News
‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1
By LINDSEY BAHR
“Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters: Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its debut weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
Not only did it open lower than expected, but it also failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million its second weekend.
It is a mixed bag for Disney and Pixar as “ Lightyear,” an origin story about the movie that inspired the space ranger action figure in the “Toy Story” movies, is one of the biggest launches for an animated family film over the pandemic. Including international showings, which grossed $34.6 million, “Lightyear’s” global opening weekend totals to $85.6 million.
But expectations were higher for a release this high-profile and based on a beloved, well-known character. Going into the weekend, some analysts had pegged “Lightyear” for a $70 million North American debut.
“The expectations are always incredibly high for any Pixar movie, particularly one that has a direct connection to the Toy Story brand,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for box office tracker Comscore.
“Toy Story” launched Pixar in 1995 and its four films have made over $3 billion. “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4” also both broke the $1 billion mark.
The family audience has proved a little more reluctant than other segments to return to movie theaters. Many studios, including Disney and Pixar, have opted for streaming or hybrid releases for their animated titles. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has sent its Pixar titles — “Soul,” “Luca,” and “Turning Red” — directly to Disney+ free for subscribers. Disney’s other big animated titles, “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Encanto” got hybrid releases.
“There may have been a little confusion about whether it’s just in theaters,” Dergarabedian said. “This is a movie that is going to have to be marketed in real time as family audiences connect the dots.”
Critics were mostly favorable to “Lightyear,” which features Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear and a supporting voice cast that includes Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi. Directed by Angus MacLane, it currently holds a 77% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it an A- CinemaScore.
With a reported production budget of $200 million, which doesn’t account for the millions spent on marketing and promotion, “Lightyear” has a long journey ahead of it to get to profitability. But it could also have a slow, steady burn over the summer. And it’s the only big family offering playing in theaters until “Minions: The Rise of Gru” opens July 1.
“Lightyear” opened in 4,255 locations domestically and in 43 markets overseas. Thirteen nations from the Muslim world and the Palestinian territory barred “Lightyear” from playing in their cinemas because of the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple.
“Jurassic World: Dominion,” meanwhile, has now earned over $622.2 million worldwide with $259.2 million of that coming from U.S. and Canadian theaters. It’s only the seventh movie released during the pandemic to surpass $600 million.
In its fourth weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” dropped only slightly, bringing in an additional $44 million to take third place. Its domestic total is now at $466.2 million. Globally, the high-flying sequel has grossed over $885 million.
Dergarabedian said it’s especially notable that there are three movies made over $40 million this weekend.
“We haven’t seen that in a while,” he said. “We have a summer movie season here.”
Rounding out the top five are “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $4.2 million and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” with $1.1 million.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
1. “Jurassic World: Dominion,” $58.7 million
2. “Lightyear,” $51 million.
3. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $44 million.
4. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” $4.2 million.
5. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” $1.1 million.
6. “The Bad Guys,” $890,000.
7. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” $959,631.
8. “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” $830,000.
9. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” $228,000.
10. “Brian and Charles,” $198,000.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr
News
AP Teachers recruitment 2022 Apply online 6000 Posts, Last date
The Government of Andhra Pradesh issued this announcement in preparation for conducting the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, often known as AP TET 2022. On 10th June 2022, the notification for the AP Teachers Recruitment was made available. Candidates interested in applying for the test may go to their website and check for additional data on significant dates, the cost, eligibility requirements, and many other topics. The submission time for the online application will be open from 16th June to 16th July 2022.
AP Teachers Recruitment 2022
Andhra Pradesh is planning to employ candidates for TGT PGT PET Junior Lecturer Vacancies, with a total number of vacancies exceeding 2000. Candidates could start by familiarizing themselves with the qualifying requirements for the APPSC Teacher Recruitment Bharti 2022. APPSC will need applicants to have earned either a graduate or postgraduate degree and a B.Ed or TTC from a recognized university or board. It is recommended that the applicant’s age falls between 21 and 44 years old.
|Organization Name
|Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh
|Examination Name
|Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET)
|Name of the Post
|Teachers
|No.of. Vacancies
|6000
|Mode of Application
|Online Mode
|Starting Date to Apply
|tenth June 2022
|Last Date to Apply
|sixteenth June 2022
|APTET Exam Date 2022
|06-08, to twenty first August 2022
|Job Category
|State Government Jobs
|Job Location
|Andhra Pradesh
|Official Website
|aptet.apcfss.in or cse.ap.gov.in
Candidates who fall into a reserved category, such as those belonging to the SC, ST, PH, or Ex-SM, are eligible for an age reduction. Candidates who already possess these necessary credentials may submit their applications online by going to the portal on the main website. Because we care about the applicants, we provide direct connections on this website. Candidates interested in the APPSC TGT PGT PRT Vacancies 2022 can use the link to submit their applications.
