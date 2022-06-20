iFancythat, Ecosystem Of Brands And Multiple DeFi Solutions

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing sector that has the potential to transform the current financial system. The necessity for an accessible, honest, and safe monetary network is at the heart of the decentralized finance vs. traditional finance argument, therefore it’s no wonder that decentralized finance is slowly gaining ground as a viable replacement to the current monetary structure.
Decentralized networks are gaining popularity in part due to the fact that it is more open and transparent than traditional networks. Because there are no hurdles to access, anyone with programming abilities may contribute to the development of financial services and tools on top of public blockchains. It’s the concept of transferring financial authority to the public.
To take the DeFi solutions motive ahead, here comes a Big network of Multiple Defi products “ ifancythat “.
Founded by Micheal Caine, Ifancythat is an ecosystem of decentralized financial solutions integrated with brands and services. The network consists of products like crypto wallets, payment gateways, rentals, and a dating site too.
The ecosystem is powered by its own native token called ifancythat token(FNCY). The user will be able to use the fancythattoken to invest, trade, and even pay for hotels, flights, car hires, and mobile phones, among other things.
ifancythatprovides a fully decentralized platform with total transparency, a safe environment, faster payments, financial institution cash transfers, and cheaper transaction costs. It serves as a one-stop-shop for all of your daily life services.
Services proposed inline
ifancyaPhone – Mobile phone marketplace
A marketplace to buy and sell mobile phones with advanced pricing features. Other features of this model consist of price-campating tools, phone information, and user reviews. On the go, users can effectively use FNCY token as a mode of payment.
Ifancyabet – Online betting
In the roadmap of Ifancythat, this online casino gaming platform is planned to launch in 2023. This is a high-end blockchain casino model that will offer 10+ different boards, spinning and card games. All this will be done by using FNCY token. The developers also estimate to support standard fiat currencies too.
ifancyahotel – Hotel booking
ifancyhotel will provide wonderful hotels in breathtaking locations. It will let customers to search through hundreds of beautiful hotels, discover the perfect holiday spot, and book a hotel with FNCY token. Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, ifancyHotel can help you locate the ideal lodging.
ifancyaFlight – Flight Booking
ifancyFlight will allow users to book national and international flights using FNCY token. The booking will have the same traditional process with all applied taxes, discounts, and offers.
ifancyaWatch – Wearable
As the partnerships take place, Ifancythat is joining hands with top-class smartwatch manufacturers inline. This is a standard smartwatch that can be connected with any OS device and also your crypto wallets. There will be more than 8 models in a row, with upgraded features.
Ifancyahirecar – Car rental
Ifancyahirecar will be a new go-to website for vehicle rental. Ifancythat is partnering with major car rental companies to deliver the best rates on a variety of automobiles. It will rent a vehicle, coach, or even an RV to any point on the planet. It will also take Fancy That Token in the near future, allowing you to spend these Tokens on the vehicle of your choice.
Ifancyadate – Online dating
ifancyadate was created to offer its clients’ dating lives a fresh spark in life. ifancyadate will encourage users to communicate with and meet their ideal matches using the app.. At ifancyadate, dating is fun and full of possibilities!
A fully-fledged crypto payment gateway with an app or integrated on websites. The ifancythat’s payment services offer safe and secure payment transfers along with supporting credit or debit card options.
ifancy Crypto Wallet is a multi-chain and non-custodial wallet that acts as a gateway to cryptocurrency destinations. Get secure access to storing 13000 crypto tokens supported by FNCY token as a network fee.
Secured by private keys and a simple user interface, the wallet will also support blockchains like ERC20, BEP20, GoChain, Polygon, Avax, Heco, Klaytn, FTM.
FancyThatToken ($FNCY) is a BEP-20 token that serves as the iFancyThat ecosystem’s native currency. It is used to pay for transactions on the site and also provides holders with a number of services.
The FancyThatToken will let users invest, trade, and even pay for hotels, flights, car hires, mobile phones, and much more.
To ensure faster transactions and reduced costs, FancyThatToken is based on the Binance Smart Chain. $FNCY has a total supply of 100 billion, with a perfectly designed tokenomics.
As per the current statics, 1288.4M tokens have been already sold raising around $300000 funds.
To Purchase Visit: https://fancythattoken.io/
Seed sale key points
There will be a $50 minimum purchase value and a $25,000 maximum buy value.
Users will need to register on the fancythattoken.io website and change their USD into BNB in order to acquire the tokens.
20% of the tokens will be given to the wallet within 24 hours. These will be inaccessible until June 1, 2023. This is the time when free trading will be available.
The rest of the tokens must be claimed through the website. Log in, connect your wallet, and collect 20% of your balance each month until October 1st, 2023.
This will keep the growth under control and provide the token the best chance of increasing in value.
The below chart will tell you the stages of token distribution:
You can buy these tokens directly from the website and Pinksale. PinkSale listing is scheduled on 20.06.2022
Also Know:
Unsold tokens will roll over to the next phase at the end of each phase. Unsold tokens will be transferred to the Lottery Wallet at the end of the final selling period.
As a result, 80 percent of your tokens will be locked in according to the vesting schedule outlined below and above. After FNCY is listed on the market, the tokens will be released one month later.
From July 1, 2023, you will be able to claim tokens through your dashboard.
Dates for claiming:
20% on 1st July 2023
20% on 1st August 2023
20% on 1st September 2023
20% on 1st October 2023
The tokens will be available to claim from the dashboard on the dates listed above.
For more information follow ifancythat on:
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
After plunging below $18,000 over the weekend to trade at a price of SNX, the native token of Synthetix decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has gained more than 100% to usher in the week.
