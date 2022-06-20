Finance
Product Review: Stryker T7 & T7 Plus Surgical Helmet System
Every day surgeons save multiple lives engaging in activities that expose them to harmful pathogens and deadly infections. Generally, surgeons are provided with either a loose-fitting hood or hood combined with a toga system for their protection as well ensure patient safety. However, sterile surgical helmet system (SSHS) can greatly reduce the risk of contamination, acting as a physical barrier to block the transfer of infectious materials present in the blood, fluids, or respiratory secretions during surgical procedures or other medical interventions. SSHS incorporates a head-mounted fan with HEPA filter that draws air from surroundings to the inside of helmet and channel it out through the bottom simultaneously to deliver ultra-clean air. With the rising incidences of infectious diseases, maintaining personal hygiene has become even more essential for surgeons. Given the heightened interest in healthcare worker protection, surgical helmet systems are being increasingly adopted by hospitals. But making the right selection of sterile helmets can make a lot of difference in terms of safety and convenience.
Innovation Leading Enhanced Safety
Introducing major innovation in personal protection systems, one of the leading MedTech companies, Stryker Corporation recently launched T7 and T7 Plus, designed to customize fit and enhance comfort during surgical procedures. The latest generation personal protection helmet (T7) and toga (T7 Plus) provide optimal protection and comfort, thereby enhance surgeons’ experience as well as improve the quality of treatment. While T7 is the lightest and quietest Stryker helmet, T7 Plus is built with tear-resistant and breathable material to seamlessly work with the helmet and protect against infectious bodily fluids and microorganisms.
Usually, the helmets can be uneasy due to loose-fitting that can increase the exposure to infections as pathogens can find a way to enter the human body. Technology and ergonomics work perfectly together to deliver a comfortable fit to the T7 helmet wearer without comprising safety. It addresses the challenges of uncomfortable fit and provides an effective solution by offering customizable options to the user. Miscommunication is another challenge faced by surgeons that can affect the operation procedure or lead to life-endangering situations. While using the T7 helmet, one does not need to care about communicating with other healthcare providers in OT as it is 40% quieter than previous generations. Sometimes, surgeons can be perplexed to check whether the helmet is on or off due to its reduced noise.
Transforming Surgical Experiences
For someone who spends hours in operation theatre under critical conditions, enhanced comfort and security that comes with T7 can be life changing. The EVA foam conforms to the head with a lighter frame and provides better balance. The dual adjustment knobs allow the user to precisely control height and width and the improved centre of gravity helps to reduce strain on the neck. Another amazing feature of the T7 helmet is the extended battery life that leads to fewer interruptions in the operating room since it provides 15 hours of operation with LED off and 6 hours with LED. The pause button allows surgeons to optimize distribution and streamline the donning and doffing workflow. The T7 also consist of a removable light shroud that increases visibility for surgeons during the operation.
T7 helmet is one of the lightest and most durable helmets available in the market today. When the surgeons know that they are guarded against pathogens, they are able to function better with the right mindset and enhanced concentration. The T7 Plus toga designed specifically for the T7 helmet is made up of soft and light-weight breathable viral barrier (BVB) fabric that helps surgeons to stay cool and comfortable. When donned correctly, the face shield automatically turns on the fan. The peel-away technology enables the user to easily and quickly remove sterile lenses to prevent any kind of obstruction in the view. The AAMI (Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) level 4 protection adds the highest level of protection against bodily fluids, particulate matter, and other microorganisms while the enhanced seams provide a strong and secure barrier.
Other Latest Surgical Helmet Systems
THI Total Healthcare ViVi® System
Designed to provide protection while maintaining personal effectiveness in the OT, ViVi® System is one of the top choices for surgeons and their teams. The advanced surgical helmet system is easy to wear and enables surgeons to stay focused and sharp. The best part about the ViVi® system is that it makes the barrier hardly noticeable that helps to boost the productivity of surgeons. ViVi’s patented two-fan system pushes hot and humid air through a filter out of the suit and thus creates room for 100% fresh and filtered air. Besides offering high airflow, the system provides high air exchange rates inside the suit, which prevents the surgeon from breathing the waste air. ViVi’s motion-sensing technology recognizes gestures, that help surgeons to provide full attention to the patient while adjusting their fan speed just by nodding the head. Unlike other surgical helmet systems that become warm with increased temperature, ViVi® utilizes activity sensing to automatically adjust the fan speed according to the level of physical activity of the surgeon.