-
Sarkari Result 2022
-
Free Job Alert 2022
-
10th Result 2022
-
12th Result 2022
-
10th Time table 2022
-
12th Time table 2022
-
University Result 2022
-
University time table 2022
AP Teachers Notification 2022
Candidates who meet the requirements and have relevant experience are encouraged to apply for the APTET Vacancy 2022. Candidates may also consult the APTET Notification or the Official Website for further information. You are invited to apply for the APTET Recruitment 2022 openings on our website, which can be accessed at any time at www.recruitment.guru. You will also find the most recent information on government jobs applicable to all educational “qualifications.” The year 2022 serves as the cutoff for applicants for employment that involve printing these days.
On this website, the details of the APPSC Teacher Notification 2022 are presented. To improve the quality of education available to students in Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh School Teacher openings will shortly be announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission for recruitment purposes. AP Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification, posted on the APPSC website soon, will be released through this method. In addition, the AP Teacher Recruitment 2022 notification will be released.
AP Teacher Notification Apply Online Dates 2022
Various government schools in Andhra Pradesh need Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). The APPSC is now accepting online applications from applicants who meet the requirements. Applicants must submit their applications online after they have determined to their satisfaction that they meet the requirements outlined in the AP TGT PGT Teacher Advertisement for the positions. Any application submitted via a different method will not be considered. Candidates who meet the requirements may submit their applications online beginning in January 2022 for the various vacancies that are part of the AP School TGT PGT Recruitment 2022.
According to the advertisement, the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment is only open to those interested in full-time positions. Candidates who meet the requirements will be placed in the schools listed above to fill various teaching positions in different academic areas. Before applying for the AP School TGT PGT Recruitment 2022, candidates are urged first to view the full notice, which can be seen below.
How to Apply for AP Teachers recruitment 2022?
- Candidates may visit the official website, which can be found at to open the application form for the APPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022. Otherwise, register by entering the necessary information, including your data and educational qualifications.
- Apply online and pay the application fee.
- Click on submit after checking the application.
- Take a printout for your records.
-
FF Redeem Code Today
-
Omicron COVID Variant
-
Covid Vaccine Certificate
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
-
Corona Vaccine Certificate
-
Vaccine Certificate Correction
-
Vaccine Certificate Verification
-
Vaccine Certificate by Mobile
AP Teachers Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022
Age Limit
As of the notice’s publication date, 2nd January 2022, the maximum age restriction is 44, and the minimum age restriction is 18 years. Candidates that fall into one of the state’s restricted categories are eligible for an age limit exemption. However, it only applies to their maximum age.
Applicant Fee
Applicants must submit the application fee using the portal per the guidelines stated in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale
Candidates who are successful in the selection process will get a monthly payment determined by the guidelines or rules established by the Andhra Pradesh State Government.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post AP Teachers recruitment 2022 Apply online 6000 Posts, Last date appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
Title IX’s next battle: The rights of transgender athletes
By EDDIE PELLS
When the gender equity legislation known as Title IX became law in 1972, the politics of transgender sports was not even a blip in the national conversation. Today, it is one of the sharpest dividing points in American culture.
As the transformational law heads into its second half-century on the books, the Biden administration wants transgender athletes to enjoy the same protections Title IX originally gave to women when it was passed 50 years ago. That stance is at odds with efforts in states across the country.
“We’re at a time where Title IX is going to be exploited and celebrated,” said Donna de Varona, the Olympic champion swimmer who heads the Women’s Sports Policy Working Group, which seeks a “middle way” to be inclusive of transgender athletes while also not “forcing” what it sees as unfair competition. “But people aren’t going to look at the underbelly because it’s complicated and nuanced. And it has always been complicated and nuanced.”
Without federal legislation to set parameters for this highly technical issue — on the front line of a culture divide that also includes abortion rights, gun control and “ replacement theory,” among other topics — high school athletic associations and legislatures in no fewer than 40 states have filled the void on their own.
There are some 15.3 million public high school students in the United States and a 2019 study by the CDC estimated 1.8% of them — about 275,000 — are transgender. The number of athletes within that group is much smaller; a 2017 survey by Human Rights Campaign suggested fewer than 15% of all transgender boys and transgender girls play sports.
Yet as of May, 19 states had passed laws banning or restricting transgender participation in sports despite the general lack of a problem to address.
Other measures do the opposite, allowing gender identity to determine an athlete’s eligibility. There are myriad rules and guidelines in place across the country, state to state and sometimes sport to sport or even school to school.
The debate essentially boils down to advocates who want to protect the space Title IX carved out for cisgender women — women whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth — and those who want transgender athletes who compete as females to enjoy the same protections as anyone else. Consensus is nowhere in sight, and the fights are piling up.
