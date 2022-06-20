Finance
Everything You Wanted to Know About Tasers But Were Afraid to Ask
Tasers are now being used by many law enforcement agencies throughout the world. (Tasers are also called stun guns) They are certainly used by the police in Orlando where I live. Instead of shooting or wounding a victim with bullets the Taser delivers a 50,000 volt electric shock to a law breaker that overrides one’s central nervous system. This causes uncontrollable contractions of the muscle tissue and instant collapse. This is known as nonlethal force.
A while ago I was invited by the Orlando Chapter of Amnesty International to perform some research and deliver an address to the group concerning the pros and cons of Taser use. During the same time period I happened to be serving on Florida State Senator Gary Siplin’s Commission on the Use of Deadly Force by Law Enforcement in Florida and had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of Taser use by members of the Orlando Police Department.
You might be interested in learning some of the Taser facts that I derived from my research for that speech.
First, from where does the name Taser derive? The inventor of the Taser took the name from a 1911 boy’s adventure story by author Victor Appleton. Appleton wrote a science fiction story about a young crime fighter who foiled criminals by incapacitating them with an electric rifle he had invented. The name of that young crime fighter in the story was Thomas A. Swift. The name of the story was entitled: Thomas A. Swift and his Electric Rifle. The modern day inventor of the first true electric stun gun named his invention after the initials of the story — T A S E R!
The company that makes and markets Tasers is an Arizona corporation called Taser International. The company sells several models of the Taser, in 1994 they came out with their first called the “Air Taser” in 1998 they introduced the model “M26” and in 2003 they brought out the “X26.” These high powered Tasers are the new fad in law enforcement. Police contend that the use of Tasers lower injury to the police and to the public. The police also maintain the Taser is a tool to be used in conjunction of other nonlethal types of force.
However, doctors, reporters and human rights groups contend that the Taser use raise grave safety issues. A number of citizens have died after having been Tasered. Taser International spokespersons disagree that the Taser is a dangerous weapon. When a human being is Tasered his or her body is subjected to a 50,000 volt shock that is designed to override the target’s central nervous system, causing contractions of the muscle tissue that leads to instant collapse. The company maintains that the jolt will physically debilitate a target regardless of their tolerance for pain or their mental focus. The Taser is said to “directly tell the muscles what to do: contract until the target is in the fetal position on the ground.” The company further contends there are no residual effects to the body after having been Tasered.
My research revealed that since 2001, at least 70 people are reported to have died in the United States and Canada after being shocked with the M26 or the X26 models. Twelve of the deaths have occurred in Florida. Four of those deaths have occurred in Orange County where I live. Coroners who have commented on the deaths generally attribute such deaths to other factors such as concurrent drug intoxication when Tasered. Other medical experts question whether Taser Shocks may exacerbate a risk of heart failure. Some scientists contend that that electricity near the heart can be dangerous because it may cause ventricular fibrillation. Still, other scientists suggest or speculate that an excess of potassium, produced when the muscles contract violently, may be a key ingredient in the deaths associated with the device. In essence, no one knows for sure whether the Taser by itself can cause death.
Despite the deaths that have occurred, more than 6,000 law enforcement and correctional agencies in 49 states are deploying or testing Taser equipment. My researched also revealed that several states which formerly banned all stun guns have recently changed their law to allow local and state police to use Tasers. Tasers are now used by campus police on many university campuses. Tasers were used by the U.S. army during the Iraq war and are still being used by the military at Guantanamo Bay. Tasers have been purchased or tested by police or the military in Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Forty three states place few or no restrictions on possession of such stun weapons by members of the public for self-defense. However, price may be a deterrent to buying a Taser for personal use. The price of the Air Taser is $399.95; the M26 model costs $699.00, and the X26 is advertised at $999.00.
Local police agencies in Florida were among the first agencies to adopt the new generations of Tasers on a wide scale. The Orlando Sentinel newspaper reported in March 2005 that police had used Tasers against 24 students in the prior 18 months. An Amnesty International report states that Tasers are used against unarmed suspects in 80% of all cases of nonlethal weapons; Tasers were employed in 36% of cases for verbal noncompliance by suspects, but used only in 3% of cases involving deadly assault.
