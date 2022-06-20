iFancythat, Ecosystem Of Brands And Multiple DeFi Solutions

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing sector that has the potential to transform the current financial system. The necessity for an accessible, honest, and safe monetary network is at the heart of the decentralized finance vs. traditional finance argument, therefore it’s no wonder that decentralized finance is slowly gaining ground as a viable replacement to the current monetary structure.

Decentralized networks are gaining popularity in part due to the fact that it is more open and transparent than traditional networks. Because there are no hurdles to access, anyone with programming abilities may contribute to the development of financial services and tools on top of public blockchains. It’s the concept of transferring financial authority to the public.

To take the DeFi solutions motive ahead, here comes a Big network of Multiple Defi products “ ifancythat “.

Founded by Micheal Caine, Ifancythat is an ecosystem of decentralized financial solutions integrated with brands and services. The network consists of products like crypto wallets, payment gateways, rentals, and a dating site too.

The ecosystem is powered by its own native token called ifancythat token(FNCY). The user will be able to use the fancythattoken to invest, trade, and even pay for hotels, flights, car hires, and mobile phones, among other things.

ifancythat provides a fully decentralized platform with total transparency, a safe environment, faster payments, financial institution cash transfers, and cheaper transaction costs. It serves as a one-stop-shop for all of your daily life services.

Services proposed inline

ifancyaPhone – Mobile phone marketplace

A marketplace to buy and sell mobile phones with advanced pricing features. Other features of this model consist of price-campating tools, phone information, and user reviews. On the go, users can effectively use FNCY token as a mode of payment.

Ifancyabet – Online betting

In the roadmap of Ifancythat, this online casino gaming platform is planned to launch in 2023. This is a high-end blockchain casino model that will offer 10+ different boards, spinning and card games. All this will be done by using FNCY token. The developers also estimate to support standard fiat currencies too.

ifancyahotel – Hotel booking

ifancyhotel will provide wonderful hotels in breathtaking locations. It will let customers to search through hundreds of beautiful hotels, discover the perfect holiday spot, and book a hotel with FNCY token. Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, ifancyHotel can help you locate the ideal lodging.

ifancyaFlight – Flight Booking

ifancyFlight will allow users to book national and international flights using FNCY token. The booking will have the same traditional process with all applied taxes, discounts, and offers.

ifancyaWatch – Wearable

As the partnerships take place, Ifancythat is joining hands with top-class smartwatch manufacturers inline. This is a standard smartwatch that can be connected with any OS device and also your crypto wallets. There will be more than 8 models in a row, with upgraded features.

Ifancyahirecar – Car rental

Ifancyahirecar will be a new go-to website for vehicle rental. Ifancythat is partnering with major car rental companies to deliver the best rates on a variety of automobiles. It will rent a vehicle, coach, or even an RV to any point on the planet. It will also take Fancy That Token in the near future, allowing you to spend these Tokens on the vehicle of your choice.

Ifancyadate – Online dating

ifancyadate was created to offer its clients’ dating lives a fresh spark in life. ifancyadate will encourage users to communicate with and meet their ideal matches using the app.. At ifancyadate, dating is fun and full of possibilities!

A fully-fledged crypto payment gateway with an app or integrated on websites. The ifancythat’s payment services offer safe and secure payment transfers along with supporting credit or debit card options.

ifancy Crypto Wallet is a multi-chain and non-custodial wallet that acts as a gateway to cryptocurrency destinations. Get secure access to storing 13000 crypto tokens supported by FNCY token as a network fee.

Secured by private keys and a simple user interface, the wallet will also support blockchains like ERC20, BEP20, GoChain, Polygon, Avax, Heco, Klaytn, FTM.

FancyThatToken ($FNCY) is a BEP-20 token that serves as the iFancyThat ecosystem’s native currency. It is used to pay for transactions on the site and also provides holders with a number of services.

The FancyThatToken will let users invest, trade, and even pay for hotels, flights, car hires, mobile phones, and much more.

To ensure faster transactions and reduced costs, FancyThatToken is based on the Binance Smart Chain. $FNCY has a total supply of 100 billion, with a perfectly designed tokenomics.

As per the current statics, 1288.4M tokens have been already sold raising around $300000 funds.

To Purchase Visit: https://fancythattoken.io/

Seed sale key points

There will be a $50 minimum purchase value and a $25,000 maximum buy value.

Users will need to register on the fancythattoken.io website and change their USD into BNB in order to acquire the tokens.

20% of the tokens will be given to the wallet within 24 hours. These will be inaccessible until June 1, 2023. This is the time when free trading will be available.

The rest of the tokens must be claimed through the website. Log in, connect your wallet, and collect 20% of your balance each month until October 1st, 2023.

This will keep the growth under control and provide the token the best chance of increasing in value.

The below chart will tell you the stages of token distribution:

You can buy these tokens directly from the website and Pinksale. PinkSale listing is scheduled on 20.06.2022

Also Know:

Unsold tokens will roll over to the next phase at the end of each phase. Unsold tokens will be transferred to the Lottery Wallet at the end of the final selling period.

As a result, 80 percent of your tokens will be locked in according to the vesting schedule outlined below and above. After FNCY is listed on the market, the tokens will be released one month later.

From July 1, 2023, you will be able to claim tokens through your dashboard.

20% on 1st July 2023 20% on 1st August 2023 20% on 1st September 2023 20% on 1st October 2023

The tokens will be available to claim from the dashboard on the dates listed above.

