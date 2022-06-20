Blockchain
Indian Exchange CoinDCX Halts Crypto Withdrawals Citing Wallet Maintenance
- Banks are reluctant to accept crypto transactions because of regulatory uncertainties.
- Trading volumes at CoinDCX have dropped 40% since the UPI ban.
CoinDCX’s chief operating officer, Mridul Gupta, had joined the crypto exchange CoinDCX last year, where he hopes “to drive growth for CoinDCX business and build India’s leadership in a decentralised future.” After a few years, in the summer of 2022, he and the startup’s senior executives are trying to persuade Indian authorities and banks to engage with cryptocurrency exchanges.
Global Crypto Market Downturn Haunts Major Firms
CoinDCX, which has 13 million-plus members, has seen its trading activity plummet since the government began taxing cryptocurrencies on April 1, like many other Indian exchanges. More and more crypto companies worldwide have been affected by the current market collapse, which has led to a rise in the number of enterprises facing bankruptcy and blocking withdrawals to users’ wallets. Stopping withdrawals is one method companies are resorting similar to the crypto lending platform Celsius to Babel Finance.
Hi, we regret the inconvenience this has caused. Kindly note that the ongoing wallet maintenance service has been extended until further notice. We are trying our best to complete the upgrade at the earliest. Please follow our announcement page https://t.co/lTpnIFHQxb
— CoinDCX Cares (@CoinDCX_Cares) June 19, 2022
The state of CoinDCX, for example, may be one of the few with a legitimate explanation owing to a technological issue. Wallet maintenance will be continued till further notice at the Indian crypto exchange, which has put a stop to withdrawals for users was the announcement made by the Indian exchange.
Additionally, banks are reluctant to accept crypto transactions because of regulatory uncertainties, rubbing salt on the wound. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which facilitates digital payments and settlement systems, has stated its concerns over the movement of funds via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
Many Indian crypto exchanges’ development ambitions have been scuppered by the lack of an interface (UPI) for crypto trading. Trading volumes at CoinDCX have dropped 40% since the UPI ban, prompting Gupta and his colleagues to move swiftly and fight harder to persuade the powers-that-be of their case.
Ethereum (ETH) Hammered Down To $950 As Crypto Selloff Deepens
Ethereum (ETH) has fallen below $1,000 for the first time in more than a year as the broader crypto market continues to slide south with no quick remedy in sight, or at least not yet.
Ether (ETH) was one of the cryptocurrencies that performed particularly poorly, falling 7.32 percent over the past day to follow Bitcoin’s loss. The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is presently selling at $950, down 37.4 percent in the past week.
Examining the bitcoin market as a whole over the previous two weeks reveals that its entirety has been falling. This decline has deepened over the past week, wiping almost $300 billion from the market value of all cryptocurrencies.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $18,000 – What Can Stave Off The Selloff?
Ethereum Loses Over Half Of Its Value In 7 Days
However, it is not simply crypto that’s experiencing a major beat-down. Wall Street is likewise in disarray, as the S&P 500 has shed 4.25 percent over the past week. During the same time frame, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4 percent, while the NASDAQ dropped sharply less than 2 percent.
As is normal when Bitcoin declines, so do alternative cryptocurrencies. This negative trend is led by Ethereum, which has fallen below $1,000 for the first time since January 2021. In approximately seven days, ETH has lost more than half of its value.
In reaction to worries about the US central bank’s 75 basis point rate hike – the largest increase in the last three decades – both cryptocurrencies and stocks experienced a severe bear market.
ETH total market cap at $117 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Following a similar daily decline, BNB also fell below the $200 round-number threshold. Cardano, Solana, Ripple, Dogecoin, Pokadot, Siba Inu, and TRON, to name a few, are experiencing more difficulties.
More Pain In The Offing?
Analysts caution that additional losses are forthcoming. They stated that the Federal Reserve has just begun to increase interest rates and has not yet sold any assets from its balance sheet.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also issued data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) – a metric used to measure inflation – coming in at 8.6 percent for the month of May, which had an effect on the continuous volatility of cryptocurrencies.
Technically, ETH’s price must reclaim $1,000 as its psychological support; if this level is breached to the negative, the token may target $830 as its next objective.
In February 2018, the same level acted as resistance, preceding a 90% drop to roughly $80 in December 2018.