The ViVi® helmet is lightweight, weighing only 370g (0.82 lb) as it is made from carbon fibre, which prevents surgeons from taking an extra burden on their heads. Providing a 190-degree distraction-free view, the helmet increases the surgeon’s field of view significantly. The ergonomically adjustable high-power light (intensity of 100.000 Lux) maximizes performance and comfort while delivering excellent visual access with excellent shade lighting, perfect eye axiality, and depth of field. ViVi® is ideal for every kind of surgery as it allows a wide range of light motion from 0 to -55 degrees. The highly efficient LED light provides the best illuminating experience with the lowest battery consumption. The ViVi® high filtration hood is designed in compliance with AMMI Level 4 and EN 13795 requirements.
Zimmer Biomet TotalShield® Surgical Helmet System
Zimmer Biomet TotalShield® Surgical Helmet System has been engineered to address the most common challenges that surgeons have to face in the OR. With 6 adjustable speed fans and 8 precisely located airflow ports, the helmet quietly distributes cool air for whole-head airflow without drying out eyes. The front airflow outlets provide cool air to the chin and area around the face while reducing fogging in the lens. The adjustable rear air outlets allow one to adjust cool air down the back of the neck and hood. The side airflow outlets provide cool air to the side of your neck and chin for maximum comfort while the brow bar airflow outlets provide cool air to the face.
To accommodate different head sizes, TotalShield® comes with a dual-adjustable headband, air-flow plugs, and rear cranial support that offers a customizable fit. The TotalShield® battery provides over 10 hours of run-time from a single Li-ion battery and includes a built-in battery life indicator. The ergonomic design provides an improved balance and stability to the surgeons. The bright LED headlight provides illumination for deep cavity visualization and enhanced tissue differentiation.
Conclusion
With the rising incidences of highly contagious coronavirus predominantly spread via respiratory droplets, the demand for a sterile surgical helmet system is gradually increasing. The SSHS not only reduces microorganism spread from surgeon to patient and vice-versa but also enhances comfort with head-mounted fan and LED lights. The growing need for SSHS and rapid technological advances would further improve the quality of surgical helmets and enhance surgeon’s experience in the operation theatre.
According to TechSci research report on “Global Personal Protective Equipment Market By Product (Head, Eye & Face Protection; Hearing Protection; Protective Clothing; Respiratory Protection; Professional Footwear; Hand & Arm Protection; Fall Protection), By Application Industry (Construction & Manufacturing; Oil & Gas; Healthcare; Mining; Firefighting; Food & Beverages, Chemicals; Transportation), By Distribution Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales Vs Retail Sales), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025″, the global personal protective equipment is anticipated to reach USD93 billion by 2025. The growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the safety of employees and advancement in technology. Besides, rapid industrialization and various government regulation regarding safety of employees are also contributing to the growth of personal protective equipment market.
Injuries From Slip and Fall Accidents
If you have suffered from a slip and fall accident, chances are you have many questions which need to be answered. Each year thousands of people are injured from slip and fall accidents. Some people fall on dangerous floors, poorly lit walkways, stairs, ice or an uneven patch of ground. Sometimes the property owner will be responsible for the slip and fall accident and sometimes they will not. If you have slipped and fallen- you are not alone.
Slip and fall accidents account for over 1 million visits to hospitals and approximately 12% of total falls.
Common injuries from a slip and fall accident are head injuries, back and neck injuries, fractured arms or broken hips. If you have slipped and fallen on some else’s property, then you need to contact a lawyer to evaluate your legal situation and inform you of your legal rights. The person in control of the property may be liable for your injuries as the result of your slip and fall accident. Once you have been injured, it is important to consult with an attorney in a timely manner, because there is likely to be a statute of limitations in the state in which you live.
It is important to understand that falling can be a normal part of life. It is unreasonable to expect a property owner to be able to know what is on a floor and have it cleaned, properly fixed or have certain items removed immediately. Sometimes liquids drip onto floors, items fall or it may be necessary for pipes and drains to protrude from floors. Additionally, a property owner or occupier is not always responsible for notifying a person of what an ordinary person should or would have seen on the property.
However, the owner or occupier is responsible for maintaining the property and correcting any hazards that are on the premises in a reasonably timely manner. Property owners and managers are obligated to maintain their properties in a manner which is safe for the public.
