Evaluating and Managing Business Risk in Organizations
Managing risk is an essential part of any business. Business risks may appear in any facet of the business. Risks and uncertainty are realities every business must face. A risk presents itself where one is forced to make a choice between alternatives whose potential outcomes are unknown or where one is forced to deal with an unanticipated situation that could adversely affect the organization. For instance, these risks could be:
• Financial Risks: such as investment choices, inadequate working capital, poor financial calculations, accounting fraud or excessive spending to mention a few.
• Economic Risks: such as interest rate changes, changing government policies, exchange rate changes or demographic movements.
• Production Risks: such as obsolete/ defective materials and goods, continuous technological evolution, product mix and quality, machine breakdown or cost of production.
• Human Resource Risks: arising due to fraudulent employees, negligent/inefficient employees, social engineering, recruitment risks or labor drain.
• Legal Risks: such as judgments from court cases, legal infringements, new legislations or business laws.
• Political and Social Risks: arising from issues such as civil unrest, elections, and unfavorable ideologies of political leaders or corruption.
• Management Risks: such as poor management decisions, insider trading, corporate governance issues, corporate policies and strategy.
• Market Risks: such as competing against fierce competitors, changing consumer tastes or behavior, piracy, distribution and dealership issues or marketing strategy.
To effectively handle these business risks, the following steps should be taken:
• Assess The Risk: To effectively assess the risk the following question need to be answered. Does a risk indeed exist? If it does exist, is there any alternative to be chosen? How much information is available about these alternatives? What is the potential impact of the risk should it occur?
• Assess the Alternatives: What would it cost the organization to pursue each of these alternatives? Note that the cost being referred to include both financial costs, human costs, cost to the organizations image, material costs, environmental costs, competitors reaction to your course of action etc. Alternatives could also present the option to:
a) Transfer the Risk to another party more competent to handle it. (E.g. through insurance, joint ventures and strategic alliances, outsourcing etc.)
b) Mitigate the Risk. I.e. to manage the impact of the risk by minimizing the odds.
c) Ignore the Risk. I.e. brace yourself and accept the impact.
• Implement the Alternative Chosen: Once an alternative is selected, an implementation plan is quickly arranged. The plan should clearly itemize steps needed to implement the strategy chosen. The implementation plan should also have a backup plan for another alternative strategy should the former fail. There should also be a feedback process to handle issues that may arise in the course of implementation.
Washington Metro Commuter Train Accident Raises Questions of Passenger Safety
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is a tri-jurisdictional government agency that operates train and bus transit services. The Metro, as it is called, is funded by the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maryland.
Nine people were killed and many more passengers were injured when two Washington Metro subway trains collided on June 21, 2009, Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C. One commuter, known as Metro train 112, crashed into the back of another stationary commuter on the Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Red line between the Takoma and Fort Totten Metrorail stations. The National Transportation Safety board (NHTSA) is investigating but won’t likely have a report on what caused the collision for many months. Here is what we do know.
Metro train 112 was the oldest in the fleet and was delivered to Metro sometime between 1975 to 1978. The subject train was being operated by an employee with 3 or so months of experience. However, Metro 112 was typically controlled by a computer as opposed to the operator, unless the train was in a manual mode. It is being reported that Metro 112 was in “automatic mode” at the time of collision meaning that the computer was operating the train, not the train operator on board. It is also being reported that the emergency brake on train 112 had been depressed, which could mean that the train operator tried to manually stop the train to avoid collision. The lever could have, however, been forced forward by body contact or other contact. The NTSB has also confirmed that Metro 112 was two months overdue for scheduled brake maintenance.
The other piece of information our attorneys are focusing on is that federal officials had recommended that train 112 should have been replaced because of concerns about its age. Safety watchdogs warned Washington’s metro operators three years ago about weaknesses in aging subway cars like train 112 on issues of crashworthiness. The NTSB has also said that it told Washington Metro in 2006 that the carriage in its 1000-series trains, like train 112, was likely to unreasonably crumple in an collision jeopardizing the safety of passengers and crew.
Clearly, the investigation is presently focused on the onboard computers that control the trains speed and braking, the Metro track signal system which was specifically designed to prevent collisions such as this one, and on the age of train 112, one of roughly 300 1000-series. We won’t know for months what the cause, or multiple causes, of this deadly commuter train accident were. However, it is already clear that this accident could have been avoided. The safety systems and procedures are designed to preclude and accident like this from ever occurring. Something clearly went wrong. Recall it was only 8 months ago that another commuter train in Los Angles California claimed the lives of 20 passengers. The operator in that instance was operating a cell phone at the time of the collision.
