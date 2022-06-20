Margex Introduces Cross Margin Trading in a Round of Major Updates

Share Pin 0 Shares

Margex, the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platform, recently announced a series of major updates, including cross-margining and a host of new trading pairs.

Expanding on Flexibility

Margex’s ever growing list of features now features both isolated and cross margin in a single account trading interface, allowing users to seamlessly switch between both margining methods.

Through the use of cross-margining, the margin of unrealised winning and unrealised losing open trades is shared. With the help of cross margin, traders’ winning trades can cover the margin requirements of losing trades.

Cross margining extends the resilience of losing positions by spreading the available margin in traders’ accounts across all open positions, allowing their losing trades to stay open longer and potentially become profitable.

Cross margining, known for reducing the risk of liquidations, will expand the usability and convenience of the trading platform by allowing more traders to deploy different trading strategies and hedge existing positions.

Margex users can now easily switch between cross and isolated margin using the trading terminal without the need to create multiple trading accounts. Margex’s infrastructure allows cross and isolated margin trades to be opened simultaneously using the same underlying collateral.

New Trading Pairs

Additionally, through popularity polls created by the company, users of the platform voted for the trading pair they wanted to see the most, leading to the rapid addition of:

UNIUSD

ADAUSD

SOLUSD

“We’re excited to announce the addition of cross-margin to Margex. The new feature will allow traders to be more flexible and fully tailor risk management to their trading style.”

About Margex

Margex is the go-to cryptocurrency trading platform for thousands of traders who prefer having full control over their trades as well as transparency and security. Along with the premium user experience, the platform offers up to 100x leverage on all its trading pairs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, EOS, Litecoin, Cardano, Solana and Uniswap

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.