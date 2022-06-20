News
HBSE Rechecking Form 2022 10th 12th revaluation form, Apply online date
On the official website, the Scrutiny Application Process will start up again shortly. As most of us are aware, the result of the main exam for the HBSE 10th and 12th classes was recently announced. Once the results have been checked, any student who is unhappy with the marks they received on the board test and wishes to have them re-checked can apply for HBSE Rechecking form.
HBSE Rechecking Form 2022
Students who are now awaiting the result of the Haryana Board’s 12th Class should be advised that the result will be made accessible online. Students are dissatisfied with their results and want to submit their requests for reevaluation and re-checking online. They can submit their Haryana 12th Rechecking Form 2022 applications online.
|Board Name:
|Haryana Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
|Name Of Exam:
|HBSE Compartmental Exam 2022
|Exam Result date:
|10th july 2022 (for 10th class)
|Form Release Date:
|3rd week of july 2022
|Post Category:
|Rechecking Exam Date ,Fees
|Official Website:
|www.bseh.org.in
The headquarters of the Board of School Education, Haryana, may be found in the Bhiwani district. The Haryana Body of School Education (HBSE) is a state-level education board in the Indian state of Haryana. In the state of Haryana, the Board is primarily responsible for supervising, regulating, and controlling secondary education. In addition, the Board administers a board class exam once per year. Check both the HBSE 10th and HBSE 12th Revaluation Forms 2022 as well.
The Matric and Higher Secondary copy re-check form will be available from the Haryana Board of School Education as soon as possible. It will be accessible immediately upon its liberation by the relevant Board. When the link is made accessible to the Bhiwani Board, it will be posted here along with any changes. A very high number of students are now awaiting results. After that, students who feel they need a re-check on their answer sheet may apply online.
-
Sarkari Result 2022
-
Free Job Alert 2022
-
10th Result 2022
-
12th Result 2022
-
10th Time table 2022
-
12th Time table 2022
HBSE 10th 12th Revaluation Form 2022
Suppose you have trouble locating the appropriate link to fill out the Haryana board 10th & 12th Class Re-checking revaluation Scrutiny Form. In that case, you may make use of the links that have been provided below to apply for the same. The application for the HBSE Revaluation 2022 may be found via the direct links that we have provided below. Currently, the provided links will not work; however, they will become active after the program has started.
HBSE 10th 12th Revaluation Form Apply Date 2022
Candidates can apply online for the HBSE Madhyamik and Intermediate Revaluation Forms via the official website or by checking the link provided further down. Therefore, students who wish to re-check their Intermediate Answer Sheet for Arts/Science/Commerce may apply for the 12th Revaluation Form 2022 from this page. The form can be found at the bottom of the page. After that, candidates seeking the Haryana 10th- 12th Board Re-checking Form may apply for it using the direct link provided further down on this page.
The results of the exams for the 12th Class were made public on June 15th, 2022, by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). The Haryana Board has just completed a notice about the HBSE Rechecking and Revaluation Form 2022. Suppose a student is uncertain about their marks after the examination result is released. In that case, the student may request a re-checking and revaluating of his answer sheet by submitting an application for HBSE Re-checking and Revaluation Form 2022 to the Haryana Board (BSEH).
HBSE Rechecking Form Apply Online 2022
We have reason to assume that most students know how to complete the Re-checking revaluation Scrutiny form; yet, some are oblivious to the application procedure. For students who fall into this category, we have outlined the Revaluation application procedure in its entirety below, step by step, for ease of use.
Students may complete the HBSC 10th & 12th Class Re-checking form found on the official website according to the instructions provided there. In most cases, the Board will initiate the Re-checking application procedure by going to the official website. When it comes time to fill out your HBSE Re-checking form, all students have been instructed to utilize the only official website. Unofficial websites should not be used. Take a look at the steps that are outlined in the next paragraph.
-
University time table 2022
-
E Shram Portal
-
PM Kisan Status
-
Kolkata FF Result Today
How to Check Haryana Board Re-checking Form 2022 Online?
- Create an account on the Board of HBSE Education’s official website.
- After that, the students will be responsible for looking for the Most Recent News Feed link.
- You will find a link to the Haryana Revaluation Form 2022 under that Section.