Troubleshooting Your Cordless Panasonic
Panasonic has been around for nearly 100 years. They’ve manufactured every type of electronics from radio equipment to home theaters. We’re going to be concentrating on the cordless Panasonic line in this article with a couple of helpful tips on troubleshooting and preventive maintenance.
Too many times we tend to throw away out cordless Panasonic phones because we’ve had them for years and they have just stopped working. Most of the time the simplest answer, it would seem, is to just go buy a new one. This isn’t always true though. The batteries that come bundled up inside of your cordless Panasonic phone are specific to that phone, however you can order replacements. This is nice when you think about saving $60 -$300 on the cost of a new phone and you get to claim to be green as well. Why? Because you’re not filling up landfills with phones that just needed a new battery.
Another common problem people run into with their old phones has to do with the cabling. Yes, it’s a cordless phone, but the base still needs to plug into the wall. Often that little cable from the base of your phone system to the wall can get kinked or otherwise damaged. Replace the cord. It’s a standard Rg45 plug-in. In other words, any phone cable with work.
The next component that will likely give out is the power converter. These guys get pretty hot fairly easily and will burn out after awhile. If you are wondering what I am talking about, check out your telephone base. The power cord will most likely run through a nice black box before continuing on into the wall. That is what I am talking about. When these things go your base will no longer work, thus your phone will be dead as Caesar’s ghost. You can actually buy a replacement online or at the local electronics store. Just make sure you match the output and plug type. If you don’t have any experience with this sort of thing, take it with you and compare it to what’s on the shelf and avoid universal sets. They are usually more expensive and lend themselves to harming your electronics if you are unfamiliar with voltage and amps.
For signal loss cordless Panasonic bases can be added to certain brands of signal repeaters. By signal loss I mean, let’s say you can stand at the curb and hear everything fine, however your phone doesn’t seem to want to work in the basement. A signal repeater more or less extends the signal from your phone to your base by acting as a relay. These can be a little hard to install, and not over common to find. Another answer would be to just simply buy another phone and plug it into the area you’re having trouble with. That is to say if you can’t get good signal in your basement, put a cordless phone down there as well.
Cleaning your phone base is important too. Dust is the number two killer of electronics, second only to three year olds with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Just dusting your base could add some life to it. Dust will insulate and lock in heat, heat is bad. Cool is good. So be cool and keep your electronics cool.
Also keep your electronics dry. Even having that cordless Panasonic base on your porch is a bad idea maybe- at least for any length of time. Moisture will set in and corrosion will take place, and I have no tips on have to get rid of it. With a little care and some heads up maintenance your cordless Panasonic phone could possible double in life expectancy. This not only saves a bit on the old pocket book and helps the environment, but is nice for those of us who can never find the “flash” button on other people’s phones.
Overseas Travel Insurance Plans – Costs Less and Offers More
Everyone craves for vacations to enjoy some quality time with their loved ones and Indians are no exception. The outbound travel sector of India saw a robust growth this year because international travel destinations are highly sought-after among Indians in 2015. Obstacles like inflation, skyrocketing ticket price and depreciation of rupee couldn’t deter the wandering spirit of Indian travelers to travel around the world. Over 60% of Indians remain unmoved by the depreciating rupee and are raring to go to travel. However, the rate of availing travel insurance to safeguard the trip is still dismal among Indian travelers.
Young generations prefer to travel to international destinations once a year at least. According to a survey, 90% of these travelers make use of their own savings for overseas trips and don’t consider travel cover. Quite surprisingly, this is the mindset of young internet savvy generation as ICICI Lombard conducted the survey in the age group of 25-35 among 1049 people across six metro cities in India who had international trips in the previous year.
The survey further reveals that Singapore is the most preferred travel destination among young Indian travelers; the second and third places are held by US and UK.
Let’s take a look at the travel plans available and their prices for those who favor these destinations. Let’s start with Singapore.
Travel insurance plans available for Singapore trips
The following list of top 5 policy quotes in terms of lowest premium are for one 30 years old person looking for a single trip to Singapore. The trip duration is 10 days and the chosen sum insured is US$ 500000.
- Universal Sompo – Premium of Rs. 942
- HDFC Ergo – Premium of Rs. 1015
- Reliance – Premium of Rs. 1129
- TATA AIG – Premium of Rs. 1234
- Religare – Premium of Rs.1666
The lowest premium is Rs. 942 for a travel insurance plan for a 10 days trip to any Asian country such as Singapore, Thailand. This means one has to pay less than Rs. 100 per day to make his trip safe and secured. Indian travelers must know that travel plans are not only inexpensive but they also provide coverage for loss of baggage, passport, hijack and even emergency treatment.
