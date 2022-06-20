Fundraising underway for families of 2 workers who died in St. Paul trench collapse

Indian web series appear to have surpassed Bollywood films in popularity. Of course, most B-town celebrities already had made their web debut, owing to the demand for Hindi web series. But, yes, some Indian web shows have been popular due to their storylines, casts, or adult content.

Here we’ll discuss the most satisfactory Indian Desi and Hot web series available on MX Player, Ullu App, Viu, and Voot right now.

1) Aashram (2020)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Available On: MX Player

Cast: Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartharta

Director: Prakash Jha

Aashram is an MX Player original Hindi-language criminal drama web series where Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala, a Guru recognized for his ability to do magic and solve all of mankind’s problems. He is also aware of every missing woman in the neighborhood. Quite strange? From crime to politics, this conman Baba quickly rises to the position of Godly man.

2) Aniversary Special (2019)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Shikha Chhabra, Tarun Khem, Yash Pandit, Swagata

Director: Bhavin Wadia

A murder occurs at the resort; who is the murderer? Is it Priyanka Malik, Mahi Malik, Raj’s secretary, and cum lover, or Raj himself? The identity of the attacker remains unknown. However, several people are accused because something appears to be amiss with everyone’s story.

3) Gehraiyaan (2017)

IMDb: 6.9/10

Available On: Viu

Cast: Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vatsal Sheth

Director: Sidhant Sachdev

It’s a love story set in a Mumbai hospital between Reyna Malik, a 26-year-old researcher and surgeon, and her oncologist boyfriend Shekhar, amidst mysterious and terrible incidents in her home. She is eager to return to work, namely surgery, her first love. However, the hospital is unsure if she is prepared to start her duties due to a trauma she suffered before the sabbatical.

4) Time Out (2017)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Available On: Voot

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sarah Jane Dias, Sahil Vaid

Director: Danish Aslam

Rahul and Radha appear to have it all: a loving marriage, a good job, and a lovely home. But what occurs when Rahul realizes that he’s been living it up he’s supposed to be living, not indeed the one he wants? Is it possible for a spouse to put his seemingly ideal life on hold and reconsider his choices? What about Radha, for example? Is she just a byproduct of Rahul’s early middle-age crisis?

5) Ratri Ke Yatri (2020)

IMDb: 6.4/10

Available On: MX Player

Cast: Sudhir Pande, Anju Mahendru, Iqbal Khan

Director: Anil V Kumar

Ratri Ke Yatri is a fascinating and thought-provoking drama series. The series is a reflection of society, and the episodes are eye-opening. The web series narrative is a collection of five encounters that all culminate in the exact location: a brothel. Five individuals, each oblivious and vivid of the others, enter the brothels for the first time, only to discover the meaning of their unfinished lives.

6) Halala (2019)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Shafaq Naaz, Ravi Bhatia, Eijaz Khan, Neelima Azeem

Director: Deepak Pandey

The web series tells the life of a newlywed Muslim couple who must deal with the ritual of Nikaah Halala following Triple Talaq. Afza and Rahil were happily married, but fate has something different planned for them as their relationship falls apart and Rahil, in rage, gives Triple Talaq to Afza. Zid tries to save their marriage through Halala Nikah.

7) Maaya: Slave Her Desires (2017)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Available On: MX Player

Cast: Shama Sikander, Veer Aryan, Vipul Gupta

Director: Sanaya Sharma

The web series begins when Sonia experiences a mental breakdown and forgets the previous six months of her life. Her husband, Abhishek, is compelled to go into her past to determine what caused the tragedy. Sonia had a secret life of intense eroticism and twisted dreams that Abhishek was unaware of, a life that betrayed him even though he was the only one who could save her.

8) Twisted (2021)

IMDb: 6.9/10

Available On: Viu

Cast: Nia Sharma, Namit Khanna, Rahul Sudhir, Tia Bajpai, Tanvi Vyas, Dilnaz Irani, Neeraj Malviya, Ambrish Shrivastava

Director: Anupam Santosh Saroj

The first season of Twisted opens with the murder of Ranbir Raichand’s wife, Naina Raichand. Ranbir Raichand and his mistress, Supermodel Alia Mukherjee, were investigated by CID officials Aryan Mathur and Disha Agarwal. There is a version of Ranbir and Alia’s story and Nina’s search for a genuine killer for the rest of the season.

9) Julie (2020)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Aman Verma, Nehal Vadoliya, Ajit Jha

Director: Anil Sharma

The web series in one season plots Julie, a fictional character who works as a nurse in a private hospital. A man who works at the same hospital falls madly in love. His insanity grows with each passing day. After then, what changes does this crazy bring to Julie’s life, as depicted in the show?

10) Mona Home Delivery (2019)

IMDb: 5.7/10

Available On: MX Player, ULLu

Cast: Kangna Sharma, Ganesh Acharya, Pratima Kazmi, Raju Kher, Vijay Raaz

Director: Sanjiv R. Chadha

The plot revolves around a prostitute named Mona. Her encounters with people from various fields will bring in lust, joy, thrill, and tears. This narrative follows an escort (Mona) on her travels and her perception of her encounters thus far. So watch this hot dish of feelings and passions that will make your belief and panties tremble.

