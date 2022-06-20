Iran Decides To Cut Power Supply For Crypto Mining Activities

A growing interest in Web3 and metaverse development has created a schism. While there are many virtual experiences for users to explore, they all create gated communities. However, that will all change with the inception of the Metaverse Founders Club, a new project by Metametaverse and anitya.space.

Unfracturing A Divided Virtual World

There is no shortage of projects building their metaverse or virtual world with the help of blockchain technology. Various networks and layers offer the necessary tools for builders to begin creating their next-generation products or projects. However, there are many different worlds incapable of communicating with one another. It creates a long hallway of doors for players to explore, creating a less-than-ideal introduction to what the metaverse is all about.

The Metaverse Founders Club aims to change that situation for the better. It is a collaborative project where founders of virtual worlds can come together to focus on cross-metaverse opportunities. The first example of such a cross-world effort is a virtual scavenger hunt, kicking off later in June. Participants will solve puzzles in one world to unlock access to the next metaverse, showcasing the potential when interoperability takes center stage.

Metametaverse CEO Joel Dietz explains why collaboration is key in Web3 development:

“You need dedicated people, honest people, hardworking people, folks with vision, and a willingness to adapt to the market conditions and work past regulatory barriers. So basically, it’s all a people problem in the end, and it is tricky to find all the attributes you want in a single person or team.”

The Metaverse Founders Club will bring together teams from the many Web3 projects in development today or developed in the future. Its initial members represent projects like Metametaverse, Anitya.space, Space, Terra Virtual, GoDot, NFT Oasis, Spatial Web Foundation, and MetaverseTalks. More members are welcome if they are an executive or significant owner of a metaverse or related technology used to establish a private members area and/or puzzle as part of a virtual scavenger hunt.

The Metaverse Founders Club Journey

With the help of these eight initial members, the Metaverse Founders Club will promote interoperability between projects and virtual worlds. Doing so will, per Joel Dietz, help optimize the user experience for people entering the metaverse for the first time. If this technology is to gain mainstream traction, there needs to be a better user-oriented entryway to explore different worlds, rather than forcing people to be “on the right chain with the right wallet”.

Metametaverse CEO Joel Dietz states:

“Who wants to wake up in a metaverse future dominated by a few corporations? We envision this club to be a space for an optimist and collaborative future where we hopefully together are able to build critical infrastructure to make sure the metaverse stays open, accessible and playful.”

The initial Founders Club members will come together every quarter and have a monthly consortium. All initial rules – called bylaws – can be updated during the consortium, with proposals submitted and voted on three days before the meeting. The team will shift the focus to the upcoming scavenger hunt across virtual worlds and other cross-world games to enhance the appeal of Web3 development.