SNX has proven to be the stock with the biggest rise on Monday. The token’s 24-hour trading volume has increased by more than 1,200% to $322 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
This indicates that investors are pouring money into the token despite its poor performance last week, as it has been put up for bid. Additionally, this abrupt growth in SNX is supported by the increasing daily network volume as a result of its new function.
Synthetix is a Layer-2 scaling solution that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. It recently partnered with liquidity provider Curve Finance to create Curve pools for sETH/ETH, sUSD/3CRV, and sBTC/BTC, allowing investors to convert synths such as sETH to Ether (ETH) at more affordable rates.
Synthetix Token Climbs By Half In Seven Days
The Synthetix token is selling at $3.05 at the time of writing, a 50 percent increase over the past week. The latest price increase has assisted the token in erasing its deficit from the ongoing market meltdown.
The price increase of SNX is not only attributable to optimistic perceptions surrounding Bitcoin at the start of the week, but also to investors’ eagerness to hold tokens instead of synths and the protocol’s ability to generate more than $1 million in trading fees, five times greater than BTC’s daily performance.
When token holders pledge their SNX as collateral using Mintr, a decentralized platform for engaging with Synthetix contracts, synthetic assets are created. Currently, the protocol supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.
SNX At No. 87 On The Global Rankings
The Synthetix coin is trading slightly over its 52-week low. Any decrease in the price of Bitcoin could cause the price of SNX to decrease as well.
Among the almost 20,000 cryptocurrencies, SNX crypto is listed on the No. 87 spot. The SNX cryptocurrency can be traded on crypto exchanges such as Binance and Uniswap.
The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of revival, as its valuation increased by 8.5% from the previous day to reach $879 billion. However, it is essential to recognize that the crypto market as a whole is experiencing a moment of tremendous instability.
Featured image from Cryptona, chart from TradingView.com
The system follows the trading concept of buying at a low price and selling at a higher price.
Bybit gives advanced AI parameters for each trading pair offered on the bot.
Today the Grid Trading Bot has been launched by Bybit one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges. Today onwards all registered users will be able to access Bybit’s new grid trading features.
The grid trading bot will allow Bybit users to automate their buy and sell orders as well as change their investment amount.
Trading Bot on Bybit
Bybit gives advanced AI parameters for each trading pair offered on the bot, and the parameters will establish and maintain by the professionals to maximize revenues for users.
The system ensures profitability each time and It is based on the trading concept of buying at a low price and selling at a higher price to profit from the difference, and it is most effective and best suited for markets with frequent price changes.
Co-founder and CEO of Bybit Ben Zhou said they are continuously searching for products and services that will make it easier and more confident for the users to profit from the bull market.
And Ben Zhou stated,
Grid trading has been around for quite some time, and is a proven and profitable trading methodology, especially for a market as fluid as crypto.
Bybit’s futures trading platform offers the best liquidity and tightest spreads in the market. Traders might use multi-layered liquidation methods to control risks and protect themselves from excessive losses.
Bybit’s VIP program offers regular users reduced trading fees, discounts, a $500K prize pool, and real-life meetups. VIP users will be able to take advantage of the same trading discounts with the new bots and VIPs will be able to advance their level more quickly due to the bot’s higher trading frequency.
Bybit is the most trustworthy and stable cryptocurrency exchange in the crypto bull market in 2021, with the best liquidity and range.
Bitcoin is back above $20,000 after seeing some relief during the weekend. The number one crypto by market cap dropped below its 2017 all-time high as selling pressure increased driven by the current macro-economic environment.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,500 with a 6% profit in the last 24 hours. The last seven days record a different story with a 24% loss.
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes claims an institutional forced seller triggered the increase in selling pressure. An entity that was forced to liquidate its positions as BTC’s price trended further downside.
Hayes believes that Canada’s Bitcoin Purpose Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was potentially responsible for the downside price action. The investment vehicle is settled by physical BTC and, according to Purpose, when a client buys the ETF, they are buying “real Bitcoin”.
The former BitMEX CEO claimed he is unfamiliar with this ETF’s redemption process. However, the investment vehicle appears to have dumped 24,500 BTC into the market, as seen below.
This represents almost 50% of the ETF’s assets, if the BTC was sold in a rush, it seems logical that Bitcoin lost support at around $20,000 and was forced to trade lower with the rest of the crypto market. Buyers showed up and absorbed the downside price action.
This enabled Bitcoin to reclaim the $20,000 area and showed that Bitcoin gets bough quickly below these levels. Hayes said the following about the conditions that took BTC’s price to fresh lows, and why it experienced relief:
Over the weekend, while the fiat rails are closed, $BTC dropped to a low of $17,600 down almost 20% from Friday on good volume. Smells like a forced seller triggered a run-on stops. After the sellers dumped their bags, the market quickly rallied on low volume.
Why Bitcoin Could See More Pain
The initial reaction to the downside pressure was good, but as Hayes explained, it happened during a low weekend with low volume across exchange platforms. The crypto market could see BTC’s price taking another swing at the lows. The former CEO said:
Given the poor state of risk management by cryptocurrency lenders and over generous lending terms, expect more pockets of forced selling of $BTC and $ETH as the market figures out who is swimming naked.
As this structure, which contributes to spikes in selling pressure, remains intact bears could continue pushing B’C’s price down. In the meantime, long-term players have an opportunity to increase their holdings, Hayes concluded:
Is it over yet … I don’t know. But for those skilled knife catchers, there may yet be additional opportunities to buy coin from those who must whack every bid no matter the price.