SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 177 Posts

It has come to our attention that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is now recruiting for Junior Assistant Grade-II positions to fill 177 openings following the regulations. Candidates interested in applying for the Junior Assistant Grade-II Post may do so using the official website’s online application system. Visit Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to submit your application online. The candidates who meet the requirements for eligibility may submit their applications online for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment between June 20 and July 10, 2022.

SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022

178 Junior Assistant Grade-II (External) posts will be filled by the Singapore Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), as announced on its official website. The original announcement can be seen here. The application submission deadline is July 10, 2022, and the online application process begins on June 20, 2022. (till 5:00 P.M.) Candidates must read the comprehensive article to get the necessary information for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022. This information covers the age restriction, the selection method, the educational requirements, and the application fee.

Total Post 177 Vacancies Starting Date To Apply 20 June 2022 Closing Date For Apply 10 July 2022 Application Mode Online Mode

On the company’s official website, following Advt. No. 02/2022, Singareni Collieries Company Limited has published a brief notice announcing SCCL Recruitment 2022. The official website will make the complete notice pdf available there at some point shortly. The PDF is available at the following link.

Applicants are invited to apply online on the official website for the SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment starting June 20, 2022, and continuing through July 10, 2022. The link to the online application will be up in a short while.

SCCL Notification 2022

There Are 177 Open Positions Available Within the Organization. Candidates who are qualified and interested may submit their applications via the official website before the deadline of 10.07.2022. Before applying for the SCCL JA Recruitment 2022, candidates must register. After registering, they can log in and fill out their application. We have updated the most recent section of this page with the link to the online application and the notification.

How to Apply For SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022?

Candidates may get more information by going to the official website.

Then go to the page dedicated to careers and recruiting using the navigation bar.

Read everything very carefully after clicking the official notice download.

Please ensure that all of the details are entered correctly.

Finally, make sure that your application is submitted.

SCCL Junior Asssistant Eligibility Criteria 2022

The following explains the prerequisite qualifications needed to participate in the recruitment process for the position of Junior Assistant that SCCL will hold in 2022.

SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment Educational Qualification

A Bachelor’s degree in Computers or Information Technology (IT) is a minimum requirement, or a Bachelor’s degree plus a six-month certificate, diploma, or degree in Computer Application or IT.

SCCL Junior Assistant Recruitment Age Limit

The minimum eligibility age is 18 years, and the maximum is 30 years for the SCCL Recruitment 2022. Age requirements may be lowered for those under SC, ST, and other reserved categories.

The Singareni Colleries Company Limited (SCCL) has taken the necessary steps to make public its employment advertising for the position of Junior Assistant. Candidates interested in SCCL Vacancy 2022 can take advantage of this circumstance and get a job, provided they meet all of the requirements and qualifications for SCCL Jobs 2022.

About SSCL

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited, sometimes known as SCCL, is a coal mining company in India that is owned and operated by the government. The Telangana State Government’s Ministry of Energy is the owner of the property in question. The Ministry of Coal, which owns 49 percent of the corporation, is also responsible for managing the company on behalf of the Union Government.

The SCCL is now running 45 mines in 6 districts of Telangana (formerly four districts of AP) with a workforce of around 45,079 as of November 2020. Of these mines, 20 are opencast mines, and 25 are underground mines. The contribution that SCCL makes to the overall domestic production of India is 9.2 percent. Since its founding in 1889, SCCL has mined 1.36 billion tonnes of coal, and the company claims to have reserves of 10.84 billion tonnes.