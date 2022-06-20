Finance
Key Factors That Make a Successful Criminal Defence Lawyer
Many people believe that a good criminal lawyer is one who is aggressive and, perhaps, even pushy with the prosecutor or the judge. This belief may even include the idea that a successful criminal lawyer uses theatrics and deception to win in court. This cannot be further from the truth.
No doubt, this perception is influenced, at least partly, by the many prime-time American television programs featuring tricky lawyers pulling the wool over the eyes of judges and juries, or aggressively pressuring the prosecutor to “cut a deal”. However, in real life practice in Canadian courts, there are four factors that a good criminal lawyer needs in order to successfully defend a client against a criminal charge.
1) Knowledge and experience in the law;
2) Thorough preparation of the facts of the case;
3) Ability to eloquently argue both;
4) Persistence (not aggressiveness) in achieving a successful result.
Knowledge and Experience in the Law
This is perhaps the most important factor. A thorough understanding of the various aspects of the law as it applies to a particular charge is necessary in order for a good criminal lawyer to think quickly and deal with any issues that arise in court or any questions that the judge may have. The ability to effectively respond to these issues not only satisfies the judge that the lawyer has an answer, but also gives the judge confidence that the lawyer knows what he is doing in defending the client against the criminal charges. Also, a solid legal argument at the conclusion of the trial can make the difference needed to win the case.
Thorough preparation of the Facts of the Case
Knowing what the police, expert witnesses and civilian witnesses are going to testify to, as well as any other evidence against a client facing a criminal charge, not only allows a good criminal lawyer to prepare effective cross-examinations, but also provides the advantage of being able to quickly respond to the situation where a witness contradicts what he or she has stated to the police or in previous testimony. A good lawyer can capitalize on contradictory evidence, which could be helpful to the client, if the factual details are virtually memorized. Thorough preparation of the facts of the case is an essential factor in successfully defending a client facing criminal charges.
Ability to Eloquently Argue Both
Being intimately familiar with the law and the facts is an essential foundation for any defence. Being able to pull the two together in an eloquent argument is what makes a good criminal lawyer successful in court. It is never advantageous to attempt to bully the prosecutor, the judge or the jury in an effort to obtain a successful result. The winning argument is one that is knowledgeable, eloquent and persuasive.
Persistence (not aggressiveness) in Achieving a Successful Result
It is easy for one to confuse persistence with aggressiveness. There is a big difference. Aggressive behaviour, whether inside or outside of the courtroom, only serves to put people on the defensive and, ultimately, alienates the judge and jury. However, persistence in putting forth the position of the defence at every reasonable opportunity can be very effective, in combination with the three factors listed above, in obtaining a successful result at the end of the day.
With these four factors present, an experienced and knowledgeable criminal defence lawyer can take advantage of a number of opportunities to successfully represent a client throughout all phases of the criminal case.
Copyright © 2011 Steven Tress, Barrister and Solicitor. All Rights Reserved Worldwide.
Real Estate Mumbai (History of Mumbai City)
Metro lifestyles necessitate the need for owned homes in the apartment style. Mumbai is actually developing to a hyper metro with the burgeoning real estate giving more news with its fickle indications. Malls, hotels, restaurants, play parks, joggers track is expanding and the focus is also in connecting the areas with skywalks and over bridges. A lot of effort is seen by the government in developing barren land, waste land and converting dump yards into multiplexes or huge multi facility complexes.
The trend is also seen in commoners availing housing loans with the relaxing done by the finance ministry. Though the movement is getting busy than before people are still not very keen in investing in property yet. The news is that recession trends predict further fall in rates which will be beneficial for many salaried individuals. The NRI sector is also awaiting such lowering of house rates so that they can do a confident investment.
The earlier homes in Mumbai as per the history were simple in their profile with minimal facilities. One could also see a few bungalows or row houses which is also now sold out to builders at booming rates and the skylines are now crowded with tall towers. Though there is rapid urbanization Mumbai still has its heritage intact and that is seen with the vast playgrounds. Many clubs are keen to develop land into golf clubs and recreation.