11) Webbed (2013)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Available On: Voot

Cast: Arham Abbasi, Aditya Deshmukh, Sunny Waghela

Director: Numerous

Your personal space isn’t entirely as private as people believe. Cyber abuse isn’t just something interpreted from the news; it can happen to you as well. This web series is a collection of true stories of people who have been victims of identity theft, pornography, and other forms of cybercrime.

12) Virgin boys (2020)

IMDb: 6.4/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Sarika Raghwa, Sachin Chaudhary, Rohan Pratap Singh Chaudhary, Marina Kuwar, Shivam Agarwal

Director: Raj Thakur

Virgin Boys web series plots around three musketeers, Chuchu, Chomu, and Gagan, with the common desire to lose their virginity, battling for their sexual pleasure. Gagan is more fortunate than the other two. Each one aspires to be known as the King of Romance, with their own set of secrets. Do not miss out on this hilarious tour into their sexual pleasures.

13) Marzi (2020)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Available On: Voot

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra, Vivek Mushran

Director: Anil Senior

The Marzi web series replicates the British television series ‘Liar.’ It’s a compelling thriller that sends the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. Anurag and Sameera go on a date that will permanently affect their lives. When both have radically different night accounts, the truth is put to the test, and the lies are exposed.

14) Laal Lihaaf (2021)

IMDb: 6.4/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Sneha Paul, Alisha Sharma, Shalini Sahay

Director: Jasbir Bhati

The genres of the web series include criminal, suspense, romance, and erotica. Although the woman in this narrative is married, she cannot have a sexual relationship with her spouse for eight years as he is uninterested in her. She afterward had a physical relationship with both her maid and her cousin. On the other hand, her cousin is head over heels in love with her housekeeper, Ansh. However, the woman disapproves of the helper’s relationship with her cousin and discontinues it.

15) Ek Thi Begum (2020)

IMDb: 9.1/10

Available On: MX Player

Cast: Anuja Sathe, Ankit Mohan, Rajendra Shisatkar

Director: Sachin Dharekar, Vishal Modhave

The web series Ek Thi Begum is based on actual events. Ashraf, aka Sapna, Zaheer’s beloved wife, was previously a companion of Maqsood, the mafia, but is now arch-rival. Zaheer is killed when the feud between the rivals takes a terrible conclusion. However, Ashraf swears to use her beauty, sensuality, and acute intelligence to overthrow and ruin Masood’s illegal empire.

16) #Me Too (2019)

IMDb: 6.3/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Vivan bhatena, Amit behl, Sikandar kharbanda

Director: Deepak Pandey

Vipin, an adolescent, and her aunt Poonam are the subjects of this web series. It’s a web series about an aunt and her nephew who have an unspoken bond. It was a connection that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, yet it did. This unknown connection may have begun due to an adult necessity or as a result of a teen error. As the novel progresses, Vipin and Mrs. Poonam experience several issues resulting from their love.

17) The Host (2019)

IMDb: 6.0/10

Available On: MX Player, ULLu

Cast: Maushmi Udeshi Dhawal Barbhaya Piyush Sharma

Director: Bhavin Wadia

The web series is about a lovely and happy family looking for their future house. Finally, they come upon a luxurious bungalow that fits their budget. Naturally, they instantly agree and settle in, not wanting to miss out on this feast. But, as they say, there are no special deals in this world, and both quickly discover the secret behind the splendor being supplied at such a low price.

18) Generation Gap (2019)

IMDb: 6.8/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Paras Arora, Neetu Vadhava

Director: Deepak Pandey

Vipin, an adolescent, and her aunt Poonam are the subjects of this web series. It's a web series about an aunt and her nephew who have an unspoken bond. It was a connection that shouldn't have existed in the first place, yet it did. This unknown connection may have begun due to an adult necessity or as a result of a teen error. As the novel progresses, Vipin and Mrs. Poonam experience several issues resulting from their love.

19) Mastram (2020)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Available On: MX Player

Cast: Anshuman Jha, Tara Alisha Berry, Rani Chatterjee, Vivek Jha, and Garima Jain

Director: Bhaumik Gondaliya

The web series is based on an aspiring litterateur who becomes an initially reluctant then full-fledged pornographic Hindi writer, called Mastram. His enthralling stories gave every boy’s imaginations and desires wings. The 10 episodes showcase intense love stories mixed with wild day-to-day situations from Mastram’s everyday life.

20) Charamsukh (2022)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Available On: MX Player, ULLu

Cast: Jinnie Jaaz, Rajsi Verma, Deepak Dutt Sharma, Meet Arora

Director: Numerous

Charmsukh is a prominent streaming web series that revolves around Kartik, a young student accused of having affairs with a classmate and her mother. The boy then attempts to seduce her. But it doesn’t work since he’s never done anything like this before and hence is apprehensive about trying something called sex. But, on the other hand, her irritated mother is drawn toward the young fellow and insults him.

21) Hey Prabhu! (2019)

IMDb: 8.5/10

Available On: MX Player

Cast: Rajat Barmecha, Parul Gulati, Ritu Raj Singh

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Hey Prabhu! is an MX Player comedic web series plotted in his mid-twenties, with a large Twitter following; a young man steers the reality only to discover that online fame is insufficient to overcome real-life challenges. To top that off, his private life has hit rock bottom since he developed erectile problems.

22) Kaushiki (2018)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Available On: Viu

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das

Director: Suparn Varma

Kaushiki is about a circle of friends who appear to have nothing go wrong in their lives but have horrible secrets concealed deep within them that will impact their lives forever if discovered. The plot develops to show that everyone in the gang is rotten, depraved, and corrupt to the core beneath the Versace perfumes, friendships, and romance.

23) Le De Ke Bol (2019)

IMDb: 6.2/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Jyoti Mishar, Gaurav, Jitendra Trehan, Kiran T, Aditya Uppal

Director: Deepak Pandey

Le De Ke Bol is a Desi adult web series on ULLu. The plot of the story revolves around Piyali, a brave young lady. She is fighting dowry as she prepares to marry. The groom is in a lower position than she is, yet he insists on a dowry. So she has now decided to try something new.

24) Shaadi boys (2016)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Available On: Voot

Cast: Akash Ahuja, Rishabh Chaddha, Parul Joshi, Abhinav Verma, Pawan Chopra

Director: Shashant Shah

The web series Shaadi Boys follows three boys on their amusing adventure into the Shaadi business for the first time. Finally, they stumbled onto the ideal location to showcase their talent, earn significant dollars, and attract hot ‘chicks.’ It is a comedy romance web series you will enjoy watching on Voot.

25) Tadap (2019)

IMDb: 5.4/10

Available On: ULLu, MX Player

Cast: Indraneil Sengupta as Azeem, Param Singh as Mohit, Shiny Dixit as Madhvi, Rituraj Singh as Gajendra

Director: Deepal Pandey

Tadap is a popular yet exclusive series on ULLu which is plotted on a love triangle. A young girl and a boy from a tiny rural village fall in love at the story’s start. Their friendship grows, they relocate to Calcutta to begin a new life. However, it did not absolve them of the difficulties that lay ahead. The story inevitably turns into a love triangle rapidly.

26) Woodpecker (2020)

IMDb: 6.5/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Parag Tyagi, Nehal Vadoliya, Surabhi Tiwari, Manvi Chugh, Anupama Prakash, Anil Dhawan, Vijay Patkar

Director: Rajesh A. Patel

Woodpecker is a Desi hot series based on Shanaya, who aspired to be an aviation entrepreneur aspiring to fly high. Her wit led her to the right man at the right time, yet she falls short of impressing him. Four others, like her, were vying for the same status, lifestyle, and luxury. See this twisted story of 2 seasons about aspirations and glamour.

27) Fuh Se Fantasy (2019)

IMDb: 6.1/10

Available On: Voot

Cast: Anshuman Malhotra, Hitesh Arora, Bidita Bag

Director: Navjot Gulati

The plot manifests the joy that may be found in modern couples that dare to pursue their most profound and strangest impulses. All 10 episodes would follow a brand-new structure, presenting adventure, pleasure, and passion in a way that has never been seen before.

28) Ashudhhi (2020)

IMDb: 6.0/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Hiten Tejwani, Chandana Gowda, Kavita Radheshyam

Director: Faisal Saif

Ashuddhi portrays the narrative of Karan, a struggling actor who discovers the secrets of a secret society. Karan is in the midst of a passionate relationship that takes an unexpected turn. However, when his landlady Vidya and Karan are exposed to a Secret Society that asserts to wield excessive power, things start to go out of hand. The series delves into the ideologies, hidden agendas, and ultimate aim of these hazardous secret societies and their members.

29) Indori Ishq (2021)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Available On: MX Player

Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Vedika Bhandari, Aashay Kulkarni

Director: Samit Kakkad

Indori Ishq is a narrative about love, romance, and the ensuing passion. Kunal has had feelings for Tara, a classmate, for a long time but lacks the nerve to propose to her. Finally, they both go to an Altaf Raja concert one night, and Kunal eventually asks her out. Everything appeared to be in order, as did the moment until Kunal had an epileptic attack. Tara could not respond to his question in the middle of his medical crisis. Does Tara have the same feelings for Kunal?

30) Singardaan (2019)

IMDb: 5.9/10

Available On: ULLu

Cast: Shraddha Das, Amar Upadhyay, Tanima Bhattacharya

Director: Deepak Pandey

The story is plotted around Gupta Ji falling in love with a prostitute named Shabnam. She has a cosmetics case. Gupta Ji brings the box to his house when Shabnam dies. His wife and daughter become prostitutes as a result of the box. How will he save his wife and daughter while also getting away with the box? Singardaan is a story filled with magic, lust, and suspense.