- Follow that link and fill in the Subject field with “HBSE Revaluation Form 2022.”
- You may then send in your information by clicking the “Submit” button on that page.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post HBSE Rechecking Form 2022 10th 12th revaluation form, Apply online date appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
$9.63 a gallon: She sells the country’s most expensive gas and doesn’t ‘give a diddle’
MENDOCINO — The cliffside town of Mendocino has long been known for its rugged coastline and quaint bed and breakfasts drawing sightseers from around the country. But lately, tourists are flocking to a new attraction in the seaside hamlet north of San Francisco for something you won’t find on the chamber of commerce’s can’t-miss list.
“We’re live in Mendocino, California, and we’re at the station that has the highest gas in America,” Ernest Walker, visiting from Texas on Thursday, told his friends on a Facebook livestream after pulling up to the pump at Judy Schlafer’s Chevron station on Main Street — not to fill up but to snap a photo of the price tag.
“That’s right guys,” he said while pointing his phone at the ticker for premium gas. “Bam! $9.94 per gallon.”
A gallon of regular is only 31 cents cheaper.
Walker’s wife Debbie said their son who is a recent UC Davis graduate warned them about the station so they filled up for $3 a gallon cheaper nine miles away in Fort Bragg. “Mothers are trying to figure out their next gas bill.”
Dubious notoriety is growing for the only gas station in town, one that is earning scorn from locals in the tight-knit community and guffaws from out-of-state looky-loos. As gas prices across the country climb to near daily records and drivers are crushed by $100 fill-ups, Mendocino’s fuel depot has become a lightning rod for outraged drivers who say they have no clue if the local station is setting a fair price or gouging them for an essential good.
“I don’t give a diddle what the next guy down the streets thinks,” said Schlafer, the station’s 71-year-old proprietor who is fielding calls from fed-up drivers across the country. “I’ve gotten really hard.”
On a recent Thursday, nearly a dozen people headed to the station to take pictures of the unprecedented price tag — $9.63 a gallon for regular. Justified or not, the rising numbers are an ominous symbol of the times with a global oil market gone haywire, inflation surging and the country teetering toward a recession.
On Thursday, the few road trippers who stumbled across Schlafer’s station and actually bought gas left in a state of disbelief.
“I was shocked,” said Dan Sinykin, an English professor on a cross-country trip who had no idea how expensive the gas was until he pulled up and saw the price on the pump — Schlafer doesn’t post the price on a sign like most stations. He ended up paying nearly $50 for five gallons to keep his Subaru running.
Mendocino’s lone fuel stop has become a viral sensation — featured in news hits spanning Fox News and the New York Post — but the headlines are only the latest turn in the station’s over 100-year history.
The station attached to Schlafer’s auto repair shop first opened as S&E Garage in 1914, according to Mendocino historian Jane Tillis, as the burgeoning town was in the heyday of chopping down coastal redwood trees for lumber. Well into the 20th century, the fuel depot was an integral part of the economy.
Locals say that changed when Schlafer took over ownership from her ex-husband in the early 2000s.
“Twenty years ago everyone used it. They were priced competitively. Then all of a sudden she jacked up the prices,” said Gary Poehlmann, a contractor living in Mendocino for four decades. “She’s obviously giving everybody the middle finger.”
Now the station caters almost exclusively to people in a pinch after long drives up the California coast and tourists unaware that they can cruise 15 minutes north to Fort Bragg where gas is nearly 40% cheaper.
“I think I filled up a can for my lawnmower once,” said Tangerine Steinbrecher, who moved to Mendocino in 1996. “I don’t even do that anymore.”
Drivers pulling through Mendocino often ask: Are these prices legal? According to the Attorney General’s office, they are. Unless there is a state of emergency that covers gasoline prices, the oil industry and gas retailers are free to set prices as they wish.
Joe Hespelt, who works with Schlafer fixing cars, said his boss should not be faulted for charging more. Everything from the pricey boutique hotels to sandwiches is more expensive in Mendocino, he said — why not gas? “I don’t think we steal from anybody,” he said. “They’re still getting a product.”
