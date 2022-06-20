Finance
Identity Theft: Does It Concern You?
As an advisor for a number of State Agencies, Universities, and Corporations in the private sector, I hear a lot of questions relating to people not knowing what constitutes “Identity Theft”. So I would like to first state that in my opinion, anything that relates to the fraudulent use of your personal information, be it financial to occupational to reputation, it should be considered identity theft. People, let’s not take this thing lightly here, OK? This is a huge problem, and unfortunately, it is not going away!
The good news is this: There are things that you can do about it, in protecting yourself and your loved ones. Know this, however, that you can not stop it entirely. So get that out of your head, if you think there is some magic button which you can push for a force-field to appear over you and your possessions. It is not that easy, because if it were, we would all be doing it, right?
Let me get back to describing what the nature of the problem is, so that I may further go into how you can look for a solution. OK?
There are, unfortunately, a lot of people in this world of ours, which do not appear to have the level of moral decency which we would expect from our fellow man. This leads us to the next issue which is that those people I am referring to, do not care who they hurt in the process or to what extent they do so.
So why am I saying this? That is simple… it is because there are several forms of what is widely accepted as being identity theft, and none of those types are going to paint a pretty picture for your life and your future. Let’s discuss then, what those types are, so you can understand better why you must do something for yourselves, since our Government is paralyzed by the situation and unable to do a thing.
The first and most well known type is Credit Identity Theft. I prefer to refer to this type as Financial Identity Theft, given that it better describes this crime more clearly. Now this type is well covered by the media, although I feel they do a poor job covering it in the fact that it is less than 17% of the cases of IDT that occur today. There are also laws in place which protect you as the consumer, from financial losses, which amazes me as to why so many of the “Protection Plans” that are available are in business. They will warn you as to the problem, but in the end, you are left to do all of the work yourself, and that is going to take hundreds if not thousands of hours of your life to do so. Listen to me closely when I say to not fall for those types of plans, especially for Corporations and their employees. Businesses lose immense amounts of money in lost productivity, due to the false sense of security that is given when individuals depend on monitoring only plans.
The second and third common types are Driver License and Criminal Character Identity Theft. I have grouped these two together due to the fact that so often, they have been found as sleezy bed-fellows. Now they can be quite insideous and take note, because the possible implications involved is a lot more than a high-schooler having a fake ID so they can buy beer. These modes of Identity Theft are often used in committing much more serious crimes, as the Identity Thief does not have the same sense of moral right and wrong that we do. When caught for other crimes, they will use the ID with their picture and your information when being arrested, thus putting their transgressions on your record rather than their own. To add insult to injury, you will not find out about this until much later, after the criminal has obviously chosen to not show up for their court appearance, resulting in the matter generating an arrest warrant in your name. You will find out about it during a routine traffic stop, or when a Police Officer shows up at your home or place of work. I am sure everyone would just love to be hauled off to jail in front of their young children or in front of their boss after just asking for a raise. I do not say that lightly, however, because that is exactly how it will happen.
The next form is Employment Identity Theft, though it reaches into a couple other areas due to the fact that we are talking about a crime which uses your Social Security Number. The two most obvious uses of this, which are the ones I will address directly, are people getting jobs using a fraudulent SSN and people filing tax returns using a fraudulent SSN. Two different types of problems – both quite horrible. Let’s address the first; There have been numerous cases where individuals discover that someone has been working in their name while using their SSN, and this leads to so many complications including your SSN benefits which should be waiting for you upon retirement. It can, however cause even more trouble due to the fact that every area of our lives at some point are traced back to our SSN. I do not wish to underscore this portion of the problem, but you can see how the possibilities are virtually endless once someone has your SSN. I will, however, state that the other obvious area we see this surface so often is during tax season. It is always off to the races for the Identity Thieves, because Billions of dollars in fraudulent tax returns are filed annually, and it is literally a race to see who gets their return in first, the criminal with your SSN or you! And forget getting that bathroom remodeled, because if the thief gets theirs in first, it will be a long time before you are able to get this resolved through the IRS.