Suggested Reading | Ether Drops Below $1K, Dragged Down By BTC Slide – What’s The Next ETH Support?
Featured image from Futurity, chart from TradingView.com
Margex Introduces Cross Margin Trading in a Round of Major Updates
Margex, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platform, recently announced a series of major updates, including cross-margining and a host of new trading pairs.
Expanding on Flexibility
Margex’s ever growing list of features now features both isolated and cross margin in a single account trading interface, allowing users to seamlessly switch between both margining methods.
Through the use of cross-margining, the margin of unrealised winning and unrealised losing open trades is shared. With the help of cross margin, traders’ winning trades can cover the margin requirements of losing trades.
Cross margining extends the resilience of losing positions by spreading the available margin in traders’ accounts across all open positions, allowing their losing trades to stay open longer and potentially become profitable.
Cross margining, known for reducing the risk of liquidations, will expand the usability and convenience of the trading platform by allowing more traders to deploy different trading strategies and hedge existing positions.
Margex users can now easily switch between cross and isolated margin using the trading terminal without the need to create multiple trading accounts. Margex’s infrastructure allows cross and isolated margin trades to be opened simultaneously using the same underlying collateral.
New Trading Pairs
Additionally, through popularity polls created by the company, users of the platform voted for the trading pair they wanted to see the most, leading to the rapid addition of:
- UNIUSD
- ADAUSD
- SOLUSD
“We’re excited to announce the addition of cross-margin to Margex. The new feature will allow traders to be more flexible and fully tailor risk management to their trading style.”
About Margex
Margex is the go-to cryptocurrency trading platform for thousands of traders who prefer having full control over their trades as well as transparency and security. Along with the premium user experience, the platform offers up to 100x leverage on all its trading pairs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, EOS, Litecoin, Cardano, Solana and Uniswap
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $18,000 – What Can Stave Off The Selloff?
Bitcoin further sank to about $17,750 for the first time since December 2020 Saturday afternoon, as the selloff in the crypto market intensifies.
Bitcoin’s price is still falling steadily and is currently testing the 2017 all-time high range of $17,000 to $20,000. However, the descent shows no indication of abating, and analysts are are not quite sure to call a bottom at this time.
The following hour, Ethereum followed suit and went below $1,000. These numbers were feared as crucial support levels for the top two coins by market capitalization.
Suggested Reading | Ether Drops Below $1K, Dragged Down By BTC Slide – What’s The Next ETH Support?
The next several days could be crucial for Bitcoin, as a failure to establish support at this position could lead to a further market decline into the $15,000 mark.
Alternatively, if the price recovers from the current region, the $24,000 level would be the first hurdle before the key $30, 000 resistance and the 50-day moving average.
The current Crypto Winter differs from 2018 in that cryptocurrencies are falling alongside tech stocks as the broader economy is fragile, inflation is soaring, and a full-scale recession appears impending.
This year’s Crypto Winter is different from last year’s because cryptocurrencies and tech stocks are both in decline. Image: CNBC.
During the past week, the price of Bitcoin fell by more than 30 percent, and the market is arguably suffering maximum anxiety. A significant amount of coins that have been purchased and held over the past two years are being put into exchanges, as indicated by exchange inflows.
On Friday, Antoni Trenchev, the founder of cryptocurrency lender Nexo, stated on Bloomberg that the current slump “reminds me of the 1907 bank panic.”
Saturday, Kraken’s director of growth marketing and Bitcoin influencer Dan Held warned, “We are on the path of maximal pain.”
Bitcoin’s decline occurred over the course of several months, and was hastened in recent weeks by the collapse of two major cryptocurrency projects, Terra-Luna and Celsius, which further sowed worries about the market’s durability.
BTC total market cap at $350 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Pressure from macroeconomic factors, such as growing inflation and a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, also contributes to the calamity on the cryptocurrency market.
Market observers have also been keeping a close eye on top-tier cryptocurrencies as they track equities lower. It doesn’t help that crypto companies are issuing the pink slips and rendering a large number of people jobless, and that some of the industry’s most recognizable brands are facing solvency breakdowns.
Meanwhile, recent data from the analytics website Glassnode indicates that the revenue generated by Bitcoin miners has continued to decline. With rising mining expenses and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, miners are now less motivated and profitable.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Breaches $19K Level – Will Selloff Continue? What’s The Next Bottom?
Featured image from Domestika, chart from TradingView.com