According to information released to the media in 2007 by the Orange County Sheriff’s office when I was pursuing my research, 700 deputies out of the 1,318 man force were armed with Tasers and the department had just ordered 125 more Tasers. The next year it was reported that Orange County deputies made 45,033 arrests and used Tasers 464 times, including against 14 suspects who were so aggressive that the law would have allowed the use of deadly force.
The Orlando Police Department has a stricter policy on the use of Tasers and prohibits Taser use unless a suspect actively resists a police officer. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office mandates that each deputy be given eight hours of annual Taser training – an increase from four hours initially used by the office. This will allow for 6,000 hours a year of training for the deputies of the Orange County Sheriff.
Critics of Taser use, such as Amnesty International, have called for all federal, state and local authorities to suspend use of Tasers and other electro-shock weapons pending an urgent rigorous, independent and impartial inquiry in to their use and effects.
There has been no such suspension and it looks like Tasers are here to stay.
Pyramind of Insurance Needs
The Pyramid of Insurance Needs shows the increasing level of insurance that everyone needs. The most important insurance is to cover ourselves adequately on health, the basic one being the national hospitalization plan, the integrated Medishield plan offers by insurer that covers the hospital bill completely. This is important as we should concentrate on getting ourselves well and continue with our normal life instead of worrying on the financial burden.
Next on the pyramid is protection against death, total permanent disability and critical illness. This is rarer than hospitalization, but if it happens, it will cause a lot of financial and emotional strain on the family. We would like our family members to continue their life as normally as possible. Hence, a comprehensive coverage with sufficient payout will help our family members to tide over the difficult period.
After we have adequately covered ourselves, we will then seek for opportunity to save and invest to ensure a continuity of good life for our family members. Family with children should consider education policy to ensure and lock down a fixed sum of money for the children’s tertiary education for a proper head-start in life.
And when we reach age 55, we should buy an annuity insurance policy that will pay us income, with increasing amount every year, as long as we live. We should be enjoying our retirement years, without worrying of lacking of income to sustain our everyday expenses.
Alcohol Addiction
Alcohol addiction means a compulsive need for a toxic liquid. This can be wine, beer, whiskey, vodka, or any other hard liquor. When a person is unable to abstain from drinking or have a regular need for alcohol, it’s the initial stages of alcohol addiction. Soon they are addicted to alcohol and are unable to stop themselves from alcohol consumption each day. If a person has symptoms like sweating, nausea, shakiness when they take alcohol or they take a huge amount of alcohol just to feel high, the person is certainly an alcoholic. Some may think that it is easy to stop drinking at once. Alcoholism can just suppress your feelings or will to stop drinking. From the support of the loved ones or family and friends one can get rid of alcoholism addiction but most of them just cannot do it. Alcoholism addiction does not affect only an individual but also his or her family, friends, and the environment around them too.
Consuming alcohol can put you in serious trouble. Around 50% of the crimes, murders, accidents are due to heavy intake alcohol. It affects you mentally, as well as physically. Alcoholism can cause you health problems such as cancer, brain damage, heart problems, and liver problems, which lead to certain death. People who do not stop drinking shorten their life by 10 to 15 years. Other problems associated with alcoholism is that heavy intake of alcohol can kill your brain cells which can go onto damage your brain.
Alcohol even distracts the functioning of the nervous system, which makes it difficult for you to process the information or even remember certain things. Large amount of alcohol can even reduce the oxygen supply to the brain, which causes blackouts when a person is totally high. Alcoholism addiction also inflames the esophagus, mouth and stomach and causes cancer in these parts of the body, even worse for people who smoke when drinking. Excessive drinking may lead to high rate of heartbeats and a person may have high blood pressure due to it. This causes heart attacks and other heart problems. Alcohol even destroys vision of your eyes, which may to some extend turn you blind without glasses. Alcoholism addiction also affects the sexual function of the body, which in return keeps a person unsatisfied from sex and he or she turns to more alcohol. It even decreases the blood circulation, which makes you feel low on energy and lazy. Low circulation of blood may cause malnutrition. Alcoholism addiction can also lead to skin problems and weaken the joints and muscles of ones body.