I will now move on to the next form which is Medical Identity Theft. This manner of crime has begun to really rise in popularity among Identy Thieves for a number of reasons, and the effects are quite wide-reaching. With the implimentation of the Affordable Care Act, we have also seen an increase in the number of cases where an individual’s medical insurance was being used fraudulently by someone else. On the surface it would seem pretty benign, with exception to the financial cost related to someone using your insurance, which on average is currently somewhere around $20,000 per incident. That is not the case, unfortunately, because the risks associated with this crime go far beyond financial ones. The criminal can and does modify the medical file of the victim, with changes ranging from address (where you don’t even get the bill until it goes to collections) to changing blood type and/or underlying medical conditions and medications prescribed. These changes to your medical file can be life threatening, so it is appropriate if you are alarmed by this possibility. In cases where an emergency situation occurs, minutes can make all the difference between life and death, and false information in your medical file has taken away those minutes before you ever get started. Doctors will not know about your heart condition, and nurses will not have the right blood type on-hand. The results can be grave, most literally.
The final type of Identity Theft I will address here is that of minor children, or Child Identity Theft as we call it in our industry. This crime has shown to be one of the fastest growing forms, and in my opinion, the most disgusting. Criminals have begun using the clean records of minors for their own gain, destroying the bright future that these children should have ahead of them. They know that most parents are not currently checking their child’s credit report (since they should not have one), and the mess that is made will likely not be discovered for on average for 16 years; the time that most children are getting their Driver License, starting their first job, or getting student loans for college only to find out that their credit is ruined, their reputation destroyed, and what should have been the best years of their life suddenly become a nightmare that appears nearly impossible to straighten out. This is happening daily around this country, but does not make the news nearly as often as it should. I have seen instances where a child’s information was being used for a decade before they were even born, due to the fact that software is now in existence that can accurately predict and provide a SSN to the criminal, for them to do what they wish.
Now if this has caused you to be more than just a little concerned about the state of affairs our world is in, then I have done my job well. This is something that we all need to be very aware of, and take matters into our own hands to guarantee that all possible steps have been taken to minimize the damage that can be done to our information or that of our families.
What To Expect From Gay Counseling
If you’re considering counseling, you might be a little unclear about what you can expect. Your uncertainty is probably higher if you identify yourself as gay or lesbian. Read on if you’ve had trouble finding the right counselor or just have questions about getting started in therapy.
Trust And Acceptance From A Well-Chosen Counselor
If you choose a counselor carefully, you’ll find one with a high level of acceptance of the gay and lesbian population. Instead of seeming uncomfortable or avoiding challenging sexual topics, your counselor will be able to truly work with you. They’ll be aligned with you through any problem you face. Any questions or uncertainties will be addressed with respect and honesty.
This is the way it should be for all counseling experiences, but people seeking gay counseling often have greater challenges finding good support. When you feel respected and accepted from the start, you’ll have an easier time building trust with your counselor. With more trust, you’ll be more likely to open up with difficult issues and follow their recommendations. Take care in the first few sessions to be sure your counselor is a good fit for you.
Specific Understanding Of Gay and Lesbian Challenges
Whether you are coming to counseling as an individual or as a couple, you’ll want to find a therapist with training and experience working with the gay and lesbian population. They’ll simply have a better understanding about the stressors and mental health risks you may be facing. You may have faced bullying, depression, or even suicidal thoughts in your past.
Many people who identify as gay or lesbian have had struggles with their personal identity or have felt confused about their sexuality. Even if you need gay counseling for something like anxiety or bipolar disorder, your sexuality has likely played a part in your struggle. A counselor who really understands this can help you face your concerns with warmth and support. This expertise can be invaluable if you’ve often felt left out, confused, or stressed because of how you identify your sexuality.
Good Couples Counseling
No matter how sexuality plays a part, intimate relationships require a lot of effort from each partner. A couple is likely to face a lot of ups and downs both together and as individuals. These challenges can toss any relationship upside down from time to time. While gay couples do have some special concerns, they also just need good couples counseling at times.
Each partner in a relationship has their own personal history and their history as a couple. They may have job problems, family issues, questions about the future of the relationship, and many other stressors. A counselor can help each partner sort out the issues, understand how these have affected the relationship negatively, and help the partners open up to each other. If you feel like this is something that could help your relationship, know that there are very good counseling options for you.