Last fall, the American Civil Liberties Union and others filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s ban on transgender athletes playing school sports. It was brought on behalf of Luc Esquivel, a freshman golfer who was assigned the sex of female at birth but in 2019 told his parents he identifies as male.
“I was really looking forward to trying out for the boys’ golf team and, if I made it, training and competing with and learning from other boys and improving my game,” Esquivel said. “Then, to have the legislature pass a law that singled out me and kids like me to keep us from being part of a team, that crushed me, it hurt very much. I just want to play, like any other kid.”
All the anti-transgender legislation hits home for Kyla Paterson, who was able to play soccer after the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union adopted regulations for the inclusion of transgender girls in 2014.
“When I was in high school, people called me a ‘monster’ because I was bigger than the other girls,” she recalled on the Trans Porter Room podcast earlier this year, not long before Iowa passed its transgender athlete ban. “That’s what they see us as now, especially in the Republican Party in Iowa. They see us as not human and as predators.”
The complexity of the debate has also placed sports icons in peculiar positions. De Varona, Martina Navratilova, Edwin Moses and Chris Evert have long been at the forefront for equality in women’s sports. They want a way to include transgender athletes in mainstream sports but ensure cisgender females remain in the mix to win, insisting trans athletes have an advantage in the “participation gap” by default.
De Varona’s group offers a 37-page “briefing book” on the topic. Among its proposals: Transgender females who have not taken steps to “mitigate” their testosterone advantage through “gender-affirming” hormones can participate in non-competition aspects of women’s sports, but not in actual games unless they have a “direct competitor” in the event.
The group wants lawmakers to take cues from international sports, which have come up with regulations for transgender athletes. That conundrum, captured most poignantly by the journey of South African sprinter Caster Semenya, has been fraught with contradictions and frustration. Semenya, forced to choose between either using drugs or surgery to lower her testosterone level, decided instead not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
“It’s like stabbing yourself with a knife every day. But I had no choice,” Semenya said in a recent interview with HBO about the hormone-altering drugs she took for a time in order to stay eligible for certain middle-distance events.
Imperfect as they may be, the rules that govern transgender sports in track and field were products of no less than 13 years of research involving scientists from across the globe, along with countless lawsuits and hearings in front of tribunals that are still deciding the case of Semenya, now 31.
By comparison, states in the U.S. are enacting laws almost by the month. The first ban, enacted by Idaho in 2020, is one of many being challenged in court.
Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, called the bans overly harsh.
“It puts a target on the backs of trans youth and makes them feel unsafe,” Heng-Lehtinen said. “These state bans are sweeping. They categorically exclude a group of people from playing any kind of sport at any level.”
Debates over the legislation are often accompanied by arguments over hot-button topics, including transgender students’ use of school bathrooms, whether schools should teach about sexual orientation and gender identity, and parental consent when it comes to gender confirmation for minors.
But the big fight in transgender sports centers on the idea of fair competition, where extensive research is still generally lacking on elite athletics and virtually nonexistent when it comes to determining whether, say, a sophomore transgender girl has a clear advantage over her cisgender teammates.
“People say ‘Well, trans women have advantages, therefore, it can’t be fair,’ or ‘Trans women are women and so trans rights aren’t up for debate,’” said Joanna Harper, a transgender woman and researcher at Loughborough University in Britain who has helped World Athletics, the International Olympic Committee and other major sports organizations shape transgender policy. “And these very simplistic statements appeal to two different political bases. And it’s unfortunate that people resort to these simplistic ways to frame the argument, and in many cases seem to be unwilling to to form any meaningful compromise.”
In May, Indiana lawmakers overrode a gubernatorial veto to enact a law banning transgender females from competing in girls high school sports, blowing past the governor’s argument that there was no problem in K-12 sports requiring “state government intervention.”
The ACLU almost immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the law. On the other end of the spectrum, four cisgender female high school athletes in Connecticut are challenging rules that allow transgender athletes to participate in sports based on their sexual identity.
At the federal level, the Education Department under the Trump administration contended in a key case that the word “sex” be interpreted strictly to mean a person’s assigned sex at birth. Under the Biden administration, the department views Title IX’s iconic phrasing about discrimination on “the basis of sex” to also include “include discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.”
As the 50th anniversary of Title IX arrives, a firmer solution — a new law or amended version of Title IX — seems unlikely. President Joe Biden, the day after his inauguration, rolled back several of the Trump administration’s rules regarding transgender rights, but legislation has gone nowhere.
With midterm elections underway, Republicans have consistently used transgender sports as a campaign issue. De Varona says politicization of the topic blunts some of the legitimate arguments by those, including in her policy group, who would like to ensure that women aren’t denied the level playing field Title IX aspired for 50 years ago.