There are many factors that must be considered in determining who may be the responsible party for the resulting injuries or how much responsibility lies with one party. Fault may not rest completely on one party. Could it be that you were distracted, unaware of warning signs or were not being reasonably cautious? Was the property owner or manager being reasonable in maintaining their property? If you answered yes to any of these questions, this does not mean that you do not have a legal claim. The court will look at factors such as regular maintenance on the property, the length of time a rip, tear, protruding object or dangerous spot or any other hazardous situation which was left in an inappropriate area.
After experiencing a slip and fall accident you will likely be feeling anxious, hurt and unsure about your legal rights. You deserve strong legal representation capable of handling the complex facts of cases resulting from many slip and fall accidents.
Identity Theft: Does It Concern You?
As an advisor for a number of State Agencies, Universities, and Corporations in the private sector, I hear a lot of questions relating to people not knowing what constitutes “Identity Theft”. So I would like to first state that in my opinion, anything that relates to the fraudulent use of your personal information, be it financial to occupational to reputation, it should be considered identity theft. People, let’s not take this thing lightly here, OK? This is a huge problem, and unfortunately, it is not going away!
The good news is this: There are things that you can do about it, in protecting yourself and your loved ones. Know this, however, that you can not stop it entirely. So get that out of your head, if you think there is some magic button which you can push for a force-field to appear over you and your possessions. It is not that easy, because if it were, we would all be doing it, right?
Let me get back to describing what the nature of the problem is, so that I may further go into how you can look for a solution. OK?
There are, unfortunately, a lot of people in this world of ours, which do not appear to have the level of moral decency which we would expect from our fellow man. This leads us to the next issue which is that those people I am referring to, do not care who they hurt in the process or to what extent they do so.
So why am I saying this? That is simple… it is because there are several forms of what is widely accepted as being identity theft, and none of those types are going to paint a pretty picture for your life and your future. Let’s discuss then, what those types are, so you can understand better why you must do something for yourselves, since our Government is paralyzed by the situation and unable to do a thing.
The first and most well known type is Credit Identity Theft. I prefer to refer to this type as Financial Identity Theft, given that it better describes this crime more clearly. Now this type is well covered by the media, although I feel they do a poor job covering it in the fact that it is less than 17% of the cases of IDT that occur today. There are also laws in place which protect you as the consumer, from financial losses, which amazes me as to why so many of the “Protection Plans” that are available are in business. They will warn you as to the problem, but in the end, you are left to do all of the work yourself, and that is going to take hundreds if not thousands of hours of your life to do so. Listen to me closely when I say to not fall for those types of plans, especially for Corporations and their employees. Businesses lose immense amounts of money in lost productivity, due to the false sense of security that is given when individuals depend on monitoring only plans.
The second and third common types are Driver License and Criminal Character Identity Theft. I have grouped these two together due to the fact that so often, they have been found as sleezy bed-fellows. Now they can be quite insideous and take note, because the possible implications involved is a lot more than a high-schooler having a fake ID so they can buy beer. These modes of Identity Theft are often used in committing much more serious crimes, as the Identity Thief does not have the same sense of moral right and wrong that we do. When caught for other crimes, they will use the ID with their picture and your information when being arrested, thus putting their transgressions on your record rather than their own. To add insult to injury, you will not find out about this until much later, after the criminal has obviously chosen to not show up for their court appearance, resulting in the matter generating an arrest warrant in your name. You will find out about it during a routine traffic stop, or when a Police Officer shows up at your home or place of work. I am sure everyone would just love to be hauled off to jail in front of their young children or in front of their boss after just asking for a raise. I do not say that lightly, however, because that is exactly how it will happen.
The next form is Employment Identity Theft, though it reaches into a couple other areas due to the fact that we are talking about a crime which uses your Social Security Number. The two most obvious uses of this, which are the ones I will address directly, are people getting jobs using a fraudulent SSN and people filing tax returns using a fraudulent SSN. Two different types of problems – both quite horrible. Let’s address the first; There have been numerous cases where individuals discover that someone has been working in their name while using their SSN, and this leads to so many complications including your SSN benefits which should be waiting for you upon retirement. It can, however cause even more trouble due to the fact that every area of our lives at some point are traced back to our SSN. I do not wish to underscore this portion of the problem, but you can see how the possibilities are virtually endless once someone has your SSN. I will, however, state that the other obvious area we see this surface so often is during tax season. It is always off to the races for the Identity Thieves, because Billions of dollars in fraudulent tax returns are filed annually, and it is literally a race to see who gets their return in first, the criminal with your SSN or you! And forget getting that bathroom remodeled, because if the thief gets theirs in first, it will be a long time before you are able to get this resolved through the IRS.