Schlafer is quick to defend her gas prices, explaining she has to charge more because her pumps aren’t part of a convenience store. Without backend profits on cigarettes and candy bars, Schlafer said she needs to charge more for gas.
She said her latest delivery of fuel skyrocketed from $30,000 to $50,000 for 8,800 gallons. While she would not provide a profit margin, the difference between what Schlafer pays for gas and what she charges pencils out to roughly $4 per gallon. On average, California gas stations charge drivers 56 cents per gallon on top of their own costs and taxes, according to the California Energy Commission.
“I’m an independent woman. I’m on my own with no help,” said Schlafer, whose office door is adorned with red lettering reading “Boss Lady” and anti-vaccination manifestos posted on the window.
She’s “fed up” with the expletive-laden hate calls from strangers and the blaring headlines in the media.
Schlafer knows that her business model is increasingly putting her at odds with the town’s other 800 residents. But she said she is going to march forward with high prices and a thick skin to fend off criticism.
“I’ve been called a lot of different things,” said Schlafer. “It hasn’t changed me one iota.”
News
MHSRB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online for 1326 posts date
Civil Assistant Surgeons (DPHFW); Tutors (DME); General Duty Medical Officers/Civil Assistant Surgeons (TVVP); and Civil Assistant Surgeons (IPM) were advertised by the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on their official website.). The Board has made public the availability of 1,326 open positions. Candidates may submit their MHSRB Recruitment applications online beginning on July 15, 2022, and continuing through August 14, 2022.
MHSRB Recruitment 2022
An official announcement is coming out for the Civil Assistant Surgeons, Tutors, and Other Posts (1326 vacancies) from the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board of Telangana (MHSRB). Applicants have until August 14, 2022, to fill out their test application forms. For this exam, online applications are required, and the admit cards will be made available very soon. To be eligible for this exam, the applicant must be an Indian citizen. They must be between the ages of 18 and 44.
|Name of the Organization
|Medical & Health Services Recruitment Board(MHSRB)
|Number of Vacancies
|1326
|Name of Post
|Civil Assistant Surgeons, Tutors & Other Posts
|Starting date of application
|15th July 2022
|Closing date of application
|14th August 2022
|Job Category
|Government Jobs
|Job Location
|Telangana
|Application process
|Online
|Official Website
|mhsrb.telangana.gov.in
Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), which is in charge of recruiting candidates for these positions, has announced an advertisement for the Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officers position. As long as candidates meet all of the requirements and qualifications for MHSRB Jobs 2022, they can apply for MHSRB Vacancy 2022.
-
Sarkari Result 2022
-
Free Job Alert 2022
-
10th Result 2022
-
12th Result 2022
-
10th Time table 2022
-
12th Time table 2022
-
University Result 2022
-
University time table 2022
MHSRB Recruitment Selection Process 2022
The MHSRB has provided applicants with selection criteria, and those candidates will be scored out of a possible 100 points. If a percentage of marks on the qualifying exam is granted, 80 points will be awarded. Those who work in state government hospitals, institutes, or contracted or outsourced programs will receive a maximum of 20 points.
MHSRB Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022
Age Limit
A candidate must be 18 years old by July 1, 2022, and not more than 44 years old.
Educational Qualification
MBBS or a similar qualification. You must have a valid registration with the Telangana State Medical Council.
Application Fee
The online application has a price of 200 rupees, and there is an additional fee of 120 rupees for the inspection and processing of the application. In the state of Telangana, candidates who belong to the SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH, or Ex-servicemen categories, as well as jobless applicants in the age range of 18 to 44 years old in the state of Telangana, are not required to pay the examination or processing fee.
How to Apply for MHSRB Recruitment 2022?
- Please check out the MHSRB’s official website.
- Choose the post you’re interested in and read the notification that appears.
- Follow the link to the online application and register for the program.
- After registering, use the email address and password you choose to log in.
- Please ensure that the application form is filled out in its entirety.
- You must upload scanned copies of any certifications or papers.
- Make sure you’ve paid the application cost.
-
Covid Vaccine Certificate
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
-
Corona Vaccine Certificate
-
Vaccine Certificate Correction
-
Vaccine Certificate Verification
-
Vaccine Certificate by Mobile Number
About MHSRB Board
In Telangana State, the Board conducts recruitments for public services and posts in connection with the affairs of Medical & Health by the rules, orders, and instructions that the Government issues from time to time governing such recruitments. These recruitments are governed by the regulations, orders, and instructions that govern such recruitments.