Still, de Varona said, “let’s not demonize transgender students, and let’s find a way to nuance it.”
“But again,” she added, “nobody wants nuances.”
News
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 Apply Online, 400 posts Last date
The Airport Authority of India has announced the availability of a Junior Executive position within the Air Traffic Control Department via the publication of a recruitment notification. The application process for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 recruiting will begin on June 15, and there are a total of 400 positions available to be filled. It is important to remember that only candidates who meet the requirements for the position may apply; everyone else who does so will have theirs rejected. The written examination will serve as the method of selection for this program.
AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022
On June 15, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) started accepting online applications for the position of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) in their ongoing recruiting efforts. Candidates that meet the requirements and are interested in the positions may submit their applications on the official website.
The application deadline for the position is July 14, 2022. The recruiting campaign aims to fill all 400 available positions for Junior Executives. The applicants may now submit their applications via the open online application Window. It contains important dates, information on the position, the selection process, and more for candidates interested in applying.
-
Sarkari Result 2022
-
Free Job Alert 2022
-
10th Result 2022
-
12th Result 2022
-
10th Time table 2022
-
12th Time table 2022
-
University Result 2022
-
University time table 2022
AAI Notification 2022
Candidates qualified and interested in working for the Airports Authority of India as Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) are encouraged to submit their applications online by the organization’s higher authorities. The notification for the AAI Recruitment 2022 has been issued to fill the 400 open positions. Before July 14, 2022, interested applicants who meet the requirements outlined in the following parts of this post must finish the procedure of submitting an online application for admission to the AAI.
On the other hand, the online application won’t be accessible until June 15, 2022. You can find a direct link to apply for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 at the bottom of this page. You can also get the official notification in pdf format.
AAI Eligibility Criteria 2022
Educational Qualification
Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree earned after three years of studying Physics and Mathematics on a typical full-time schedule. Or an average four-year bachelor’s degree in Engineering of any concentration earned via full-time study. (Physics and Mathematics have to be topics in the curriculum for every one of the semesters.)
Age Limit
As of July 14, 2022, the maximum age allowed is 27 years. There is a relaxation of the upper age restriction of 10 years for people with disabilities, five years for candidates from SC/ST, and three years for applicants from OBC.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of one thousand rupees. Candidates from the SC/ST/Female category must pay 81 rupees. AAI does not charge any fees to PWDs and apprentices who complete an apprenticeship program. Apprenticeship Training in AAI is eligible for this exemption if you have completed a year of it.
AAI Recruitment Selection Process 2022
Based on the candidates’ performance in the online examination, a shortlist will be created, and those candidates will then be contacted to schedule the document verification and voice test. Only on the website of the AAI the roll numbers of the applicants who have been shortlisted for the DV/ Voice Test be announced.
How to Fill Out an Online Application for the AAI Recruitment 2022?
The processes outlined below may be followed by applicants who go to the official website to submit their information for the AAI Recruitment 2022 Junior Executive test.
- Visit the Airports Authority of India (AAI) online at their official website.
- Click on the Careers Option after scrolling down the page.
- Click on recruiting advertisement.
- To register for the program, click the link next to the notice.
- Carefully read the instructions, and when ready, go to the Online Portal using the link given in the message.
- Don’t forget to fill out the AAI Recruitment 2022 form once you’ve submitted your login information.
- After completing the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment Application Form, you should get a printout of it for your records.
-
FF Redeem Code Today
-
Omicron COVID Variant
-
Covid Vaccine Certificate
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
-
Corona Vaccine Certificate
-
Vaccine Certificate Correction
-
Vaccine Certificate Verification
AAI Junior Executive Selection Procedure 2022
Completing the application form procedure will be followed by a written test to determine which candidates are eligible for further consideration.
The candidates’ scores on the written test will be used to create a shortlist. Then those candidates would be contacted immediately to have their documents verified at the company’s headquarters in New Delhi.
At the time of verification, an applicant who is currently employed must provide a certificate stating that they have no objections to continuing their employment.
At the time of the document verification, the candidate must provide:
- All the original certificates.
- Proof of identification.
- One set of photocopies of all the self-attested certificates.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022 Apply Online, 400 posts Last date appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1
A Case For Financial Intelligence For Wives And Mothers
Distance Education Provides Flexibility for Today’s World
AP Teachers recruitment 2022 Apply online 6000 Posts, Last date
Peter Schiff Asks Popular News Channel To Apologize Amid Market Fall
The Five Seeing Habits of Safe Driving
California Boat Accident – Case Study – Boat Hits Water Skier
Title IX’s next battle: The rights of transgender athletes
Indian Exchange CoinDCX Halts Crypto Withdrawals Citing Wallet Maintenance
Product Review: Stryker T7 & T7 Plus Surgical Helmet System
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions