to use Tasers. Tasers are now used by campus police on many university campuses. Tasers were used by the U.S. army during the Iraq war and are still being used by the military at Guantanamo Bay. Tasers have been purchased or tested by police or the military in Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Forty three states place few or no restrictions on possession of such stun weapons by members of the public for self-defense. However, price may be a deterrent to buying a Taser for personal use. The price of the Air Taser is $399.95; the M26 model costs $699.00, and the X26 is advertised at $999.00.
Local police agencies in Florida were among the first agencies to adopt the new generations of Tasers on a wide scale. The Orlando Sentinel newspaper reported in March 2005 that police had used Tasers against 24 students in the prior 18 months. An Amnesty International report states that Tasers are used against unarmed suspects in 80% of all cases of nonlethal weapons; Tasers were employed in 36% of cases for verbal noncompliance by suspects, but used only in 3% of cases involving deadly assault.
According to information released to the media in 2007 by the Orange County Sheriff’s office when I was pursuing my research, 700 deputies out of the 1,318 man force were armed with Tasers and the department had just ordered 125 more Tasers. The next year it was reported that Orange County deputies made 45,033 arrests and used Tasers 464 times, including against 14 suspects who were so aggressive that the law would have allowed the use of deadly force.
The Orlando Police Department has a stricter policy on the use of Tasers and prohibits Taser use unless a suspect actively resists a police officer. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office mandates that each deputy be given eight hours of annual Taser training – an increase from four hours initially used by the office. This will allow for 6,000 hours a year of training for the deputies of the Orange County Sheriff.
Critics of Taser use, such as Amnesty International, have called for all federal, state and local authorities to suspend use of Tasers and other electro-shock weapons pending an urgent rigorous, independent and impartial inquiry in to their use and effects.
There has been no such suspension and it looks like Tasers are here to stay.
Pyramind of Insurance Needs
The Pyramid of Insurance Needs shows the increasing level of insurance that everyone needs. The most important insurance is to cover ourselves adequately on health, the basic one being the national hospitalization plan, the integrated Medishield plan offers by insurer that covers the hospital bill completely. This is important as we should concentrate on getting ourselves well and continue with our normal life instead of worrying on the financial burden.
Next on the pyramid is protection against death, total permanent disability and critical illness. This is rarer than hospitalization, but if it happens, it will cause a lot of financial and emotional strain on the family. We would like our family members to continue their life as normally as possible. Hence, a comprehensive coverage with sufficient payout will help our family members to tide over the difficult period.
After we have adequately covered ourselves, we will then seek for opportunity to save and invest to ensure a continuity of good life for our family members. Family with children should consider education policy to ensure and lock down a fixed sum of money for the children’s tertiary education for a proper head-start in life.
And when we reach age 55, we should buy an annuity insurance policy that will pay us income, with increasing amount every year, as long as we live. We should be enjoying our retirement years, without worrying of lacking of income to sustain our everyday expenses.
Alcohol Addiction
Alcohol addiction means a compulsive need for a toxic liquid. This can be wine, beer, whiskey, vodka, or any other hard liquor. When a person is unable to abstain from drinking or have a regular need for alcohol, it’s the initial stages of alcohol addiction. Soon they are addicted to alcohol and are unable to stop themselves from alcohol consumption each day. If a person has symptoms like sweating, nausea, shakiness when they take alcohol or they take a huge amount of alcohol just to feel high, the person is certainly an alcoholic. Some may think that it is easy to stop drinking at once. Alcoholism can just suppress your feelings or will to stop drinking. From the support of the loved ones or family and friends one can get rid of alcoholism addiction but most of them just cannot do it. Alcoholism addiction does not affect only an individual but also his or her family, friends, and the environment around them too.
Consuming alcohol can put you in serious trouble. Around 50% of the crimes, murders, accidents are due to heavy intake alcohol. It affects you mentally, as well as physically. Alcoholism can cause you health problems such as cancer, brain damage, heart problems, and liver problems, which lead to certain death. People who do not stop drinking shorten their life by 10 to 15 years. Other problems associated with alcoholism is that heavy intake of alcohol can kill your brain cells which can go onto damage your brain.
Alcohol even distracts the functioning of the nervous system, which makes it difficult for you to process the information or even remember certain things. Large amount of alcohol can even reduce the oxygen supply to the brain, which causes blackouts when a person is totally high. Alcoholism addiction also inflames the esophagus, mouth and stomach and causes cancer in these parts of the body, even worse for people who smoke when drinking. Excessive drinking may lead to high rate of heartbeats and a person may have high blood pressure due to it. This causes heart attacks and other heart problems. Alcohol even destroys vision of your eyes, which may to some extend turn you blind without glasses. Alcoholism addiction also affects the sexual function of the body, which in return keeps a person unsatisfied from sex and he or she turns to more alcohol. It even decreases the blood circulation, which makes you feel low on energy and lazy. Low circulation of blood may cause malnutrition. Alcoholism addiction can also lead to skin problems and weaken the joints and muscles of ones body.
The best and effective way to get rid of alcoholism addiction is self-therapy by hypnosis. You can download an mp3 or video from the Internet, which is available easily, and you can experience the power of hypnosis. After taking help of hypnosis you may turn to be a social drinker or best-case scenario, a non-drinker. Just imagine how healthy and clean life you will be leaving after you are free from alcoholism addiction. You will be proud and make your family, friends proud of you after you leave alcohol from your life. You can conquer alcohol, though its sounds an impossible task but it is possible. Take control over alcoholism addiction and live your dreams by achieving them by letting hypnosis lead the way.