Recruitments for jobs and services within the HM&FW Department of the State Government are handled by the Board, which the Government has given this responsibility. Written and the Board provides oral examinations to select qualified candidates for the various categories of posts in Medical and Health in the state of Telangana. The scheme and syllabus conduct these examinations and tests notified for these posts.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post MHSRB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online for 1326 posts date appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1
By LINDSEY BAHR
“Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters: Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its debut weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
Not only did it open lower than expected, but it also failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million its second weekend.
It is a mixed bag for Disney and Pixar as “ Lightyear,” an origin story about the movie that inspired the space ranger action figure in the “Toy Story” movies, is one of the biggest launches for an animated family film over the pandemic. Including international showings, which grossed $34.6 million, “Lightyear’s” global opening weekend totals to $85.6 million.
But expectations were higher for a release this high-profile and based on a beloved, well-known character. Going into the weekend, some analysts had pegged “Lightyear” for a $70 million North American debut.
“The expectations are always incredibly high for any Pixar movie, particularly one that has a direct connection to the Toy Story brand,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for box office tracker Comscore.
“Toy Story” launched Pixar in 1995 and its four films have made over $3 billion. “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4” also both broke the $1 billion mark.
The family audience has proved a little more reluctant than other segments to return to movie theaters. Many studios, including Disney and Pixar, have opted for streaming or hybrid releases for their animated titles. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has sent its Pixar titles — “Soul,” “Luca,” and “Turning Red” — directly to Disney+ free for subscribers. Disney’s other big animated titles, “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Encanto” got hybrid releases.
“There may have been a little confusion about whether it’s just in theaters,” Dergarabedian said. “This is a movie that is going to have to be marketed in real time as family audiences connect the dots.”
Critics were mostly favorable to “Lightyear,” which features Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear and a supporting voice cast that includes Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi. Directed by Angus MacLane, it currently holds a 77% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it an A- CinemaScore.
With a reported production budget of $200 million, which doesn’t account for the millions spent on marketing and promotion, “Lightyear” has a long journey ahead of it to get to profitability. But it could also have a slow, steady burn over the summer. And it’s the only big family offering playing in theaters until “Minions: The Rise of Gru” opens July 1.
“Lightyear” opened in 4,255 locations domestically and in 43 markets overseas. Thirteen nations from the Muslim world and the Palestinian territory barred “Lightyear” from playing in their cinemas because of the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple.
“Jurassic World: Dominion,” meanwhile, has now earned over $622.2 million worldwide with $259.2 million of that coming from U.S. and Canadian theaters. It’s only the seventh movie released during the pandemic to surpass $600 million.
In its fourth weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” dropped only slightly, bringing in an additional $44 million to take third place. Its domestic total is now at $466.2 million. Globally, the high-flying sequel has grossed over $885 million.
Dergarabedian said it’s especially notable that there are three movies made over $40 million this weekend.
“We haven’t seen that in a while,” he said. “We have a summer movie season here.”
Rounding out the top five are “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $4.2 million and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” with $1.1 million.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
1. “Jurassic World: Dominion,” $58.7 million
2. “Lightyear,” $51 million.
3. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $44 million.
4. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” $4.2 million.
5. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” $1.1 million.
6. “The Bad Guys,” $890,000.
7. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” $959,631.
8. “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” $830,000.
9. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” $228,000.
10. “Brian and Charles,” $198,000.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr
HBSE Rechecking Form 2022 10th 12th revaluation form, Apply online date
Control Panels for Identifying Switches and Controls
3 Hidden Benefits of Hiring a Criminal Defense Lawyer
$9.63 a gallon: She sells the country’s most expensive gas and doesn’t ‘give a diddle’
18 Laws to Create Wealth to Make You Become and Remain Rich
Business Etiquette Awareness Quiz – Your Manners Matter! Do They Make the Grade?
MHSRB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online for 1326 posts date
Best Job Oriented Courses After Graduation In Commerce
Roscoe Village Offers Education and Entertainment
‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream