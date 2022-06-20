Finance
Japan SEO and Japanese SEO-Introduction
Japanese SEO is a great example of SEO for a language associated with just one country. If we look at Spanish, for example, it is the national language of several countries.
A Spanish site will have to take several issues into consideration:
1. Which dialect to use, since each Spanish speaking country uses a slightly different version of the language. For example, in Spain the word for juice is “zumo” in Mexico they use the word “jugo”. There are also significant differences in the grammar between the many Spanish dialects. If you are targeting only one country you need to make sure you use the proper dialect. However if you want to localize your site to target a few countries you either have to compromise with one website – targeting the country with the biggest market – or, develop several localized websites targeting each country and respective dialect.
2. Which top level domain (TLD) to use since each country has its own TLD: Spain =.es, Argentina = .ar, Costa Rica = .cr, Ecuador = .ec, Mexico = .mx and so on. If you target many countries you can either compromise with one web site or develop many sites. If you pick a TLD for Argentina, you will have an advantage there but you will have a disadvantage in Mexico. If you take a TLD of .com you may overcome the disadvantage of someone from Argentina going to a Mexican URL however you then forego the advantage of having a local TLD. This can sometimes help in search engine rankings for that country as well as reassure searchers that they are dealing with a local company.
In the case of Japan SEO, there is only one language and one TLD. This makes things much easier, but before you come to the conclusion that SEO Japan is an easy task, consider this; there are 3 different Japanese alphabets.
Hiragana is a set of 46 characters representing the phonetic sounds of the Japanese language. Hiragana is used to represent native Japanese words. Often, these characters are added above or below Kanji to indicate how the Kanji should be pronounced. In this case, Hiragana is known as “Furigana” – phonetics of the Kanji.
Katakana is also a set of 46 characters used to represent the same phonetic sounds as Hiragana. So what’s the difference? Katakana is used to represent foreign words most of the time, whereas Hiragana is used for the native Japanese words. Katakana is also sometimes used for emphasis.
Kanji consists of over 8000 characters imported from China. Each character is a word. Kanji is used to represent nouns, adjectives, verbs, abstract concepts and names.
Japanese sentences typically consist of Kanji and Hiragana with Katakana sometimes mixed in. One more thing you need to know. Some words are written in English. For example VoIP could be written in English or Katakana. Oh, and one more thing-some words can be combinations of more that one script.
How does this affect Japanese SEO? It affects the keywords. Since some words may be written in each of the different alphabets, in this case it is important that the text and meta tags are optimized for all of the options. Let’s look at the keyword Tokyo: the proper form is written in Kanji q¬, however, it may also be written in Hiragana hFM?Fand Katakana È¦ç¦. The key to Japanese SEO is to determine what percentage of the time a word will be written in each script. You can then decide which form to emphasize and if it is worthwhile to optimize for additional forms.
For example, after typing q¬ (Tokyo) in the search bar at http://www.google.co.jp, we can see that Wikipedia has the traditional Kanji, in yellow and the Hiragana, in green.
It’s important that Japanese SEO marketers recognize Japan’s cultural attributes. Merely translating is not enough. Here’s an example of a story I heard on the radio. An investment banker from the United States was sent to Japan to manage a branch that wasn’t doing so well. After closely reviewing the situation, he told his Japanese Assistant Manager that 2 employees have to be let go from a department of 4. Out of these 4 people, 2 were great workers and 2 were not. When the investment banker came back from his meeting, he asked the Assistant Manager which 2 men he let go. To his surprise he fired the 2 great employees. When asked why, the Japanese assistant said that, the 2 men he fired would have no trouble finding another job, but nobody else would hire the incompetents, so he kept them.
What is Japan SEO?
For the keyword phrase Japan SEO there are a few meanings:
1. Someone who wants to find an SEO company to market to Japan.
2. A company in Japan that is looking for an SEO company. They enter the word Japan to localize their English search. Why are they searching in English? Because international SEO companies with English web pages are likely to have global marketing expertise whereas a Japanese only site may be less convincing. Another reason for searching in English is that the person may not know Japanese.
What is Japanese SEO?
As opposed to many other languages Japanese SEO and Japan SEO are almost identical. There is one minor difference; Japanese SEO includes Japanese people not living in Japan, whereas Japan SEO focuses on the people in Japan. In most cases you will want to use the .jp TLD on your website. This signals to searchers that you are located in Japan which may give you an advantage psychologically. In addition, some search engines may give you priority in Japan based search results.
If you want to focus on Japanese speakers who don’t live in Japan a .com TLD may be better.
Popular Search Engines in Japan:
Yahoo! Japan – directory and search engine
Google Japan – search engine
goo – search engine
Infoseek Japan – search engine
Lycos Japan – search engine
MSN search Japan – directory and search engine
Overture Japan – search engine and PPC
Excite Japan – search engine
Dmoz Japan – open directory project
Fresh eye – search engine
Biglobe – search engine
Japan SEO Quick Facts
Overall in 2007 approximately 68% of the Japanese population surfed the internet and 54% surfed using their mobile phones. With approximately 87,540,000 internet users, Japan is a viable market for online businesses looking to expand globally. An international SEO company in Israel is a good place to find Japan SEO experts, since Israel is home to native speakers of languages from all over the world.