Malls and multiplexes are also growing at an alarming rate and the earlier system of shopping is now being replaced with impulsive purchase. This shows a clear change in lifestyle by people who also look out for super market amenities while purchasing a home. Modern complexes also have a servant’s toilet in each floor, state of art security system, modulated elevators and a sound administration that renders the colony a sanitized look.
The market is showing scaling in terms of sale-purchase in seconds flats and there is more interest in people looking for rented homes. The earlier stagnant market is now gearing for a change with new constructions showing interesting amenities which are now getting affordable.
Factors To Consider When Buying Greeting Cards
Greeting cards are an effective way to show that you like someone and think about them. If you like a guy or lady and you would like them to know that you like them, a greeting card is a great way to disclose your emotions. All you need to do is wait for the right moment such as special occasion and give it to them.
If you have the skills, you can make the card by yourself but to save time and money, consider purchasing the card. When making the purchase, you need to consider a number of factors that include:
Design of the card
If you have bought the cards before you know that they come in different designs and styles. It solely up to you to choose one that is ideal for the occasion and the person you are giving it to. While a card full of cartoons might be beautiful to look at, it won’t be ideal to give to a mature adult you are interested in. The cool thing is that there are plenty of designs to choose from.
As mentioned, it’s up to you to choose the one that is ideal for you. If you scour the store and you don’t find a card you like, you can try your luck online, and some people are willing to custom make the card for you, for only a small fee.
Tone
Most cards have four types of tones: serious, funny, themed, and lovey. The one you choose depends on the relationship you have with the person you are giving to. For example, you wouldn’t give a lovey card to your boss. At the same time, you wouldn’t give a serious card to a friend. Before you head to the stores, take your time to determine the right card for the person you are giving to. If you aren’t sure, ask them but don’t let them. You are better off blowing the bubble that being offensive.
Appearance
This is the image you have when you look at the card for the first time. What are the colors on the card? What about the images? As you know, different colors have different meanings, and you wouldn’t want to be misinterpreted. Just like when finding the right card with the right tone, you also should take your time finding the card that has a good look.
Price
While you might try to hide from it, you will agree with me that the price of the cards is of great importance. The price of the cards varies depending on the quality, design to the size. Obviously, a unit made by a popular brand will be pricier. When making your purchase, pay close attention to the quality of the card and message-not the brand.
Conclusion
These are some of the tips to consider when buying a greeting card. To avoid offending someone, take your time before making the purchase. As rule of thumb, buy a high-quality card that will last for a long time.
Japan SEO and Japanese SEO-Introduction
Japanese SEO is a great example of SEO for a language associated with just one country. If we look at Spanish, for example, it is the national language of several countries.
A Spanish site will have to take several issues into consideration:
1. Which dialect to use, since each Spanish speaking country uses a slightly different version of the language. For example, in Spain the word for juice is “zumo” in Mexico they use the word “jugo”. There are also significant differences in the grammar between the many Spanish dialects. If you are targeting only one country you need to make sure you use the proper dialect. However if you want to localize your site to target a few countries you either have to compromise with one website – targeting the country with the biggest market – or, develop several localized websites targeting each country and respective dialect.
2. Which top level domain (TLD) to use since each country has its own TLD: Spain =.es, Argentina = .ar, Costa Rica = .cr, Ecuador = .ec, Mexico = .mx and so on. If you target many countries you can either compromise with one web site or develop many sites. If you pick a TLD for Argentina, you will have an advantage there but you will have a disadvantage in Mexico. If you take a TLD of .com you may overcome the disadvantage of someone from Argentina going to a Mexican URL however you then forego the advantage of having a local TLD. This can sometimes help in search engine rankings for that country as well as reassure searchers that they are dealing with a local company.
In the case of Japan SEO, there is only one language and one TLD. This makes things much easier, but before you come to the conclusion that SEO Japan is an easy task, consider this; there are 3 different Japanese alphabets.