Your Marketing Strategies Online
A dwarf on the shoulder of a giants sees the further of the two. ~ George Herbert
many of us have been out there scouring the net for the best marketing strategies online we are all trying to get the right tools that are just at the push of a button. Miraculous tools are available today. One thing that I just mentioned is the very key to the many tools coming into the future, automation, at the push of a button. With the millions of clients available on the internet every day, there certainly is an abundance of fruit to be picked. But how are they to be picked is the very question to be answered. The truth is the marketing tools with an opt in list is the answer. That opt in list, is going to save you loads of time and money.
The actually reality is, there is an ocean full of fish, and they all need the right library card to find their way to you. That is where the marketing strategies online come into effect. Being that we all hate spam, one key is to have a double opt in to keep everybody friends on the planet. You need to build the list, get the messages to the list, keep track of who they are, if they join, what they need, how they got to your list, have a free start up program that helps them understand where they are headed, and whats available to them. The biggest thing is a step by step plan with plenty of available help, very easily available. Many businesses, that is their downfall.
You, really do need these basics-
* a link tracker to attach to your capture page and all your ads, so you know where all your customers are going to, or coming from.
* A capture page, capture page creator- to start the building of the list.
* Auto responders- so your customers can get their information on a regulated basis.
* A contact manager- with note sections so you can keep track of who is in your business, and where they are on there track to success
Other recommended marketing strategies online are-
* SEO tools- so those customers can find your website.And keep you on top of the search results.
* A program builder>- for future clients, to automate some of those sales and marketing systems so their information falls into the right categories for their capture pages and their auto responders.
* URL rotators- to rotate among your ads for promotion of programs, services, or multiple products.
I am a man of many quotes and will keep inspiring as time goes on, I promise you that. Our standards must be set high to satisfy our inner peace.
Truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it. ~ Flannery O’Connor
You must have a strong emotional why to keep on the steady track of improvement.
We must stand together; if we don’t, there will be no victory for any one of us. ~ Mother Jones
Top 8 Things a Janitorial Service Can Do For Your Business
If you’re on the fence about hiring a janitorial service for your commercial facility, just take a quick look at some of the benefits and services you gain from contracting with a cleaning company.
1) Personnel – With a cleaning service or janitorial service, you don’t have to hire in-house employees. You contract with a maintenance company for those services.
2) Office Cleaning – Your offices are kept clean and orderly on a daily or weekly basis according to the needs of your particular facility.
3) Restroom Sanitation – With a janitorial service, your restrooms are regularly restocked with toilet paper, hand towels, soap, air freshener and seat covers. Proper sanitation of the restrooms including cleaning of the toilets, urinals, partitions, walls, floors, sinks, fixtures, counter-tops, and mirrors is also taken care of for you by your cleaning service.
4) Green Cleaning Services – The environment and your health is important to all of us. To reduce the amount of chemicals in your workplace atmosphere and our world, professional green cleaning offers non-toxic and eco-friendly cleaning products which are safe, reliable and efficient.
5) Emergency Cleaning Services – In the event of a natural disaster, break-in or other situation where your office space is in need of emergency cleaning, your janitorial service can assist you with this type of clean-up. Janitorial services have emergency response teams available for dispatch in the event of an unanticipated cleaning event.
6) Window and Skylight Cleaning – Having a polished image of your company starts with the curb appeal of your facility. Plus, spotless windows let in more sunlight improving the mood and energy levels of your employees and customers. A janitorial service can provide this cost-effective way to improve the look and feel of your facility.
7) Pressure Washing – Welcoming your customers to your parking lot and business with a clean exterior appearance is important. High-pressure sprayers and hydro cleaning methods restore and maintain building exteriors, roofs, concrete walkways and sidewalks. Commercial cleaning services that offer pressure washing for the exterior of your facility can even offer a service that includes use of an EPA compliant, water recovery system.
8) Day Porter Services – A continuous flow of visitors through your building poses a significant challenge in terms of housekeeping. Day porter services can be contracted to keep common areas like cafeterias, lobbies, lounges and conference rooms clean. They can also assist with window cleaning, monitoring the restrooms for cleaning and paper supply replenishment.