Learn more about SEO Japan and Japanese Internet marketing with AIMS Advanced Internet Marketing Strategies.
Cloud Computing: A New Paradigm in the IT Industry
As the IT field evolves, it becomes more mature, the need to optimize cost naturally drives the innovation and creativity. The new concept coupled with technology, which is now doing rounds is ‘cloud computing’.
I had come across people, with limited IT knowledge enquiring me as what is ‘cloud computing’?. Though, I had tried to explain to them in best possible way, most of the time, I end up a vacant stare from them, which was indicative that they did not understand the concept or background behind cloud computing.
What is cloud computing?.
Quite recently, I have started giving them example of home with kitchen Vs restaurant towards explaining the concept behind ‘cloud computing’. A kitchen at home is dedicated for home, the resources – may it be the vessels or appliances or the cooking person is dedicated to that home. The owner of the home invests in kitchen and avails the benefit of having the kitchen to him or her or the members of his family. It’s the owner of the house who has to maintain the kitchen. When one compares home kitchen with restaurant, the end objective is same, which is specific food is offered, but how food is prepared or serviced is different. One does not own anything is a restaurant except for the food offered. In a nutshell same is concept between Traditional IT offering Vs cloud computing.
Just like home kitchen, in case of traditional IT offering, the company owns the hardware and licenses for software and at times company outsources application development to a 3rd party which is comparable to chef hired (if a person is rich) to prepare food at home. With evolution of IT sector in hardware & software, we are marching towards ‘restaurant’ model of IT services; you just pay for what is your end objective – ‘processed food’ or ‘services’. Like in a restaurant, in which you are only concerned about the quality of food and expected service offering and not much bothered about who is the chef, waiter or the kitchen appliances or even where the kitchen is, so is the case with ‘cloud computing’, the customer is focused on service offering and not on hardware, software, raw information or resources employed to provide the service offering or end product.
Organizations are not going to jump into cloud computing, they would evolve and move towards characteristic of cloud computing infrastructure over period of time as they feel confident about the same. As far as cloud computing is concerned, I believe we are at stage, similar to, as of early 90’s with respect to IT services outsourcing. IT services were outsourced, so that organization could concentrate on the ‘core’ business area, cloud computing could well be a further step forward.
Now, let look at the service models normally considered in cloud computing.
SAaS: Software – as – a service:
This model is talked about quite some time now, business application are hosted on server maintained by data centers. Legal issues, security, integration and confidentiality of data of the deterring factors on this model at this point of time. Once policies, procedures, standards get defined and refined our the period of time, this is bound to get adopted, over period of time.
In terms of usage, the application are accessed through web browser and terms and condition could be governed by service level agreements.
Possible examples could be simple free generic email service to complex ERP system..
IaaS: Infrastructure – as – a service:
Computation servers, storage, hardware are considered under this service model. One would also find free on storage offered in web, this could be referred as IaaS.
PaaS: Platform – as – a service:
Development and deployment platform could be offered as a service to developers to build, deploy manage, application on SAaS.
If one looks at cloud deployment strategy, its normally, public, private and hybrid clouds. I feel the name itself quite significant to describe about the type.
The next question is any one’s mind would be, what kind of hardware does one require towards hosting cloud computing?.
At this point of time, normally cloud computing is deployed in traditional model. By traditional model, I mean one might have a server to cater database tier or application tier, which is almost a ‘silos’ based model. But, since cloud computing, one need to have efficient hardware and manpower(refer to my example of restaurant) to manage cloud better in a data centre. This is where hardware could play a main role, the new technology like grid computing, real application clusters, automatic storage management, server scale up and server virtualization features plays in important role toward better management and deployment of cloud.
As we progress, we would well be moving away from ‘Silos’ based computer system and application. Cloud computing infrastructure would be residing in data centre, this would call for efficient use of hardware and more over manpower would need to support multiple servers or application. Optimization and effective control would play larger roles in infrastructure management of these data centre towards cloud computing.
Standards in cloud computing are evolving and as per a leading standards organization, some of the key characteristics towards cloud computing are,
Resource Pooling:The provider’s computing resources are pooled to serve multiple consumers using a multi-tenant model. There is a sense of location independence in that the customer generally has no control or knowledge over the exact location of the provided resources.
Rapid elasticity: Capabilities can be elastically provisioned and released, in some cases automatically, to scale rapidly outward and inward commensurate with demand. To the consumer, the capabilities available for provisioning often appear to be unlimited and can be appropriated in any quantity at any time.
Measured service: Cloud systems automatically control and optimize resource use by leveraging a metering capability at some level of abstraction appropriate to the type of service (e.g., storage, processing, bandwidth, and active user accounts). Resource usage can be monitored, controlled, and reported, providing transparency for both the provider and consumer of the utilized service.
