Margex Introduces Cross Margin Trading in a Round of Major Updates
Margex, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platform, recently announced a series of major updates, including cross-margining and a host of new trading pairs.
Expanding on Flexibility
Margex’s ever growing list of features now features both isolated and cross margin in a single account trading interface, allowing users to seamlessly switch between both margining methods.
Through the use of cross-margining, the margin of unrealised winning and unrealised losing open trades is shared. With the help of cross margin, traders’ winning trades can cover the margin requirements of losing trades.
Cross margining extends the resilience of losing positions by spreading the available margin in traders’ accounts across all open positions, allowing their losing trades to stay open longer and potentially become profitable.
Cross margining, known for reducing the risk of liquidations, will expand the usability and convenience of the trading platform by allowing more traders to deploy different trading strategies and hedge existing positions.
Margex users can now easily switch between cross and isolated margin using the trading terminal without the need to create multiple trading accounts. Margex’s infrastructure allows cross and isolated margin trades to be opened simultaneously using the same underlying collateral.
New Trading Pairs
Additionally, through popularity polls created by the company, users of the platform voted for the trading pair they wanted to see the most, leading to the rapid addition of:
- UNIUSD
- ADAUSD
- SOLUSD
“We’re excited to announce the addition of cross-margin to Margex. The new feature will allow traders to be more flexible and fully tailor risk management to their trading style.”
About Margex
Margex is the go-to cryptocurrency trading platform for thousands of traders who prefer having full control over their trades as well as transparency and security. Along with the premium user experience, the platform offers up to 100x leverage on all its trading pairs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, EOS, Litecoin, Cardano, Solana and Uniswap
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $18,000 – What Can Stave Off The Selloff?
Bitcoin further sank to about $17,750 for the first time since December 2020 Saturday afternoon, as the selloff in the crypto market intensifies.
Bitcoin’s price is still falling steadily and is currently testing the 2017 all-time high range of $17,000 to $20,000. However, the descent shows no indication of abating, and analysts are are not quite sure to call a bottom at this time.
The following hour, Ethereum followed suit and went below $1,000. These numbers were feared as crucial support levels for the top two coins by market capitalization.
Suggested Reading | Ether Drops Below $1K, Dragged Down By BTC Slide – What’s The Next ETH Support?
The next several days could be crucial for Bitcoin, as a failure to establish support at this position could lead to a further market decline into the $15,000 mark.
Alternatively, if the price recovers from the current region, the $24,000 level would be the first hurdle before the key $30, 000 resistance and the 50-day moving average.
The current Crypto Winter differs from 2018 in that cryptocurrencies are falling alongside tech stocks as the broader economy is fragile, inflation is soaring, and a full-scale recession appears impending.
This year’s Crypto Winter is different from last year’s because cryptocurrencies and tech stocks are both in decline. Image: CNBC.
During the past week, the price of Bitcoin fell by more than 30 percent, and the market is arguably suffering maximum anxiety. A significant amount of coins that have been purchased and held over the past two years are being put into exchanges, as indicated by exchange inflows.
On Friday, Antoni Trenchev, the founder of cryptocurrency lender Nexo, stated on Bloomberg that the current slump “reminds me of the 1907 bank panic.”
Saturday, Kraken’s director of growth marketing and Bitcoin influencer Dan Held warned, “We are on the path of maximal pain.”
Bitcoin’s decline occurred over the course of several months, and was hastened in recent weeks by the collapse of two major cryptocurrency projects, Terra-Luna and Celsius, which further sowed worries about the market’s durability.
BTC total market cap at $350 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Pressure from macroeconomic factors, such as growing inflation and a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, also contributes to the calamity on the cryptocurrency market.
Market observers have also been keeping a close eye on top-tier cryptocurrencies as they track equities lower. It doesn’t help that crypto companies are issuing the pink slips and rendering a large number of people jobless, and that some of the industry’s most recognizable brands are facing solvency breakdowns.
Meanwhile, recent data from the analytics website Glassnode indicates that the revenue generated by Bitcoin miners has continued to decline. With rising mining expenses and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, miners are now less motivated and profitable.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Breaches $19K Level – Will Selloff Continue? What’s The Next Bottom?
Featured image from Domestika, chart from TradingView.com
ECB’s Executive Board Emphasizes Need For Planned Digital Euro Launch
- It is conceivable to prevent the digital euro from being used as an investment option.
- Panetta said it would take years until the majority of Europeans own the digital euro.
Member of the European Central Bank’s Executive Board Fabio Panetta cautioned that a digital euro might convert a considerable percentage of bank deposits in the euro region into digital money. A central bank digital currency (CBDC) might pose a significant financial and monetary danger to the euro area’s banks, according to Panetta, who noted that the authority is taking a serious look at the concerns.
Panetta stated:
“If not well designed, a digital euro could lead to the substitution of an excessive amount of these deposits. Banks can respond to these outflows, managing the trade-off between funding cost and liquidity risk.”
Digital Euro’s Implementation as Simple as Possible
According to Fabio Panetta, it is conceivable to prevent the digital euro from being used as an investment option instead of a payment method. Quantitative constraints on individual ownership will be one of the ECB’s options, he said. European financial markets and monetary policy might be protected by keeping the total amount of digital euro holdings in the range of one to one and a half trillion.
The banker further stated:
“In terms of existing banknote reserves, this would be in line with what is now in circulation. According to recent estimates, the Eurozone’s 340 million-plus inhabitants might contain as much as $3,000 to $4,000 in digital currency.”
Panetta said it would take many years until the majority of Europeans own the digital euro to accomplish the monetary authority’s goals in this respect. In addition, an ECB official said that the ECB would strive to make the digital euro’s implementation and user experience as simple as possible.
Recommended For You:
- ECB President Criticizes Cryptocurrencies, Backs Digital Euro Instead
- Eurosystem Along With ECB Soon To Begin Prototyping of Digital Euro
Bitcoin Supply In Loss Reaches 50% As BTC Drops Below $20k
On-chain data shows the percentage of the Bitcoin supply in loss has surged to almost 50% now as the crypto’s price tumbles below $20k.
49.94% Of The Total Bitcoin Supply Is Now Holding Some Loss
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the drop below $20k has now put almost 50% of the supply underwater.
The “percent supply in loss” is an indicator that measures what part of the total Bitcoin supply is currently in the red.
The metric works by checking the transfer history of each coin on the chain to see what price it was last moved at.
If the previous selling price of a coin was more than the current BTC price, then that particular coin is being held at some loss right now.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Now Own Nearly 80% Of Realized Cap
On the other hand, if the coin was last moved at a lower price than now, then the coin is in profit instead. The supply in loss naturally only counts the former type of coins.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin supply in loss over the last few years:
Looks like the value of the indicator has been rising up recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the percentage of the Bitcoin supply in loss has been going up in recent weeks as the price has been crashing down.
The latest drop in the value of the crypto, which has now taken it below the $20k level, has pushed a further amount of supply underwater.
Related Reading | Mike McGlone Says $20,000 Is The New $5,000 For Bitcoin, But Is He Right?
Now, the total percentage of the supply in the red has reached very nearly 50%. Historically, periods with value of the indicator between 50% to 60% have been when the coin has observed bottoms before.
Because of this, the range may be ideal for accumulating Bitcoin. However, a real bottom may still have some ways to go as the supply in loss has only just now reached the 50% mark.
During the last two bottoms, the value of the metric was at least 55%. If a similar pattern follows now as well, then the crypto may have potential for more downtrend before the bottom is finally in.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, down 33% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 37% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have plunged down over the past day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
