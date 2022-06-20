Grid Trading Bot on Bybit Exchange

The system follows the trading concept of buying at a low price and selling at a higher price.

Bybit gives advanced AI parameters for each trading pair offered on the bot.

Today the Grid Trading Bot has been launched by Bybit one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges. Today onwards all registered users will be able to access Bybit’s new grid trading features.

The grid trading bot will allow Bybit users to automate their buy and sell orders as well as change their investment amount.

Trading Bot on Bybit

Bybit gives advanced AI parameters for each trading pair offered on the bot, and the parameters will establish and maintain by the professionals to maximize revenues for users.

The system ensures profitability each time and It is based on the trading concept of buying at a low price and selling at a higher price to profit from the difference, and it is most effective and best suited for markets with frequent price changes.

Co-founder and CEO of Bybit Ben Zhou said they are continuously searching for products and services that will make it easier and more confident for the users to profit from the bull market.

And Ben Zhou stated,

Grid trading has been around for quite some time, and is a proven and profitable trading methodology, especially for a market as fluid as crypto.

Bybit’s futures trading platform offers the best liquidity and tightest spreads in the market. Traders might use multi-layered liquidation methods to control risks and protect themselves from excessive losses.

Bybit’s VIP program offers regular users reduced trading fees, discounts, a $500K prize pool, and real-life meetups. VIP users will be able to take advantage of the same trading discounts with the new bots and VIPs will be able to advance their level more quickly due to the bot’s higher trading frequency.

Bybit is the most trustworthy and stable cryptocurrency exchange in the crypto bull market in 2021, with the best liquidity and range.

Recommended for you