Revolutionizing Payment Solution WIth Blockchain System Using No-Coding PIP Button

Anyone who wants to use an advanced payment system on their website or personal media will be able to do so, thanks to the PIP button. Everyone may use the no-coding payment button to quickly and easily connect blockchain payment systems and monetize their content.
The content creator economy will be better thanks to the PIP Button. Users may pay for creative material they love quicker and more cheaply by combining critical blockchain systems into a non-invasive payment solution. Creators and service providers can earn additional cash by integrating the PIP button into their website or a third-party platform where they distribute their work.
For the user, the ability to pay with a single click for unique content or commodities opens up a new use for blockchain-based payment assets. Furthermore, the PIP button allows people to pay how they wish, which is long overdue in our culture.
Additional payment options that don’t need any technical expertise may be a massive boon to content creators. No need to create an account or sign up for a PIP button since it is an open system. Customers may also personalize the button to fit their preferences, whether adding a logo, an overlay, or a different stand to make the button stand out.
Making a new WordPress post or uploading a new image/video to Instagram will be as simple as integrating the PIP button. The button is compatible with any HTML, React, Javascript, or third-party service platforms, such as WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, or other similar platforms.
In order to use the PIP button, one must first set up a wallet using Phantom Wallet or Slope Wallet to accept Solana tokens and transactions (such as Solana, USDC, PIP, SERM, RAY, KIN, ORCA, and more). Over the next several months, the team plans to expand support for other major blockchains.
Consumers may tip their favorite content producers with the PIP button, which uses blockchain technology. In contrast to sophisticated payment systems that need extensive expertise and coding skills to connect, this button can be created with only a few clicks. It will open the door to a new payment infrastructure.
PIP is the company behind the PIP Button, a firm that aims to make Web3 payments easier. Pip significantly emphasizes social payments and a comprehensive set of payment services. It’s vital to note that PIP tags may be claimed by users and shared through social media like Twitter, Reddit, Discord, and Twitch so they can be used consistently across all platforms.
Kevin O’Leary is not interested in selling cryptos despite its fall.
Bitcoin has traded below $19k for the first time since 2021.
The Canadian businessman and investor Kevin O’Leary expressed his viewpoints about selling cryptocurrencies. In a recent interview, he declared that he is not going to sell bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies even in the stage of the crypto market fall.
In the interview published on Saturday, the Shark Tank star said that,
“I am not selling anything, Long term you just have to stomach it. You have to understand you will get volatility, and that some projects are not going to work.”
According to O’Leary, the current crypto bear market may sustain the entire crypto sector for the long run. The current fall will teach investors and it improves the technology also.
He added
“The failure of the smaller projects, according to the investor, will help strengthen the crypto market even as the floundering projects will be regulated out of existence”.
Kelvin’s Hold on Crypto Assets
Currently one of the crypto industry leaders, Kevin O’Leary holds the 32nd position in the Digital asset market. According to the Insider, he holds crypto assets such as Polygon, Solana, etc. Furtherly, he is doubling down his crypto tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and also Web3 projects.
Even at the time of the crash of the crypto market, the billionaires still kept supporting the cryptocurrency industry. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that he will still keep supporting trading cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin.
Meanwhile, the current crypto market is continuously facing a huge crash. The major cryptocurrencies are still witnessing huge losses. Bitcoin is trading for $20,424.27. The top altcoin Ethereum is trading for $1,156.59.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing sector that has the potential to transform the current financial system. The necessity for an accessible, honest, and safe monetary network is at the heart of the decentralized finance vs. traditional finance argument, therefore it’s no wonder that decentralized finance is slowly gaining ground as a viable replacement to the current monetary structure.
Decentralized networks are gaining popularity in part due to the fact that it is more open and transparent than traditional networks. Because there are no hurdles to access, anyone with programming abilities may contribute to the development of financial services and tools on top of public blockchains. It’s the concept of transferring financial authority to the public.
To take the DeFi solutions motive ahead, here comes a Big network of Multiple Defi products “ ifancythat “.
Founded by Micheal Caine, Ifancythat is an ecosystem of decentralized financial solutions integrated with brands and services. The network consists of products like crypto wallets, payment gateways, rentals, and a dating site too.
The ecosystem is powered by its own native token called ifancythat token(FNCY). The user will be able to use the fancythattoken to invest, trade, and even pay for hotels, flights, car hires, and mobile phones, among other things.
ifancythatprovides a fully decentralized platform with total transparency, a safe environment, faster payments, financial institution cash transfers, and cheaper transaction costs. It serves as a one-stop-shop for all of your daily life services.
Services proposed inline
ifancyaPhone – Mobile phone marketplace
A marketplace to buy and sell mobile phones with advanced pricing features. Other features of this model consist of price-campating tools, phone information, and user reviews. On the go, users can effectively use FNCY token as a mode of payment.
Ifancyabet – Online betting
In the roadmap of Ifancythat, this online casino gaming platform is planned to launch in 2023. This is a high-end blockchain casino model that will offer 10+ different boards, spinning and card games. All this will be done by using FNCY token. The developers also estimate to support standard fiat currencies too.
ifancyahotel – Hotel booking
ifancyhotel will provide wonderful hotels in breathtaking locations. It will let customers to search through hundreds of beautiful hotels, discover the perfect holiday spot, and book a hotel with FNCY token. Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, ifancyHotel can help you locate the ideal lodging.
ifancyaFlight – Flight Booking
ifancyFlight will allow users to book national and international flights using FNCY token. The booking will have the same traditional process with all applied taxes, discounts, and offers.
ifancyaWatch – Wearable
As the partnerships take place, Ifancythat is joining hands with top-class smartwatch manufacturers inline. This is a standard smartwatch that can be connected with any OS device and also your crypto wallets. There will be more than 8 models in a row, with upgraded features.
