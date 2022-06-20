Once Again Web3 Meet-up in Chennai

Vanakkam Web3 Meet-up was held to discuss the NFTs accessible.

Vanakam Web3 Chennai meetup was held on Sunday in World Trade Centre in Perungudi. The event was hosted by Kissflow a cloud-based forms automation and Chaal Pritam, a blockchain developer, and full-stack JS organized the event.

Kanalabs a Friendly super-app for DeFi, MadrasDAO, BlodDao, Phuck Yall, and Tick Eth is a partner of the event. Mr. Pradeep a singer and film composer joined the event and shared thoughts about Web3 and NFT things and more than 100 people participated in the event.

Vanakkam Web3 Meet-up was held to discuss the NFTs accessible with Onmeta, India’s reliable fiat-crypto gateway. This platform intends to make it easier for people to buy crypto assets with their own funds and accelerate the adoption of web3 blockchain technology.

The event helped people to explore the future’s decentralized platforms and understand the convergence of technologies that support the Web 3.0 Experience in-depth.

The first edition of the Chennai Web3 meetup was held on 23rd April and sponsored by GUVI. GUVI is an Indian-based online platform for learning computer programming. It provides free and paid coding classes in Indian languages to students and working professionals.