I will now move on to the next form which is Medical Identity Theft. This manner of crime has begun to really rise in popularity among Identy Thieves for a number of reasons, and the effects are quite wide-reaching. With the implimentation of the Affordable Care Act, we have also seen an increase in the number of cases where an individual’s medical insurance was being used fraudulently by someone else. On the surface it would seem pretty benign, with exception to the financial cost related to someone using your insurance, which on average is currently somewhere around $20,000 per incident. That is not the case, unfortunately, because the risks associated with this crime go far beyond financial ones. The criminal can and does modify the medical file of the victim, with changes ranging from address (where you don’t even get the bill until it goes to collections) to changing blood type and/or underlying medical conditions and medications prescribed. These changes to your medical file can be life threatening, so it is appropriate if you are alarmed by this possibility. In cases where an emergency situation occurs, minutes can make all the difference between life and death, and false information in your medical file has taken away those minutes before you ever get started. Doctors will not know about your heart condition, and nurses will not have the right blood type on-hand. The results can be grave, most literally.
The final type of Identity Theft I will address here is that of minor children, or Child Identity Theft as we call it in our industry. This crime has shown to be one of the fastest growing forms, and in my opinion, the most disgusting. Criminals have begun using the clean records of minors for their own gain, destroying the bright future that these children should have ahead of them. They know that most parents are not currently checking their child’s credit report (since they should not have one), and the mess that is made will likely not be discovered for on average for 16 years; the time that most children are getting their Driver License, starting their first job, or getting student loans for college only to find out that their credit is ruined, their reputation destroyed, and what should have been the best years of their life suddenly become a nightmare that appears nearly impossible to straighten out. This is happening daily around this country, but does not make the news nearly as often as it should. I have seen instances where a child’s information was being used for a decade before they were even born, due to the fact that software is now in existence that can accurately predict and provide a SSN to the criminal, for them to do what they wish.
Now if this has caused you to be more than just a little concerned about the state of affairs our world is in, then I have done my job well. This is something that we all need to be very aware of, and take matters into our own hands to guarantee that all possible steps have been taken to minimize the damage that can be done to our information or that of our families.
What To Expect From Gay Counseling
If you’re considering counseling, you might be a little unclear about what you can expect. Your uncertainty is probably higher if you identify yourself as gay or lesbian. Read on if you’ve had trouble finding the right counselor or just have questions about getting started in therapy.
Trust And Acceptance From A Well-Chosen Counselor
If you choose a counselor carefully, you’ll find one with a high level of acceptance of the gay and lesbian population. Instead of seeming uncomfortable or avoiding challenging sexual topics, your counselor will be able to truly work with you. They’ll be aligned with you through any problem you face. Any questions or uncertainties will be addressed with respect and honesty.
This is the way it should be for all counseling experiences, but people seeking gay counseling often have greater challenges finding good support. When you feel respected and accepted from the start, you’ll have an easier time building trust with your counselor. With more trust, you’ll be more likely to open up with difficult issues and follow their recommendations. Take care in the first few sessions to be sure your counselor is a good fit for you.
Specific Understanding Of Gay and Lesbian Challenges
Whether you are coming to counseling as an individual or as a couple, you’ll want to find a therapist with training and experience working with the gay and lesbian population. They’ll simply have a better understanding about the stressors and mental health risks you may be facing. You may have faced bullying, depression, or even suicidal thoughts in your past.
Many people who identify as gay or lesbian have had struggles with their personal identity or have felt confused about their sexuality. Even if you need gay counseling for something like anxiety or bipolar disorder, your sexuality has likely played a part in your struggle. A counselor who really understands this can help you face your concerns with warmth and support. This expertise can be invaluable if you’ve often felt left out, confused, or stressed because of how you identify your sexuality.
Good Couples Counseling
No matter how sexuality plays a part, intimate relationships require a lot of effort from each partner. A couple is likely to face a lot of ups and downs both together and as individuals. These challenges can toss any relationship upside down from time to time. While gay couples do have some special concerns, they also just need good couples counseling at times.
Each partner in a relationship has their own personal history and their history as a couple. They may have job problems, family issues, questions about the future of the relationship, and many other stressors. A counselor can help each partner sort out the issues, understand how these have affected the relationship negatively, and help the partners open up to each other. If you feel like this is something that could help your relationship, know that there are very good counseling options for you.
