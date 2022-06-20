Synthetix (SNX) Price Surges 65% in Last 24 Hours Despite Catastrophe

Blockchain and metaverse gaming has become quite popular recently, and these games are gradually transforming the entire gaming industry with the introduction of non-fungible assets as tokens existing on the blockchain. Nowadays, gamers benefit from blockchain concepts such as NFTS to make games not only a source of entertainment but also a passive income stream.

As metaverse games continue to explode, developers are constantly working on improving the utilities of the DAO tokens powering the metaverse games while also introducing more earning opportunities for players. Cardalonia is one such game built on the Cardano network.

Cardalonia is a metaverse play-to-earn project being built on the Cardano blockchain. The Cardalonia metaverse is an engaging and fun virtual world where $LONIA DAO token holders can acquire 3D NFT avatars, land, socialize, play, trade, and participate in events to earn rewards.

Cardalonia will allow players to build their own experiences on the metaverse. The project’s team intends to develop the platform into a decentralized, multi-player, and multi-chain ecosystem of multiple interconnected worlds.

How Does It Work?

$LONIA Token holders will be able to choose their fates in the Cardalonia ecosystem by purchasing a piece of land, which would determine the clan they belong to.

There are four clans – the Originals, the Royals, the Lords and Knights, and the Peasants.

It’s also important to note that you would need to possess some $LONIA tokens before you will be able to partake in the land pre-sale. Once users have acquired or rented a Land, players can start designing and building their experiences. Cardalonia makes it easier for players to build as each land will allow complete control of its play mechanics.

ADAHandle Integration

$LONIA Token Holders who have an active stake in the Cardalonia Staking Vault can choose to display their ADA handles on the Cardalonia Vault Leaderboard.

Once the Cardalonia metaverse is fully launched, it intends to provide designated land on offer to serve the community for work, play, and wellness purposes. The in-game NFT assets are currently in development and will be released soon.

Features of Cardalonia

Cardalonia has several features on its metaverse platform to sustain the ecosystem’s utility and provide users value.

Breeding

Players can breed their current clan members to create new clans. These new clans possess unique and rare features that help increase players’ revenue.

Cardalonia Marketplace

This is an in-house NFT marketplace where users can list, buy, and sell their Cardalonia collectibles. In the marketplace, players can purchase land, buy and trade Avatars, as well as in-game power-ups and gems. The marketplace is currently under development.

Staking

Cardalonia recently launched its staking platform, allowing users to start staking their tokens immediately after acquiring them. Users can earn up to 25% APY on their staked tokens.

The LONIA token

LONIA is the native utility token that facilitates all transactions on the Cardalonia metaverse. There will be a total of 100 million LONIA tokens with a strong lock policy, meaning no further tokens will be created in the future.

LONIA token holders will receive several benefits, including access to exclusive NFT drops, whitelist for clan drops, and access to exclusive experiences, perks, and items in the Cardalonia ecosystem. Holders can also vote on certain decisions that could affect the Cardalonia ecosystem.

Staking rewards are distributed via the LONIA token. The token is also used to make purchases and pay land rent.

How To Acquire $LONIA Tokens

Interested early adopters can visit the token sale page to Acquire some Lonia tokens at the cheapest price before it gets listed on exchanges here https://cardalonia.io/buy/

Here are the token stats:

1 ADA = 13 $LONIA Tokens

Sales duration= 6 Epochs

Seed sales allocation: 15,000,000 tokens

Minimum buy: 250 ADA