Ifancyahirecar – Car rental
Ifancyahirecar will be a new go-to website for vehicle rental. Ifancythat is partnering with major car rental companies to deliver the best rates on a variety of automobiles. It will rent a vehicle, coach, or even an RV to any point on the planet. It will also take Fancy That Token in the near future, allowing you to spend these Tokens on the vehicle of your choice.
Ifancyadate – Online dating
ifancyadate was created to offer its clients’ dating lives a fresh spark in life. ifancyadate will encourage users to communicate with and meet their ideal matches using the app.. At ifancyadate, dating is fun and full of possibilities!
A fully-fledged crypto payment gateway with an app or integrated on websites. The ifancythat’s payment services offer safe and secure payment transfers along with supporting credit or debit card options.
ifancy Crypto Wallet is a multi-chain and non-custodial wallet that acts as a gateway to cryptocurrency destinations. Get secure access to storing 13000 crypto tokens supported by FNCY token as a network fee.
Secured by private keys and a simple user interface, the wallet will also support blockchains like ERC20, BEP20, GoChain, Polygon, Avax, Heco, Klaytn, FTM.
FancyThatToken ($FNCY) is a BEP-20 token that serves as the iFancyThat ecosystem’s native currency. It is used to pay for transactions on the site and also provides holders with a number of services.
The FancyThatToken will let users invest, trade, and even pay for hotels, flights, car hires, mobile phones, and much more.
To ensure faster transactions and reduced costs, FancyThatToken is based on the Binance Smart Chain. $FNCY has a total supply of 100 billion, with a perfectly designed tokenomics.
As per the current statics, 1288.4M tokens have been already sold raising around $300000 funds.
To Purchase Visit: https://fancythattoken.io/
Seed sale key points
There will be a $50 minimum purchase value and a $25,000 maximum buy value.
Users will need to register on the fancythattoken.io website and change their USD into BNB in order to acquire the tokens.
20% of the tokens will be given to the wallet within 24 hours. These will be inaccessible until June 1, 2023. This is the time when free trading will be available.
The rest of the tokens must be claimed through the website. Log in, connect your wallet, and collect 20% of your balance each month until October 1st, 2023.
This will keep the growth under control and provide the token the best chance of increasing in value.
The below chart will tell you the stages of token distribution:
You can buy these tokens directly from the website and Pinksale. PinkSale listing is scheduled on 20.06.2022
Also Know:
Unsold tokens will roll over to the next phase at the end of each phase. Unsold tokens will be transferred to the Lottery Wallet at the end of the final selling period.
As a result, 80 percent of your tokens will be locked in according to the vesting schedule outlined below and above. After FNCY is listed on the market, the tokens will be released one month later.
From July 1, 2023, you will be able to claim tokens through your dashboard.
Dates for claiming:
20% on 1st July 2023
20% on 1st August 2023
20% on 1st September 2023
20% on 1st October 2023
The tokens will be available to claim from the dashboard on the dates listed above.
For more information follow ifancythat on:
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
After plunging below $18,000 over the weekend to trade at a price of SNX, the native token of Synthetix decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has gained more than 100% to usher in the week.
SNX has proven to be the stock with the biggest rise on Monday. The token’s 24-hour trading volume has increased by more than 1,200% to $322 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
This indicates that investors are pouring money into the token despite its poor performance last week, as it has been put up for bid. Additionally, this abrupt growth in SNX is supported by the increasing daily network volume as a result of its new function.
Synthetix is a Layer-2 scaling solution that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. It recently partnered with liquidity provider Curve Finance to create Curve pools for sETH/ETH, sUSD/3CRV, and sBTC/BTC, allowing investors to convert synths such as sETH to Ether (ETH) at more affordable rates.
Synthetix Token Climbs By Half In Seven Days
The Synthetix token is selling at $3.05 at the time of writing, a 50 percent increase over the past week. The latest price increase has assisted the token in erasing its deficit from the ongoing market meltdown.
The price increase of SNX is not only attributable to optimistic perceptions surrounding Bitcoin at the start of the week, but also to investors’ eagerness to hold tokens instead of synths and the protocol’s ability to generate more than $1 million in trading fees, five times greater than BTC’s daily performance.
When token holders pledge their SNX as collateral using Mintr, a decentralized platform for engaging with Synthetix contracts, synthetic assets are created. Currently, the protocol supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.
SNX At No. 87 On The Global Rankings
The Synthetix coin is trading slightly over its 52-week low. Any decrease in the price of Bitcoin could cause the price of SNX to decrease as well.
Among the almost 20,000 cryptocurrencies, SNX crypto is listed on the No. 87 spot. The SNX cryptocurrency can be traded on crypto exchanges such as Binance and Uniswap.
The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of revival, as its valuation increased by 8.5% from the previous day to reach $879 billion. However, it is essential to recognize that the crypto market as a whole is experiencing a moment of tremendous instability.
Featured image from Cryptona, chart from TradingView.com