The best and effective way to get rid of alcoholism addiction is self-therapy by hypnosis. You can download an mp3 or video from the Internet, which is available easily, and you can experience the power of hypnosis. After taking help of hypnosis you may turn to be a social drinker or best-case scenario, a non-drinker. Just imagine how healthy and clean life you will be leaving after you are free from alcoholism addiction. You will be proud and make your family, friends proud of you after you leave alcohol from your life. You can conquer alcohol, though its sounds an impossible task but it is possible. Take control over alcoholism addiction and live your dreams by achieving them by letting hypnosis lead the way.
Why Have an Expert Witness in a Personal Injury Case
— Why Witnesses Are Important to a Personal Injury Case —
Witnesses are often called to the stand in personal injury cases. They are utilized in order to provide clarity when aspects of the accident are contested. As an example, an eyewitness to the car wreck can recount their view of the accident’s occurrence from an objective position.
Expert witnesses play a different role than an eyewitness. Experts have extensive education or experience in matters related to the accident, such as technical knowledge in automotive mechanics. For a case related to a car accident, such expertise makes that witness an invaluable resource regarding details that must be proven to have occurred or played a significant role in the accident.
Expert witnesses have rarely been on the scene when an accident occurred. But they are able to provide testimony in regards to critical aspects of the claim. The expert witness’ role is key to determinations related to the case because he or she has expert knowledge that other parties in the case do not. This knowledge is needed to prove claims made based upon the findings of accident investigations.
Experts are in no way related to the parties in the case, so their testimony is objective and impartial, based only upon factual information and theories related to their area of knowledge.
— Types of Personal Injury Case Expert Witnesses —
Expert witnesses vary in type for personal injury cases. Two such types of expert witnesses are the consulting witness and testifying expert.
Consulting witnesses use their knowledge and experience to help parties in the case understand key issues and facts on which the case is based. Consulting witnesses do not appear in court or testify on the stand. But their role is very important because they are positioned to enable attorneys to clearly understand and relay complex and technical issues as part of the personal injury case.
Testifying experts do appear in court and testify on the stand in order to effectively communicate pertinent issues to the jury, judge and others in the case. This is the primary difference between consulting and testifying experts.
An expert may be categorized as both consulting and testifying. How the expert is designated plays a role in discovery and applicable rules. A consulting expert’s information used in litigation does not have to be discovered by the opposing parties, whereas a testifying expert’s information to be shared is able to be discovered.
— Specializations of Personal Injury Case Expert Witnesses —
In personal injury cases, there are common types of expert witnesses used to prove a case. Specialists from the healthcare and medical fields are commonly engaged as expert witnesses to testify about issues such as the injuries suffered by the victims, options for their recovery and information about required treatments.
Medical malpractice-related cases almost always necessitate medical experts. Such experts must provide testimony about healthcare standards and how the defendant did not meet this standard of care in regard to the claim. The medical expert’s testimony plays a significant role in a medical malpractice case.
Engineering experts are commonly utilized to testify in personal injury cases based upon premises liability. Engineering experts provide testimony in regard to building construction, structural issues or other topics such as improper roadway maintenance.
Common to auto accident claims are manufacturing experts. These experts provide testimony in regard to defective automotive parts or products. They can illustrate how the defective parts led to accident related injuries.
When an accident financially impacts an accident victim, economic experts can provide testimony about how the wreck has negatively affected the victim’s ability to earn an income. They may also provide expertise in financial valuation of losses related to the claim.
These fall under Rule 702 – Testimony by Expert Witness (source: Cornell LII)
— Significance of Personal Injury Case Expert Witnesses —
Expert witnesses are not required for all personal injury cases. But cases of motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall accidents, claims of product liability and other such cases often benefit from the information an expert witness can objectively provide.
Expert analysis of personal injury case information can clarify details of the case with impartiality. Using their special knowledge, training and education, these witnesses often shed light on issues affecting judge or jury decisions.
Victims are permitted to use experts for case investigation and review as needed. These witnesses are invaluable in proving claim credibility and explanation of difficult subject matter in ways that laymen can understand the issues. Victim case outcome is often related to expert witness testimony and how those experts relayed information to the judge and jury.
Personal injury attorneys help victims of personal injury claims decide when and how to use expert witnesses, before they are retained. These attorneys understand the important role the witnesses play and when they may be needed to gain a favorable outcome toward settlement or in court.