As this leads to a situation where, cloud computing needs to provide services wherein there is zero downtime and resources being shared, so naturally hardware for cloud computing is getting evolved, the technology related to Grid computing, clustering – RAC, better performing servers and server virtualization has been increasing offered by vendors towards satisfying the characteristics of cloud computing.
A brief look at the terminologies and technology used,
A cluster consists of a group of independent but interconnected computers whose combined resources can be applied to a processing task. A ‘clusterware’ is a term used to describe software that provides interfaces and services that enable and support a cluster. The combination of clusterware, automatic storage management provides a unified cluster solution that is the foundation to real application cluster database.
Real application clusters allows multiple nodes in a clustered system to mount and open a single database that resides on shared disk storage. Should a single system (node) fail, the database service will still be available on the remaining nodes.
It might still require few more years before cloud computing matures and it might well re-define the IT outsourcing map.
The author is PMP certified professional and writes his own blog at http://indian-amps.blogspot.com
Tax Codes – Understanding Them In Order To Avoid Paying The Wrong Taxes
When you part with your hard-earned savings to pay your taxes, are you convinced that you are paying the right amounts? Or do you suspect that you may be paying more than what you should? Understanding your tax code and knowing what it means give you a sigh of relief that you are indeed paying what is due the government.
What is a tax code?
The computation of income tax may seem complicated if you do not have a clear understanding of your assigned code. Your code is composed of numbers and letters issued by the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to your employer. It is used to determine the right amount of income tax that your employer will deduct from your salary each month. Some tax codes would look like these: 434L, 323P, 456V, K345, DO, NT, BR, and OT.
What do the numbers mean?
The numbers represent your tax allowance or the total amount allowed to be deducted from your total income for the year. Your tax allowance is derived by using the following formula:
Tax allowance = Number X 10 + 9
To illustrate, a code of 434L means that you are entitled to a tax allowance of 4,349 that can be deducted from your income for the year to arrive at your taxable income. Thus, if you have earned 30,000 for the year, your income that is subject to tax would be 25,651.
What do the letters mean?
The letters indicate certain conditions why you have to pay certain amounts that are different from what others are paying. Let’s take a look at some of the letters and what they mean:
L – This is the most common code that refers to basic personal allowances.
P – This applies to people with ages between 65 and 74 who are eligible for full personal allowances.
Y – This is for people who are more than 75 years old and eligible for full personal allowances.
K – This means that the amount of allowances is less than the amount of deductions.
T – This indicates that there are things that need to be reviewed by the appropriate Inspector of Taxes.
BR – This stands for basic rate and this means that your total income will be subject to the basic tax rate for the current year but you will not be entitled to personal allowances.
NT – This is used when no amount is to be deducted from your income or pension.
D0 – This indicates that you have to pay at a higher rate like 40% because of a second job or pension.
D1 – This means that you have to pay at a higher rate like 50% for multiple income or pension.
Virtually every citizen in the UK is eligible for a personal allowance, which entitles them to a corresponding tax free income. Earnings above the tax free income are subject to the basic tax rate up to a certain limit while higher earnings are subject to higher taxes according to the income brackets set by the HMRC. Thus, knowing how your tax code as determined by HMRC is important to be able to know if the government is imposing the right amount of assessment on you.
Common Car Accident Injuries
Car accidents are a part of modern living and can happen to anyone at just about anytime. Many car accidents are minor, with the car suffering more scrapes and bumps than any of the passengers, but the risk of injury is real for anyone on the road.
The most common injuries sustained in car accidents are to the neck and back. Whiplash is the most common and occurs when the head is suddenly or violently thrust forward and then backward when a car is rear-ended. The neck hyper extends and the delicate tendons and muscles can be damaged even at speeds as low as 15 mph. Symptoms of whiplash include swelling, neck pain, tenderness in the back of the neck, muscles spasms in the side or back of the neck, difficulty moving the head and neck, headache, and shooting pain from the neck down the arms. The neck can also be sprained, strained, or fractured and produce similar symptoms. Back pain is also a common injury and symptoms like pain and soreness may indicate a more serious injury.
Legs, knees, hands, arms, and heads are also susceptible to injuries as they may come into contact with hard surfaces during the collision. A concussion is also common in collisions where the head strikes a hard object and victims need to be closely monitored if this is the case. Concussions can get worse over time, and a doctor can instruct you on signs to look for. Any body part can get bruised or cut.
It is always important to seek medical care after a car accident if you feel pain or stiffness, even if it doesn’t appear right away. You may be in shock or get a rush of adrenaline right after the accident and not realize you have an injury. Imaging tests like x-rays can show if there are any fractures, but more expensive tests like an MRI or CT scan will be needed to show soft tissue damage. If the injury is relatively mild, rest may be the best cure. A doctor can prescribe medicine like muscles relaxers and painkillers to allow the damaged muscles to relax and you get some rest. For more severe injuries, physical therapy may be needed after a period of rest to regain strength and mobility. Muscles and tendons that are damaged may take a while to heal and it is important to follow the advice of the doctor to heal properly.