Hiragana is a set of 46 characters representing the phonetic sounds of the Japanese language. Hiragana is used to represent native Japanese words. Often, these characters are added above or below Kanji to indicate how the Kanji should be pronounced. In this case, Hiragana is known as “Furigana” – phonetics of the Kanji.
Katakana is also a set of 46 characters used to represent the same phonetic sounds as Hiragana. So what’s the difference? Katakana is used to represent foreign words most of the time, whereas Hiragana is used for the native Japanese words. Katakana is also sometimes used for emphasis.
Kanji consists of over 8000 characters imported from China. Each character is a word. Kanji is used to represent nouns, adjectives, verbs, abstract concepts and names.
Japanese sentences typically consist of Kanji and Hiragana with Katakana sometimes mixed in. One more thing you need to know. Some words are written in English. For example VoIP could be written in English or Katakana. Oh, and one more thing-some words can be combinations of more that one script.
How does this affect Japanese SEO? It affects the keywords. Since some words may be written in each of the different alphabets, in this case it is important that the text and meta tags are optimized for all of the options. Let’s look at the keyword Tokyo: the proper form is written in Kanji q¬, however, it may also be written in Hiragana hFM?Fand Katakana È¦ç¦. The key to Japanese SEO is to determine what percentage of the time a word will be written in each script. You can then decide which form to emphasize and if it is worthwhile to optimize for additional forms.
For example, after typing q¬ (Tokyo) in the search bar at http://www.google.co.jp, we can see that Wikipedia has the traditional Kanji, in yellow and the Hiragana, in green.
It’s important that Japanese SEO marketers recognize Japan’s cultural attributes. Merely translating is not enough. Here’s an example of a story I heard on the radio. An investment banker from the United States was sent to Japan to manage a branch that wasn’t doing so well. After closely reviewing the situation, he told his Japanese Assistant Manager that 2 employees have to be let go from a department of 4. Out of these 4 people, 2 were great workers and 2 were not. When the investment banker came back from his meeting, he asked the Assistant Manager which 2 men he let go. To his surprise he fired the 2 great employees. When asked why, the Japanese assistant said that, the 2 men he fired would have no trouble finding another job, but nobody else would hire the incompetents, so he kept them.
What is Japan SEO?
For the keyword phrase Japan SEO there are a few meanings:
1. Someone who wants to find an SEO company to market to Japan.
2. A company in Japan that is looking for an SEO company. They enter the word Japan to localize their English search. Why are they searching in English? Because international SEO companies with English web pages are likely to have global marketing expertise whereas a Japanese only site may be less convincing. Another reason for searching in English is that the person may not know Japanese.
What is Japanese SEO?
As opposed to many other languages Japanese SEO and Japan SEO are almost identical. There is one minor difference; Japanese SEO includes Japanese people not living in Japan, whereas Japan SEO focuses on the people in Japan. In most cases you will want to use the .jp TLD on your website. This signals to searchers that you are located in Japan which may give you an advantage psychologically. In addition, some search engines may give you priority in Japan based search results.
If you want to focus on Japanese speakers who don’t live in Japan a .com TLD may be better.
Popular Search Engines in Japan:
Yahoo! Japan – directory and search engine
Google Japan – search engine
goo – search engine
Infoseek Japan – search engine
Lycos Japan – search engine
MSN search Japan – directory and search engine
Overture Japan – search engine and PPC
Excite Japan – search engine
Dmoz Japan – open directory project
Fresh eye – search engine
Biglobe – search engine
Japan SEO Quick Facts
Overall in 2007 approximately 68% of the Japanese population surfed the internet and 54% surfed using their mobile phones. With approximately 87,540,000 internet users, Japan is a viable market for online businesses looking to expand globally. An international SEO company in Israel is a good place to find Japan SEO experts, since Israel is home to native speakers of languages from all over the world.
Learn more about SEO Japan and Japanese Internet marketing with AIMS Advanced Internet Marketing Strategies. An illustrated version of this article is available at http://www.aims.co.il/articles/japanese-seo.html