Travel Insurance plans available for UK trips
The following list of top 5 policy quotes in terms of lowest premium are for 1 person looking for a single trip to UK. The trip duration is 10 days and the chosen sum insured is US$ 500000.
- Universal Sompo – Premium of Rs. 942
- Bajaj Allianz – Premium of Rs.991
- HDFC Ergo – Premium of Rs. 1015
- Reliance – Premium of Rs. 1129
- Bajaj Allianz ( Travel Elite Platinum) – Premium of Rs. 1139
Universal Sompo provides the lowest premium. The premium of travel insurance plan is also Rs. 942 for a 10 days trip To UK.
Travel insurance policies for US trips
The following list of top 7 policy quotes in terms of lowest premium are for 1 person looking for a single trip to US. The trip duration is 10 days and the chosen sum insured is US$ 500000.
- Universal Sompo – Premium of Rs. 1344
- HDFC Ergo – Premium of Rs. 1438
- Bajaj Allianz – Premium of Rs.1441
- IFFCO-TOKIO – Premium of Rs.1456
- Bajaj Allianz ( Travel Elite Platinum) – Premium of Rs. 1658
- TATA AIG – Premium of Rs. 1694
- Reliance – Premium of Rs. 1783
The lowest premium is Rs. 1344 for a travel insurance plan for a 10 days trip to US. Just imagine, you are getting all types of risks covered just by paying less than Rs. 140 for each day of your trip.
Best travel insurance plans in India in terms of baggage and medical coverage
The survey also made clear that 79% people buy travel plan to cover medical emergencies. Safety of baggage is the second most vital reason as 60% people behind purchasing travel insurance policy. So let’s find out best travel insurance plans in terms of medical emergency and luggage safety.
From the above list of travel policies for US, two plans by Reliance and Bajaj Allianz look best in terms of baggage cover.
Reliance Travel care platinum provides US$1500 for the loss of checked baggage for a premium of Rs.1783.
The Travel Elite Premium plan by Bajaj Allianz provides US$ 1000 for a premium of Rs. 1658 for the loss of checked baggage.
To get the best coverage for medical emergencies, the Titanium plan by HDFC ERGO is the best. It primarily covers:
- Emergency Medical Expenses
- Permanent Disablement/accidental death
- Hospital Cash
- Loss of Personal Documents
- Accidental Death
- Loss of Baggage
- Financial Emergency Assistance
- Personal Liability
What is the cost of international travel policy for a couple?
According to the survey, 52% of travelers prefer to have trips with spouses. So, if these people can avail a travel plan for visiting US or UK or Singapore, how much do they have to pay?
Let’s start with US trip for 10 days for a sum insured of US$ 100000 covering 2 people who are 30 and 28 years old.
Religare offers the best plan which comes at a premium of Rs. 2407.
If you compare travel plans available for couples who wish to visit UK, keeping the same criteria for trip duration, sum insured and age of the traveler, Religare provides the best plan. The premium of the plan is Rs. 1537.
For a trip in countries like Singapore, Thailand within Asia which has been the top travel destination of 2015, a couple has to spend even less for a travel insurance policy. If you compare travel insurance plans that cover Asia, you will get the lowest premium of Rs. 1218 from Explore Asia plan provided by Religare.
The positive part of the survey is the increased awareness among Indian travelers. More than 90% of young generation is aware of the travel insurance which is a significant rise from last year’s 80%. One of the major provider of travel insurance plans in India; ICICI Lombard underwritten a total travel insurance premium of Rs 100 previous year, one can expect the premium to increase by 5-10% in this year. The problem is not with the awareness; it is the lack of understanding about the benefits associated with these travel covers.
27% of the total respondents in the survey choose not to avail a travel insurance plan simply because they were under the wrong conception that such plans cover only accidents, loss of baggage and theft but don’t provide medical coverage. This is far from being the truth as the complete break-up of Titanium plan by HDFC ERGO shows extensive coverage for medical emergencies.
25% surveyed people didn’t buy any travel plan because they thought such plans are costly but it is not so. The price of all plans for person mentioned here are about less than Rs. 100 to less than Rs. 140 for each day of a 10 days trip. Travel insurance policies for couples are even cheaper as they cost in the range of less than Rs. 65 per day per person to less than Rs. 125 per day per person for destinations like US, UK and all countries in Asia including popular destinations like Singapore, Thailand.
Indians love to spend their holidays in international destinations. An international travel insurance plan doesn’t cost much and offers a lot in return. If you are also a travel freak, you should insure the total duration of the trip so that you can enjoy your holiday with complete peace of mind.
